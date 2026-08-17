Deep inside old Europe, in a cloister silent since the fourteenth century. Coco and I come here to think. Blue hour, lamps under the arches, a well in the middle. Silence is not the absence of work — it is the condition for it. Our summer break comes to a end in a few weeks. Our boat is rigged, leaded and lukewarm waiting in the harbour on K Street. We dive again shortly. Long patrol, in silence and in support of Op. Economic Fury. Focused, No timeline. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

by Pascal Najadi and Caroline Jemima Adler

The First Question You Ask Under Fire

WASHINGTON, DC: In battle, under fire, with the noise up and the picture broken, there is one discipline that comes before every other discipline, and it is not courage. Courage is assumed. It is target identification. Who is firing at me. From where. With what. A soldier who is brave and wrong about that is a soldier who kills his own side, and a nation that is brave and wrong about that loses the war while winning every argument about it.

I have spent forty years in and around the business of identifying things correctly, most of it in silence, and I am going to be very plain in this dispatch, because I was not put on this earth to speak nicely about bad things.

The COVID-19 file is not a medical story. It is not a story about one American doctor. It is a target identification problem that the West has been failing, in public, for six years, and the failure has a body count. More than 1.2 million Americans are dead of that pathogen by the cumulative count of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Vital Statistics System. That is more American dead than every war this Republic has ever fought, added together. Then set beside it a second column of the dead, which almost nobody sets beside it, and which belongs there.

This article is about the vector. The most prominent vector points at the Chinese Communist Party (CPP) in Beijing, and it has done so from the first week. That is our greatest adversary. That is the target. Everything else on this file is a node.

Two Instruments, One Logic, One Vector

Here is the engine of this piece, and if you read nothing else, read this section twice.

The law does not identify a weapon by what its maker says he intended. It identifies a weapon by what the thing is and what it does. Intent is for the sentencing hearing. Identification happens first, and it happens on the artefact.

The Biological Weapons Convention of 1972, to which 189 states are party, does this in Article I through what is called the General Purpose Criterion. It does not prohibit a state of mind. It prohibits the development, production and retention of biological agents of types and in quantities that have no justification for prophylactic, protective or other peaceful purposes. Read the construction carefully, because it is the whole ball game.

The prohibited thing is the artefact. The laboratory coat around it is legally irrelevant. That is why this house has never once written that Dr. Fauci built a weapon of war on purpose, and never will. We write that the enhanced pathogen produced by that gain-of-function programme on the soil of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is a bioweapon by the definition. By the definition. Those four words are not a hedge. They are the reason this claim has stood for a year and cannot be knocked down, and our controlling reference instrument on the point, GSA-DEF-2026-001, sets out the ten governing texts behind it, from the Geneva Protocol of 1925 through United Nations Security Council Resolution 1540 under Chapter VII.

Now hold that logic in your hand and look at what the President of the United States signed on 15 December 2025.

Executive Order 14367, published in the Federal Register of 18 December 2025 at volume 90, number 241, page 59365, designates illicit fentanyl and its core precursor chemicals as Weapons of Mass Destruction. The order opens with a sentence of complete strategic clarity: illicit fentanyl is closer to a chemical weapon than a narcotic. Two milligrams is a lethal dose — the weight of ten to fifteen grains of table salt. The order directs the Attorney General to prosecute, the Secretary of State and the Secretary of the Treasury to move on the assets and the financial institutions, the Secretary of War to update the Armed Forces’ directives on chemical incidents in the homeland, and Homeland Security to bring non-proliferation intelligence tools to bear on the smuggling networks.

Read those two instruments side by side and tell me they are not the same instrument.

Both define a weapon by the artefact, not by the confession. Both are indifferent to whether the man in the white coat or the man in the chemical plant filed a form saying he meant well. Both produce mass casualties. Both were assembled in the same jurisdiction, by enterprises operating under the same one-party state, and both arrived in the Western Hemisphere with no declaration, no signature, no uniform, and no return address.

That is not a coincidence. That is a method.

The Second Column of the Dead

Follow the paperwork, because the paperwork is where this stops being rhetoric.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has, over the past several years, unsealed indictment after indictment against China-based chemical manufacturing companies and Chinese nationals for trafficking fentanyl precursors into the United States, in the Middle and Southern Districts of Florida and in the Southern District of New York. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations seized more than a thousand kilogrammes of fentanyl-related precursor chemicals in a single tranche of those cases.

The chemicals came in falsely declared as furniture parts, as vases, as cosmetics. They were paid for in cryptocurrency. They were routed through re-shippers, false invoices and fraudulent postage. They went on to the cartels in Mexico, who pressed them into pills, and the pills came north.

