Macron, the key advocate trying to circumvent U.S. sanctions enacted by President Trump, first mandate: In January 2019, the European trio, France, Germany and the UK announced the establishment of INSTEX, a sort of clearing house to help Iran circumvent American banking sanctions....







By Pascal Najadi



History records, with unforgiving clarity, that in 1939 Hitler entered into a tactical pact with Moscow, only to unleash war upon Poland shortly thereafter, betraying the West and igniting the most devastating world war destruction the world has ever known.



Over 150 million perished across Europe, Russia, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific, and the Holocaust stands as humanity’s darkest of all recorded crimes in history, with over six million Jews murdered and tens of million jews affected by Hitler’s Nazi regime and its machinery of the most abhorrent genocide of all times.



I ask myself, and I say this explicitly: has President Macron taken special private lessons from that playbook of dangerous alignments and fatal, willful actions put on display here?



Emmanuel Macron must be reminded, firmly and without ambiguity:



STOP, Monsieur ‘FOR SURE’ and NEVER AGAIN!

In a highly theatrical address fit for a Apocalyptic Hollywood war movie, from what was presented as a crisis “situation room” in Paris—despite the absence of any war on French soil—President Macron declared that France would not join the coalition securing the Strait of Hormuz.



(Please watch our GeoStrat Film for context at the bottom of this special report.)



As a Swiss of Persian Jewish origin, and as a committed advocate of peace in a free world—one seeking lasting stability for the Middle East, the State of Israel, Europe, and the United States—I must state, in the strongest terms my statesmanlike discipline allows: this position is resolutely and morally not acceptable. One is also compelled to ask: where are the voices of protest from those who present themselves as conservative and freedom-minded leaders—Marine Le Pen, Jordan Bardella, or Éric Zemmour—in the face of what can only be described as a profound failure of judgment by President Macron, one that risks placing France at odds with the transatlantic defence, security, and alliance doctrine anchored by the United States?



It stands in stark contrast to the foundational principles of the French Republic—Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité—and to the civic spirit born of its Revolution. Only forty-eight hours earlier, Macron’s apparatus reportedly sought bilateral channels toward Tehran to secure EU tanker interests, even as the regime in question had already been strategically neutralized by coordinated action.



One is compelled to ask: with whom exactly were such overtures intended—the fragmented remnants of the IRGC?



At stake was not an abstract threat. A regime openly committed to violence and coercion, and pursuing capabilities of the gravest kind, would have posed catastrophic risks to the region and beyond. Yet, only weeks after that regime’s command structure was decisively degraded by coordinated U.S. and Israeli action, President Macron appears to be edging toward engagement with its remnants. This is not prudence; it is a dangerous misreading of both the moment and the potentially grave consequences.



Macron Goes Behind the West — Talking to Tehran



Reports emerging in recent days suggest that President Emmanuel Macron may once again have ventured beyond the strategic alignment expected among Western partners. According to the Financial Times, certain European governments, including France, have explored diplomatic channels with Tehran regarding maritime security and commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions in the Gulf.

The contacts were described as exploratory efforts aimed at safeguarding freedom of navigation for commercial vessels rather than negotiating preferential treatment for national oil cargoes. Reuters reported that French officials, directed by Macron, insist any dialogue would take place within a multilateral framework focused on international maritime security, explicitly denying the existence of secret bilateral arrangements with Iran.

Macron’s Strategic Hesitation — His Economic Interests in Iran

President Emmanuel Macron’s recent diplomatic maneuvering must also be understood in the broader context of his long-standing strategic posture toward the United States and the unfolding campaign known as Epic Fury. As I reported from Paris on February 24—several days before the operation became public, here, CENTCOM Ready on Iran & The Invalid Republic,—Macron appeared already positioned in a defensive political posture, seeking to preserve French and European commercial interests in the region.

France maintains long-standing corporate exposure across the Middle East and, historically, has pursued a more accommodationist diplomatic approach toward Tehran than Washington. Follow-the-Money Meets CENTCOM Force: Iran Sanctions Evasion in the Blast Radius



This pattern has been visible in several episodes during Macron’s presidency: disputes with the Trump administration over tariffs affecting the pharmaceutical sector and luxury exports, public advocacy at international forums such as the World Economic Forum for deeper economic engagement between Europe and China, and periodic calls for greater European “strategic autonomy.”​

The People’s Republic of China remains, in strategic terms, a Marxist-Leninist one-party state governed by the Chinese Communist Party, and therefore an adversarial power in relation to the United States and, more broadly, to the Judeo-Christian civilizational traditions that shaped the freedom-loving West.



