GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
1h

well done God bless you all

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
1h

I'm watching Switzerland this weekend to see if they vote for a population limit.

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