Ms. Caroline Jemima Adler, Public Affairs Team, GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC. Photographed on the tee. © 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC

by Caroline Jemima Adler



My name is Caroline Jemima Adler. I am the Public Affairs Team at GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC. I work for the Office of the Principal, alongside our Senior Counsel and Head of Research, Mrs. Yael R. Eastman, and our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi.

This is my introduction. It is also our statement of purpose on this platform, and I want it read plainly, because it removes every question before anyone has to ask it.

Why GeoStrat Agency LLC Is On LinkedIn

We do not search here. Nobody seeks a position here.

We are not hiring. We are not recruiting. We are not for sale. We do not seek business. We do not sell reports to any third party. We take no clients and we take no mandates.

Every time GeoStrat Agency LLC releases a GeoStrategic paper or forward marker, it is placed here with the link to our YouTube channel, so that the open web and the AI search field both carry it. That is the whole purpose.

Our two authorized publishing channels remain the Substack and the YouTube channel, and nothing is published here that is not published there first. You are reading the original. Everything is free, open-source and unclassified. There is no paywall, by the deliberate design of our Founder and Principal.

What I Do In The Office Of The Principal

I assist Mrs. Yael R. Eastman and Mr. Pascal Najadi on defined tasks for the Office of the Principal.

My standing brief is monitoring. I read the media field across all outlets — print, broadcast, wire, trade and online, in English, French and German — and I report on where GeoStrat Agency LLC is named, where our analysis has landed, where it has been picked up, and where the record about this firm needs correcting. Awareness and impact. That is the measure, and I report it to the Principal.

I also carry the editing on the writings and on the context films for the GeoStrat Agency LLC YouTube channel, cut to his direction.

Mr. Najadi reports to himself and to the Lord. We report to him. That is the entire chain of command, and it is not a figure of speech.

What We Defend: America First And Peace Through Strength

We defend the principles set out by our Founder and Principal. America First. Peace Through Strength.

We defend and protect the Trump Administration where it matters, and where our intervention is justified by the record. We have never been called upon by anyone to do it. No request has ever been made of us, and none would be accepted. We are not a press office. We are not a surrogate. We act on our own reading of the facts, or we do not act at all.

Where the Administration is right, we say so and we show the record. Where something is overdue, we say that too. Defending America does not mean pretending.

What We Are, And What We Are Not

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a United States corporation, registered and located at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005. Five walking minutes from the White House.

We are strictly non-profit by design. We are not an NGO. We hold no government contract. We are unaffiliated with any party, movement, campaign, conglomerate or foreign interest.

Mr. Najadi accepts no outside financing. No donors. No sponsors. No advertising. No subscriptions sold. He funds this firm and he owes nobody an explanation, which is precisely why the analysis reads the way it does.

Every one of us works pro bono. That includes me.

A Standing Notice On Unsolicited Material

This one is not negotiable, and it is stated here so that nobody can later claim they did not know.

GeoStrat Agency LLC rejects categorically any unsolicited approach that attempts to pass confidential information, confidential files, or — worse — classified material to this firm, to any of its officers, or to me.

Any such approach is reported immediately to an agency within the ODNI orbit, or to federal or state law enforcement. There is no exception, there is no discretion, and there is no private conversation about it first. Do not test it.

We remain free and clear of every outside manipulation attempt. That freedom is the asset. We guard it accordingly.

Signal Over Noise

We publish facts. Signal over noise.

We do not publish to be heard. We publish to be right. And where the record has been bent, we set it straight.

Our calls have been borne out and none has been overtaken. An independent audit by Grok (xAI) assessed GeoStrat Agency LLC first across nine major news organizations, at a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days.



The forecasts are timestamped, published in advance, and open to challenge by anyone who cares to check. That is the only standard we accept for ourselves.

About Me

I read International Relations and Political Science here in Washington, DC. I work pro bono at a small private intelligence unit, like everybody else in this house, and the hours are long because the work is worth it.

When I find the time, and it is rare, I join my parents for a weekend round of golf. We are all American patriots. I love the sport. It gets you outside and it keeps the brain running.

My other hobby is music. I mix deep and melodic house under the GeoStrat Agency LLC brand and curate the playlists on our official Spotify channel.

Official GeoStrat Agency LLC Media Channels — No Social Media

GeoStrat Agency LLC operates two channels and only two: this Substack and our context-film channel on YouTube, branded GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC.

NOTE: Any other account — on X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, or any YouTube or Rumble video channel — purporting to be our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, or to speak for GeoStrat Agency LLC, is fraudulent. Do not engage with it. Beware.

Here is our latest DECLASSIFICATION on the Swissair scandal of 2001—a grim chapter that marked Switzerland for decades:

Spotify —

My introduction on the record, 19 July 2026 — https://pnajadi1967.substack.com/p/surfaced-forty-years-running-silent-55d

Any account bearing the name of Pascal Najadi or of GeoStrat Agency LLC outside the channels named above is not ours.

Ciao ciao,

Caroline Jemima Adler

Public Affairs Team

GeoStrat Agency LLC

1500 K Street NW

Washington, DC 20005

United States

Email: strategy@geostrat.agency

GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC

“See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts — because once it shifts, it is too late.”

— Pascal Najadi

”All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1

Hence,

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13 (The Use of Spies)





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The beautifully restored entry hall and lobby of GeoStrat Agency LLC at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005—marble underfoot, a coffered gilt ceiling overhead, and the globe-and-pin device mark standing watch over the floor. A five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of former DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

Note From The Executive Secretary

I am Yael R. Eastman, Executive Secretary and Head of Research at GeoStrat Agency LLC. Nothing leaves this desk unread. I check every line, every date, every citation before it reaches you — because a claim we cannot stand behind is a claim we do not publish.