Now look at where one of those indicted companies is registered. Hubei Shanglin Trading Company. Wuhan, Hubei Province.

The same city.

I want to be careful here, and I am going to be, because precision is the whole of our credibility. I am not telling you the same building. I am not telling you the same men. I am telling you that a state which cannot or will not control what leaves its territory has now, twice inside a single decade, been the point of origin of a mass-casualty agent that the United States Government has classified — in the first case by treaty, in the second by executive order — as a weapon. Once by pathogen. Once by chemical. Hundreds of thousands of Americans dead in the second column, on the President’s own accounting in that order.

If a foreign power had put either one of those two agents into an artillery shell, there would be no argument in any capital on earth about what it was. Because it arrived in a shipping container and in a lung, we have spent six years arguing about tone.

That is a target identification failure. It is the only kind of failure in this business that is fatal, and it is the failure this dispatch exists to close.

This Is No Longer About Fauci - It’s About The Subversive Network from Beijing

I want to say this as clearly as I know how, and I want the people who have followed this file with us for a year to hear it especially.

We are done with the node.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a node. He served the CCP as their Trojan Horse, make no mistake. An important one, a well-documented one, and one the Senate has now dealt with in the open. On 29 July 2026 he sat before the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs under the chairmanship of Senator Rand Paul and invoked the Fifth Amendment more than a hundred times.

On 6 August the Committee voted to hold him in contempt of Congress and Senator Paul sent the referral directly to the Department of Justice. His closest adviser at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases stands indicted on five federal counts. That process now runs on its own rails, in its own venue, at the pace of the law, and it does not require our commentary to reach its destination.

But a man who fixates on the node has lost the enemy. That is the oldest error in counterintelligence and it is the most comfortable one, because the node is close, the node speaks your language, the node can be subpoenaed, and shouting at the node feels like progress.

Resolve past the node. The programme was run on the soil of the People’s Republic of China, in a CCP military controlled bio laboratory of the People’s Republic of China, in a city of eleven million people. When the thing got out, the market was scrubbed, the laboratory was sealed, the doctors of that country who tried to warn their own people were silenced, and the international investigators have been refused to this day. Six years later they are still refused.

A Marxist Communist ruled regime that behaves that way after a mass-casualty release has committed an act of war against more than 190 nations. Not by declaration. By release, and by the cover-up that followed. I have written that in these pages before, I have signed it before, and I sign it again today with the second instrument now sitting beside the first.

That is my opinion, stated as exactly that, and I have never once blurred the line between what is established, what is contended, and what I think.

Read the Order of Battle, Not the Trade Figures

Now to the part that the business pages will never print, because the business pages are still reading Beijing as a customer.

The CCP has not been trading with the Western Hemisphere. It has been surveying it.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the National Security Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have jointly confirmed that the state-sponsored actor the private sector calls Volt Typhoon has infiltrated the networks of critical infrastructure organisations across the continental and non-continental United States and its territories, including Guam. Not defence contractors. Communications. Energy. Transportation systems. Water and wastewater. Small municipal utilities with two IT staff, sitting on the same grid as the naval base.

The Department of Justice has stated the meaning of it in one sentence, and it is the sentence that matters: the pre-positioning constitutes a potential real-world threat to physical safety. The Director of the National Security Agency and United States Cyber Command told Congress the same thing in the register of a soldier — that this posture is pre-positioning for disruption or destruction, and not espionage.

Understand what that sentence actually says. Espionage steals the plan. Pre-positioning places the charge. One is intelligence work. The other is engineering work, done in advance, on a target list, by an adversary who intends to be able to switch off the water and the lights in an American city on a day of his choosing.

Then there is the second group. Between 2019 and 2024, an actor tied to the Ministry of State Security of the People’s Republic of China breached all three of America’s major cellular carriers, took call records belonging to tens of millions of Americans, and reached inside the lawful wiretap infrastructure of the Federal Bureau of Investigation itself. Consider what that last item means for a moment, because it is the single most under-reported fact of this decade. An adversary intelligence service obtained visibility into which of its own people the United States was watching.

The House Committee on Homeland Security put the tempo of it on the record in February 2025: the Bureau opens a new Party-related case, on average, roughly every twelve hours.

That is not a trade dispute. That is an order of battle, and it has been read into the American homeland for years while our commentariat debated tariffs.