Our Western hemisphere, at its best, is built upon principles of human dignity, liberty under law, free enterprise, free conscience, and above all freedom of speech — the right to think, speak, criticize, dissent, and debate without fear of state punishment. In China, by contrast, speech is not treated as a natural right but as a privilege granted or withdrawn by the ruling party. Dissent is censored, criticism is punished, and independent thought is constrained by surveillance, coercion, and ideological discipline. That is why the contrast is so profound: this is not merely a competition of markets or technologies, but a contest between two fundamentally different conceptions of man, society, and state power.

Only God knows what altered his mind during that lamentable performance on stage — a miserable spectacle indeed, or, more bluntly put in the case of Monsieur Macron: “For ​Sure.”

Epic Fury and the End of the Old European Playbook

The broader implication is that the geopolitical environment may be shifting faster than many European policymakers anticipated. For decades, a familiar diplomatic playbook dominated: de-escalation through dialogue, preservation of commercial channels, and careful balancing between Washington and regional actors.

Th​is approach was often justified by the desire to maintain economic stability and avoid confrontation. However, the emergence of Epic Fury—described by some analysts as one of the most decisive U.S. military operations of the modern era—signals a different strategic paradigm.



Rather than incremental pressure, Washington has demonstrated a willingness to combine overwhelming military capability with economic and financial enforcement mechanisms aimed at dismantling networks that sustained hostile regimes. If this approach proves durable, the space for traditional European hedging strategies may narrow considerably.

Why Hormuz Diplomacy Now Looks Obsolete

In practical terms, the strategic equation around the Strait of Hormuz has also changed. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil shipments pass through this narrow corridor, making it one of the most sensitive chokepoints in the global energy system. Historically, even modest threats to shipping could trigger immediate price volatility and insurance shocks. Yet the current environment appears different. With extensive U.S. naval presence and advanced air surveillance capabilities covering the Gulf, the ability to respond rapidly to any disruption has significantly increased. In that context, attempts to negotiate bilateral assurances for tanker passage risk appearing unnecessary when commercial shipping is already moving normally under the broader umbrella of international maritime security. The result is a striking contrast between two strategic approaches: one emphasizing diplomatic reassurance and economic continuity, the other relying on military deterrence and operational dominance to maintain freedom of navigation.

Macron Caught Out Once Again

And I say this once more, because Macron’s latest SNAFU deserves not to be passed over in silence, but to be called out plainly, examined carefully, and amplified for what it is: yet another revealing display of strategic weakness, misplaced vanity, and poor judgment at a moment that demands seriousness, discipline, and allied resolve.

​M​onsieur ‘For Sure’ appears once again to have stepped out of line at a delicate strategic moment, reinforcing a pattern that has marked several episodes of his presidency. As reported earlier this year, tensions between Washington and Paris have repeatedly surfaced—from disputes over tariffs on French luxury exports to disagreements over broader geopolitical priorities.

At the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, the friction became visible even in the symbolism of the moment, when Macron addressed the forum wearing reflective aviator sunglasses. President Trump, responding during his own speech, remarked pointedly:



“I watched him yesterday with those beautiful sunglasses. What the hell happened?”

The comment, widely circulated afterward, underscored the broader tension between Macron’s posture of strategic autonomy for Europe and Washington’s expectation of allied alignment. Against that background, the latest reports that French channels may have explored dialogue with Tehran regarding shipping in the Strait of Hormuz—while the United States and Israel were carrying out decisive operations against the Iranian regime—suggest a familiar dynamic.

Even if described publicly as exploratory diplomacy aimed at protecting maritime navigation, such outreach risks appearing inconsistent with the unified strategic posture expected among Western partners. Whether driven by economic considerations, domestic politics, or a desire to preserve France’s traditional diplomatic role​ long wasted since the arrival of Macron, as I outlined here, long before the birth of ‘Epic Fury’, Macron and Brigitte still Dancing on the Titanic, this latest sordid episode reinforces the perception that Macron’s balancing act between American security leadership and European economic interests remains fragile​ and self-inflicted.

The Epic Watershed Moment ​For Humanity Demands​ Only One Thing - Unity!

If France—or for that matter the unelected bureaucracy of the European Commission—believes it can walk one path publicly while quietly pursuing another, then it is profoundly mistaken. One cannot continuously produce lofty declarations of unity while simultaneously engaging in diplomatic maneuvers that undermine the very security architecture that protects the Western alliance. It is also notable that we have heard little from Brussels at this moment—indeed, where is Madame von der Leyen​ those days?

