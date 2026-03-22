By Pascal Najadi



The first phase of Operation Epic Fury was never the end state. It was a shaping operation: kinetic, visible, and deliberately overwhelming.

What the brilliant and tirelessly hard-working Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now driving is the far more consequential phase: the diplomatic, systemic, and coalition-driven consolidation of that initial shock into durable geostrategic architecture. It is where campaigns either harden into strategic advantage or dissolve into mere spectacle. That is why everything now hinges on Switzerland.

And more specifically, on UBS

Switzerland has submitted to survive. UBS is the turning point under Epic Fury. Its receipt of a U.S. banking license, approved this past Friday, marks a decisive structural shift, not a routine regulatory step. It places UBS directly under the full supervisory and enforcement perimeter of the United States financial system. That means exposure to Federal Reserve oversight, strict compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act, and direct accountability to the U.S. Treasury and the OFAC sanctions regime. In practical terms, UBS is now fully inside the dollar system’s enforcement architecture, where every transaction, correspondent relationship, beneficial-ownership chain, and client structure is subject to U.S.-grade scrutiny and reporting standards.

The ramifications are immediate and global. U.S. regulatory jurisdiction now cascades across UBS’s entire international footprint. Enhanced due diligence, continuous transaction monitoring, and mandatory suspicious activity reporting are no longer optional layers. They are operational requirements enforced in real time. Critically, UBS is now also directly exposed to Section 311 actions under the USA PATRIOT Act, meaning that any systemic compliance failure or exposure to illicit flows can trigger rapid restriction or even exclusion from the U.S. financial system. Within the context of Epic Fury’s second act, this is not incidental. It is the blueprint. Switzerland is aligning with the dominant enforcement regime of global finance, and UBS is the signal institution. The message is unambiguous: alignment ensures continuity; opacity invites termination.

This will have huge impact on Monday and throughout the world’s financial markets. Global banking and financial holdings are being reset in real time. No bank can escape the implications. Either cooperate or get shut down. That is now the logic of the moment. And the global reach being coordinated by Marco Rubio makes clear that the hunt for rogue-state enablers, terror finance nodes, cartel conduits, and subversive institutional shelters is no longer theoretical. It is underway.

This is Epic Fury and its Second Act

Rubio’s push became explicit in a March 16, 2026 cable to all U.S. diplomatic and consular posts, directing chiefs of mission to press foreign governments “at the highest appropriate level” to move quickly against the IRGC and Hezbollah by March 20. It marked the formal shift from kinetic success to coordinated diplomatic-financial pressure: not mere messaging, but alliance enforcement under deadline.

Rubio’s directive to U.S. diplomatic posts worldwide was not routine signaling. It was operational diplomacy. As reported, he instructed ambassadors to press foreign governments “at the highest appropriate level” to move against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hezbollah, and aligned proxy structures, and to do so on an accelerated timetable. The cable’s logic was not subtle. Governments were told to move “expeditiously” to reduce the capabilities of Iran and Iran-aligned terrorist groups, because collective action would impose greater pressure on Tehran than fragmented unilateral steps. The same reported guidance argued that IRGC designation would intensify pressure on the Iranian regime, constrain its ability to sponsor terror abroad, and respond to the Guards’ role in foreign plots, espionage, and influence operations. A State Department spokesperson linked that directly to presidential strategy, saying President Trump is focused on securing peace in the Middle East and that the IRGC, Hezbollah, and other Iranian-backed proxies destabilize governments and undermine regional peace.

The implication becomes crystal clear:

“Epic Fury is no longer merely a U.S.-Israeli military campaign. It is being converted into a distributed global enforcement regime.” — Pascal Najadi

The initial strikes under Epic Fury targeted Iran’s missile infrastructure, naval assets, and nuclear-related capabilities with the explicit aim of eliminating Tehran’s ability to threaten regional and global stability. Rubio framed the mission in operational terms as the destruction of the platforms that create a zone of immunity around Iran’s nuclear ambitions, a formulation that reveals the true strategic intent: deny escalation dominance, collapse deterrence shielding, and remove the cost asymmetry that protects nuclear breakout. The second act extends that pressure beyond the battlefield into finance, diplomacy, intelligence, sanctions enforcement, and proxy disruption.

