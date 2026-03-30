Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Munro's avatar
Ian Munro
Mar 30

Spot on, Pascal!

With very few exceptions, Europe is, and has been, found out as a collection of failing or previously failed, so called politicians, who lack any of the key ingredients of leadership. We therefore end up, as demonstrated by Madame von der Leyen, Starmer and Macron with failure "guaranteed" as ideological outcomes prevail, with no relevance to real needs, common sense, risk mitigation and the ability to act on behalf of their citizens needs.

I would suggest that Europe started failing when it went on its uncompromising and financially induced expansion of previous Eastern Block countries, where massive financial subsidies created situations where money speaks louder than words or real needs! Having worked in Estonia, I have seen the real corruption of a country!

Wholescale change across much of Europe is now desperately required, but, as with the UK, the level of just plain stupidity in our governing elites means that only a real "uprising" will have any positive impact! It's not just Iran that needs help!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Geostrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture