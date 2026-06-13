by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman

“Geneva, Lake Léman in Switzerland, the diplomatic capital of the free world. Where the world still comes when it is finally ready to stop the killing and start the talking.”



- Pascal Najadi

WASHINGTON, DC: It comes home to Geneva. The city of my homeland, on the shore of Lake Léman, is set to host the signing of the United States–Iran Memorandum of Understanding — by reporting, as soon as Sunday, 14 June 2026, with Vice President JD Vance carrying the American signature and Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf carrying Tehran’s.

Four US Air Force C-17s have already crossed the Atlantic. The timing is no accident: the G7 opens at Kananaskis on 15 June, and the President intends to walk in with the document done.

Let me be clear about Switzerland’s part. For decades the cynics sneered that Swiss neutrality was a relic. They were wrong.

When two enemies needed neutral ground, the world did not choose Doha or Vienna for the signing — it chose Geneva.

On December 1, 2025, Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich and Swiss Vice President and Federal Councilor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis met and reaffirmed the enduring strength of the United States – Swiss partnership. 🇨🇭🤝🇺🇸 (Photo: U.S. Embassy, Bern)

Our smart hard working Vice President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and, on the American side, the brilliant Secretary of State Marco Rubio set the diplomatic predicate that made Swiss good offices the venue of record again.

La Suisse existe. Switzerland is restored to the role it was built for.

The MOU Is The Form — And The Form Is Foresight

Now read the instrument correctly, as we taught our readers in yesterday’s dispatch and the one before it.

Op. 'Economic Fury': The MOU Is The Noise—The Exposed Ones Are The Signal. The Method, Akin To The Bloodhound - DNI Tulsi Gabbard Made Breaking News Today—Dr. Fauci and Co. - Biolabs

The President chose a Memorandum of Understanding, not a treaty. That is not weakness. It is foresight, and it has real virtue.

The MOU gives the cornered men in Tehran a way to save face — and to save their own lives. It lets the United States and Switzerland stop every kinetic action, and it lets Tehran breathe a fresh wind of genuine transformation. But make no mistake about what it does not give them. It gives them zero room for obfuscation.

They must earn trust — and they start from deep sub-zero, on a 47-year record of breaking every accord they ever touched.

Fail on one harness the President has set, on any single one, and they know exactly what is at stake.

And yet the airspace above is, quite literally, cleared — if they do the right thing. If they abandon every attempt to coerce and terrorize their own people.

If they hand power back to my 93 million brave compatriots, after 47 years of ruining the unmatched heritage of Persia and its great civilization. The room for improvement is total. The choice is theirs.

Will Tehran Try To Cheat?

Of course they will.

I have said exactly this since mid-January 2026, in dispatch after dispatch. If Tehran cheats, it will not be a surprise — it will be the expected outcome, and it will be handled, contained, and fully justified.

The coup de grâce, if it comes, comes lawfully, through CENTCOM, with the predicate already on the public record.

The financial track — Operation Economic Fury, run through Secretary Bessent’s Treasury and OFAC — never paused. It is the leash beneath the handshake.

Trump Wins, Either Way

That is the whole point. The President wins on both roads. If Tehran performs, the war ends and the strait stays open. If Tehran cheats, the breach is documented and the answer is justified before it is delivered.

His governing principle — relief for performance — is not a concession. It is a corner he has refused to be rushed inside.

In our assessment, and we mark it as forecast, not fact: Kharg Island, the regime’s oil artery, is to be managed on behalf of the Iranian sovereign through Secretary Bessent’s US Treasury — fully transparent, fully accounted. Call it PDVSA 2.0, run clean, with zero omissions and zero shortcuts permissible.

It is the mechanism that lets Iranian oil reach the world while denying the regime the discretionary cash it has always diverted to terror.

This is why the forward curve has already spoken. As we set out in our forward-market dispatch published yesterday Brent has sold off hard toward the mid-$80s on the peace signal — consistent with the structural path we have held all year: a best case anchored near 60 and a mid case of 70 to 75 through August 2026.

The market is not pricing war. It is pricing the settlement.

« So watch Geneva this weekend. The MOU is the form. The performance is the test. And the consequence is already loaded — lawful, documented, and patient. » - Pascal Najadi

“All warfare is based on deception.” — Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1: Laying Plans

“Hence, it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results. Spies are the most important element in war, because on them depends an army’s ability to move.” — Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies



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Sources: U.S. Department of the Treasury / OFAC press releases on Operation Economic Fury (incl. Iran shadow-banking designations of Jan. 15, Apr. 28, May 1, May 19, and June 2026); FinCEN Section 311 actions against MBaer Merchant Bank AG (Feb. 26, 2026) and Huione Group (final rule Oct. 15, 2025); FinCEN §2313a orders against CIBanco, Intercam, and Vector (June 25, 2025); Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (UBS national bank charter, March 2026); Executive Orders 13818, 13902, 13224, and 14157; Global Magnitsky Act (Pub. L. 114-328); 31 C.F.R. Part 583; 31 U.S.C. § 5318A; 21 U.S.C. § 2313a; 18 U.S.C. § 2339B; U.S. Department of State (FTO designations, Feb. 20, 2025); remarks of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the White House (April 15, 2026); ODNI News Release No. 10-26 (June 12, 2026); U.S. Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee, COVID-19 origins hearings and testimony of James Erdman III (May 13–14, 2026); GeoStrat Agency LLC archive, pnajadi1967.substack.com.

Companion reading: ‘Economic Fury’ Prelude: Swiss Federal Court and Dr. Fauci · The Second Act of Epic Fury — The Financial · The Silent Weapon: DNI Tulsi Gabbard · EU Nations Next in Epic Fury’s Blast

Our GeoStrat Agency LLC Context Film accompanies and deepens this analysis. All Context Films are free to view: GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube

Content Manager: Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC. Film material and video choreography, Private Archives: Pascal Najadi.

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