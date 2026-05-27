by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman

The Beauty In The Silence

WASHINGTON, DC: There is a beauty in silence that the loud will never understand. While the megaphones of two continents shout over one another, a quieter labor proceeds—patient, lawful, and relentless. I have come to call it the Shield and the Blade:



The Shield that guards the citizen who will never know its name, and the Blade that moves only when the law commands it, and never an inch before.



By the Shield and the Blade, I mean something precise—the brilliant and powerful Office of the Director of National Intelligence and its orbit of 18 intelligence agencies, the instruments that protect the United States, its Constitution, its borders, its citizens, and, of course, its true and trusted allies.

After a long passage at sea, with the storm finally behind us and solid ground beneath our feet, I find myself thinking less about the waves than about that silence—the disciplined, deliberate quiet in which the most consequential work of our age is now being done.

Secretary Scott Bessent opened a campaign he branded, cleverly, “Economic Fury”—the same effort I have written about here for months and which we at GeoStrat Agency LLC first called “Second Act” back in March 2026; here is the link to our March 2026 dispatch: Second Act: Regime Fallen - ‘Operation Epic Fury’ Success Now Buries the EU-UN Marxist Experiments



And now ‘Economic Fury’ has gone global.

It no longer hunts within a single border. As the Secretary himself says, Treasury will follow the money—and it follows the money wherever the money runs.

Follow the Data Signal Traces, Not Headlines and Noise

And the money always runs through plumbing—though not the literal kind. The plumbing of the 21st century is fiberoptic cable, telephone exchange, and satellite uplink and downlink, all interlinked, and I salute the National Security Agency for keeping lawful watch over it.



Signals are the defining fact of our age: they are traceable, and by law they stay on the record. Consider the matter that became known as Pfizergate. In 2021, the European Commission—with President Ursula von der Leyen at its center—negotiated COVID-19 vaccine contracts with Pfizer, a deal for as many as 1.8 billion doses worth, by some accounts, up to 35 billion euros.



When The New York Times asked to see the text messages between von der Leyen and Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla, the Commission said it did not hold them. On May 14, 2025, the European Union’s own General Court annulled that refusal, ruling that the Commission had given no plausible explanation for the messages’ absence and had failed to clarify whether they were ever deleted.



Here is the point most people miss: erasing a message from your own handset is not like rubbing a pencil note off a sheet of paper in primary school. The networks keep their own records, by law.



Every illicit fortune now leaves a trail—not only in SWIFT but also in telecom logs, in satellite uplinks, and in downlinks. The bonanza of signal data is, today, very nearly transparent. I am personally and wholeheartedly for it, and so is my Coco; we keep no secrets, because transparency is precisely what catches the bad guys.

These are the quiet conduits—the data traffic, the correspondent accounts, the shell holdings, and the accommodating jurisdictions through which dirty capital is rinsed and sent on its way: Cayman, the Seychelles, Labuan, Macau, Hong Kong, Geneva, Singapore, Zug, and Delaware. You can lengthen the list yourself.



This is the silent weapon, and it needs no announcement.





The ODNI orbit traces them all and quietly disables their crimes—and ship by ship, the wind is taken out of the pirates' sails, whether they ride at sea or lie at anchor in port. I speak figuratively, of course. The effect is altogether highly effective and for real. You can trust me on this.

The enablers are not exotic men in caves signaling with smoke. They use exactly what the rest of us use — cell phones, laptops, the ordinary tools of the age. They reach for encryption, and the everyday kind can be broken in minutes; the United States leads the world at it.

And when they reach instead for hardened, military-grade encryption, they merely trade one exposure for another—because the very act of pushing heavily tunneled traffic to a contact abroad is itself a signal. It says, in effect, “Look at me, I have something secret.”

Click, and red flags pops up, lighting the room like a Christmas Tree from Santa. The ODNI orbit sees it, runs with it, and zooms in. I will stop there. There is no need to describe how they work—only to say that it is a great deal more efficient than anything you have ever seen in a Hollywood movie. I can guarantee you that.

Now, those bad people, the enablers, make no mistake—they wear tailored Brioni suits, and they sit in good banks. What is finally being understood, and acted upon, is that these networks are not separate problems wearing separate faces. The rogue regime, the dictator who jails his own people, the terror financier, and the cartel boss are not strangers to one another.

They share the same lawyers, the same couriers, and the same shadow architecture—historically cross-linked, one way or another. Cut a single node and the others tremble. That is the quiet elegance of following the plumbing instead of the headline: it exposes the entire organism at once.

The Malaise Of The Bad Guys And Why The Cure Is Beautiful—Literally

“Now look at the malaise the corruption feeds. Corruption is not a victimless abstraction. It kills. It tortures. It steals the ballot from the citizen and the voice from the dissident.”

