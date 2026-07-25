GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Str., Washington DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Str., Washington DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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David Mayer's avatar
David Mayer
1h

Congrats on Caroline's appointment. I have written an article you might find of interest. The Collapse of Transnational Pan-Islamic Solidarity, the Abrahamic Accords, and the Manifestation of the Restrainer- https://davidwilfredpaul.substack.com/p/the-collapse-of-transnational-pan?r=1szdwc How the Trump Administration Altered the Trajectory of the Muslim World and Earned a True Divine Honor Far Greater Than the Nobel Prize.

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Kathleen Goble's avatar
Kathleen Goble
2h

Amen! Enjoy your weekend as well.

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