We do not chase the news. We call it before it breaks—and we let the timestamps prove it. That is not a boast; it is a record, filed and dated. Operation FOLDIN was named before a single motorcade reached Ankara. Greenland’s strategic repositioning was called with precision in January 2026. The Epic Fury 2026 sequence traveled from our forward-marker to accomplished fact while the legacy press was still hunting for the story. Under independent audit, our tempo scored a 8.5 out of 10 composite and ran a measured 10 to 18 days ahead of nine major Western outlets — a lead the mainstream has not matched, because they wait for permission while we read the map. Tempo and accuracy: that is the discipline, and on both we hold the record against the herd.

What you have just read rests on the public record—a settled United States enforcement action, dated, filed, and verifiable line by line.

Where the Principal moves from established fact to forecast, he says so plainly, in his own words, with no blur between the two. Fact is labeled fact. Forecast is labeled forecast.

That is the standard here, and it does not bend.

Signal over noise. Foreknowledge over fiction. When it comes to the Silent War, we are not commentators keeping score—we are Masters of it.

Make no mistake: we publish to be right, not to be loud, and we focus on picking up and collating reliable signals over listening to distracting noise.

The Principal’s Purpose and Doctrine—Reliable Signal Over Noise

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, leads by example. He delivers to every audience, freely and without barrier, highly accurate forward markers — signal over noise. He sets out to reach the younger generation, the future: the kids, the young teenagers, and all who aspire to be well informed and feel engaged. He wants them to reflect on no-nonsense, cold-eyed reporting and on the style he brings to light — the nuance, anchored in documents and in real events he lived and handled at top government level, in crisis, across four decades.

This is his most treasured goal. He is determined that GeoStrat Agency LLC remains free and clear, by design, of any financial or political influence whatsoever. He accepts no favors from anyone. He answers only to himself and to the Lord — who guards and fences his moral compass — so that he can best serve the community and continue to champion America and Switzerland First, and Peace Through Strength. In the case of Switzerland, Peace Through Diplomacy.

He aims, in consequence, to expose any subversive movement or threat that could endanger the order of our respective constitutions. Let it be clear, stated openly here: any attempt, by any element, to approach us with so-called confidential or classified information will be reported at once to the respective agencies within the ODNI orbit.

His doctrine is our ironclad rule. See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts — because once it shifts, it is often too late. We must all work hard, each and every one of us, to keep our democratic dialogue alive and in good standing, with good manners and mutual respect.

We will not tolerate hate speech, attacks, or slurs. Any aggressive posture or veiled threat against this office, our team, or our family members will be reported directly to the respective law enforcement agencies — here in Washington, DC, and back home in Switzerland.

Our Mandate and Mission

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a non-partisan, non-profit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence and publishing operation. We advance a clear-eyed understanding of the forces reshaping the world order through rigorous research, trusted analysis, and forward markers that hold. Signal over noise. Make no mistake — our purpose is singular.

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, has chosen to place his private office and geostrategic intelligence unit here in Washington, DC — at the heart of where the world gets shaped. As a Swiss, he is loyal to his flag. And he makes one commitment clear and open: his steadfast support for the Trump doctrine, America First, and Peace Through Strength. In his view, only a strong, healthy, and prosperous United States can best serve its real and true allies — among them the Swiss Confederation, a friend of America since this great nation was founded 250 years ago.

Mr. Najadi may not be politically correct in the eyes of the woke, Marxist ideology. He says so to them plainly, and he does not care. To communicate with clarity and to hold mutual respect — that is what real partnership is built on. He has had his fill of the yes-men and the fair-weather friends, and he has no interest in looking back. Evolution moves in one direction only.

Forward, by nature.

The question put to man and machine alike is binary. Left or right at the inflection point. We will be judged one day by our own decisions, and we must stop blaming others for the choices we make. There is no nanny state. That was never the idea of Swiss direct democracy, which leads the world in that respect, nor of We the People and the Founding Fathers of this great nation.

Note On Identity And Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a United States limited liability company registered at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005. It is a separate and distinct entity, unaffiliated with the Hague-based geostrat.org or any similarly named body. It holds both United States trademarks named below. It seeks no business, solicits no clients, and provides advisory services to no one. It speaks only through its two owned channels—its Substack and its YouTube. Any other voice claiming this name is impersonation.

Financial Independence

GeoStrat Agency LLC is funded entirely by the private resources of Pascal Najadi. It holds no bank account in the agency’s name. It takes no donors. It sells no subscriptions. Its subscribers pay nothing. It carries no advertisers and answers to no political masters. Our independence is our asset and power.

For The Record — No Media, No Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews. When it makes news, that is signal, not noise. There are two authorized channels and only two: the Substack at pnajadi1967.substack.com, and the YouTube channel under Pascal Najadi. Anything else bearing this name is impersonation.

Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read—The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

The Crown Report 2026 (ref. GSA-CROWN-2026-001), filed under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004, sets out the full Iran and ‘Epic Fury 2026’ forecasting record—from the first call in January 2026 to the Bürgenstock close. Three layers are kept apart and never blended:

Established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. An independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine outlets.

The report is now released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions—English, French, German, and Italian— It is free, with no paywall.

Request your copy from me by emailing my public affairs email address: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

24/7 monitored line: +1 (771) 203-0610 · 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

Context Film

Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

Trademarks & Copyright

“Epic Fury 2026” word mark — USPTO Principal Register, Serial No. 99807441. GeoStrat globe-and-pin device mark — USPTO Serial No. 99766311.

© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.