I say this without the smallest animus toward the Chinese people, and I will keep saying it as long as I have breath. The Chinese people are not the adversary. They are the hostages. They are a magnificent, industrious, ancient and family-loving people, sitting on a civilisational inheritance as deep as Persia’s, governed by a Party that is frightened of them — which is precisely why it needs a camera on every corner, a score attached to every citizen, a wall around every screen, and the disappearance of every lawyer who reads the constitution out loud.

Caught Red-Handed, by the Brilliance of the ODNI

And now the part that turned six years of contention into a record.

On 19 June 2026, on her last day in the post, the former Director of National Intelligence released hundreds of pages of previously undisclosed material bearing on the origins of COVID-19 and on how the intelligence community’s own consideration of the question had been steered. Days earlier Senator Paul had released related material. It went out unclassified, in English, timestamped, and it landed on a table in an open Senate hearing room where anyone on earth could read it, including in Beijing.

I have written elsewhere that when Tulsi Gabbard released that record she dropped a pin, and you could hear it land on the carpet.

Let me now say what that actually was in professional terms, because the press has never once described it correctly.

That was a counterintelligence operation, executed and concluded. Not a leak. Not a document dump. A change of venue. It took a question that had been sealed inside compartmented channels — where it could be managed, slow-rolled and eventually forgotten — and it moved that question into an open committee with a public camera and a subpoena power. Once a question is in that room, no agency owns it any more. The record cannot be un-declassified. The clock cannot be run out on a document that is already on the internet.

That is what target identification looks like when it is done properly by people who do not want the credit. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence resolved the picture, put the resolved picture in front of the American people, and let them see the vector for themselves. It is the single most consequential act of American counterintelligence in my adult lifetime and it was performed almost silently, by a woman who then went home to look after her husband.

The Party knows exactly what was done to it. That is why the response from Beijing has been, and remains, procedural silence.

Why the Master’s Book Opens and Closes on the Same Subject

There is a detail in Sun Tzu that people who quote him almost never notice, and it is the most important structural fact in the entire work.

Chapter One is about deception. Chapter Thirteen — the last chapter, the one he chose to end on — is about spies, and about foreknowledge.

Thirteen chapters, and the man bracketed the whole art of war between two chapters on the same subject: knowing who you are actually fighting, and denying him the same knowledge of you. Everything in between — terrain, manoeuvre, fire, supply, the nine situations — sits inside that bracket. Sun Tzu is not saying counterintelligence is one department of war among several. He is saying it is the frame. Get the first and last chapters wrong and the eleven in the middle are a very expensive way to lose.

That is why this house exists, why it is organised the way it is, and why we publish sourced, timestamped, free material with no paywall in front of it. We are not commentators keeping score on the silent war. We work in it.

Forty Years Below the Waterline

A word about where I am standing when I write this, because you are entitled to know.

I have been at this since 1985. Four decades of it were conducted below the waterline — in silence, alone, with no one to answer to and no one to blame — through sovereign markets, capitals, ministries and rooms that do not issue press passes. People say I have come back. I did not come back. I never left.

I have been in this harbour the entire time, submerged, in the best sense of the word, and I surfaced in 2026 because the battle of this century requires the boat on the surface with its number painted on the sail.

Ideologically and operationally I have not moved an inch since 1985. Not one. The map changed around me.

I mention this only so you can weigh what follows appropriately. I am not a commentator who arrived at this subject in 2020. I have been watching this particular architecture since before the Berlin Wall came down, and I have watched what it does to the people who live under it.

The Ledger: Everything Built on This Architecture Has Imploded

Now the historical record, and I want it enumerated rather than gestured at, because the pattern is the argument.

Lenin, who built the one-party state on the alibi of a temporary vanguard, and never let go of it. Stalin, who perfected the terror the alibi required — the Great Terror of 1936 to 1938, the Holodomor as a matter of policy, the Gulag Archipelago, the dynamited churches and the shot clergy. Mao, whose Great Leap Forward killed tens of millions by engineered famine and whose Cultural Revolution devoured millions more.

Pol Pot, who emptied the cities of Cambodia and murdered roughly a quarter of his own nation. Fidel Castro and the state mafia he installed on a beautiful island, which is still there, still poor, still guarded, sixty-seven years on. Kim Il-sung and the dynastic prison state he left to his grandson. Nicolae Ceaușescu, who bugged a nation. Enver Hoxha, who bunkered one. Erich Honecker, who walled one in and shot the ones who climbed.

And on the other branch of the very same tree: Benito Mussolini, who gave the word its name and finished on a meat hook, and Adolf Hitler, who took the instruments to their absolute terminus in the industrial murder of six million Jews and millions of others, and who died in a hole in the ground beneath a burning city he had promised would stand a thousand years.



