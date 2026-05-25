Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Paul B. Cohen's avatar
Paul B. Cohen
2h

I hear you, Pascal and Yael.

Does a man make a deal with those who tried to kill him? Maybe. Does he make one with those who just planned to kill his beloved daughter. Not on your life.

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1 reply by Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency
la chevalerie vit's avatar
la chevalerie vit
1h

May all have a meaningful Memorial Day, a day that will not be lessened by gratefully and solemnly remembering how our capacity to express (or not express) our opinions freely was built and protected even until now.

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