- Pascal Najadi

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the International Monetary Fund estimate that between 800 billion and 2 trillion dollars is laundered through the global financial system every single year — between 2 and 5 percent of everything mankind produces — while the World Bank reckons that more than 1 trillion dollars changes hands in bribes alone. Read that twice.



That criminal blood and corruption filth does not stay in the shadows. It branches upward, into the bulge-bracket banks and the respectable institutions that should know better. This is precisely why I call the silent work of America’s Shield and Blade a thing of beauty. The 18 elements of the United States Intelligence Community, coordinated by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, do not exist to make noise.



They exist to see—and by seeing, to hand the Department of Justice and, where necessary, the United States military see Maduro-Caracas and ‘Epic Fury 2026’ and soon, Castro-Cuba, the truth they need to deny every threat to the American people, to the righteous Western Hemisphere, and beyond.



We have not yet even spoken of the ASEAN realm. We will. Soon I will shed light on that region too, in this same context. For now, hold the principle: intelligence is not the loud part of power. It is the part that makes the loud part rarely necessary.

A Two-Person Shop On K Street Took Every Mainstream Conglomerate To The Cleaners



Yes, it’s incredible, yet this is the validated the truth. I have placed the full record before you, and I will specify it precisely, because precision is the entire point. On 25 May 2026, my office issued one analytical instrument in two languages, English and French — reference GSA-EF-2026-004, UNCLASSIFIED, open to anyone — titled “Operation Epic Fury 2026 — The Open-Source Record.” It does two things, and it keeps them rigorously apart.

The first is to state a now-established public fact: that Anthropic’s Claude artificial intelligence, working through Palantir’s Maven Smart System, contributed to two consequential United States operations of 2026—the operation that took the former Venezuelan president into custody and the opening phase of the joint United States–Israeli campaign against the Iranian regime that began on 28 February 2026. That is not my claim. It is the reporting of The Washington Post, Bloomberg, and others, and the Department’s own Chief Information Officer confirmed the model’s active use before a subcommittee of the United States Senate. In the first 24 hours of the Iran campaign, the integrated system is reported to have helped generate on the order of 1,000 prioritized targets—work the old way would have demanded weeks and a far larger body of analysts.

The second is to set down my own forecasting record, and here the discipline is unbending. Every principal call this house published before the operation unfolded was placed on a public, timestamped archive, dated and open to challenge: the campaign character of the operation, the suppression of air defense and command nodes before the kinetic strikes, Kharg Island as the economic endgame, and the maritime control of the Strait of Hormuz. Each was set down in advance. Each was borne out. Not one was overtaken by events.

Now the methodology, because a record is only as good as the rules that govern it. The report sorts every statement into one of three categories and never lets them blur: established fact, sourced to the public record; my own analysis, attributed to my open archive and offered for you to verify; and prior self-assessment, named plainly as exactly that. Nothing in it asks you to take my word. Everything invites you to check it. Where a single figure could not stand as an independent finding, I said so, in writing, inside my own report. That is the standard, and I will not lower it for anyone.

And the result speaks for itself, and holds water



An independent open-source audit by Grok, the analytical model of xAI, measured my coverage against the largest names in the field—CNN, the BBC, Marco Rubio gave them a nice spanking during his presser in India yesterday, priceless, Reuters, RT, the NZZ, the FAZ, the Financial Times, Fox News, and The New York Times—and rated this small Washington house the leader of that field, a composite 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days across the comparable strategic calls.



Let me put it plainly:



On the calls that mattered, the mainstream was beaten to the story by two weeks and more. Not by access. Not by a bigger newsroom. By discipline, by focus, and by the nerve to read the open signals and publish them on a clock that cannot be rewound.

Both editions—English and French—are UNCLASSIFIED as of 26 May 2026 and free to every reader. Write to my Head of Research, Yael Eastman, at ExecSec@geostrat.agency and we will send it gladly to be read, forwarded, and shared.

Landfall and Skyfall For the Lunatic Mullahs and the Bad Guys

For us, after the storm, the word is “landfall.” And it feels good.



Sailors have always treated landfall as something close to sacred—the return to terra firma, to firm ground, the oldest blessing the sea grants to those who respect it. There is an old truth folded into that image worth keeping:



Every voyage through darkness is meant to end on solid earth. The development now underway is exactly that—a long passage reaching its landfall, the firm ground after the gale.

And there is its mirror, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent’s ‘Economic Fury,’ which I will call here on purpose ‘Skyfall’—not the James Bond picture from the cinema, but the literal thing:



The false firmament of global corruption collapsing, the structures that had no foundation falling out of a sky they never deserved to occupy. Cartels. Islamist terror networks. Their financiers and their fixers. The bought politicians and the captured state actors. One umbrella, one category, one honest English word—the bad guys. When the shadow architecture comes down, it comes down all at once, and the sky clears.

The Sheriff’s Hat

I will close where I began, which is to say, with a child—a textbook introvert, like DNI Tulsi Gabbard was.