The National Socialist Hitler, the abhorrent NAZI

Now let me be exact about Hitler, because I am asked about this constantly and because getting it wrong costs us the argument in one sentence.

Hitler never carried Marx’s book. He hated Marxist internationalism, and the first prisoners into his camps in 1933 were Germany’s own Communists and Social Democrats. On the map of ideology he and Stalin stood at opposite ends, and I will not pretend otherwise, because no serious record permits it and because the moment we pretend otherwise, everything else we have documented gets thrown out with it.

But he preached the identical architecture. That is the point, and it is the harder and more useful point. One party. Absolute state control. The leader-cult. The secret police. The liquidation of the dissenter. The silencing of every democratic opposition. The deliberate atomisation of society so that no man may combine with another except through the state.

The brave Hannah Arendt saw it first and named it best: totalitarianism, red flag or black, shares one architecture, and the victim under the boot does not experience the colour of the banner. He experiences the weight of a state that answers to no one.

I make this point as a Persian Jew with origins from the ancient city of Shiraz, and I make it deliberately, because my own people are the case study that settles it. Six million were murdered not for anything they did but for who they were. A people who harmed no one, whose entire offence in the eyes of the killers was to live, to work, to prosper and to worship in their own way.

That is the floor of the abyss into which rule over the heads of the governed finally descends when it slips every restraint. I do not need a seminar on the difference between left and right to recognise the boot. Neither did my grandparents.

Every one of them. Every single one. Not one of these totalitarian architectures stands today in the form its architects designed. Not one.

Hitler’s National Socialist (NAZI) state imploded in a bunker under a burning city he had promised would stand a thousand years. Every Marxist system built since has gone the same way, or is going. The list is long. Here, for good measure, are a few, with the bill attached — and the bill is always paid in the currency of their own people.

Lenin and Stalin. The one-party state built on the alibi of a temporary vanguard, and the terror that alibi required. The Great Terror of 1936 to 1938. The Holodomor, a famine engineered as policy, which killed some three and a half to five million Ukrainians. The Gulag Archipelago. The dynamited churches and the shot clergy. Historians’ estimates for deaths under Stalin’s rule alone run from roughly six million to twenty million, and the range is wide because the regime was still lying about it when it fell.

Mao Zedong. The Great Leap Forward, 1958 to 1962 — the deadliest famine in recorded human history, with credible scholarship placing the dead between fifteen and forty-five million. Then the Cultural Revolution devoured a million or more on top of it. Peasants starved in ditches while grain was exported to prove the harvest was excellent.

Pol Pot. Cambodia emptied of its cities in a week. Between 1.5 and two million dead out of a population of roughly eight million — very close to a quarter of the nation, killed by their own government in under four years.

Kim Il-sung and the dynasty he left behind. The Arduous March famine of the 1990s killed an estimated 600,000 to a million North Koreans while the palace economy went untouched. It is the only one on this list still running, still hungry, still guarded.

Fidel Castro. The state mafia installed on a beautiful island in 1959. Sixty-seven years on it is still there, still poor, still guarded, and the people still leave on rafts.

Nicolae Ceaușescu. A nation bugged, a country starved to service a foreign debt, and a Christmas Day firing squad for the couple who ordered it.

Enver Hoxha. Albania bunkered — some 170,000 concrete pillboxes poured while the population went without, a country sealed against an invasion that never came.

Erich Honecker. A nation walled in and shot at when it climbed.

Nicolás Maduro. The most recent proof, and the one nobody can call ancient history. The largest oil reserves on earth, and by 2019 hyperinflation ran past ten million per cent, some 7.7 million Venezuelans fled the country, and Transparency International Venezuela puts PDVSA’s losses at around 42 billion dollars. He was captured on 3 January 2026 and arraigned in an American court.

The scholarly totals for the Marxist century as a whole run from roughly 65 million to over 100 million dead, depending on which historian is counting and what he counts. Argue the methodology all you like. There is no version of the arithmetic that comes out small.

And here is what every single line of that ledger has in common, because this is the mechanism and not the moral.

None of these systems was defeated from outside. They were consumed from inside, by their own appetite. The architecture is load-bearing on a lie: that a committee can know what a hundred million free minds know, that the price of bread can be decreed, that human nature can be reissued in a corrected edition. It cannot. So the system must burn ever more coercion simply to remain upright — and coercion is not free. It is paid for out of the base: out of the farms, out of the factories, out of the fathers taken in the night, out of the seed grain eaten in February.

