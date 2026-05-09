Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Euan's avatar
Euan
4h

Does the CIA want to make DJT looks likes he's the one suing for peace

Left leaning media have run with this as number 1 news

https://news.sky.com/story/iran-war-latest-trump-blockade-strait-of-hormuz-lebanon-13509565

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