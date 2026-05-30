by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: For once the scoop is not ours. The press has it, and the satellite cameras have it.

Since the war opened on February 28, researchers at United Against Nuclear Iran, working from commercial imagery, have logged dozens of ship-to-ship transfers of Iranian crude in the Eastern Outer Port Limits, a patch of open water roughly 70 kilometers off Johor in the South China Sea. The wire services and the financial press have carried the same finding.

The pattern is consistent: aging tankers, tracking systems switched off, and cargo passed hull to hull in a legal gray zone that sits inside Malaysia’s economic waters yet outside the reach of its enforcement. China buys close to 90 percent of what Iran sells. The open water you see in these frames is the most honest part of the entire arrangement.

The Tankers Off Johor, Malaysia—Money Trail

The transfer at sea is the visible step. It is also the least interesting one. A hull is a hull. It can be photographed, flagged, and one day boarded. What keeps the oil moving is onshore and on paper: the holding companies, the nominee directors, the trade-finance lines, and the insurance wrappers that let a barrel of sanctioned crude reach a refinery dressed as something else.

Some of that machinery runs through offshore centers built for exactly this kind of distance between an owner and an act. One such place sits a short sail from those very waters.

Labuan—The Malaysian Offshore Paradise

Following The Money From Water to Paper and why Operation ’Economic Fury’ Loves us

Labuan is the small Malaysian federal territory off the coast of Borneo, the country’s only international offshore financial center, created in 1990 and built precisely to put distance between an owner and an act.

By the regulator’s own market report, Labuan hosted 4,785 active shell companies at the end of 2024, drawing roughly two-thirds from across the Asia-Pacific, alongside 838 licensed financial entities; cumulatively, well over 16,000 companies have been registered on the island since the registry opened. Now mark the one number that matters most.

In Labuan’s international trading segment, by the authority’s own account, close to 99 percent of the activity is oil, gas, and liquefied natural gas. Read that twice. An offshore center whose trading book is almost entirely hydrocarbons, sitting within sight of the waters where sanctioned crude changes hulls.

That is not proof of wrongdoing by any single company, and I name none here. It is a map. For an economic-pressure campaign that means to follow the money, interdict the flows, and expose the structures that lead back to the regime in Tehran, that map is exactly where the trail turns from water into paper. The keys are in the registry.

The right people in Washington know how to turn them.

The Footprint and What It Is Not

There is a human and commercial backdrop here, and it deserves to be stated with care. Iran and Malaysia built deep ties across the past two decades. In the late 2000s and early 2010s the Iranian presence swelled:

By 2011 roughly 60,000 Iranians were studying or working in Malaysia, holding stakes in some 2,000 Malaysian businesses, and filling around 15,000 university places, and by 2013 the resident Iranian community was estimated near 100,000. Malaysia became one of the top destinations on earth for Iranian students; of the roughly 120,000 Iranians studying abroad in 2014, a large share chose Malaysia, drawn by affordable English-language education, easy visas, and the doors that sanctions had closed to them elsewhere. That wave crested around 2013 and has tapered since.

Let me be clear about what this is and what it is not. The overwhelming majority of those people are students, families, and honest entrepreneurs, and they are not the story.

The story is narrower and colder: a brutal Islamist terrorist regime that learned, over those same years, how to thread money and cargo through a friendly jurisdiction and the corporate shells that let it. Do not confuse the diaspora with the apparatus. The first is human. The second is the target.

Why I Read This Map The Way I Do

I did not come to this from the outside. I spent a career in international banking, as a vice president at Merrill Lynch and an executive director at Dresdner Kleinwort Benson, and before that I served as a counterintelligence noncommissioned officer in the Swiss Air Force in the last years of the Cold War, the years before the Wall came down and the Warsaw Pact nations were set free.

I later sat as a supervisory board director of a Singapore-licensed financial firm, chartered by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, working alongside a major Swiss bank on fully vetted, fully clean client businesses. I know exactly what a compliant book looks like, and I know what a dirty one looks like when it is dressed up to pass.

Malaysia and Kuala Lumpur are no abstraction to me, either. My father, Hussain Najadi, was shot dead in that city on July 29, 2013. In all the years since, not one official sent our family a word of condolence, with a single exception I will never forget: the Swiss Ambassador did, in writing, a real letter. Great Guy. It made me proud.

La Suisse existe.

A Word Before You Look

I publish this photograph with a heavy heart, and I ask forgiveness for doing so.

No son should ever have to show the world an image like this of his father. I do it because the truth has a price, and silence has been the more expensive one. This was a man who gave his life’s work to building bridges between nations, struck down in broad daylight in a city that looked away.

Rest in peace, Dad. May the Lord hold your soul. The record will not forget you, and neither will we.

Hussain Najadi, assassinated at lunchtime on July 29, 2013, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Private Archive of Pascal Najadi. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

No, this is not revenge:



Because revenge is bad for your health and serves no purpose



It’s just a gentle love tap (borrowed this label from President Trump; love it) to Malaysia with a smile and a clear signal to our allies in Washington, DC.

Revenge is a treacherous emotion and makes people do things they later regret, and I always avoided this bad emotion at all costs to remain focused and to finish the missions, always with grace and elegance, not with anger.

Just Click the Link and Discover for Yourself:



This is payback time directed at Malaysia—My Right, My Duty and Honor—Enjoy the Party





This email speaks volumes. Shafee was the lawyer of the now incarcerated Malaysian Prime Minister Najib, who laundered billions via Singapore and Swiss banks—the mega money laundering scandal 1MDB was finally uncovered by the United States Department of Justice. The Hollywood blockbuster ‘Wolfe of Wallstreet’ was also financed through the same 1MDB Malaysian corruption money. DiCaprio and Scorsese and the entire film crew got all their production handouts and all the ticket revenues confiscated by the DoJ. Priceless for me.