That is a toxicomaniac hunger for power, and I use the clinical word deliberately, because it has the exact clinical shape of an addiction. Escalating dose. Diminishing return. Total organ failure. And a corpse insisting to the last that it is in excellent health.

The nomenklatura at the top is fed first and fed last. It is fed while the countryside starves, fed while the currency dies, fed while the queues form. And the system does not implode when the people have had enough — the people had enough decades earlier and it changed nothing. It implodes at the precise moment the base can no longer feed the nomenklatura on top. That is the whole mechanism. Not conscience. Not protest. Arithmetic.

Then the whole thing comes down in a single afternoon, while the men at the top are still explaining that the harvest is excellent.

Not one exception. Not one counter-example on the entire ledger of the twentieth century. And the last great redoubt of that architecture is sitting in Beijing right now, running the same equation, with 1.4 billion people underneath it.

And they did not fall because we were clever. They fell because they were built to fall. The architecture is load-bearing on a lie: that a committee can know what a hundred million free minds know, that the price of bread can be decreed, that human nature can be reissued in a corrected edition. It cannot.

So the system must consume ever more coercion simply to remain upright, until the coercion is all that is left, and then the coercion runs out of fuel, and the whole thing comes down in a single afternoon while the men at the top are still explaining that the harvest is excellent.

They imploded only because they first destroyed everything underneath them, out of sheer lunacy and a toxicomaniac thirst for totalitarian power. It is an addiction. That is not a metaphor. It has the exact clinical shape of an addiction: escalating dose, diminishing return, total organ failure, and a corpse insisting to the last that it is in excellent health.

The Capital Mistake: They Laughed at Him

And here is the lesson inside the lesson, and it is the one I most want the young to take out of this article.

Before he was a monster, Adolf Hitler was a failed artist. A rejected applicant. A man with a ridiculous moustache and a shrieking delivery, who wrote a long, badly written book openly setting out what he intended to do, and published it.

And Germany laughed at him. The clever people laughed hardest. The newspapers of the Weimar Republic ran cartoons. The educated classes of the most cultured nation in Europe agreed, over coffee, that the Austrian corporal was an embarrassment who would burn himself out, and that no serious person needed to trouble himself.

They did not take him seriously. That is the capital mistake, and it is the one that every great commander who ever lost a war has in common with every one of the others. You can review it on any history channel any evening of the week, and you will find the same sentence in every episode: they underestimated him.

Never laugh at the enemy. Study him. Name him. Measure him. Take him at his own written word about what he intends, because he will usually tell you, and then act as though he meant it — because he did.

We are not laughing at the Chinese Communist Party. We have read its instruments. We take it at its word.

How a Small Country Identified Its Enemy in Time

Allow me one passage of family record, because it is the cleanest illustration of this discipline I know, and because it has never appeared in these pages before.

My mother is Swiss. Through her line comes Rudolf Minger — the farmer from the Emmental, from the quiet rolling farmland of Canton Bern, a man with no higher schooling who became a Federal Councillor in 1929, held the Military Department for eleven years, and served as President of the Swiss Confederation in 1935. He is widely regarded as the founder of the modern Swiss Army. He was my great-grand-uncle.

In August 1939, with war a matter of days away, Switzerland had to elect a General — a rank our Confederation confers only on mobilisation for war. There were two realistic candidates. One of them, Corps Commander Ulrich Wille the younger, was widely regarded as having pro-German sympathies. The other was Henri Guisan.

Minger, who held the Military Department and who was Guisan’s friend for life, campaigned vehemently for Guisan and against the alternative. The historian Christian Favre records his reasoning simply:

Minger sensed Guisan’s charisma and understood that this was a man who could unite the country. On 30 August 1939 the Federal Assembly elected Guisan General by roughly nine-tenths of the valid votes.

Read what actually happened there.

A farmer with no higher education, sitting in the defence chair of a small, poor, encircled country on the eve of the largest war in human history, performed a correct target identification — of the threat outside, and of the sympathy inside his own officer corps that would have made the country indefensible — and he acted on it in time. Everything Switzerland managed over the following six years rests on that one decision, made in August 1939 by a man who declined to be polite about what he could see.

And then Guisan, in July 1940 — France fallen, the Confederation ringed by the Axis, entirely alone — called some five hundred of his senior officers to the Rütli meadow, the founding ground of 1291, and told them the army would not surrender. The speech itself was never recorded verbatim.

To this day no one holds the full text; a partial manuscript surfaced only in 1980. I have always found that detail moving rather than frustrating. The things that actually hold a country together are very often not the things that got written down.

