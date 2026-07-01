Fourteen days at the helm on an ocean crossing this May, rain on the glass—those are real drops on the port-side Anschütz. We run two gyros aboard: one I keep as the moral compass, the heading that never drifts; the other is the ship’s war-fighting fallback for when the satellites lie and the GPS is spoofed—and in the 21st century, adversaries spoof. A gyrocompass doesn’t care. It takes its truth from the rotation of the Earth itself—a rotor spun near 12,000 rpm, seeking true north with no magnetic field to deflect it and no signal to jam. It is the same class of instrument—Anschütz of Kiel, since 1905, the house that invented the gyrocompass—that steers NATO’s frigates, corvettes, and destroyers and rides silently in the submarines of fifty navies. Storms and spoofing both: the needle holds. © 2026 Pascal Najadi / GeoStrat Agency LLC. All rights reserved.

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC, NAVIGATION AND RADIO ROOM: The stores are getting loaded aboard. The gauges read green. And the needle on the Anschütz Gyro has been recalibrated and is spooling up for its high 12,000 rpm spin and has already swung to the new bearing.

For 40 years the work was disclosure—bringing what ran below the waterline up into the light. That chapter is filed and closed. What follows is not a smaller fight. It is a different instrument of the same resolve, and it carries a name that is not mine to coin: Economic Fury.

This is not a metaphor borrowed for a headline. Economic Fury is the live campaign of the United States Treasury—Secretary Scott Bessent’s Office of Foreign Assets Control—moving in daylight against the financial arteries of the Iranian regime. It is the sequel, by design, to the kinetic operation that preceded it. The Secretary himself has laid out the sequence plainly: maximum pressure, then Operation Epic Fury, then Economic Fury, then the blockade. And at the White House podium, alongside the Press Secretary, he named its nature without flinching — Economic Fury, he said, is the “financial equivalent” of a bombing campaign.





Where the bombs weakened the war machine, Economic Fury severs the money that runs it.

The record of that campaign is concrete. In recent weeks Treasury has designated Iran’s largest digital-asset exchange, dismantled dozens of shadow-banking entities moving tens of billions, blocked scores of shadow-fleet vessels, frozen roughly half a billion dollars in regime-linked cryptocurrency, and struck at the IRGC’s scheme to extort passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The authorities are real and unglamorous—Executive Orders 13902 and 13224; the President’s maximum-pressure National Security Presidential Memorandum; and secondary sanctions that reach any bank, anywhere, that touches the flow. As the secretary frames it, economic security is national security. And in his words, Iran is the head of the snake for global terrorism.

I hold Bessent in the highest regard—a rare macro operator with the steel to wield the long arm of the dollar as the precision instrument it is. And he’s doing this in close teamwork with my other American hero, SecState Marco Rubio.



In my own view, Marco Rubio carries himself with presidential timber; that is a wager on a man, not a forecast on a calendar. He will be beyond any doubt in my mind the next president-elect. Read more about him and his impeccable statesman qualities in our open archive here.



Our Archive

And analyze the doctrine both statesmen serve—Peace through Strength, America First—and the discipline to finish what the kinetic phase began.

At home, the opposition has answered its own overreach. A movement that mistook subversion for strategy has, in my view, hollowed itself from within, and in its desperation now reaches for its most radical fringe. We said this would come. Overreach without a moral compass rots the very thing that grows it—that is not a wound we inflicted; it is one they chose.

And the long arm does not stop at Tehran. Economic power knows no borders, and there is an instrument for the rest. Executive Order 13818, the Global Magnitsky authority, blocks the assets of those responsible for serious human-rights abuse or corruption anywhere on earth, regardless of passport, under the emergency economic powers of the United States.



That silent and truly global reach bears on every node that finances terror and preys on the innocent: the shadow and correspondent banking that launders it, the totalitarian regimes and their would-be imitators, and the cartels that have poisoned a generation of our young with lethal narcotics while cross-financing criminal and terror cells.



