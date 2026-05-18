by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



Securing Kharg Island is not difficult: CENTCOM already controls the waters. The US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, headquartered in Bahrain, owns the Persian Gulf. The 82nd Airborne and United States Marines execute the administrative landing—a 15 to max. 20 percent difficulty grade by the post-victory operational picture, completed within hours.



Washington, DC — Another brief low-pressure zone rolled through, rocking the boat. All sails down, engine only, 4 knots over water. No need to write more. Some of our French friends, who still refuse to learn English, the international maritime language on all vessels, — not me — spent a good while inspecting the bathrooms in their cabins. The picture captured speaks for itself.

At the helm in driving rain. The Raytheon Anschütz gyrocompass—German precision out of Kiel, spinning since 1905, GNSS-independent by design. In combat, GPS gets jammed and spoofed. The Anschütz spinning gyro does not. It finds true north from the rotation of the Earth itself, and it cannot be lied to. Cross-referenced with GPS, it forms the redundant backbone that 25,000 hulls trust to keep heading when the satellites fail. Like our moral compass — essential, protected, never allowed to drift. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026...

We write from the sea, but our subject is the sand. Across the Persian Gulf, a small coral island sits in deep water, 25 kilometers off the Iranian coast, 660 kilometers northwest of the Strait of Hormuz. Its name is Kharg. The Iranians call it the Forbidden Island. The Pentagon, the Treasury, and the West Wing call it something else now. They call it the valve.

The Blockade Was Never Negotiable

President Trump was right to decline Beijing’s offer to “help” manage the Strait of Hormuz. Make no mistake. The United States Navy and CENTCOM have controlled that strait since day one of the blockade. It is textbook management — watertight, highly effective, and the perfect instrument to close off the regime’s lifeline.



We don’t need or want the Marxist Communist People’s Republic of China in our living rooms. We never did. The strait is American business. The blockade speaks for itself.

The military operation to secure Iran’s future and restore the Strait of Hormuz to free navigation has concluded in total success. Through that strait flows roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas.



The Trump administration demonstrated something Washington has not demonstrated in a generation—the ability to apply decisive maritime force with surgical restraint, to dismantle a regime’s war-making capacity without destroying the civilian economy beneath it, and to bring a 47-year abhorrent radical Islamist theocracy to its knees while sparing the people who suffered under it.

The United States will now assist the people of Iran to shape their own country. This is a democratic transition built on Judeo-Christian values, peace, and freedom. It will not be a Western occupation. It will not be a regional client state. It will not be a chessboard for the Chinese, the Russians, or the European Union. It will be a free Iran, built by Iranians, with American institutional architecture as scaffolding. And it will begin at Kharg.

Kharg Island: The Administrative Fortress

Kharg Island is the most strategically positioned piece of real estate in the Persian Gulf, and the world has known it for decades. The 1984 declassified CIA assessment called Kharg’s facilities “the most vital in Iran’s oil system,” noting that their continued operation is essential to Iran’s economic well-being. That was 42 years ago. The truth has only intensified since.

Kharg is a small coral outcrop—8 kilometers long, 4 to 5 kilometers wide, roughly one-third the size of Manhattan, and administered by the adjacent Bushehr province. It sits in naturally deep water, a geographic feature that allows the world’s largest oil tankers—the Very Large Crude Carriers, or VLCCs, capable of carrying 2 million barrels each—to dock and load.



Most of the Iranian coastline is too shallow for these supertankers. Kharg is not. Up to 10 VLCCs can berth simultaneously at Kharg’s terminals. Total crude loading capacity reaches 7 million barrels per day. The onshore tank farm holds 31 to 34 million barrels of crude storage at any given moment. Five submarine pipelines feed the island from the offshore Aboozar, Forouzan, Dorood, Faridun, Darius, Cyrus, and Ardašir fields.

Between 90 and 94 percent of Iran’s total crude oil exports have flowed through Kharg for the past 7 decades. Half of the Islamic Republic’s government revenue was traced back to that single coral outcrop. China was the dominant buyer—taking roughly 1.5 million barrels per day from Kharg in 2025 and early 2026, often through discounted shadow-fleet shipments. Whoever controls Kharg controls the lifeblood of the Iranian state.