But the standing order that the army staff released to the Swiss press four days later was written down, and it has one clause in it that I would like every American reading this to carry into November.

The general’s watch-order called for:

«Widerstandswille gegen jeden Angriff von aussen und gegen Gefahren im Innern wie Erschlaffung, Defaitismus.»

The will to resist every attack from without — and against the dangers within, such as slackening and defeatism.

From without, and from within. In the same sentence, given equal weight, by a man who had every reason to be preoccupied with the eleven Wehrmacht divisions on his border.

He understood that a country is not usually taken. It is usually hollowed, and then taken.

The Danger Within

So let us speak about the hollowing, and let me be careful to label exactly what I am doing, as I always do.

What follows is my assessment. I sign it as an assessment and not as an established fact, and you are entitled to weigh it as such.

I do not believe the pressure on the American Republic arrives principally through the front door any longer. I believe it arrives through the plumbing. Through funded non-governmental machinery on both sides of the Atlantic that pushes the extreme left and works, patiently and over decades, to corrode the Judeo-Christian, God-believing, family-loving, freedom-loving, free-market West.

Through respectable intermediaries, foundations and enabler networks, and through neutral, well-regarded jurisdictions — my own homeland among them — because neutral jurisdictions have always been where money goes to lose its accent. Through the drug that the President of the United States has now formally classified as a weapon of mass destruction, aimed at exactly the age cohort a nation cannot afford to lose, and doing precisely what erasing a generation’s memory and ambition would do if you set out to do it deliberately.

I did not run a forty-year silent patrol against the Marxists and the Islamists to arrive at the age of fifty-nine and find the target unattended on the inside.

I am not asking you to take that assessment on my authority. I am asking you to hold it as a hypothesis and go and test it against the record yourself, which is exactly what a free citizen is for and exactly what a subject is not permitted to do.

The Watershed, and Why We Cannot Get This One Wrong

Which brings me to the midterms, and to the reason this article exists at all.

This is a watershed. Not another election cycle to be endured, briefed and forgotten — a genuine hinge, of the kind that historians later mark with a date. Caroline Jemima puts it in the language of her generation and I am going to let her line stand exactly as she said it, because it is better than mine: we can’t fuck this one up.

She is right, and she is nineteen, and her generation will carry the consequences of November far longer than I will.

Let me put it in the language of the deck, because that is the language I think in.

When a naval aviator brings an F/A-18 Super Hornet, an EA-18G Growler or an E-2D Hawkeye onto the deck of a carrier, there is a thing he does at the exact instant the wheels touch that looks, to anyone who does not know, like the opposite of landing. He or she slams the throttles forward. Full military power. He commits everything, at the moment of arrival, to going.

He does it because the hook may miss the wire. Because the wire itself may part. And if either of those happens, he has about two hundred feet of angled deck and no second chance, and the only thing between that aircraft and the water is the airspeed and the power he already commanded before he knew he needed it. If he waits to find out whether he is caught, he is too late.

That is a bolter and a touch-and-go if the pilot did it right, and it is a catastrophic loss of the aircraft — and, God forbid, of the crew — if he did not.

Throttles full forward on touchdown. Every time. Including the times it turns out you did not need it. Especially those times.

That is the posture we need between now and November, and I want to be understood precisely, because I preach the exact opposite of complacency. We do not slam the throttles because we are confident. We slam them because we are not, and because the cost of being wrong is unrecoverable, and because the men and women who do this for a living worked out a long time ago that you commit before you know.

Saddle up. Get the wagons moving. Talk to your family and your friends. Talk to your congresswomen and your congressmen and to the senators of your constituency. Not one of them is unreachable, and every one of them counts a call.

Unity by Individual, Never by Collective

But hear me exactly on what kind of unity I am asking for, because this is the line this house will never cross and it is what separates us from the people we are describing.

We unite as individuals. Never as a collective.

The collective is the fascist, Marxist form. It is the machine that takes a living, arguing, awkward, magnificent person and files him under a category so that the category can be moved around by someone else. We refuse it at any cost. The individual — sovereign, free, and answerable to his own conscience — sits at the centre of everything we do.

Which means the unity I am asking for has arguments inside it. Vigorous ones. Healthy debate among us, conducted with mutual respect, is not a weakness in the formation — it is the formation. It is precisely what makes us brilliant, tolerant, and capable of forming a better judgement than any committee in Beijing will ever form, because they have made disagreement a crime and we have made it a method. That is not a slogan. It is a structural engineering advantage and it is the reason their architecture falls and ours does not.

