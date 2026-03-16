Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Jean Weinshel's avatar
Jean Weinshel
Mar 19

The Israelis bombed Iraq’s nuclear program in 1981, on a Sunday afternoon, while the Iraqi military ate lunch. No one was manning the radars. The reactor was purchased from and constructed by the French during President Holland and Mitterrand eras. It was destroyed just prior to “going live.” The F-15s the Israelis used for the. mission, had originally been ordered by Iran. But after the Iranian Revolution in 1979, the Israelis bought them from US and modified them to carry larger fuel tanks for the 2000 mile round trip to Baghdad.

In late 2016, the JCPOA negotiations forced the cancellation of the prosecution of Iranian, French, British, American, etc. banks, agencies and NGOs involved in funding Iranian terror proxies. Project Cassandra was stopped by President Obama for fear of offending Islamic Republic of Iran. Lebanon and Syria were French colonies, while Iran and Iraq were divided between Britain and France according to locations of the most productive oil fields. Tehran’s biggest benefactors have been the EU and UK for 47 years.Money and arms flow from Tehran to Baghdad to Damascus to Beirut to Paris to London to Montreal to British Virgin Islands and back again, laundered each step of the way.

I heard someone say, “The French didn’t invent prostitution, They perfected it.”

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Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency
Mar 19

Excellent well sourced article, thank you very much.

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