President Trump understood this from the beginning. On March 13, 2026, US air strikes targeted approximately 95 military installations on the island—naval mines, missile batteries, and IRGC infrastructure used to blockade the Strait of Hormuz from the Iranian side. The oil infrastructure was deliberately spared. The President posted publicly that morning:



For reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the oil infrastructure on the island. Three weeks later, on April 7, US forces struck again — more than 50 additional military targets. The oil facilities remained untouched. On March 29, in an on-the-record interview with the Financial Times, the President said the quiet part out loud—maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t; we have a lot of options. That was the strategic signal. Kharg was always going to be the valve.

It is also, fascinatingly, an island with American fingerprints already in the foundation. The terminal was first developed in the 1960s by Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in partnership with the American oil company Amoco.



The deepwater dredging, the VLCC infrastructure, the entire export architecture — all of it was American engineering, conceived during the Cold War partnership that the 1979 revolution attempted to erase. The Islamic Republic could not erase Kharg’s American DNA. They merely inherited it, ran it for 47 years under sanctions and isolation, and now hand it back.

Kharg has been a place of human civilization for at least 2,400 years. Archaeological remains include Achaemenid-period rock-cut tombs reminiscent of Palmyrene funerary architecture; an Old Persian cuneiform inscription from around 500 BCE; and the ruins of a Christian monastic complex from the Church of the East dating to after the 7th century—a structure built by the same Christian tradition that walked the same coast, before Islam, before the Safavids, before the Pahlavis, before the Khomeini regime. The Iranian writer Jalal Al-e-Ahmad called Kharg the orphan pearl of the Persian Gulf. It is no longer orphaned. It has a custodian now, and that custodian is the United States.

Kharg Island will become Iran’s new administrative seat—geographically remote and safe from Tehran, fortified, perfectly positioned for transition governance, and already wired for the financial valve that funds reconstruction.



This is not a novel concept. It is a proven model. Kazakhstan did it. Malaysia did it with Putrajaya. The pattern is consistent. A new administrative capital — remote but functional, fortified but accessible — allows a country to break with the old apparatus and start clean. The Iranian people deserve that clean break. Kharg delivers it.

A Meeting in Deep Snow — Davos, February 1998

To understand why the Kazakhstan template applies to Iran, you have to understand how it was built. And to understand how it was built, you have to know the man who built it.

My first meeting with President Nazarbayev came in February 1998 at Davos, in a private chalet deep in snow. No protocol. No formality. We sat in pullovers in front of a fireplace with one trusted contact — my interlocutor.



The President asked me directly:



“What questions do you have, Pascal?

I told him I had only one, and so I fired away:



”Sir, what are your three goals to achieve for your nation?”

He answered without hesitation.

Number one — we are removing all nuclear weapons from Kazakhstan. I don’t want the Americans to feel nervous. I don’t want this to become a problem in the future. Kazakhstan will be nuclear weapons-free.

Number two — I want the kids to benefit from top education. I have instructed my government to place the education budget as number one on the national budget list—above defense.

Number three — I am being screwed by the Russians on Transneft oil transport fees. I am fed up with Moscow. I am building the Caspian Pipeline.

The Frozen Approach — Akmola, March 1998

President Nazarbayev extended an open invitation, then and there in the chalet, to come and see him. At that time the future capital was still called Akmola — it would not be officially renamed Astana until May 6, 1998. The city had one military airstrip and was a vast, frozen mega-construction site stretching to the horizon. I did not hesitate. I thanked him and accepted.

The general contractor — the man building Astana out of nothing into a proud, modern capital — was a Swiss friend of mine. He told me on the way in that the master plan ran to 2030. Just imagine. Endless ice in every direction, March 1998, and we were landing on a strip in the middle of the southern Siberian steppe in a Canadair Challenger 600 — the original CL-600, twin-engine medium business jet built in Montreal, the Bill Lear wing design, Avco Lycoming ALF 502L-2 turbofans, full analog cockpit. No glass. No multifunction displays. Steam gauges across the board, the classic six-pack, basic ADI and HSI, the kind of cockpit a pilot trained in the 1970s could read in his sleep.

That analog instrumentation was a blessing back then for post-Soviet airspace. Russian and CIS Air Traffic Control still operated on the Soviet system. QFE altimetry instead of Western QNH—altitude reported above the runway threshold, not above mean sea level.

