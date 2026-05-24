Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Vincent Jappi's avatar
Vincent Jappi
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"... By summer 2020, while still believing what I’d been taught, I knew that the world had been taken over.

A coup d’état of the world was under way.

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/the-bleedin-obvious-test

During late summer, I heard excited talk of a vaccine. At the time, I still thought they were rational...

However, this I also knew:

To do it in well under a year was always a lie...

“You cannot make a baby in one month with nine women” as a senior colleague would say, whenever timelines were demanded which were impossible...

Drug development involves a large series of steps, and the next step always requires the results of the preceding step...

So I knew that governments everywhere were lying to their citizens about the vaccines. I knew that I didn’t know what they were, other than NOT “safe and effective”.

But the mood music quickly turned to “If you want your freedom back, get ready to roll up your sleeves”...

A final datapoint was hearing official talk of logging injection status in a mobile, digital form, eg “vaccine passports”...

So no, it was blindingly obvious that this was all about control at a bare minimum and might also be for the purposes of depopulation...

There is no other conclusion that a reasonable, intelligent person can reach...

I’m about warning about and resisting the plans

of deeply unpleasant people.

If they succeed, it’ll be because too few people decided to check whatever they were being told, despite the increasing absurdity and frightening things that are happening all around them.

If enough of us are steadfastly unwilling to go along with dangerous nonsense, then the perpetrators will be forced to back off for a while or to push on, increasingly without regard to the accelerated waking up of the ordinary people... "

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