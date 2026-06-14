GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Euan's avatar
Euan
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When Iran hands over the uranium and the Straits open to the world, Trump will still not get the recognition that he and his team deserve

I hope that the Iranian people can have a new dawn which is free from this extreme islamic ideology

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