Cover: A President on the move. First light on the South Lawn—the Claw still standing from the night’s fights, Marine One turning, the Beast idling, Air Force One waiting at Andrews. 80 years old and wheels-up for the G7 by way of Lake Geneva. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026.

By Pascal Najadi



WASHINGTON, DC: Today the President of the United States turns 80. He will not spend it the way most men his age spend a birthday. He will mark it in Washington, on the South Lawn of the White House, where the cage went up and the fights ran into the night.



And then he will do what he has done for the better part of his life. He will get to work. By his own word, he departs immediately after the fights for the Group of Seven summit—June 15 through 17 in Évian-les-Bains, France, on the southern shore of Lake Geneva, a gateway to the Swiss Alps.



A commander-in-chief, 80 years old, wheels up for a summit of nations by way of Geneva on the day he was born. Make no mistake. That is not a man slowing down. That is a man the world still has to keep pace with.

A Commander-in-Chief On The Move

The optics are American, and they are unapologetic. On June 14 the White House grounds host UFC Freedom 250 — seven mixed-martial-arts bouts staged inside a $60 million arena the press has nicknamed the Claw, folded into the nation’s 250th-anniversary celebrations.



President Trump asked for fighters on his lawn, and he got them. Then, with the lights barely cooled, he boards Air Force One for Europe and a table of allies. He has not attended a G7 since 2019. He returns to it on his own terms, on his own clock, with the Iran file and the world economy waiting for him.

On the milestone itself, the 47th President of the United States was characteristically blunt:



“You don’t have to wish me a happy birthday, because I’m not happy about that birthday that I’m having.”



he told Dr. Mehmet Oz. He never pretends.



That is part of why people trust the man. He does not perform contentment he does not feel, and he does not perform weakness he does not have.

Fit For The Fight

The questions about age came, as they always do. The answers came back harder. Following a record 22-specialist examination, the President’s physician team reported his cardiac health as comparable to a man 14 years younger. His onetime primary rival put it plainly.



“At least to date, he has seemed to utterly defy age,” said Senator Ted Cruz, who added, “I don’t know where he gets the energy that he displays, but he is up early in the morning and late at night.” Coming from a man who once stood on the other side of the primary stage, that is not flattery, and I rush to say that is testimony.

Now I will tell the personal part, because it is true and because it is earned. He is dashing and fit at 80—fit the way I try to stay fit at 58, and I am the one writing this, jet-lagged and shuttling between the Swiss Alps near Geneva and Dulles.



Neither of us drinks a drop of alcohol. We both run on a cola and the occasional cheeseburger, and we both keep early desk hours when the situation calls for it—and lately the situation always calls for it. I see a kindred discipline in the man. Plain fuel, no vices, long hours, and a refusal to quit. Respect, Mr. President. From one citizen who knows what those hours cost, respect.

Peace Through Strength — The Reagan Standard Surpassed

The doctrine is not new. The execution is. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said it cleanly from the stage of the Reagan National Defense Forum:



“If you look at the actual policies, Donald Trump is the true and rightful heir of Ronald Reagan.”



I will go one step further, because the record warrants it. The Reagan standard has not merely returned. It has been surpassed — surpassed in rigor, in tempo, and in the willingness to convert words into consequences without flinching. Ronald Reagan called it Peace Through Strength. President Trump practices it daily, in real time, against an adversary that does not respect anything else.

SecWar Hegseth framed the creed during the Operation ‘Epic Fury 2026’ campaign in language no one can mistake.



“Peace through strength. The warrior ethos. Lethality. Unity of purpose. Those are not slogans,” he said.



And on how it ends:



“We will finish this on ‘America First’ conditions of President Trump’s choosing. Nobody else’s.”



That is the whole posture in two sentences. America sets the terms. America picks the hour.

The M.O.U. The Lunatics from Tehran Still Try To Dodge

Here is where rigor matters most and where we will not overstate a single thing. The war with Iran is in its fourth month.



Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the war is “over,” and he has drawn the red line that does not move:



“Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.”



On this morning’s Face the Nation, Secretary Hegseth confirmed the United States is “on track” to signing a memorandum of understanding with Iran, with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to begin once it is signed. On track. Not signed. That distinction is the entire story, and we will hold the line on it.

Because the lunatics — the clerical fanatics who rule Tehran — are doing exactly what this oppressive, brutal Islamist regime has done for 47 years. Within the past week alone, Iran fired missiles at a U.S. base in Jordan, sent drones into Bahrain, ran a drone into a U.S. Apache, and kept harassing shipping in the Strait of Hormuz — all while the ink was supposedly drying.

