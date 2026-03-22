GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Str., Washington DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Str., Washington DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
Mar 22

Incredible and comprehensive analysis. I hope this leads to the stopping of the proxy money funding the pro-Iran regime and pro-Hamas protests in Londonistan and throughout the world. If we can somehow shut down the woke mind virus affecting western liberals, Marco Rubio would make a great POTUS 48 !

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
Mar 25

Rogue terrorist regimes have already built massive capacity for harm right here in the Homeland. Mosques are outposts in a foreign land. Islam claims 28 sq miles around each of more than 4,000 of them on the US land mass. They are training centers containing arms and munitions. Here. Now. Cells are present here. Operatives in daily surveillance setting plans for multi node attacks that US law enforcement has never trained for. Complex coordinated terror attacks in at least 25 American mid-tier cities are planned. The number radio codes have been sent.

Arm up. This will go kinetic. Fast, chaotic and bloody.

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