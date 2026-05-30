The entry lobby of GeoStrat Agency LLC at the Southern Railway Building, 1500 K Street NW — a five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, in the heart of Washington's center of power. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

by Yael R. Eastman

Stay Ahead Of The Curve—Be Informed with Clarity

WASHINGTON, DC: On behalf of Mr. Najadi and me, welcome to your weekend read. And a special salute to our French friends. At GeoStrat Agency LLC, we do not publish yesterday’s news.

We publish forward markers. Predictive analyses, time-stamped and traceable, are delivered ahead of the mainstream news cycle. You read them, and you stay one step ahead. That is the point. That is the mission.

Why The Big Screen Lands Better In The Brain

Let me be clear on one point. Many of you have written to us. Your emails landed on my desk here in Washington. You want a finer view of our articles. Here is the explanation, plain and direct.

On the iPhone, through the Substack app—free and easy to download—you get only a reduced view. You do not see the true layout. You do not see the daily magazine we designed for you in its full form.



On a laptop or desktop screen, everything changes. The format breathes. Our magazine-style design with a choice of our recent articles opens up in one elegant format and a sharp overview to choose from. Our decisive reports read the way they were meant to. And the truth is this: on a big screen, information enters the brain more efficiently. You read better. You retain more. You decide more sharply.

There is a wider nuance, and we say it with respect, with no condescension whatsoever. We believe that we can, as a society, step away from the read-while-you-walk culture, phone in hand between strides. The phone has its place. A WhatsApp from your spouse, your kids, or a colleague. A meeting to join. A flight update. You know the list. It is useful. It is not the problem.

The hourly fake news flood on social media is destructive

The flood, minute by minute, hour by hour, day after day, of fake news and ego-centric posts. It must be corrected. Not by censorship—that would be wrong; we live in a democracy.



It must be corrected by us, by the consumer. The smart ones are already returning to a more disciplined, more relaxed way of taking in what interests them. We support that trend. So, with nothing imposed, how about reading our articles?



We work to publish them in the hours when Washington, the United States, and Europe are asleep. That keeps me up well past midnight here in Washington. That is perfectly fine. We work for you and for no one else.

Who We Are, Without The Slightest Ambiguity

Let us put it plainly, once more, to remove all doubt.

GeoStrat Agency LLC is an independent geostrategic intelligence and editorial firm, headquartered in Washington, DC, at The Southern Railway Building, 1500 K Street NW—three blocks from the White House, on the K Street power corridor, and around the corner from the Washington office of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

We publish forward markers, predictive geostrategic analyses, and editorial commentary on the geopolitical, military, and economic forces reshaping the 21st-century world order.

We are read by analysts, journalists, intelligence-adjacent professionals, military observers, and decision-makers across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Everything we publish is free, by design.

No paywall. No upgrade trap. No hidden tier. Subscriptions are free on every channel.

And here is the foundation on which our credibility rests

Make no mistake.

GeoStrat Agency is wholly independent — financially, politically, institutionally, and editorially.

The agency holds no membership, affiliation, sponsorship, funding relationship, or association with any political party, government, state agency, lobby, think tank, advocacy organization, religious body, foreign state, donor network, or commercial interest, of any nature whatsoever, in any jurisdiction. We are linked to no government agency. To none. In no way at all.

Our work is funded entirely by Pascal Najadi’s private resources. Our editorial line is set exclusively by Pascal Najadi and me as his second in command and his head of research.

Our subscribers pay nothing. Our advertisers do not exist. Our donors do not exist. Our political masters do not exist. That is why our forward markers can be delivered without fear, without favor, and without interference.

The word “Agency” is not branding and not be be confused with the famous, highly respected by us, other three letters

Our word ‘Agency’ in our corporate name stands for our principles and our doctrine. The freedom to think, to assess, to write, and to act without outside interference — that is the heart of what we mean by agency. Intellectual sovereignty. Strategic independence.

The discipline to form judgment free of outside pressure.

Our work is aligned, by principle and by conviction—not by any institutional link—with the enduring mission of America’s alphabet agencies: to protect the national security interests of the United States and her allies.



The Trump Doctrine — America First, Peace Through Strength — is its operating system. And our moral compass is simple: freedom of speech, peace, liberty of mind, and personal responsibility.

Our forecasting record is open and traceable. Every principal pre-execution call published ahead on our public, time-stamped archive has been borne out by the record. To date, none has been overtaken by events. Read the archive yourself. The black box is open.

One last point to cut all confusion. GeoStrat Agency LLC in Washington, DC, and its Principal Pascal Najadi, together with me, are in no way related to, affiliated with, associated with, or connected to the Hague-based Geostrat.org, Geostrat Consultancy, or any related academies—all separate commercial entities with different owners, directors, structures, and purposes.



Visit our ABOUT page for more details on our firm:



Our motto holds it in one line:

Et Un Mot Pour Nos Amis Français

Et maintenant, un mot pour vous, nos amis français. Je le dis avec humour, et au nom de Pascal Najadi.

Beaucoup d’entre vous ont passé le bac, puis décroché des diplômes élevés. Certains portent le titre de docteur. Et beaucoup se plaignent, avec cette belle fierté française:

“Je ne parle pas anglais. »

Eh bien, le gars.



Quand vous êtes sur la plage, à Bali ou à Phuket, votre anglais semble soudain fort fluide. Pour draguer, dirons-nous, l’anglais revient vite. La blague est faite, et elle est affectueuse.

Plaisanterie mise à part.

Pour jeter un pont entre la fierté française et la manière américaine—tendre la main, se faire de nouveaux amis, et entretenir de bonnes relations—nous avons désormais décidé de produire, ici à Washington, DC, l’article audio en français, à chaque fois.

Et oui, c’est la voix de moi, Yael.

Je parle couramment le français. Mais le rendu est optimisé et monté avec l’aide de l’intelligence artificielle to remain perfectly fluid. Lire l’article au micro, pour vous, est facile pour moi. Le lissage et le flux sont assistés par l’IA, afin de vous offrir une expérience audio de haute qualité.

Et il y a mieux.

L’article ici en audio français est désormais suivi d’un film de contexte avec l’ancien directeur de la CIA, Mike Pompeo. Un homme que Mr. Najadi tient en haute estime. Il respecte profondément ses évaluations, dans le cadre de nos relations de confiance, ici à Washington, DC. Écoutez-le. Cela en vaut la peine.

Nous vous souhaitons un merveilleux week-end.

Et savourez maintenant le tout dernier épisode sur ce M.O.U. désormais célèbre dans le monde entier, et sur la décision du président Trump. La toute dernière version, en français, est en ligne ici :

On behalf of Mr. Najadi and his wonderful spouse Coco, and from my own desk here in Washington, DC, at these seriously early weekend hours, enjoy, relax, and savor the crescendo unfolding in Iran.

President Trump and his brilliant team know what is best:

America First and Peace Through Strength.

And that counts for you, too, across the Atlantic. We wish Switzerland and old Europe to remain equally at peace and filled with the bliss of freedom.

Respectfully,

Ms. Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary and Head of Research to Mr. Najadi

GeoStrat Agency LLC

The Southern Railway Building

1500 K Street NW

Washington, DC 20005

United States

My email address: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

Our direct office line is monitored and recorded 24/7, 365 days, so we never miss your signal: +1 (771) 203 0610