No foreign magistrate, no captured prosecutor, and no compromised bank counsel outrun a blocking order. Sunlight and a frozen account are a potent pair.

So our boat takes a dive. She slips from the radar of the sick and the corrupt—and surfaces here, on this channel, to transmit forward markers: the bearings, the reads, and the analysis—offered up to the quarters that matter and to every reader who has stood watch with us.

Silence until the flags of the 250th come down. Then we cast off, and we switch gear.



It is going to be eventful. Stay tuned.



My Sun Tzu Uplink into 600 Million Homes, One Message

There is an old line in The Art of War:



”Subdue the enemy without fighting, and where you cannot subdue him, use his own ground.”



On this occasion, the ground was the largest satellite broadcast network on earth—the Kremlin’s own RT Russia Today—and the transmission ran the other way.

Live from a Washington, DC studio, uplinked in real time with over 22 space satellites in orbit at the same time, into an audience measured in the hundreds of millions of homes worldwide, the message carried was not theirs but ours: praise for President Trump, a case for a strong, healthy, prosperous United States, and a plea for peace through strength.



Alongside former CIA officer John Kiriakou, the segment turned the reach of the Kremlin-funded and -used Russian state broadcaster into a channel for the opposite of its intended cargo—the American message of Peace Through Strength and America First, delivered on the adversary’s own frequency, uplinked from here, the heart of our federal capital, Washington DC, where the Commander-in-Chief of the United States, President Donald John Trump, has shaped the world before it shifted, because if it would have shifted, it would have been too late and our world would have plunged into World War 3.

That is the whole art of it. The whole point.



You do not always need to silence the loudspeaker. Sometimes you simply step to the microphone and let it carry your words into every home it reaches. The signal goes out; the destination includes rooms in which such a message is rarely heard, all the way to the Kremlin’s own doorstep.



Consider it a subtle telex—special greetings, sent by open broadcast, to precisely the quarters that should receive them.

Context Film — sound up. The emotional choreography of the whole passage is top-tier.

It carries this one.





Read the full surfacing → Exclusive Premiere: Surfacing After 40 Years



With every good wish,

Pascal Najadi

Founder & Principal

GeoStrat Agency LLC

1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

UNITED STATES

U N C L A S S I F I E D

GeoStrat Agency LLC — Substack · YouTube · Podcast · Spotify · Apple Music · Etsy (EpicFury2026) · Archive





“See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts—because once it shifts, it is too late.” — Pascal Najadi





At sunset on my private tea talk on the Bürgenstock Resort with an allied partner that I will not name for operational reasons, spring 2026. © 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.





”All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1



Hence:

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13 (The Use of Spies)





© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC

The beautifully restored entry hall and lobby of GeoStrat Agency LLC at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005—marble underfoot, a coffered gilt ceiling overhead, and the globe-and-pin device mark standing watch over the floor. A five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of former DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

Note From The Executive Secretary

I am Yael R. Eastman, Executive Secretary and Head of Research at GeoStrat Agency LLC. I read every line before it leaves this desk. We do not chase the news. We call it before it breaks, and we let the timestamps prove it. What you have just read rests on the public record—a settled United States enforcement action, dated and filed. Where the Principal moves from fact to forecast, he says so plainly. That is the standard here.



Make no mistake: we publish to be right, not to be loud, and we focus on picking up and collating reliable signals over listening to distracting noise.

The Principal’s Purpose and Doctrine—Reliable Signal Over Noise

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, leads by example. He delivers to every audience, freely and without barrier, highly accurate forward markers — signal over noise. He sets out to reach the younger generation, the future: the kids, the young teenagers, and all who aspire to be well informed and feel engaged. He wants them to reflect on no-nonsense, cold-eyed reporting, and on the style he brings to light — the nuance, anchored in documents and in real events he lived and handled at top government level, in crisis, across four decades.

