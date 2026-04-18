Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
Apr 18Edited

Without saying it explicitly, regime change in Iran is taking place. The clue is the negotiating Iranian representatives. Different factions are vying for control. I could be wrong but this is also strange if the prior government is still in charge.

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T.I.H.T.I.M.'s avatar
T.I.H.T.I.M.
Apr 18

Indeed - on the surface i.e. reducing the mullahs’ nuclear capabilities to dust, this has been a remarkable, in fact astonishing success that has redefined kinetic warfare in the 21C…….but, I am curious to know:

is the IRGC still viable?

did the Artesh come out against the IRGC?

what is their capacity to wage a war of terror?

what form of government will emerge? Will the Persian people get to live in a secular democracy?

what are the prospects for the country?

There are other, non-Iran-related questions too:

the relationship between Trump-led US and globalist-led Europe?

viability of NATO?

Israel and the GCC?

US-China relations?

Trumpism vs Globalism?

I look forward to reading your views.

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