President Trump and his team fully embody our GeoStrat Agency motto in ‘Epic Fury 2026’: “See Beyond the Horizon; Shape the World Before It Shifts.”



by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



Washington, DC: Thank God it’s Friday—Shabbat Shalom—and we can add a heartfelt Mazel Tov as this report confirms a decisive victory now coming into full view.



Endgame Signaling From Washington: The War Is Over, the Terms Are Set

The most recent Fox News exchange with President Donald Trump is not a battlefield update—it is a closing statement. The President’s phrasing is precise and consistent: the conflict is “very close to being over,” and Iran “wants to make a deal very badly.” This is not escalation language; it is settlement language.



It reflects a position of achieved leverage, not contested ground. The repeated assertion that “Iran has agreed to almost everything” is not a rhetorical flourish—it is the operational confirmation that the United States has already secured the decisive variables. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, framed by Trump as a “great and brilliant day,” is not a concession to Iran; it is the visible marker of controlled normalization under U.S. terms. The war, in its kinetic dimension, is no longer the story. The structure that follows is.



Tempo Dominance: The U.S. Has Compressed the Conflict Cycle with ‘Epic Fury’



The defining feature of the U.S.- Israeli military operation ‘Epic Fury’ has had tempo dominance with a surgical strike accuracy never seen before in any war operation. The United States executed a full-spectrum cycle—collect, strike, disrupt, negotiate, enforce—at a velocity that left allied coordination mechanisms structurally behind.

Commander-in-Chief President Trump himself underscored the asymmetry: the United States could have devastated Iran’s infrastructure “within an hour” yet chose calibrated application of force.



This is doctrinal precision at its best—force applied to shape outcomes, not to maximize destruction. Europe, by contrast, remained in alignment mode. NATO engagement followed rather than led.



”The transatlantic reality has shifted: Washington sets the tempo; Europe adapts after the fact. This is not a political critique—it is a structural diagnosis.” - Pascal Najadi





The Second Act: From Airspace Superiority to Sea Blockade to Balance Sheets



What has now begun—exactly as mapped in our prior GeoStrat Agency analyses—is the Second Act. The battlefield has shifted from visible kinetic engagement to systemic control. The U.S. naval posture, including the maintained blockade architecture, is not merely military—it is economic enforcement at scale.

Trump’s warning that any Iranian challenge to U.S. interdiction “will be eliminated” is not a threat; it is a rule of engagement within a controlled system. The Strait of Hormuz is no longer a lever of Iranian coercion—it is a monitored channel governed by compliance conditions. The transition is complete: geography has been replaced by financial architecture as the decisive domain. This is where outcomes become durable.

Iran: From Nuclear Threat to Surrendered, Contained Variable Under U.S. Control



Iran entered this confrontation with three pillars—nuclear ambiguity, proxy networks, and chokepoint leverage. Each has been degraded or neutralized. The contradiction in Tehran’s posture—threatening closure of Hormuz while keeping it open under pressure—reveals constraint, not strength.



Trump’s own framing is explicit: “I had to go to a war,” but only to force the conditions for closure. That closure is now in motion. Iran has transitioned from an actor shaping escalation to a variable operating within parameters defined externally. This is the strategic end state the United States sought—and has now largely achieved.



Markets Confirm Victory: GeoStrat Agency Predicted It With 95% to 100% Accuracy

Markets have already interpreted the outcome, and they have done so before much of the political class has fully caught up. The immediate decline in oil prices following the controlled reopening of Hormuz, combined with equity market rallies, reflects a forward pricing of stabilization under U.S. control. Markets do not respond to narratives; they respond to structure, and that structure is now unmistakably clear: escalation has peaked, enforcement has begun, and financial systems are aligning ahead of political acknowledgment, exactly as they do in decisive campaigns.



The Second Act is no longer theoretical; it is already being priced in real time. The most objective confirmation of strategic outcome lies in energy markets, where, since February 28, the war premium embedded in crude has been systematically unwound. Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate have both fallen materially, roughly 15 to 20 percent from their late-February highs, reflecting the market’s reassessment of sustained disruption risk.



Over the past several days, that move has accelerated into what traders would describe as a cliff event, with prompt prices repricing sharply lower as the Strait of Hormuz shifted from a contested chokepoint to a controlled corridor. Forward curves are flattening, volatility is compressing, and the geopolitical risk premium is evaporating in real time.