The instant closure of Zurich’s Swiss bank MBaer was the halali. The hunt began there.

On February 26, 2026, the U.S. Treasury moved against the Zurich-based MBaer Merchant Bank AG, a relatively small Swiss institution but a strategically significant one. Treasury, through FinCEN, proposed a Section 311 rule to sever MBaer’s access to the U.S. financial system on the grounds that it had provided financial support to illicit actors linked to Iran and Russia. Treasury stated that MBaer had funneled more than $100 million through the U.S. financial system on behalf of illicit actors tied to those networks. Treasury further alleged financial support benefiting Iran’s IRGC and Quds Force, as well as corruption and money-laundering channels linked to Russia. Reuters reported additional allegations involving sanctions-breaching flows tied to Venezuela’s PDVSA, shell-company concealment, and a broader pattern of illicit finance.

The MBaer action was not symbolic. It was surgical

The United States did not need to impose a classic sanctions package to achieve decisive effect. Under Section 311, Treasury proposed prohibiting U.S. financial institutions from opening or maintaining correspondent accounts for, or on behalf of, MBaer. In practical terms, that means exclusion from dollar clearing. In modern international banking, that is a death sentence. A bank may remain incorporated on paper, but without viable access to correspondent channels and dollar settlement, it ceases to function as an internationally relevant institution. This is not sanctions as messaging. It is system denial.

Within roughly twenty-four hours, Swiss regulator FINMA acted and forced the bank into liquidation. Reuters reported the core compliance findings: approximately 80 percent of MBaer’s client relationships were classified high-risk, and 98 percent of incoming assets came from high-risk sources. FINMA found persistent anti-money-laundering control failures, failures to remediate despite warnings, and transactions involving sanctioned actors. Reuters also reported the bank had about 700 clients, over 60 employees, and roughly CHF 4.9 billion in assets under management when the liquidation process was announced. This was not ordinary compliance drift. It was structural compromise.

Why did MBaer matter so much?

Because MBaer was not targeted because of its size. It was targeted because of its function. Treasury described it as a node that provided access to the U.S. financial system for illicit actors tied to adversarial networks. That is the key to understanding Rubio’s second act. The objective is no longer limited to destroying missile batteries or neutralizing naval platforms. It now includes identifying the financial nodes, liquidity corridors, correspondent pathways, and transactional ecosystems that sustain hostile state and proxy structures. In strategic terms, the campaign is shifting from target destruction to network degradation. This is why the phrase financial warfare is not rhetorical excess. It is accurate.

STAR: EO 13818 activated — MBaer was the first strike.

Executive Order 13818, enacted on December 20, 2017, during President Trump’s first mandate, is not a routine sanctions instrument. It is a legal weapon system. It was built to project United States power across terrorism financing, human rights abuse, and systemic corruption—globally and domestically—without ambiguity and without delay. Anchored in the Global Magnitsky framework, EO 13818 states in explicit terms that “serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.” That designation is not rhetorical. It is a trigger. It elevates corruption and abuse into national security threats and unlocks full-spectrum enforcement authority.

The order authorizes blocking sanctions against “any foreign person determined… to be responsible for or complicit in, or to have directly or indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse” or corruption. It goes further. It targets those who “have materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for” such conduct. That clause is decisive. It means the banker, the intermediary, the lawyer, the offshore structurer, the nominee director, the compliance blind eye—every enabling layer—is within scope. Access to the U.S. financial system is therefore not a right. It is a conditional privilege. And under EO 13818, that privilege can be removed, fast.

The architecture is comprehensive and public. Anyone can read it, line by line, via the official U.S. government record at the White House and through the Congress of the United States. There is no opacity here. The scope is explicit. The reach is global. And the enforcement implications are structural.

When activated through the coordinated machinery of the Department of State under Secretary Marco Rubio, the U.S. Treasury and OFAC, and the Department of Justice, EO 13818 becomes a full-spectrum enforcement platform. Legal authority, intelligence collection, financial forensics, and prosecutorial power align. Once aligned, this system does not negotiate with narratives. It operates on evidence. It closes systems. It removes access.