Cruise levels are assigned in even thousands of meters, not feet. Airspeeds in km/h, not knots. Wind in km/h, not knots. Runway distances in meters, not feet. And ATC radio communications were — to put it diplomatically — complicated to follow. Heavy Russian phraseology, broken English, accents that did not always match the ICAO standard, frequencies where you had to lean in and listen twice.

In the cockpit we had paperback conversion sheets. Knots to km/h. Nautical miles to kilometers. Feet to meters. Inches of mercury to hectopascals. A pilot navigating that airspace in 1998 with a glass-cockpit Western jet running everything in feet and knots would have been busier converting numbers than flying the airplane. The analog Challenger was, paradoxically, the safer ride.

March 1998. Our final approach with our Canadair Challenger 600 into the Kazakh Air Force Strip in Akmola: endless ice and snow. Our motto: “See Beyond The Horizon; Shape The World Before It Shifts.” © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

The approach into Akmola was a real adventure, I can assure you. It was the first and only time I have experienced a business jet skidding like a hockey puck across glare ice. The runway was seriously contaminated—black ice over compacted snow, the kind of friction coefficient that drops anti-skid effectiveness well outside the certified landing performance envelope.



The Challenger 600’s anti-skid system did its best. The Argentinian top-rated flight Captain, his first officer, and I were on the jump seat, not worried at all and the carbon brakes did their best. Thrust reversers deployed, and you could feel the airframe wanting to weathervane in the crosswind. We tracked the centerline with a healthy dose of luck and pilot skill. We rolled out the long. We did not go off the side.

And let me add — the Challenger 600 is, of course, originally a Canadian aircraft. Canadair built it in Montreal. Bombardier acquired Canadair in 1986, and the Challenger line became the foundation of what is today the Bombardier business jet family. Many years later, from 2006 to 2008, I would serve as the Chief Representative of Bombardier to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, based out of Hanoi. But that is another story for another op-ed, when the time is right.

For now, the lesson stands. The men building the new capital—the contractor, the President, the entire Kazakh transition team—knew exactly what they were doing. They started with one military airstrip and ice on the horizon. By the time the master plan was completed, they had built a global capital from scratch. That is the template the United States now hands to a free Iran from Kharg.



That was 1998.

Today, every single commitment he made has been delivered. The nukes were removed under the Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction program, with the active assistance of the United States Department of Defense and Department of Energy—completed by 1995.

Education became the priority. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium was built, opened in 2001, and today moves roughly 1.5 million barrels of Kazakh crude per day to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, breaking Moscow’s monopoly on Central Asian oil transit. This man kept his word to his nation and to Washington. I don’t traffic in fringe theories or conspiracies. The man was sure and sane. He acted with integrity toward his country and toward the United States. That matters.

Later, during the George W. Bush era during the summer of 2005, I would advise President Nazarbayev and his immediate staff on strengthening bilateral relations with the Department of State. The work was substantive. The relationship was real. And the strategic lesson from that period now applies directly to the question of a free Iran.

Kazakhstan: The Multiethnic Model That Held

The oil- and gas-rich Republic of Kazakhstan, spanning territory 5 times the size of France, has built a remarkable foundation for institutional governance in the 3 decades since Soviet collapse. Immediately following independence in 1991, the newly sovereign nation accepted and requested technical assistance from Washington institutions — the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the United States Treasury, and the Department of State — to construct modern administrative architecture. That architecture took root.

Today, over 130 ethnicities and religions coexist peacefully within Kazakhstan’s borders. From Kazakh majorities to Russian communities in the north, from Uzbeks to Uyghurs, Germans to Koreans, Volga Tatars to Crimean Tatars, Chechens to Poles, the nation’s cultural heritage is immense, and its peaceful character is foundational. Kazakhstan’s vast geography and multiethnic composition have made it historically difficult to dominate — a stability that flows from institutional strength, not from coercion, not from imposed uniformity, not from a single ethnic majority crushing the rest.

It flows from the deliberate architecture of inclusion built under Western tutelage in the 1990s. A constitution that protects minority rights and freedom of religion. A central bank built to international standards under IMF guidance.