Major houses, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, are now openly modeling downside scenarios with $60 oil in sight if current enforcement stability holds. This is not sentiment. It is capital allocation. Oil is the first major asset class to register victory conditions, and it is doing so with precision—just as GeoStrat Agency predicted months ago with 95 to 100 percent accuracy.









Full Throttle Enforcement: Rubio’s Second Act Hits Europe With the Bill

Europe’s structural deficiency is no longer merely analytical—it is financial, and the consequences are now arriving with speed and precision. By failing to shape the outcome during the kinetic phase, European capitals have ceded both influence and leverage in the post-conflict settlement, and Washington is now moving decisively into what can only be described as the billing phase.



This post-mortem will not be diplomatic theater; it will be transactional, calibrated, and enforced. NATO’s delayed posture and Europe’s prolonged hesitation are no longer abstract weaknesses—they translate directly into obligations, financial, regulatory, and strategic, that are now defined in Washington, not Brussels, and they will not be kind. The doctrine is clear and unforgiving: those who do not contribute at the decisive moment will contribute afterward—at cost.



Within this context, the Second Act has entered full operational velocity under the direction of the brilliant and tireless SecState Marco Rubio, who is now driving enforcement in coordination with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.



A comprehensive global scrutiny regime is being deployed across banking networks with historical or current exposure to Iranian financial flows, with letters already dispatched—quietly but unmistakably—placing institutions on formal notice that any linkage to the Iranian regime’s financial architecture, whether past or present, will be subject to review, exposure, and potential sanction.



This is not symbolic signaling; it is systemic enforcement. The shutdown of MBaer Merchant Bank in Zurich was not an isolated compliance failure but the opening signal of a broader campaign, and the doctrine now extends globally: identify, isolate, and, where necessary, dismantle financial conduits that enabled sanctions evasion over decades.



No stone left unturned is not rhetoric—it is an operational directive. Within this tightening perimeter, the strategic repositioning of UBS becomes decisive. By securing a full U.S. banking license, UBS effectively places its global operations within the jurisdictional and supervisory reach of U.S. Treasury-linked regulatory architecture, extending beyond its American subsidiaries into consolidated oversight expectations that encompass anti–money laundering controls, sanctions compliance, correspondent banking exposure, and cross-border client risk. In practical terms, UBS is transformed into a fully auditable node within the U.S.-anchored financial system.



The recent removal and restructuring of compliance leadership at UBS Zurich reflects internal alignment with this new enforcement reality, while client segments from Latin America, the Near East, and Eurasia—particularly those with elevated risk profiles—are now subject to rigorous review, exit, and reporting protocols that may ultimately feed into U.S. Treasury scrutiny.



Switzerland, by moving early and decisively, has demonstrated strategic foresight in aligning with the emerging enforcement architecture; others will be compelled to follow, but under far less favorable conditions as the Second Act accelerates without pause.



Conclusion: The Art of War, Executed by United States 5th Generation Warfare



What we are witnessing is not merely the end of a conflict; it is the successful execution of a fifth-generation, system-of-systems campaign—where kinetic precision creates the conditions for financial and structural dominance. The transition from visible force to invisible control is now complete. Trump’s language—“very close to being over,” “they want to make a deal”—captures the surface. Beneath it, enforcement architecture is locking in the outcome.

As Sun Tzu observed with enduring clarity:



“The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.”

The United States did fight—but only to reach the point where it no longer had to.

We mapped this trajectory months in advance—with 95 to 100 percent accuracy.

“Washington is already consolidating total Victory. Meanwhile, the EU and UK leaders are caught in the act, still processing events, sitting shell-shocked in their trenches, fully aware that the next phase is already coming toward them—and that Washington’s reckoning will be cold, methodical, and anything but kind - No love lost. “ - Pascal Najadi



Facit:



”With ‘Epic Fury 2026’ a historic and unmatched advantage for the U.S. was gained and sealed for generattions to admire by all accounts.” - Pascal Najadi



And, always remember our motto at our GeoStrat Agency in Washington D.C.:



”See Beyond The Horizon; Shape The World, Before it Shifts”



Shabbat Sahlom



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Here is our GeoStrat Context Film YouTube Channel, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geopolitical stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument.

All Context Films can be reviewed here on the GeoStrat Agency Context Film YouTube Channel for free:

GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube

Credit: Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency, Washington, DC