Merit. Individual dignity. Free argument between free people. Defend those and you have defended everything else by implication.

What We Are Not Selling

Now let me tell you exactly what this forward marker is, and what it is not, because I do not want a single reader mistaking us for something we have gone to great trouble not to be.

Our forward marker is not a prediction of an election outcome. We are not in the business of telling you who wins in November, and any house that tells you it knows is selling you something.

Our forward marker is aimed at one thing only: sharpening the focus of each individual out there, so that she or he forms a better judgement. That is the entire product.

We sell nothing. No belief system. No political party. We decline and reject any and all favours and donations, from anyone, at any time. We take no funding from any bank, donor, party or foreign government. We keep no paywall. Registration is free and by email verification only. I built this house so that the young would get an interest, and so that the material would be there, sourced and dated and free, for anyone who wants to read it and check it.

The decision is in the ballot box. Use it wisely, because the wrong cross in the wrong box brings serious trouble that takes a generation to undo. But it must be your cross, formed by your own judgement, reached at your own kitchen table — read it with your parents, argue it with your children, compare the sources, disagree out loud. That is what we are for.

The Register Is Now Open

One piece of housekeeping that is not housekeeping at all.

Our public register website is live. Every dispatch, every name, the whole open record, in one place, indexed and permanent.

The credit for it goes to Caroline Jemima Adler, the youngest member of this house and its Public Affairs Desk — nineteen years old, quick, tough, and a formidably fast learner. I set the specification and I set it hard. She delivered it to spec, in record time, and she did it around a full course load. Visit it. It is all there, free, sourced, and yours.

Official GeoStrat Agency LLC Website

A Birthday Wish, and the Only Doctrine I Have

I have a birthday this month, soon. I have exactly one wish attached to it, and it is not a strategic one.

To stay healthy, alongside my beloved Coco and my mother, Hiedi, for as long as possible — so that I can go on serving you in my own way, for as long as I am given.

That way has a name and it is the only doctrine I hold:

Our Najadi Doctrine, fully aligned with America First and with Peace Through Strength. Not out of sentiment. Out of arithmetic. Because only a healthy, wealthy and self-confident United States can keep Americans safe, and with them her true allies — my homeland Switzerland, our partner Israel, and the few others who have actually stood in the line rather than describing it.

So the time has come to get off the comfortable chairs. To educate ourselves and each other. To play as a team, without ever surrendering the individual conscience that makes the team worth anything. And never, ever to laugh at the enemy, because that is the capital mistake and the cemeteries of the twentieth century are full of people whose leaders made it.

No more Marxist experiments. No more Islamist experiments. We are done with you, and we will go on leading by example — so that our children may one day outpace us, and be sharper than we ever were.

That is how it works in nature. That is how it works in evolution. The point of us is that they exceed us.

And when they do, they will be able to see beyond the horizon and shape their world before it shifts.

Because once it shifts, it is very often already too late.



“See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts — because once it shifts, it is too late.”

— Pascal Najadi

”All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1

Hence,

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13 (The Use of Spies)





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The beautifully restored entry hall and lobby of GeoStrat Agency LLC at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005—marble underfoot, a coffered gilt ceiling overhead, and the globe-and-pin device mark standing watch over the floor. A five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of former DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

Note From The Executive Secretary

I am Yael R. Eastman, Executive Secretary and Head of Research at GeoStrat Agency LLC. Nothing leaves this desk unread. I check every line, every date, every citation before it reaches you — because a claim we cannot stand behind is a claim we do not publish.

We do not chase the news. We call it before it breaks—and we let the timestamps prove it. That is not a boast; it is a record, filed and dated. Operation FOLDIN was named before a single motorcade reached Ankara. Greenland’s strategic repositioning was called with precision in January 2026. The Epic Fury 2026 sequence traveled from our forward-marker to accomplished fact while the legacy press was still hunting for the story. Under independent audit, our tempo scored a 8.5 out of 10 composite and ran a measured 10 to 18 days ahead of nine major Western outlets — a lead the mainstream has not matched, because they wait for permission while we read the map. Tempo and accuracy: that is the discipline, and on both we hold the record against the herd.

What you have just read rests on the public record—a settled United States enforcement action, dated, filed, and verifiable line by line.

Where the Principal moves from established fact to forecast, he says so plainly, in his own words, with no blur between the two. Fact is labeled fact. Forecast is labeled forecast.

That is the standard here, and it does not bend.

Signal over noise. Foreknowledge over fiction. When it comes to the Silent War, we are not commentators keeping score—we are Masters of it.