They worked for free, literally—a first in the corrupt filmmaking world of Hollywood.

In May 2018, after more than 60 years in unbroken power, Malaysia’s ruling coalition was voted out, brought down by mounting corruption allegations, a vast financial scandal, and the long shadow of unsolved murder. Fighting for his legacy and his freedom, former Prime Minister Najib Razak faced charges of money laundering, abuse of power, and criminal breach of trust.

In this exclusive episode of Al Jazeera’s 101 East, investigative journalist Mary Ann Jolley sat across from Najib and asked the one question power never wants to hear: what went wrong. When she pressed him on the killings that shadowed his years in office, my father’s name among them, he lost his composure on camera and moved to walk out.

A personal note. Before that interview ever reached the screen, Mary Ann came to see me. She flew from Australia with her team, all the way to Switzerland, to hear what I had to say. I gave her what she needed, and I did so with great pleasure.



I left banking after that and turned to Bitcoin for my own pension. So when I read a map of quiet harbors and quieter offices, I read it with a particular memory and a particular resolve.

The Singapore Standard - Top Class

There is a clean way to run a financial center, and the world has already seen it. In 2016, the Monetary Authority of Singapore did what few regulators have the spine to do. It shut Swiss-based BSI’s local bank outright over money-laundering failures tied to Malaysia’s 1MDB looting, the first bank Singapore had closed in 32 years, and months later it shut Falcon Private Bank’s branch for the same reason while fining DBS and UBS for their lapses. That is not a republic that looks away.

That is a regulator that pulls the license. Singapore’s standard sits at par with my own homeland, Switzerland: efficient, transparent, and hard on the enablers. It is no accident that the United States treats Singapore as a frontline partner and that its intelligence service has been a trusted one for decades.

Reminder: We Are Still At War - Not At Peace

Make no mistake about the clock we are on. This is not peacetime.

The United States and Israel opened the war on Tehran on February 28. A fragile ceasefire has held, badly and intermittently, since April 8, brokered through Pakistan and broken more than once, with American strikes as recently as last week, a naval blockade in force, and a settlement still unsigned.

Make no mistake about the clock we are on. This is not peacetime. The United States and Israel opened the war on Tehran on February 28, and the opening blow decapitated the top of the regime, its supreme leader and a swath of the men around him. A fragile ceasefire has held, badly and intermittently, since April 8, brokered through Pakistan, broken more than once, with American strikes as recently as last week, a naval blockade in force, and a settlement still unsigned. What survived is now doing what wounded regimes do: running, repositioning, negotiating, delaying. We know the routine. The apparatus that remains is still a United States-designated state sponsor of terrorism, and it is still selling oil to keep itself breathing. It is fractured, and every faction of it serves the same machine, whether it wears a cleric’s turban or a tailored Brioni suit and a white collar. The enemy is broken. The enemy is not finished yet, but will surrended ome way or the other. Anyone who treats this as over is reading the wrong map. “The crescendo to force Tehran into total Japan 1945 style surrender will come, one way or the other and when it comes, it will be called by one man and one man only: The Commander in Chief, President Donald J. Trump. He is in no hurry, and he is right not to be. We do not presume to push him, and we have no standing to. But the moment has come to send a small signal, to assist if it helps and, if it does not, to at least leave you all here a little more than just some meat on the bone.” - Pascal Najadi

This weekend in Singapore, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth took the stage at the Shangri-La Dialogue and named the campaign by name. In the same breath as Midnight Hammer and the cartel boats, he counted Epic Fury among the actions that have restored American deterrence under President Trump. He closed where every soldier closes: those who long for peace must prepare for war. Singapore was the right room in which to say it.

Op. ‘Economic Fury’ and The Thread Onshore

Washington is not standing still; have no worries.

The economic-pressure campaign Op. ‘Economic Fury’ now running out of this administration, an economic fury by any honest name, is the work of serious people I admire for their brilliant, selfless, and tireless work:



Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, whose 18 agencies are the finest on earth. I hold all three in high regard, and I mean that plainly and in earnest. GeoStrat Agency LLC does not call the shots, and it does not presume to advise on that orbit.

We told you we report when we hear one. So let this stand on the record, nothing more and nothing less: the tankers are the symptom, the onshore enabler nodes are the disease, and the professionals already see what the cameras see. The next logical thread runs from the water to the registry.

I have waited a long time for the record to turn this way, and it is turning. This weekend, with the grill lit and the people I love close by, I will allow myself a measure of quiet satisfaction. Not because anyone has been named, but because the truth is finally moving at the speed it deserves.

Let the fun begin.

GeoStrat Agency LLC is private, non-profit, sovereign, and beholden to no party, donor, or foreign interest.



”We carry two gyrocompasses aboard for a reason: one for the ship and one for the conscience. Both still point true.” - Pascal Najadi

Sun Tzu, The Art Of War, Chapter 13, Use of Spies

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer, and to achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men, is foreknowledge.”

A Note From The Executive Secretary

Let me be clear about what GeoStrat Agency LLC is and what it is not. Pascal Najadi funds this work himself. No party pays us. No donor steers us. No foreign capital touches us. The machines help, but people make the difference: the sources who tell the truth, the officers who do their jobs, and the citizens who refuse to look away.

We stand on the Judeo-Christian bond between free nations, with the United States and a free Switzerland. We are sovereign, and we intend to stay that way. Around the corner from DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s Washington office, and answerable to no one but the record.

On The Record:

GeoStrat Agency LLC publishes to a public, timestamped archive. We do not call the shots. We report when we hear one. Every claim in this piece is drawn from the public record and is offered as analysis, not as an accusation against any named party.

© GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026