Its Lebanese territory proxy, the radical Islamist Hezbollah, did the same, directing 30 attacks at Israeli territory in a single week—15 of them rocket and missile fire—indiscriminate strikes on civilian communities of the kind the Geneva Conventions define as war crimes, according to IDF data compiled by Israel's Alma Research and Education Center for the week of June 1–7, 2026.

Retired General Jack Keane, who does not waste words, named it for what it is. The Iranians, he said, are “masters of obfuscation and delay.” He is skeptical the ceasefire holds, like I was from the beginning, and he warned the regime would “delay and obfuscate” to ease the pressure.

“I flat don’t trust them,” Keane said. Neither do we. The MOU is the noise. Tehran’s conduct is the signal. Which is why the President Trump’s instrument is strength, not supplication. Hegseth said it in one line this morning:



“You have to deal with these folks with strength and not just ask them at the table.”



That is the difference between this administration and every administration that let Iran run the clock. Israel stands in the same posture.



“As long as I am prime minister of Israel, Iran will not have nuclear weapons,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this week, adding, “There is complete agreement between President Trump and me on this issue.” And his warning to Tehran was unambiguous: if Iran resumes its attacks, Israel will answer “with overwhelming force.”

“So let us be precise about the prize. The objective is not a handshake that buys Iran time. The objective is a settlement dictated by American strength—a Persian Gulf reckoning measured against the only standard that has ever produced lasting peace with a fanatical regime: Tokyo Bay, 1945, where surrender was signed on the terms of the victor, not negotiated to the comfort of the vanquished. That is the standard President Trump is driving toward, and nothing short of that. You can take my word for it.” - Pascal Najadi

We have not reached it. I say so plainly; it saves me, us, time from creating any misunderstanding out there. But for the first time in a generation, an American commander-in-chief is forcing Tehran toward the deck of the Missouri rather than away from it. The leash is held by strength, and the strength is holding.

The Trump Cabinet That Carries The Weight

This is my personal note, and I will not hide it behind analysis. I am grateful. I am grateful to President Trump, and I am grateful to every member of his cabinet doing the tireless, around-the-clock heavy lifting for Peace Through Strength—Secretary Rubio at State, Secretary Hegseth at War; Secretary Bessent at Treasury, the ‘Silent Weapon,’ and magnificent warrior DNI Tulsi Gabbard at ODNI; and the flag officers and aircrews who carry the load where the cameras never reach.



I have never seen a President this sharp and this committed to his people, and I have also never seen such a united cabinet give a President this much disciplined and selfless support. Our adversaries out there cannot keep up with the man’s tempo, and they cannot keep up with his team. That is not luck. That is Sun Tzu, practiced daily. Espionage and counterintelligence, deception read for what it is, and the will to act. Our adversaries bring noise. This administration brings the 5 on 5, a pure signal.

The Forward Marker

We reported the Geneva picture before the wires caught up to it—the C-17 Globemasters, the Swiss good offices, the memorandum drafted in due course, and the warning that the lunatics up in Tehran, operating from deep underground in fear, would try to turn the signing into a stall. Read the full forward-marker report, free and paywall-free, direct from Washington, DC:

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”



— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13, The Use of Spies.

A Note From The Executive Secretary

This publication is reporting and commentary in the public interest. We separate established fact from analysis, we attribute every direct quotation to its speaker and source, and we correct the record when the record changes. Where we mark a thing as an objective rather than an accomplishment, we mean exactly that. GeoStrat Agency LLC trades in foreknowledge, not in flattery.

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Now UNCLASSIFIED and Yours To Read

The Epic Fury 2026 open-source record is no longer held back. As of 26 May 2026 it is UNCLASSIFIED, and it is yours to read—reference GSA-EF-2026-004. It is the full GeoStrat Agency LLC forecasting record on the Iran campaign: what we said, when we said it, and how it held up against events as they unfolded.

The record is built on three layers, and we never blend them. Established public fact. Our own timestamped, published analysis. And our prior self-assessment, marked plainly as such. You see exactly where verified fact ends and where our judgment begins. That is the discipline, and we hold to it on every page.

It was stress-tested independently. An outside audit by Grok (xAI) scored the record 8.5 out of 10 on composite accuracy and clocked a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine major outlets. We do not grade our own homework. We let the machine do it, and we published the result.

So write to me. Request your copy at ExecSec@geostrat.agency, and I will send it to you directly.



The report is available in English and in French, free of charge, with no paywall and no conditions.

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