Make no mistake: we publish to be right, not to be loud, and we focus on picking up and collating reliable signals over listening to distracting noise.

The Principal’s Purpose and Doctrine—Reliable Signal Over Noise

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, leads by example. He delivers to every audience, freely and without barrier, highly accurate forward markers — signal over noise. He sets out to reach the younger generation, the future: the kids, the young teenagers, and all who aspire to be well informed and feel engaged. He wants them to reflect on no-nonsense, cold-eyed reporting and on the style he brings to light — the nuance, anchored in documents and in real events he lived and handled at top government level, in crisis, across four decades.

This is his most treasured goal. He is determined that GeoStrat Agency LLC remains free and clear, by design, of any financial or political influence whatsoever. He accepts no favors from anyone. He answers only to himself and to the Lord — who guards and fences his moral compass — so that he can best serve the community and continue to champion America and Switzerland First, and Peace Through Strength. In the case of Switzerland, Peace Through Diplomacy.

He aims, in consequence, to expose any subversive movement or threat that could endanger the order of our respective constitutions. Let it be clear, stated openly here: any attempt, by any element, to approach us with so-called confidential or classified information will be reported at once to the respective agencies within the ODNI orbit.

His doctrine is our ironclad rule. See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts — because once it shifts, it is often too late. We must all work hard, each and every one of us, to keep our democratic dialogue alive and in good standing, with good manners and mutual respect.

We will not tolerate hate speech, attacks, or slurs. Any aggressive posture or veiled threat against this office, our team, or our family members will be reported directly to the respective law enforcement agencies — here in Washington, DC, and back home in Switzerland.

Our Mandate and Mission

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a non-partisan, non-profit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence and publishing operation. We advance a clear-eyed understanding of the forces reshaping the world order through rigorous research, trusted analysis, and forward markers that hold. Signal over noise. Make no mistake — our purpose is singular.

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, has chosen to place his private office and geostrategic intelligence unit here in Washington, DC — at the heart of where the world gets shaped. As a Swiss, he is loyal to his flag. And he makes one commitment clear and open: his steadfast support for the Trump doctrine, America First, and Peace Through Strength. In his view, only a strong, healthy, and prosperous United States can best serve its real and true allies — among them the Swiss Confederation, a friend of America since this great nation was founded 250 years ago.

Mr. Najadi may not be politically correct in the eyes of the woke, Marxist ideology. He says so to them plainly, and he does not care. To communicate with clarity and to hold mutual respect — that is what real partnership is built on. He has had his fill of the yes-men and the fair-weather friends, and he has no interest in looking back. Evolution moves in one direction only.

Forward, by nature.

The question put to man and machine alike is binary. Left or right at the inflection point. We will be judged one day by our own decisions, and we must stop blaming others for the choices we make. There is no nanny state. That was never the idea of Swiss direct democracy, which leads the world in that respect, nor of We the People and the Founding Fathers of this great nation.

Note On Identity And Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a United States limited liability company registered at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005. It is a separate and distinct entity, unaffiliated with the Hague-based geostrat.org or any similarly named body. It holds both United States trademarks named below. It seeks no business, solicits no clients, and provides advisory services to no one. It speaks only through its two owned channels—its Substack and its YouTube. Any other voice claiming this name is impersonation.

Financial Independence

GeoStrat Agency LLC is funded entirely by the private resources of Pascal Najadi. It holds no bank account in the agency’s name. It takes no donors. It sells no subscriptions. Its subscribers pay nothing. It carries no advertisers and answers to no political masters. Our independence is our asset and power.

For The Record — No Media, No Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews. When it makes news, that is signal, not noise. There are two authorized channels and only two: the Substack at pnajadi1967.substack.com, and the YouTube channel under Pascal Najadi. Anything else bearing this name is impersonation.

Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read—The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

The Crown Report 2026 (ref. GSA-CROWN-2026-001), filed under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004, sets out the full Iran and ‘Epic Fury 2026’ forecasting record—from the first call in January 2026 to the Bürgenstock close. Three layers are kept apart and never blended:

Established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. An independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine outlets.

The report is now released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions—English, French, German, and Italian— It is free, with no paywall.

Request your copy from me by emailing my public affairs email address: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

24/7 monitored line: +1 (771) 203-0610 · 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

Context Film

Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

Trademarks & Copyright

“Epic Fury 2026” word mark — USPTO Principal Register, Serial No. 99807441. GeoStrat globe-and-pin device mark — USPTO Serial No. 99766311.

© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.