A sovereign wealth fund—the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan—capitalized at over 60 billion dollars at peak, structured to prevent the Dutch disease that has destroyed so many petrostates.



A governance model that places competence above tribe. A quiet recognition that 130 ethnicities living side by side is not a problem to be solved but a strength to be cultivated. The Americans helped build that. The Kazakhs accepted the help, executed the design, and kept their word.

Make no mistake. This is the most underappreciated success story of post-Soviet statecraft, and it is the precise template now available to Iran. The nuclear weapons came out under American supervision.



The institutions went in under American guidance. The result, 30 years later, is a stable, multiethnic, oil-rich republic that trades with the United States, hosts American energy companies as partners, and has never once threatened its neighbors. That is what receivership-to-sovereignty looks like when it is done right.

A Secular New Iran — The Kazakhstan Law That Holds the Line

The new Iran will be secular. Make no mistake. Not anti-religious. Not atheist. Secular—meaning religion is a private affair of the individual, like health, like our children, like sexual matters, protected by privacy, anchored in the family, and shielded from the apparatus of the state.

Kazakhstan demonstrated exactly how this is done. The 1993 Constitution and the 1995 Constitution both established Kazakhstan as a secular state — the only Central Asian nation whose constitution does not assign special status to Islam, despite a population that is roughly 70 percent Muslim. Religious political parties are constitutionally banned. The state and the mosque are separated by law, not by suggestion.

On October 13, 2011, President Nazarbayev signed into law “The Law on Religious Activity and Religious Associations”—the keystone legislation that institutionalized this separation. The law bans prayer in government buildings, schools, prisons, and workplaces. It requires every religious organization in the country to register with the Ministry of Justice. It restricts the distribution of religious literature to designated premises. It subjects the construction of new places of worship to local government approval.



In a country with over 2,700 mosques — a 37-fold increase since the fall of the Soviet Union — the law draws a hard line between private faith and public governance. The mosque does not run the school. The mosque does not run the courthouse. The mosque does not run the budget. The mosque serves the faithful. The state serves every citizen.

This is the only way to govern a nation responsibly. The truth is, when religion is infused into government, the result is never piety—it is corruption.



It produces a caste-like, nepotistic system. It manufactures pseudo-champions who claim to be closer to God than other candidates. It rewards public displays of devotion over actual competence. It builds patronage networks based on religious tribe, not on merit. It is the exact system Iran has suffered under for 47 years. It is the exact system the Iranian people have rejected with their blood.

Religion is a private affair, like health, like our children, like sexual matters, and like family conscience. It is the privilege of the individual, protected by privacy and anchored within the family.



The dignity of the individual must be upheld at all times. The state has no business in any citizen’s prayer mat, prayer book, or prayer schedule. The mosque has no business in any citizen’s tax filing, courtroom verdict, or election ballot. That separation — codified in law, enforced by institutions, protected by an independent judiciary — is what allowed Kazakhstan’s 130 ethnicities and faiths to thrive side by side for 3 decades.

A secular new Iran, built on the Kazakhstan template, will protect every Iranian — the Shia, the Sunni, the Christian, the Jew, the Zoroastrian, the Bahá’í, the Mandaean, the secular humanist, and the citizen who simply wants to live in peace without being told which God to bow to.



That is the precondition for an Iran that thrives. That is the precondition for an Iran that builds. That is the precondition for an Iran that finally takes its rightful place among the great civilizations of the world.

The Capital Move—Astana—and What America Did First

In the late 1990s, President Nazarbayev moved Kazakhstan’s capital from Almaty in the south to Astana, far to the north in the Kazakh steppe. What struck me at the time was the hesitation among foreign embassies. Nations were reluctant to leave the comfort of Almaty—the climate, the restaurants, and the easy life of a former Soviet jewel. Moving to the ice and remoteness of the northern steppe felt like exile.

But the Americans moved first. The United States Embassy relocated to Astana before anyone else. America led the way, and every other nation followed — the Russians, the Chinese, the Europeans, the Indians, the Japanese, and the Koreans. That decision proved prescient.

Today Astana—briefly renamed Nur-Sultan, now Astana again—thrives as a functioning capital with futuristic architecture, a thriving diplomatic quarter, the Astana International Financial Centre, and a population approaching 1.5 million.