The Zurich-based MBaer case was not an isolated Swiss banking event. It was the first visible strike in the second act. While Treasury’s Section 311 action was the formal instrument, the broader State-Treasury alignment reflects precisely the integrated enforcement environment EO 13818 was designed to enable. Diplomatic pressure, financial isolation, and evidentiary follow-through converged. The result was immediate systemic exclusion. For those paying attention, the signal was unmistakable.

In hindsight, and viewed alongside President Trump’s 2026 Epic Fury campaign, the strategic logic becomes clear. Epic Fury was not merely kinetic. It was a fifth-generation system-of-systems operation integrating military force, intelligence exploitation, cyber reach, and financial warfare. This is why Trump focused on reforming and aligning the United States military and national security architecture. The objective was not just battlefield success. It was the ability to transition seamlessly into systemic denial across the entire enabling structure of an adversary. That transition is now underway.

The second act - The ‘Follow-The-Money’ Phase

EO 13818 is one of its central legal backbones. Under it, the United States is not limited to pursuing direct perpetrators. It can dismantle entire ecosystems—facilitators, shell structures, correspondent pathways, offshore vehicles, and institutional platforms built over decades. With financial intelligence, forensic tracing, seized records, and transactional evidence, the enforcement environment becomes unforgiving.

No PR firm can defend against this.

No law firm can structure around this once evidence is in hand.

No offshore jurisdiction can reliably shield exposure once U.S. jurisdiction is triggered.

This is the cold shower. And it is already changing behavior.

Across Europe and the wider Western financial system, institutions and political actors like Macron, Merz, Starmer, Meloni, or Madame von der Leyen, who were previously hesitant, are moving fast into alignment. Not out of ideology. Out of exposure awareness and pure fear. Legacy linkages—often routed through complex offshore and legal constructs—are now liabilities. Their subversive system has been mapped. The nodes are being identified. The pressure is cumulative.

In geostrategic terms, EO 13818 is the legislative counterpart to Epic Fury’s kinetic phase. The first act degraded physical capability. The second act targets financial continuity. It extends the battlespace into the global financial system itself to ensure that hostile networks—state or proxy—cannot regenerate.

MBaer was the opening signal, and not an exception as many bankers wish in their wet dreams. It was not an isolated anomaly either. In my view, connecting the dots, it was the surgical beginning. The hunt for enablers of rogue regimes and their linked terrorist networks, cartels, and subversive NGOs is now active, and this is good by any standard. The silent forensics and enforcement cannot be second-guessed. Bankers and their enablers are now trapped.

What kinetic SEAD/DEAD once did to enemy air defenses, Treasury is now replicating in the financial domain. The first act degraded radars, missiles, platforms, and physical infrastructure. The second act degrades funding, settlement, correspondent banking, and access to reserve-currency plumbing. Instead of jamming radars, Washington now jams balance sheets. Instead of destroying launchers, it destroys transactional capability. The effect is the same: the adversary’s system stops functioning coherently.

Rubio’s diplomacy must be read together with this financial architecture. His push is not generic alliance management. It is alliance enforcement. The model now in play is straightforward: identify financial nodes enabling adversarial networks; isolate those nodes from the dollar system; compel allied jurisdictions to align or risk secondary exposure; then collapse the financial infrastructure sustaining proxy warfare. That is not symbolic sanctions policy. It is coercive systemic design.

Rubio has also framed the Western Hemisphere in terms that make the broader geostrategic bridge unmistakable. In January 2026, the White House highlighted Rubio’s statement that “This is our hemisphere,” and that President Trump would not allow U.S. security to be threatened from it. In the Venezuela context, Rubio’s test was practical rather than theoretical: whether Iran had been expelled, and whether Hezbollah and Iran were no longer able to operate against U.S. interests from Venezuelan territory. Reuters also reported Rubio’s Senate testimony that Venezuela had become a base of operations for U.S. adversaries including China, Russia, and Iran. The point is not merely regional rhetoric. It is a battlespace expansion. In Marco Rubio’s construction, the Western Hemisphere is not separate from Epic Fury’s anti-Iran logic. It is part of the same enforcement theater.

The enforcement architecture is built on legal, bipartisan concrete.

