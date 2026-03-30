Pascal Najadi and Yael Eastman





Let us begin without euphemism

Since the February 28th rise of Epic Fury, the European Union has not merely hesitated—it has absented itself. At a moment that demanded clarity, resolve, and at minimum moral alignment, Brussels chose procedural caution, rhetorical hedging, and strategic irrelevance. History records such moments with precision.



Madame von der Leyen Went AWOL — And She Knows Exactly Why

Madame von der Leyen would be well advised to prepare for colder weather—because the temperature in Washington has changed. When Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived at Le Bourget last Friday, his tone—measured, controlled, but unmistakable—reflected more than operational confidence. It reflected assessment. The United States has acted; others have watched.

President Trump has been equally clear in substance: this was a test of alignment and seriousness. And in his characteristic bluntness, he has made clear that such moments are not forgotten. In strategic terms, absence is not neutrality. It is a signal. And signals, once sent, are read, recorded, and acted upon.

Cold fact based reality is now confronting the EU Commission

Europe does not require louder of their empty slogans. It requires unflinching institutional truth. A genuine democracy rests on three immutable pillars:



Electoral accountability, the rule of law, and freedom of expression. When these foundations are not merely tested but systematically diluted—through procedural sleight of hand, regulatory overreach, reputational stigmatization, and administrative compulsion—the outcome is not progress. It is managed governance. And managed governance, however elegantly packaged, is the precondition of control.

When governance becomes orchestrated, sovereignty devolves into spectacle—form without substance.

This is the prism through which I assess the European Union’s current trajectory: not as a benign policy divergence, but as a structural drift toward a model that reflects the Marxist method—reflexively anti-capitalist, architecturally paternalistic, and methodically coercive. The expansion of supranational authority, the narrowing of permissible discourse, and the marginalization of dissent are not isolated phenomena. They are reinforcing vectors of a system that increasingly governs without direct accountability. At the very moment Europe drifts inward, history is being decisively shaped outward.

‘Epic Fury’ - The redefinition of the kinetic battlefield

This is not incremental warfare. It is a campaign defined by tempo, precision, and clarity of objective. President Trump’s doctrine—rejecting “endless wars” in favor of decisive outcomes—has translated into operational reality. The Iranian Islamist regime, long sustained through fear, proxies, and financial opacity, has been decisively degraded. CENTCOM, alongside its steadfast partner, the Israeli Defense Forces, has executed a campaign whose speed and integration will be studied for decades.

But the essential point—missed by many—is this: The battlefield has not ended. It has evolved.

The transition now underway is from visible force to invisible pressure—from kinetic dominance to systemic enforcement.

As Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made clear in doctrine and execution alike, modern conflict is defined by networks—financial, operational, and ideological—that sustain adversarial power beyond the battlefield. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has reinforced that pressure must be maintained across all domains. Treasury leadership, under Secretary Scott Bessent, has translated this into economic reality: denying adversaries access to capital, liquidity, and system participation is decisive. Vice President J. D. Vance has added the strategic clarity that peace is secured not through declarations, but through the dismantling of the systems that enable conflict to persist.

The decisive domain:

The destruction of physical capability was the opening move.

The dismantling of enabling systems is the endgame.

And those systems are global.

They include:

• shadow banking networks

• sanctions evasion corridors

• correspondent banking dependencies

• illicit commodity flows via shadow fleets

• and the broader ecosystem of facilitators, intermediaries, and influence layers that have sustained regimes in Tehran, Moscow, Pyongyang—and beyond

This is where modern power resides. And this is where it is now being dismantled. Not symbolically but Structurally.

The focus is no longer on isolated institutions, but on the architecture itself. Because regimes do not survive on ideology alone—they survive on liquidity, access, and systemic tolerance. Remove those, and collapse becomes a matter of time, not speculation.

“With the unmatched success of ‘Epic Fury’ the fast emerging cases in the financial sector are not anomalies. They are signals. Signals that jurisdictional arbitrage is closing. Signals that opacity is no longer a shield. Signals that enabling networks—whether financial, legal, or institutional—are now within the operational scope of enforcement. And this is precisely where Europe’s vulnerability becomes strategically decisive.” - Pascal Najadi

The United States has moved into system-level enforcement, whilst parts of Europe remain structurally entangled in the very networks now under scrutiny. The intersection of opaque financing, ideological alignment, and regulatory leverage does not create resilience—it creates exposure.

Exposure to external manipulation.

Exposure to internal erosion.

Exposure to systemic capture.

There is no neutrality in network warfare.

There are only systems that are aligned—or systems that are exploited.

It is within this context that the following must be understood in full:

The Brussels–Iran NGO Nexus and Israel: How EU Criticism of Self-Defense Masks a Strategic Blind Spot and Qatar

NGOs can be principled. They can also operate, in less benign circumstances, as disciplined amplifiers of policy through litigation, regulatory pressure, media framing, and carefully curated “civil society” advocacy, all while obscuring funding streams, affiliations, and strategic intent. That is where a democratic safeguard becomes a counterintelligence vulnerability.



As Secretary of State Marco Rubio has consistently framed it:

“We will target the financial networks that allow regimes like Iran to operate and evade sanctions.”

“Illicit finance and sanctions evasion are central to how these actors sustain themselves, and we intend to disrupt those systems.”

“Our objective is to dismantle not just capabilities, but the networks—financial and operational—that enable them.”

Read in full strategic context, this doctrine extends beyond conventional state actors to the broader ecosystem through which influence, funding, and legitimacy are laundered. Shadow banking conduits, opaque NGO structures, proxy advocacy layers, and even logistical enablers such as shadow fleets form part of the same architecture of persistence. In that sense, the issue is not civil society as such, but the exploitation of openness by opaque, ideologically aligned, and in some cases functionally complicit networks that convert moral language into strategic cover.

What elevates this from concern to strategic liability is the European dimension. For decades, Brussels has benefited from a surrounding belt of ostensibly benevolent NGOs, frequently acting as auxiliary instruments of policy shaping, narrative reinforcement, and regulatory legitimization—yet rarely subjected to rigorous scrutiny regarding ultimate funding provenance, aligned interests, or external-state influence.



Meanwhile, EU leaders have repeatedly criticized Israel for exercising its sovereign right to defend itself against sustained terrorist attacks emanating from Hamas-controlled Gaza and Hezbollah-linked positions in Lebanon. These criticisms—often framed in the language of proportionality and humanitarian concern—may be legitimate in isolation.



Yet, taken in aggregate, they have too often been delivered in a tone detached from the operational reality that these territories have for decades served as launch platforms for Islamist terrorist networks targeting civilians.

This asymmetry has, at moments, created the perception—fairly or unfairly—that certain elements within the EU institutional framework have echoed narratives more aligned with Tehran or Doha than with a clear-eyed Western security doctrine. The issue is not criticism. It is imbalance. And imbalance, in a contested information environment, becomes vulnerability.

Europe’s strategic weak point lies not in NGOs per se, but in the opaque nexus between financing, ideological alignment, and regulatory leverage inside a governance architecture already heavily shaped by supranational institutions with diluted democratic accountability. In intelligence terms, this is precisely the environment that demands sustained counterintelligence vigilance, aggressive financial exposure, and the systematic disruption of covert influence structures before soft-power penetration hardens into institutional capture.

No theoretical debate - But an operating environment

Systemic enforcement is not about punishment—it is about removal of capability. It is about restoring consequence to systems that have operated too long without it. It is about ensuring that no regime, no proxy, and no enabling structure can continue under the illusion of immunity. The EU Commission now stands at a decision point.

It can continue along its current trajectory—administratively managed, strategically hesitant, and structurally exposed. Or it can re-anchor itself in the principles that define sovereignty: accountability, transparency, and alignment with those who act when it matters.

Because in the emerging order, relevance will not be granted. It must be earned.

As Sun Tzu observed:

“Bring war material with you from home, but forage on the enemy… One cartload of the enemy’s provisions is equivalent to twenty of one’s own.”

Translated into the present:

Control the system—and you control the outcome.

“Epic Fury has already reshaped the visible battlefield. What follows will determine who controls the systems that decide everything else. And the potential dissoluition of the Marxist ideology drunken EU architecture that has become a threat to the Defence, Security and Alliance doctrine of the United States and the democratic values of the entire Western hemisphere. No Love lost, seriously not” - Pascal Najadi



I treated every false friend as an equal—and invited them to stay absent. A clean, liberating choice. The trusted, genuine ones stayed for a lifetime—not many, but the very few who matter most.



Here is our GeoStrat Context Film, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geopolitical stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument. All Context Films can be reviewed here on the GeoStrat Agency Context Film YouTube Channel for free: GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube

Credit: Yael Eastman, GeoStrat Agency



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