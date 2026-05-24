“I said it once in The Silent Weapon, and I will say it plainly here: kindred spirits recognize each other across any distance. What she prepared in silence, the world now reads in daylight. That is the highest honor one soul can pay another—and mine is paid, gladly.” - Pascal Najadi

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: Happy Memorial Day weekend to all our trusted partners across the United States, back home in Switzerland, and throughout the wider free world.

Take the time. Spend it well with your families, with your friends, with the kids, and with cool teenage girls and boys around the table, and don’t forget our lovely furred friends and under the open sky.

Remember, too, what the weekend is truly for: the men and women who gave everything so the rest of us could gather in peace. Honor them by living free.

It might get busy out there. Make no mistake, that call lies exclusively with the Commander-in-Chief, President Donald J. Trump, as ever, as strong as he soldiers on, tirelessly, toward making our world free and safe again. Free of rogue regimes. Free of dictators. Free of the cancer of corruption that has fed on honest people for far too long.

The watch never ends. But this weekend, let those of us who can rest easy and trust the hand on the helm.

I have said this before, and I say it again, with great pleasure and conviction.



”The future does not start today, nor does it start tomorrow. It started, as a matter of fact, yesterday — the moment we decided to bring our children into this world we know. The children made no room reservation with us. They were given none of the codes to the world we live in and shape, day in and day out. The moment a child comes into our world, that is the moment its future begins and the moment ours began anew.” - Pascal Najadi



Let us all reflect and read this twice, because the Lord up there gave us this wonderful chance to become what we are today. And it is our responsibility not only to protect and defend it, but to shape it constantly along the way so we master the challenges that confront us tomorrow.

And a Word or Two to the Press Out There

To every desk that has called, written, or sought a comment this week:

Our answer is the same one; it will always be.



We are focused on the signal, not the noise. GeoStrat Agency LLC does not chase the news cycle, and it does not feed it. We make the news, on the record, on our terms, through our own open channels.

The mainstream fake news media is welcome to read along with everyone else, free of charge, like every other reader of conscience in the world. That is the only access there is, and the only access there will be.

“We make the news, and we do this with precise signal, not noise. The record stands on its own merit, and it speaks for itself.” — Pascal Najadi

© GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026. All rights reserved.

“Hence it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results.”



— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, On the Use of Spies

I said it once in The Silent Weapon, and I will say it plainly here:



Kindred spirits recognize each other across any distance. What she prepared in silence, the world now reads in daylight. That is the highest honor one soul can pay another—and mine is paid, gladly.

With every good wish,

Pascal Najadi

Founder and Principal

GeoStrat Agency LLC

Washington, DC

United States





A Note from the Executive Secretary

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, non-profit, sovereign geostrategic private intelligence unit and publishing operation at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC — five minutes’ walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic. We hold no bank account. We accept no donors. We answer to no party and no foreign interest.



Our reports are published in full and open to all, for free and without a paywall. Our predictive accuracy record stands at 95 to 100 percent on Epic Fury 2026, independently validated by Anthropic.

On the Record, On Our Terms:



GeoStrat Agency LLC Statement on Media and Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews of any kind. Not print, not audio, not audiovisual, not through any intermediary or chain, whether national, international, American, Swiss, or European. Principal Pascal Najadi communicates through one channel and one channel only: our open-source, paywall-free Substack and YouTube platforms, where all analysis, all signal, and our selective French audiovisual materials for the Francophonie are published in full and free to every reader.



Beyond these platforms, no interview is given, period. Make no mistake — while the mainstream fake news media chases the conventional narrative, GeoStrat Agency LLC has already beaten it outright on Epic Fury 2026.



“We make the news, and we do this with precise signal, not noise. The record stands on its own merit, and it speaks for itself.” — Pascal Najadi

© GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026. All rights reserved.

With every good wish, Yael R. Eastman Executive Secretary & Head of Research GeoStrat Agency LLC · Washington, DC Our monitored and recorded direct office phone line: +1 (771) 203 0610

ANNEX B — Vindicated, Cross-Checked, and Sealed: The Report Has Spoken.



And the full archive: https://pnajadi1967.substack.com/archive