To understand the full architecture, one must also include the wider Trump designation regime that supports Rubio’s push. President Trump’s January 20, 2025 executive order, Executive Order 14157, created the process for designating certain cartels and other organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations or Specially Designated Global Terrorists. The order explicitly linked cartel power to infiltration of governments, asymmetric violence, and extraordinary threats to U.S. security. It also tied the designations to existing terrorism authorities under the INA, IEEPA, and Executive Order 13224. The administration then moved from framework to implementation. On February 20, 2025, the State Department formally designated eight organizations: Tren de Aragua, Mara Salvatrucha or MS-13, Cartel de Sinaloa, Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, Carteles Unidos, Cartel del Noreste, Cartel del Golfo, and La Nueva Familia Michoacana.

Cuba, Mexico, and many others are next. Be sure of this.

That matters because Rubio’s second act is not merely Middle Eastern. It sits inside a broader Trump doctrine of terror designation, financial isolation, cross-border coercion, and denial of sanctuary. Trump’s March 7, 2026 proclamation, “Commitment to Countering Cartel Criminal Activity,” stated that criminal cartels and foreign terrorist organizations in the Western Hemisphere should be demolished to the fullest extent possible, and that the United States and its allies should coordinate to deprive such groups of territory, financing, and resources necessary to conduct their campaigns of violence. That financing language is the hinge. It is exactly where MBaer fits. MBaer was not just a Swiss banking enforcement action. It was a demonstration that access to the dollar system can be weaponized against facilitators and enablers of hostile networks, whether the network is Iranian, Russian, Venezuelan, or cartel-linked.

On the anti-corruption and anti-criminal-finance side, the strongest Trump-era authorities supporting this argument are therefore not abstract ethics declarations but concrete legal and coercive instruments. Executive Order 14157 established the designation machinery.



The March 7, 2026 proclamation explicitly called for denying terrorist and cartel entities access to financing and resources. Treasury’s 2026 National Money Laundering Risk Assessment also referenced broader White House-backed anti-fraud and national fraud enforcement measures from 2025 and early 2026 as part of a wider effort against exploitation of the U.S. financial system.



By contrast, Trump’s February 10, 2025 order pausing FCPA enforcement does not support a clean anti-corruption framing. On its face, it argued that FCPA enforcement had become overexpansive and should be paused to protect American competitiveness and national security. It is real, but analytically it cuts the other way and should not be misused in this context.

Ignorant analysts will soon be unemployable.

No serious analysis should ignore the risks. Alliance divergence remains possible over escalation thresholds and end-state definitions. Legal constraints tied to war powers, oversight, and temporal authorities can narrow room for maneuver. Iran retains asymmetric options in maritime disruption, proxy escalation, covert action, cyber operations, and external network regeneration. But those risks do not negate the pattern. They confirm it.

Washington is now turning the battlefield success of Epic Fury into a durable strategic condition in which Iran and its allied networks cannot reconstitute freely because the financial, diplomatic, and legal architecture around them is being closed in tandem.

Financial centers now face systemic exposure: no exit, no cover, no delay.

The strategic signal to the global banking system is now unmistakable and irreversible. No jurisdiction is insulated, not even Switzerland. Institutional size offers no immunity. Reputation offers no protection. Only verifiable compliance, real transparency, and demonstrable separation from illicit actors provide any defensive perimeter.

The United States is signaling a decisive doctrinal shift: it will act preemptively against critical nodes embedded inside global financial systems, rather than reacting after systemic damage has already been inflicted. This transition, from targeting nation-states to surgically targeting network nodes, delivers precision while avoiding blunt, escalatory overreach.



MBaer was therefore not a stray banking incident, nor a localized Swiss compliance failure. It was the financial opening salvo of a broader doctrine now being executed under Secretary of State Marco Rubio: compel allied governments to criminalize the IRGC and Hezbollah, intensify synchronized pressure on Iranian-backed networks, align terror designations across the Western Hemisphere, and weaponize access to the dollar system against the facilitators, intermediaries, and covert financial nodes that sustain hostile architectures. Swiss-based MBaer was not the aftermath of Epic Fury. It was the opening shot of Rubio’s second act.

I wrote about what I termed the Second Act already on February 11, 2026, in “Follow-the-Money Meets CENTCOM Force: Iran Sanctions Evasion in the Blast Radius” well before the operation itself had a name, before Epic Fury emerged as the formal designation of what is, in operational terms, a decisive campaign to dismantle the Islamist regime’s military and security architecture and degrade its capacity for coherent force projection.

