Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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ViaVeritasVita
41m

I had to read it twice to get the point! "Some of the crew — not me — spent a good while inspecting the bathrooms in their cabins."

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ViaVeritasVita
1h

And on a related topic, I have been so curious--for these several weeks-- to know: what is the class of your vessel? I inspect your images with such interest.

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