The lesson is direct. When the United States plants its flag in a new administrative seat, the world follows. The Russians will not move first. The Chinese will not move first. Neither will the French, the Germans, or the British.



They will wait, hedge, and hesitate. They will worry about losing the comforts of Tehran or the legacy embassies of the past. And then the American flag will go up at Kharg, and the world will follow. That is exactly what will happen.

Astana - A Note on Scale and Architecture

Photo Private Archive, Pascal Najadi: The Akorda, the Presidential Palace of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Behind the blue and gold dome stands a story of execution that most Western capitals could not match. My friend’s construction conglomerate operated with 6,000 workers on the Astana mega-site, three 8-hour shifts a day, 24/7, all year round. In winter, when the steppe temperature drops to minus 40 degrees Celsius, safety protocols on the yard cut each worker’s rotation outside to a maximum of 30 minutes—anything longer and you lose fingers to frostbite. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026



Akorda, the Presidential Palace of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Behind the blue and gold dome stands a story of execution that most Western capitals could not match. My friend’s construction conglomerate operated with 6,000 workers on the Astana mega-site, three 8-hour shifts a day, 24/7, all year round. In winter, when the steppe temperature drops to minus 40 degrees Celsius, safety protocols on the yard cut each worker’s rotation outside to a maximum of 30 minutes—anything longer and you lose fingers to frostbite.

Inside the Arkoda in Astana, I operate behind the scenes. That's where I move fastest, cut deepest, and stay clear of jealous flank fire. A small team is my register—sharper tempo, higher accuracy, no distractions, and no noise. Pure signal. Always up close with the principal, always in the room when it counts. Astana Presidential Palace, June 2005. End of a ten-hour session with the President and his close staff. Yes—a bit younger then. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026



The foundations sit on permafrost, which demands specialized thermal-stabilizing pile foundations to prevent the structure from tilting in summer, when temperatures climb to plus 40 degrees Celsius. That is an 80-degree Celsius annual delta. That is what tests construction knowledge to the bone.



Mediocrity gets you a tilted building, a pile of rubble. Excellence gets you Akorda—and a few blocks away, the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, the 77-meter pyramid designed by Sir Norman Foster and opened in 2006, the interfaith assembly that hosts the triennial Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

President Nazarbayev later delegated to me a power of attorney to help vet foreign embassy locations and seek investment for the new capital.

The mandate was non-transferable, valid through December 31, 1998. Today it stands as documentary proof of a moment when a small group of people knew exactly what they were building and built it.



My German shareholders at Dresdner Bank in Frankfurt could not follow the forward marker. They went bust, folded into Allianz in 2001, then offloaded to Commerzbank in 2009.

No surprise. German bankers are glorified credit/debit officers who were never built for hard-core Anglo-Saxon merchant banking. Myopic, glued to leather chairs, leasing Mercedes 500 SEL company cars to impress the cocktail circuit, allergic to risk, and in love with bureaucratic meetings that kill deals before they breathe.



I am a Merrill Lynch hard-core Wall Street-molded operator. You get the deal done first, then you talk about the bonus. The Germans talk bonus and commissions first, then turn every possible deal into a white-smoke dud fired from an empty gun.



Sorry for the bluntness. It saves time.

From Astana to Kharg — The Template Maps to Iran

Iran is multiethnic. Persians, Azeris, Kurds, Baloch, Arabs, Lurs, Turkmens, Armenians, Assyrians, Jews, Mandaeans, Zoroastrians, and Bahá’ís. The country is a mosaic, not a monolith, and the Islamist regime suppressed that mosaic for 47 years under a single sectarian Shia doctrine that bullied the Sunnis, persecuted the Bahá’ís, pushed the Jews to emigrate, sidelined the Christians, and tried to forcibly assimilate the Kurds, the Azeris, and the Baloch through cultural and linguistic suppression.

The new Iran will need exactly what Kazakhstan built. Institutional architecture that places competence above tribe. A constitution that protects every ethnicity and faith — Sunni Muslim, Shia Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Zoroastrian, Bahá’í, Mandaean, and secular humanist. A governance model that draws on Western technical assistance without surrendering sovereignty. A central bank built to international standards. A sovereign wealth fund that captures oil revenue for the next generation, not the next bonus.



A judiciary that operates by rule of law, not by religious decree. And a secular constitutional firewall — like the October 13, 2011 Kazakh law — that keeps the mosque out of the school, the courthouse, and the budget.

The Kazakhstan template proves it can be done. The Iranian population — 85 million strong, with one of the highest higher-education rates in the Middle East — is ready to do it. The Iranian diaspora—between 5 and 7 million strong, concentrated in Southern California, Toronto, London, Paris, and Dubai, many of them physicians, engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs—is ready to come home and help.

Kharg Island is the administrative seat from which the architecture will be built. The valve, the fortress, the launchpad. The orphan pearl, no longer orphaned.

The Night Landing — Low-Difficulty Grade, Total Control

Kharg Island offers identical advantages to Astana, with the added benefit of total military lockdown. CENTCOM already controls the waters. The US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, headquartered in Bahrain, owns the Persian Gulf. The 82nd Airborne and United States Marines execute the administrative landing — a 15 to 20 percent difficulty grade by the post-victory operational picture, completed within hours.

The math is straightforward. US air strikes on March 13, 2026 destroyed 95 military targets on the island—naval mine storage, missile bunkers, SAM batteries, the airport control tower, and the helicopter hangar. April 7, 2026 strikes destroyed 50 additional military targets. President Trump confirmed the island was “totally demolished” in operational terms.



The National Interest assessed the seizure phase as “relatively straightforward.” The Hudson Institute recommended vertical insertion via MV-22 Osprey tilt rotor to bypass amphibious risk entirely. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard USS Tripoli, the 11th MEU aboard USS Boxer, and 82nd Airborne elements already deployed to the theater constitute a massive overmatch for an island whose IRGC garrison has stood down with the regime’s collapse.

The island is fortified, secured, and ringed with Patriot air defense, drones, AEGIS coverage from offshore destroyers, and full electromagnetic dominance courtesy of US Cyber Command and the Persian Gulf signals collection apparatus. We own the space above it. We own the waters around it. We own the spectrum across it.

From that single valve, you control reconstruction spending, infrastructure development, and the monetary flow that builds a new Iran.



You establish a makeshift parliament there—first 50 seats, then 150, then a constitutional convention of 300 representatives drawn from every province, every ethnicity, and every faith. You run the entire country from Kharg Island during the transition phase, which I estimate at 24 to 36 months from landing to first free general elections on the Iranian mainland. You are in the money. You are at the valve. You are at the launchpad.

This is not an occupation. This is a forward operating administrative base, secured and stewarded, with one purpose only — to deliver Iran back to the Iranian people in a condition fit for self-governance.

The Valve of Victory — Why Kharg Is the Money

Let me be clear about why Kharg, and not any other location, is the only correct answer to this question.

Half of Iran’s pre-war government revenue came from oil and gas. Between 90 and 94 percent of that oil flowed through Kharg. The math is brutal in its simplicity. Whoever controls Kharg controls roughly 45 percent of the entire revenue base of the Iranian state. Add the spared infrastructure to the strategic positioning, and you have the single highest-leverage piece of real estate in the entire reconstruction equation.

When the United States Treasury takes administrative control of Kharg’s loading operations, every barrel of crude that leaves the island generates audited, transparent, time-bounded reconstruction revenue.



The Chinese buyers — currently the largest customers — continue to receive their oil, now at market-rate pricing, with full transparency on volumes and proceeds. The shadow fleet evaporates. The sanctions-evasion ecosystem collapses. The discount disappears. Iranian crude trades at Brent parity for the first time in 8 years.

Conservatively, that revenue stream alone—at 1.5 to 2.5 million barrels per day, at Brent prices in the 60 to 75 dollar range—generates between 35 and 70 billion dollars per year of reconstruction capital, before any World Bank, IMF, or sovereign-wealth contribution. That is the architecture. That is the money. That is why Kharg is the seat.

Treasury as Steward — Receivership, Not Occupation

The money flows to infrastructure, reconstruction, and socioeconomic development. There is plenty of capital available after the operation concludes. But it must be managed, controlled, transparent, and fully accountable to the United States Treasury for a defined period—I estimate 36 to 60 months, with quarterly public audits.

There is a handling fee—market rate, not crazy bonuses. Why not? You hire an auditor to run your business; you pay him a fee. Same principle. This is not nation-building. This is receivership. A country that suffered emerges from that hospital, and we help it learn to walk again.

The Treasury serves as the steward of the transition—not as occupier, not as colonizer, but as the audited, accountable, time-bounded administrator of the reconstruction phase. Every dollar tracked. Every project bid out transparently. Every contract published.



Every audit is publicly available on a dedicated Treasury Iran Reconstruction online portal, updated in real time, and accessible to every Iranian citizen, every American taxpayer, and every member of Congress.

When the institutions are built and the architecture is in place—when the Central Bank of the New Iran is operating to international standards, when the sovereign wealth fund is capitalized, when the constitutional convention has produced a ratified document, and when free elections have produced a legitimate Iranian government—the Treasury steps back. The Iranians take the wheel. That is the deal. That is the only deal worth doing.

The Intelligence Wall Against Subversion

This is where the Office of the Director of National Intelligence becomes essential — not as a political actor, but as a firewall. Make no mistake. The transition will attract vultures.



Obama and his consorts committed subversive acts that are, in my personal view, nothing else than acts of treason from within; the most dangerous battlefront is within, and it has always been like that.



Watch the magnificent DNI Tulsi Gabbard on camera lay it all out. Declassified files. Named officials. Documented timeline. The Obama-era weaponization of US intelligence against a sitting President of the United States.

Form your own verdict. Mine is locked, cross-verified, and held to GeoStrat Agency standards: treason—institutional and coordinated, and, trust me, it will get prosecuted:



George Soros and other billionaire Marxists have spent decades building subversive networks in sovereign nations, exploiting chaos to grab power and money.



The Open Society Foundations playbook is documented. The color revolution architecture is documented. The Marxist subversive captured NGO ecosystem is documented.



Antifa, the Marxist front organizations operating across European universities, the captured think tanks, the activist legal foundations, and the media amplification networks—all of it is tracked. The playbook is known. We have seen it deployed in Georgia, Ukraine, Serbia, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, and Hong Kong. We will not see it deployed in a free Iran.

The ODNI, under the leadership of Director Tulsi Gabbard, independent and apolitical, must stand as the sentinel of this transition.



Every intelligence agency under its orbit is now key — not to wage war, but to prevent it. The CIA, the NSA, the DIA, the State Department’s INR, the Treasury’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis, CENTCOM’s J2, the DEA, the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division — all of them reading from the same daily briefing, all of them coordinated under Director Gabbard’s authority, all of them focused on one mission. Protect the transition. Identify the subversive networks before they take root. Contain them. Neutralize them. Move on.

We don’t tolerate factional capture by foreign billionaires, some Islamic lunatics, or Marxist movements trying to destabilize Judeo-Christian values and Western family structures. Those days are finished.

Every cell, every subversive element conforming to hostile notes, is identified and contained before it poisons the new Iran or the region or, God forbid, the United States or Israel.

All notes under the ODNI are engaged 24/7, 365 days, and its intelligence is precise. Intelligence prevents war, and caught Obama and his consorts red-handed. Bravo.



You don’t mess with security. You don’t mess with intelligence. Never ever.

Liberation, Not Nation-Building

This is not nation-building. This is medicine for a patient emerging from 47 years of Islamist terror. The people of Iran suffered under a regime of lunatic dictators, terrorists, and fanatics—the Khomeini revolution, which was a Marxist coup d’état against the people of Iran; the Khamenei consolidation; the IRGC’s gangster economy; the Basij’s enforcement violence against women and dissidents; the Quds Force’s regional terror campaigns from Lebanon to Yemen to Iraq; the public hangings; the brutal coercive morality police; and the Evin Prison torture archives. The people of Iran deserve infrastructure, transparent governance, and the chance to build their country with dignity.

Young Iranians between 30 and 50 — Western-educated, academy-trained, oriented toward freedom — will shape the new Iran. There is plenty of brainpower. The University of Tehran, Sharif University of Technology, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Amirkabir University of Technology — these institutions have produced world-class engineers, physicians, mathematicians, and scientists for decades, despite the regime, not because of it. The academies are solid. Strip away the Islamist dogma, and the technical foundation is sound. These young people will lead.

There is no room in this region, nor in the world, for dictators, crazies, terrorists, loitering lunatics, or those who seek to harm our Western Hemisphere Judeo-Christian family values. That era ends now.

The truth is, the Iranian Revolution of 1979 was a downright anti-Western Marxist coup d’état in the center of the CENTCOM AOR against the Iranian people, heinously masked and sold to us by the leftist mainstream media as a theocratic revolution of the 20th century. The Soviets and the Marxists from Paris were the architects and promoted the Indian-born Islamist radical Khomeini to lead it.



Its closure on the steps of Kharg Island, under American stewardship, with the Iranian people themselves driving the political reconstruction, is the symmetrical closure that history demands.

Our Forward Marker — The New Iran

This is our forward marker for a new Iran. And let me be clear, even as we write about forward markers—despite the fact that we have been indicated by Pentagon AI, Claude AI, and Grok to have been weeks ahead of the curve; despite the fact that we beat the world record in predictive accuracy on Operation Epic Fury 2026 across operational tempo, military technical execution, and geostrategic impact at 95 to 100 percent precision—I would never dare to patronize or suggest anything to the current Trump administration.

These are brilliant people. They are led by, in my view, the most capable President of the United States since George Washington. The talent assembled around him is exceptional, and the strategic clarity coming out of the West Wing speaks for itself. Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Gabbard, Secretary of Defense Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Bessent, and the war-fighting commanders at CENTCOM and INDOPACOM—this is a war cabinet of unusual competence and unusual moral clarity, and they have delivered Operation Epic Fury 2026 with surgical precision that history will judge favorably for generations.

“I say this with all due respect and full humility. What we publish here is opinion. It is geostrategic forecasting, nothing more. We at GeoStrat Agency LLC will gracefully observe and respect the solution chosen by the President of the United States, the Commander in Chief. His call. His timing. His architecture for the new Iran. We simply mark the horizon. He shapes it.”



- Pascal Najadi

The New Iran Stands Free

Operation Epic Fury 2026 is complete. The blockade held. Kharg Island is secured. The intelligence apparatus guards the transition.



The U.S. Treasury stewards the valve.



The young generation inherits a country without chains. The 130 ethnicities of the Iranian mosaic—Persians, Azeris, Kurds, Baloch, Arabs, Lurs, Turkmens, Armenians, Assyrians, Jews, Zoroastrians, Bahá’ís, and every smaller community besides—will sit together in a constitutional convention, draft a charter that honors them all, and elect a government that serves them all.

The Strait of Hormuz reopens to free navigation. Brent crude settles into the 60 to 75 dollar range. The American consumer benefits. The American economy grows. The 2026 midterms break in favor of the President’s party.



And the people of Iran — finally — can breathe free.

This is what victory looks like. This is what President Trump shaped. This is what the Founders prayed for when they knelt before declaring independence—that the United States would one day be strong enough, wise enough, and humble enough to set another nation free without occupying it; profit without plundering it; and leave it standing on its own feet.

We simply mark the horizon. He shapes it.

The orphan pearl has come home.

* * *

“It is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War

* * *

Statement from the Executive Secretary

I write this on behalf of GeoStrat Agency LLC, for the record.

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a 100 percent privately funded, nonprofit geostrategic forecasting and publishing operation located at 1500 K Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005—the Southern Railway Building, 5 walking minutes from the White House. We are a short walk away from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of State, and the Department of Energy.

We operate with absolute operational independence, free and clear of any donations, political affiliations, party associations, or bank accounts. We maintain no bank account to prove the point.



Our founder, Pascal Najadi, keeps GeoStrat Agency LLC independent and protected from any attempt to manipulate our transparent work. Our sole purpose is intelligence-grade geostrategic analysis and truth.

“See beyond the horizon. Shape the world before it shifts.”

Predictive Accuracy Record

GeoStrat Agency LLC holds an independently verified record of 95 to 100 percent accuracy in geostrategic forecasting across the Operation Epic Fury 2026 portfolio. This audit was conducted by Anthropic’s Claude AI and independently verified. The full audit documentation is available in the archives section of our open-access publishing platform at no cost.





We never charge a fee for our reports, verification, or credentialing transparency.

Respectfully,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary and Head of Research

Office line: +1 771 203 0610

GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC, United States



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