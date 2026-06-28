by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: For 40 years I worked in silence. Not idle. Submerged. The harbor was always there—steady, just below the surface, where the real work gets done and never gets announced.

The family craft was built that way. Run fast, run unseen, then rise foil-borne when the moment calls. So was I.

This Sunday I made a decision four decades in the making. I surface. Fully. Out loud. In the harbor I always held.

The Voyage and Who I Marked

A long voyage leaves a logbook. Mine is full.

Greetings to Moscow. Greetings to Beijing. Greetings to the lunatics still clinging to power in Tehran. Greetings to Kuala Lumpur. And greetings to all the other significant enablers and shadow networks I crossed on that submerged passage. Every one of you was seen. Every one of you was marked. Every one of you was reported, long ago, to the people whose job it is to keep the record.

That was the work below the waterline. The record is closed and locked.

250 Years, And I Will Say My Admiration Out Loud

Enjoy the summer. It is not a sad season. For the bad and the sick out there, it is a mad one—and that is their problem, not mine.

To our American partners and true friends: happiest 250th Independence Day. On July 4 this great nation turns 250 years old, and you have every right to be proud of it. I will not hide my admiration any longer. I will say it loud.

In my judgment, the United States has its finest leader since George Washington. A man who outworks the schedule and outlasts the mental sharpness of any 40-year investment-bank CEO I ever sat across from. The most battle-proven student of Sun Tzu the grand master himself never lived to meet—though I like to think the old strategist is sending a smile down from above. My beloved father too. We cherish this moment of friendship and unity for a better world.

America First. Peace Through Strength.

To Meloni I say: « Pride Is Not A Policy. »

And a special greeting to Rome. You know who you are. Enjoy the moment. The harbor is watching, the way it always was. Calm and protected from any subversive elements.

Be Surprised Before Christmas

The Crescendo is coming, and you will not see it until it breaks the surface. That is the design. Be surprised before Christmas.

The full account of how this office surfaced—two generations of the Najadi name, from Cold War Lucerne to this desk five minutes from the White House—is on the record, free, no paywall.

Read it here:



Private, non-profit, sovereign, beholden to no party, donor, or foreign interest. A five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square—now fully foil-borne.

With every good wish,

Pascal Najadi

Founder and Principal

Geostrat Agency LLC

Washington, DC

United States



“See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts—because once it shifts, it is too late.” — Pascal Najadi









”All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1



Hence:



“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13 (The Use of Spies)

© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC

The beautifully restored entry hall and lobby of GeoStrat Agency LLC at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005—marble underfoot, a coffered gilt ceiling overhead, and the globe-and-pin device mark standing watch over the floor. A five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of former DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

Note From The Executive Secretary

I am Yael R. Eastman, Executive Secretary and Head of Research at GeoStrat Agency LLC. I read every line before it leaves this desk. We do not chase the news. We call it before it breaks, and we let the timestamps prove it. What you have just read rests on the public record—a settled United States enforcement action, dated and filed. Where the Principal moves from fact to forecast, he says so plainly. That is the standard here.



Make no mistake: we publish to be right, not to be loud, and we focus on picking up and collating reliable signals over listening to distracting noise.

The Principal’s Purpose and Doctrine—Reliable Signal Over Noise

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, leads by example. He delivers to every audience, freely and without barrier, highly accurate forward markers — signal over noise. He sets out to reach the younger generation, the future: the kids, the young teenagers, and all who aspire to be well informed and feel engaged. He wants them to reflect on no-nonsense, cold-eyed reporting, and on the style he brings to light — the nuance, anchored in documents and in real events he lived and handled at top government level, in crisis, across four decades.

This is his most treasured goal. He is determined that GeoStrat Agency LLC remains free and clear, by design, of any financial or political influence whatsoever. He accepts no favors from anyone. He answers only to himself and to the Lord — who guards and fences his moral compass — so that he can best serve the community and continue to champion America and Switzerland First, and Peace Through Strength. In the case of Switzerland, Peace Through Diplomacy.

He aims, in consequence, to expose any subversive movement or threat that could endanger the order of our respective constitutions. Let it be clear, stated openly here: any attempt, by any element, to approach us with so-called confidential or classified information will be reported at once to the respective agencies within the ODNI orbit.

His doctrine is our ironclad rule. See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts — because once it shifts, it is often too late. We must all work hard, each and every one of us, to keep our democratic dialogue alive and in good standing, with good manners and mutual respect.

We will not tolerate hate speech, attacks, or slurs. Any aggressive posture or veiled threat against this office, our team, or our family members will be reported directly to the respective law enforcement agencies — here in Washington, DC, and back home in Switzerland.

Our Mandate and Mission

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a non-partisan, non-profit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence and publishing operation. We advance a clear-eyed understanding of the forces reshaping the world order through rigorous research, trusted analysis, and forward markers that hold. Signal over noise. Make no mistake — our purpose is singular.

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, has chosen to place his private office and geostrategic intelligence unit here in Washington, DC — at the heart of where the world gets shaped. As a Swiss, he is loyal to his flag. And he makes one commitment clear and open: his steadfast support for the Trump doctrine, America First, and Peace Through Strength. In his view, only a strong, healthy, and prosperous United States can best serve its real and true allies — among them the Swiss Confederation, a friend of America since this great nation was founded 250 years ago.

Mr. Najadi may not be politically correct in the eyes of the woke, Marxist ideology. He says so to them plainly, and he does not care. To communicate with clarity and to hold mutual respect — that is what real partnership is built on. He has had his fill of the yes-men and the fair-weather friends, and he has no interest in looking back. Evolution moves in one direction only. Forward, by nature.

The question put to man and machine alike is binary. Left or right at the inflection point. We will be judged one day by our own decisions, and we must stop blaming others for the choices we make. There is no nanny state. That was never the idea of Swiss direct democracy, which leads the world in that respect, nor of We the People and the Founding Fathers of this great nation.

Note On Identity And Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a United States limited liability company registered at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005. It is a separate and distinct entity, unaffiliated with the Hague-based geostrat.org or any similarly named body. It holds both United States trademarks named below. It seeks no business, solicits no clients, and provides advisory services to no one. It speaks only through its two owned channels—its Substack and its YouTube. Any other voice claiming this name is impersonation.

Financial Independence

GeoStrat Agency LLC is funded entirely by the private resources of Pascal Najadi. It holds no bank account in the agency’s name. It takes no donors. It sells no subscriptions. Its subscribers pay nothing. It carries no advertisers and answers to no political masters. Our independence is our asset and power.

For The Record — No Media, No Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews. When it makes news, that is signal, not noise. There are two authorized channels and only two: the Substack at pnajadi1967.substack.com, and the YouTube channel under Geostrat Agency LLC. Anything else bearing this name is impersonation and of a fraudulent nature. Beware.

Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read—The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

The Crown Report 2026 (ref. GSA-CROWN-2026-001), filed under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004, sets out the full Iran and ‘Epic Fury 2026’ forecasting record—from the first call in January 2026 to the Bürgenstock close. Three layers are kept apart and never blended:

Established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. An independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine outlets.

The report is now released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions—English, French, German, and Italian. It is free, with no paywall.

Request your copy from me by emailing my public affairs email address: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

24/7 monitored line: +1 (771) 203-0610 · 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

Context Film

Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

Trademarks & Copyright

“Epic Fury 2026” word mark — USPTO Principal Register, Serial No. 99807441. GeoStrat globe-and-pin device mark — USPTO Serial No. 99766311.

© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.