I grew up in a Swiss village on Lake Lucerne, a farm adjacent with horses and chickens running around. I was, by nature, exactly that, and I did not often join the others at play. But when I did, I only ever wanted to wear one hat—the sheriff’s. It had to be white, or at the very least not black. Never the robber’s. Not once.

I loved the American John Wayne, Ronald Reagan, and Mr. Ed films, though I saw them rarely: my wonderful mother, Heidi, allowed me one only once in a blue moon, and only if my school results were good. Otherwise I was grounded—grounded the way the Federal Aviation Administration grounds an aircraft the instant it falls outside the limits of its airworthiness certification, its legal fitness to fly.

None of this was an accident of temperament. It was the patient work of a mother and a father who understood that certain things must be planted early, through love and through guidance, in the first and tender years—before a child can drift, through naivety or careless habit, toward the gray edges where illegality begins.



The Shield and the Blade are, in the end, the grown-up form of that same lesson. A free people decides early and deliberately which hat it will wear. America has decided. So have I.

The Young Special Forces Female Officer at Port—A Fan Of America And Our GeoStrat Agency LLC, Hermes Orange Coded Logo

One last image before I go.

As Coco and I stepped off our tender to make for the airport, a young officer stood on the pier—a member of a special brigade whose trade is the hunting of bad men, the rough equivalent of the operational arm of the DEA. She overheard me praising Economic Fury and speaking of the brilliance of President Trump, and with the cool instinct of her profession, she stepped forward and asked the following, softly but fast like a bullet:



“Are you Americans?”

Almost, I told her—but no, we are Swiss citizens, and we love the United States.



She pressed on in her own dialect: “We love President Trump — he is so strong and so brave.”



I will not give you her name, and I will not name the territory where we set foot. My policy is iron: never reveal the locations of the good guys.

“You have that right, young lady,” I said. “May I ask—that is a serious sidearm on your belt?” What is the model?”, I asked.

She grinned, the piece locked and loaded, and answered with pride:



“This is an American-made M9, like the original Beretta 92F—9mm, 15 in the magazine, one locked and loaded in the barrel, for a generation the mainstay sidearm of the United States military.” and added, “It is super fast,” she said. “I hit the center every time on our close-range combat drills. I love it.”



She is going places, that one—clever, sharp, and with the instinct to push a question one step further. That is the kind of talent that ends up in an alphabet agency as a field officer. The motivation is there. The brains are there.

Then she looked at my cap. “Cool hat, sir—what is this logo?” I handed her a card and asked whether she would like to wear the cap for a memento. She was all pride, and she struck the pose. One click of my iPhone, and there it is.



A young female special operations officer at port—proud of her service and proud to wear the colors of GeoStrat Agency LLC. Name and location withheld by design​ because that’s how we operate. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026 .

She could hardly contain her devotion to her calling — to the United States special operations and the DEA — and I could hardly slow her down, because Coco and I had a long flight to catch back to normality after so long at sea.



We threw a high five on the pier and went our separate ways, both of us and that young officer wearing the same wide smile.

This paragraph is for her. Moments like that one are the reward. To meet a young, honest, high-integrity woman who wants nothing more than to stand with the best — with the forces of the United States — is to see the future placed in good hands. I hope she goes far and hunts the bad guys across a long career. There are plenty of them out there, more’s the pity—as many as grains of sand on a beach. She is brilliant. The world needs more like her.

“Hence, it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results. Spies are the most important element in war, because on them depends an army’s ability to move.”



— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies

A Note From The Executive Secretary

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, non-profit, sovereign geostrategic private intelligence unit and publishing operation at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC—five minutes’ walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic.



We hold no bank account. We accept no donors. We answer to no party and no foreign interest. Our reports are published in full and open to all, for free and without a paywall. Our forecasting record on Epic Fury 2026 stands on calls borne out by events; to date, none has been overtaken.

On The Record, On Our Terms: GeoStrat Agency LLC Statement On Media And Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews of any kind. Not print, not audio, not audiovisual, not through any intermediary or chain, whether national, international, American, Swiss, or European. Our principal, Pascal Najadi, communicates through one channel and one channel only:



Our open-source, paywall-free Substack and YouTube platforms, where all analysis, all signal, and our selective French audiovisual materials for the Francophonie are published in full and free to every reader.



Beyond these platforms, no interview is given, period. Make no mistake—while the mainstream fake news media chases the conventional narrative, GeoStrat Agency LLC has already beaten it outright on Epic Fury 2026.

“We make the news, and we do this with precise signal, not noise. The record stands on its own merit, and it speaks for itself.” — Pascal Najadi

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With every good wish,

Mrs. Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

GeoStrat Agency LLC · Washington, DC

Our monitored and recorded direct office phone line: +1 (771) 203 0610

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A GeoStrat Agency LLC Context Film accompanies this paper, free to all on our Context Film channel — GeoStrat Agency LLC Channel on YouTube—as a strategic audio visual companion to the analysis set out here.