What has now unfolded confirms it all.

The first phase, kinetic, precise, and overwhelming, was designed to decapitate capability, not merely degrade it. By any serious military and geostrategic measure, that phase has achieved its objective. The regime’s integrated systems, missile forces, naval elements, proxy coordination structures, and components of its deterrence posture, have been fractured to the point of dysfunction.

For me, that battle has been decisively won, and with it, the war in its operational sense. The Iranian regime and its once-feared IRGC are now in a state of systemic dysfunction, fragmented, degraded, and operationally compromised. Not in the sense of political finality, but in the only sense that matters in modern conflict: the adversary no longer functions as a coherent, resilient system. It is reactive, disjointed, and increasingly reliant on asymmetric improvisation.

What follows now is the phase I anticipated and documented before it became visible to the wider public.

Final conclusion: the short of the long

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has now made this second act explicit. Through recent State Department guidance and diplomatic cables, he has directed U.S. missions worldwide to engage governments “at the highest appropriate level” and to move expeditiously against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hezbollah, and aligned proxy networks. This is not diplomatic theater. It is operational instruction. Governments are not being asked to reflect. They are being told to act.

Rubio’s framing is direct and deliberate: collective pressure is more effective than isolated action, and the objective is to degrade the operational capacity of Iranian-backed networks globally. He has further emphasized that the IRGC has orchestrated terrorist and assassination plots on foreign soil and continues to conduct espionage and influence operations. This positions designation not as symbolic policy, but as a necessary and immediate security requirement.

This is the transition point.

From kinetic dominance to systemic enforcement.

From battlefield success to network dismantlement.

I am fully aware that this position will continue to attract resistance, particularly from ideological camps structurally opposed to the application of decisive power, who will attempt to reframe, distort, or discredit both the operation and those analyzing it with clarity.

That is expected. It is background noise.

What is more concerning is that such critiques are increasingly detached from operational reality. What is unfolding is not conjecture. It is a coordinated, multi-domain strategy now entering its enforcement phase, and it does not announce itself in CNN or other fake mainstream media headlines. It unfolds over weeks and months, quietly, methodically, until the cumulative impact becomes undeniable. The reckoning, in that sense, is not rhetorical.

Never Again — The Blast That Will Last.

I close on a personal note that frames, for me, the stakes of all of this. My late father was an innocent man who became an unwanted whistleblower. He paid for that with his life. We have since established where the vectors behind that broad-daylight, rushed hit originated, but at the time I could not have anticipated the level of cowardice that culminated in his assassination in Kuala Lumpur on July 29, 2013, my blackest day. I was spared only because I happened to be on a business trip, holed up in Moscow.

As Edmond Dantès reminds us in The Count of Monte Cristo:

“Wait and hope.”

For me, that has meant patience, disciplined operational adaptation of my security architecture, and the deliberate use of a personal socially engineered, behavioral decoy script in the final run-up to this moment in time, paired always with the refusal to accept that such crimes should disappear into the shadows without consequence.





From here onward, the direction is unambiguous:

“Any dangerous, subversive elements are being addressed, decisively and with surgical precision, through the full reach of the United States justice system, and that lawful process will proceed without obstruction.”— Pascal Najadi

Any rogue regime, terrorist network, or any of its connected subversive dangerous cells or cartels that attempts to build capacity for harm will face preemptive disruption before it can mature into threat.

The alignment now visible, driven through the global actions of Marco Rubio and executed across the U.S. national security architecture, ensures operational space for United States and Israeli military and law enforcement to identify, expose, and prosecute shadow networks and their enablers wherever they operate.

“When a state is governed corruptly, its armies become weak; when its officials are corrupt, the state is already defeated.”

— Sun Tzu

For all victims of the most abhorrent crimes against humanity, the Holocaust, October 7th, and for my father, and for all others lost to Islamist terrorism, extremist cells, and their subversive derivatives, the principle is unchanged, and I say this with conviction and a certain degree of well-earned authority:

“Never again. And this time it is not another abused slogan. Because today in 2026 the enforcement is underway, and it is global.”

— Pascal Najadi

Here is our GeoStrat Context Film, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement, but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geopolitical stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument.