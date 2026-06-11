by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: The horizon just moved — and it moved exactly where we marked it. Just now moments ago at the Oval, thats today, Thursday, 11 June 2026, President Donald Trump told the world that a deal with Tehran is now within reach, a "great settlement" he said could be signed within days, and he stood down the night's planned strikes to let the talks close.



He announced he had "cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," citing the breakthroughs at the table. Make no mistake: this is not retreat. It is the valve thesis confirmed in real time.



The President never intended to obliterate Kharg Island. He intends to take it, hold it, and manage it through the United States Treasury — for the Iranian people — and to march the regime in Tehran to the one terminal condition that closes this file. Full surrender.



On 11 June 2026, the President wrote that the United States will, in the not-too-distant future, take Kharg Island and assume total control of Iran’s oil and gas markets, on the Venezuela model, post January 3rd, 2026. He has also spoken of striking it.



Here is our reading, and we have held it from the start: he will never obliterate Kharg. He has all but said so himself. Back on 13 March, as 95 military targets on the island were destroyed, the President posted that, for reasons of decency, he had chosen not to wipe out its oil infrastructure.

”The Iran oil export revenue valve, ‘Factor Kharg’ was always to be kept intact. So when he now speaks of destroying it, that is not a departure from Sun Tzu — it is Sun Tzu. It is how a commander tells the lunatics in Tehran that they sit in a no-win box, and that a full, Tokyo Bay, 1945-style surrender is the only card left in their hand.”

- Pascal Najadi

Look at the nuance, not the noise. The total steel blockade run by CENTCOM is holding, formidably. The U.S. Navy moves at night, and the President himself revealed the secret: dozens of tankers ran through Hormuz in the dark, with “no lights, because they don’t have any radar.”

That is what total control, the Art of the deal, looks like—without risky kinetic theater staged for headlines. The signal stays pure and collated on the American side. The noise is allowed to travel elsewhere, on purpose. Classic Sun Tzu, aimed straight at Tehran.

Kharg will never be harmed by the United States or its formidable true allies. It is already shielded today—orbital coverage from the Space Force, airborne platforms from the Air Force and the Navy, countless drone constellations, and further assets that need no description here, for operational reasons.



We said it long ago:



Kharg is the prize, and we hold our heading. Kharg will be controlled and protected, medium-term, by CENTCOM — even after the lunatics in Tehran have finally surrendered and departed on a hiding tour, Maduro-style, toward prosecution for crimes against humanity and 47 years of proxy terror.

This is the only endgame. To see it, I do not, and would never, allow myself to sight a single classified page. I follow plain common sense, set against that entire American System-of-Systems, 5th- and 6th-generation war machine and its surveillance reach — and I listen, carefully, to the President and his entire cabinet, replaying the short statements, reading the nuance.



I am, as I have written before, a textbook introvert. So is DNI Tulsi Gabbard. We read the room. We make no noise. We prefer to stay silent. But when the window of opportunity opens, our adversaries do not want to be in our line of sight.

So we simply invite you to read our forward marker, Operation ‘Epic Fury 2026’: Liberation Complete — published on 18 May 2026, a full 3 weeks before the President spoke. That is the timing, and yes, it puts a quiet smile on our face.



From the sea, on 18 May, we named all of it: Kharg as the valve, the U.S. Treasury as the audited steward of that valve, the oil infrastructure deliberately spared, and a Caracas-style stewardship that profits without plundering.



Then, on 10 and 11 June, the President’s own words confirmed the marker line by line—taking Kharg, assuming control of the oil and gas markets on the Venezuela model, and the secret Hormuz blockade revealed in the same breath. We marked the horizon on 18 May. He shaped it on 11 June. That is what a forward marker is for.

Understand, then, what this is — and what it is not. It is not nation-building. It is the removal of every nuclear threat, every risky war, every Hormuz blackmail — to cement a peace in the Middle East not seen in 2,500 years, since Cyrus the Great forged friendship and prosperity with the Judaic and Christian peoples of the region. It is about to happen once more. We are fortunate to be alive to witness this watershed.

Enjoy the crescendo through that lens. And remember what we have said from the first: what happened in Caracas does not stay in Caracas. The U.S. Treasury’s management of oil, à la Caracas, becomes Caracas 2.0 — run, literally, out of Kharg Island.



The President put it plainly: the markets will be brought under control:



much like we have with Venezuela.”



Play it again, Sam.

Forward marker (published 18 May 2026):

“It is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results. Spies are a most important element in war because on them depends an army’s ability to move.”



-Sun Tzu — The Art of War, Chapter XIII, The Use of Spies

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Now UNCLASSIFIED, and Yours to Read.



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Mrs. Yael R. Eastman

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