This is his most treasured goal. He is determined that GeoStrat Agency LLC remains free and clear, by design, of any financial or political influence whatsoever. He accepts no favors from anyone. He answers only to himself and to the Lord — who guards and fences his moral compass — so that he can best serve the community and continue to champion America and Switzerland First, and Peace Through Strength. In the case of Switzerland, Peace Through Diplomacy.

He aims, in consequence, to expose any subversive movement or threat that could endanger the order of our respective constitutions. Let it be clear, stated openly here: any attempt, by any element, to approach us with so-called confidential or classified information will be reported at once to the respective agencies within the ODNI orbit.

His doctrine is our ironclad rule. See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts—because once it shifts, it is often too late.



We must all work hard, each and every one of us, to keep our democratic dialogue alive and in good standing, with good manners and mutual respect.

We will not tolerate hate speech, attacks, or slurs. Any aggressive posture or veiled threat against this office, our team, or our family members will be reported directly to the respective law enforcement agencies—here in Washington, DC, and back home in Switzerland.

Our Mandate and Mission

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a non-partisan, non-profit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence and publishing operation. We advance a clear-eyed understanding of the forces reshaping the world order through rigorous research, trusted analysis, and forward markers that hold. Signal over noise. Make no mistake — our purpose is singular.

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, has chosen to place his private office and geostrategic intelligence unit here in Washington, DC — at the heart of where the world gets shaped. As a Swiss, he is loyal to his flag. And he makes one commitment clear and open: his steadfast support for the Trump doctrine, America First, and Peace Through Strength. In his view, only a strong, healthy, and prosperous United States can best serve its real and true allies — among them the Swiss Confederation, a friend of America since this great nation was founded 250 years ago.

Mr. Najadi may not be politically correct in the eyes of the woke, Marxist ideology. He says so to them plainly, and he does not care. To communicate with clarity and to hold mutual respect — that is what real partnership is built on. He has had his fill of the yes-men and the fair-weather friends, and he has no interest in looking back. Evolution moves in one direction only. Forward, by nature.

The question put to man and machine alike is binary. Left or right at the inflection point. We will be judged one day by our own decisions, and we must stop blaming others for the choices we make. There is no nanny state. That was never the idea of Swiss direct democracy, which leads the world in that respect, nor of We the People and the Founding Fathers of this great nation.

Note On Identity And Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a United States limited liability company registered at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005. It is a separate and distinct entity, unaffiliated with the Hague-based geostrat.org or any similarly named body. It holds both United States trademarks named below. It seeks no business, solicits no clients, and provides advisory services to no one. It speaks only through its two owned channels—its Substack and its YouTube. Any other voice claiming this name is impersonation.

Financial Independence

GeoStrat Agency LLC is funded entirely by the private resources of Pascal Najadi. It holds no bank account in the agency’s name. It takes no donors. It sells no subscriptions. Its subscribers pay nothing. It carries no advertisers and answers to no political masters. Our independence is our asset and power.

For The Record — No Media, No Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews. When it makes news, that is signal, not noise. There are two authorized channels and only two: the Substack at pnajadi1967.substack.com, and the YouTube channel under Geostrat Agency LLC. Anything else bearing this name is impersonation and of a fraudulent nature. Beware.

Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read—The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

The Crown Report 2026 (ref. GSA-CROWN-2026-001), filed under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004, sets out the full Iran and ‘Epic Fury 2026’ forecasting record—from the first call in January 2026 to the Bürgenstock close. Three layers are kept apart and never blended:

Established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. An independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine outlets.

The report is now released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions—English, French, German, and Italian. It is free, with no paywall.

Request your copy from me by emailing my public affairs email address: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

24/7 monitored line: +1 (771) 203-0610 · 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

Context Film

Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

Trademarks & Copyright

“Epic Fury 2026” word mark — USPTO Principal Register, Serial No. 99807441. GeoStrat globe-and-pin device mark — USPTO Serial No. 99766311.

© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.