Persian inheritance, two and a half thousand years deep. Ride the horse, draw the bow, speak the truth (Herodotus, Histories I.136). Humata. Hukhta. Hvarshta. — Good Thoughts. Good Words. Good Deeds. ‘Epic Fury 2026’ is a federally protected trademark of Pascal Najadi (USPTO Principal Register, Serial No. 99807441, filed 6 May 2026). © 2026 Geostrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC. All rights reserved.

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: The board is set.

The United States today exercises de facto control over a demilitarized, still-existing Iranian territory—militarily and economically. The chessboard is no longer in dispute. It has been arranged.

No Sun Tzu is needed for this one. President Trump holds all the cards. He will play them at the moment of his choosing, to demonstrate to the world the win-win of every deal he has ever made in his entire life. The eradication of a nuclear and terrorist threat to the United States and to the world — in fulfillment of the constitutional mandate vested in him, and of his obligation to serve the American Constitution and her people — is already off the charts.

A fifteen out of ten.

And then the telex. The parallel strategic purpose. A telex to every remaining coercive regime, every remaining large adversary of the United States. No names needed — they all hold the nukes. A parallel telex to every cartel gunslinger and to every banking and financial holding network that quietly underwrites them, anywhere in the world.

The message is one line long: the era of impunity is over.

The Slogan

The three points sum into one:

“Epic Fury 2026 has just begun its world tour.”

A tour on a scale measured against the most successful American rock band ever produced — the Eagles, whose Greatest Hits 1971–1975 remains the best-selling album in U.S. history at over 38 million certified copies, with worldwide sales exceeding 200 million records across half a century.

The Epic Fury world tour will rock the planet in the best possible form and shape. Billions will cheer — because their future will, at last, become reliable and worth living for.

The Kids

And the kids — the most important asset of our humanity — will be able to grow up.

To stay, in the words of the late and brilliant Steve Jobs, hungry for knowledge. To make their mistakes while growing up. To reckon with those mistakes.

“And to ride the beach of life at speed, on the back of a power-packed thoroughbred—stronger and more conscious for having reckoned with them.”

— Pascal Najadi

The Vision

Gratitude alone is not enough. There must be a vision. A vision of what we are trying to build. What is the end state? What does victory actually look like?

It looks like a child.

A child born not in a refugee camp, not in a village controlled by warlords, and not in a city blockaded by siege warfare — but in a place where it is safe to dream. Where it is safe to learn. Where it is safe to ask questions. Where it is safe to be young.

That is the end state. That is what victory looks like.

The Inheritance

Persian heritage, two and a half thousand years deep:

Ride the horse. Draw the bow. Speak the truth.

— Herodotus, Histories I.136

Humata. Hukhta. Hvarshta. — Good Thoughts. Good Words. Good Deeds.

— Zarathushtra

Both lines, twenty-five centuries apart, walking shoulder-to-shoulder onto the floor of this new world.

The Closing Note

Yes — I am not kidding you. The above is Epic Fury 2026 best described.

And the beauty of it is this: the Marxist left, on both sides of the Atlantic, has not one bullet left to fire against President Trump and his cabinet. Their guns are smoking. Their Marxist architecture is imploding in slow motion.

Perhaps the most beautiful crash to watch of all the crashes in my lifetime.



Read the Weekend Bonus update here:



'EPIC FURY 2026': An Epic Success That Changes Everything

Over to you.