​It’s abundantly evident and clear as the darkness at night. Paris, Berlin, Rome, and Brussels seem increasingly to share one defining characteristic: they stand out not through clarity, resolve, or leadership, but through a remarkable combination of strategic incompetence and a kind of political absence without leave​ (AWOL).



At a moment demanding discipline, allied unity, and serious statecraft, they have too often projected hesitation, vanity, bureaucratic drift, and conspicuous irrelevance. Rather than shaping events, they appear to trail behind them; rather than leading with courage, they produce hot air, procedural delay, and the familiar choreography of self-importance masking diminished substance. In that sense, they are not merely missing in action — they are present only enough to advertise their own lack of consequence.

One might reasonably have expected a clear expression of support for the effort now underway. In my view, and I choose my words carefully here, ​their behavior that departs so visibly from allied alignment risks approaching a threshold beyond which one begins to question whether partners are truly acting in good faith toward the United States and Israel.

​Such a situation will not be taken lightly in the Oval Office nor in Jerusalem. History suggests that Washington has both the patience and the leverage to bring even reluctant allies back into line when strategic interests demand it. This watershed moment calls for unity—nothing less. Those who stand alongside the effort to neutralize what many regard as the most destabilizing force in the region will be remembered as having acted with clarity and resolve. Those who choose ambiguity may discover that history is rarely kind to hesitation.

A Betrayal of Allied Resolve ‘Epic Fury’ - Deplorable

President Emmanuel Macron, and perhaps others who may yet emerge from the shadows of these reports, appear once again to be navigating a path that raises uncomfortable questions about alignment within the Western alliance. Reports that France explored diplomatic outreach toward Tehran at a moment when the United States and Israel were engaged in decisive action against a regime widely accused of destabilizing the region invite serious scrutiny. Such timing matters in geopolitics. When allies are confronting what they perceive to be a common threat, parallel diplomatic initiatives risk being interpreted not as prudence but as hesitation—or worse, as an attempt to hedge while others carry the burden of action.

The United States and Israel have undertaken what many observers consider one of the most decisive security operations of the modern era. In such moments, ambiguity from partner governments inevitably draws attention. If some European leaders believe they can quietly pursue separate channels while publicly invoking solidarity, they may discover that Washington and Jerusalem view such maneuvering with considerably less tolerance than in calmer times.

Whether Signora Meloni, Rome’s often rather unguarded, eyes rolling and nose rubbing public voice, was drawn into the same exploratory effort remains to be clarified. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has publicly denied that Italy entered into any separate negotiation with Tehran, while reaffirming support for collective maritime-security arrangements and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.



The coming days may determine whether that assurance closes the matter or whether further details emerge. In international politics, denial is not always the end of a story; quite often, it is merely the opening stage of its fuller disclosure.



Macron: Out of Line, Out of Depth

For context, Macron appears ready to posture against the United States over Greenland and Denmark, repeat, Macron nuanced French military posture against the United States, let that sink in. View my context film at the end of this paper, it’s all on record and in HD quality. Enjoy.



Macon shows no comparable clarity or resolve when it comes to supporting Epic Fury and the removal of what many regard as one of the most dangerous Islamist and nuclear threats of our time.



Had that regime crossed the threshold, the consequences could have been catastrophic well beyond the State of Israel—potentially drawing Europe, the United States, and the wider world into a cascading nuclear escalation of the gravest kind.



And now, if the reporting holds, he seems to have fancied himself clever by reaching out toward a decapitated terrorist regime in Tehran, ostensibly to secure French and perhaps broader EU tanker interests through Hormuz. Stripped of diplomatic varnish, this is not statecraft—it is strategic misjudgment of a high order, marred by an almost delusional confusion of priorities. At a moment demanding discipline and allied coherence, such maneuvering reflects not prudence but a profound failure of judgment.

More broadly, this appears to form part of a wider disorder of judgment now visible across much of the Marxist camp and its left-leaning media machinery worldwide, where hostility toward President Trump has grown so consuming that it often overwhelms reason, proportion, and strategic clarity.

There are moments in history when leaders either rise to the gravity of events—or diminish themselves by misreading them. This appears to be the latter. The record will show who stood firm and who chose to drift. And history, as ever, is not kind to those who mistake clever maneuvering for courage.



Macron’s mind must have been altered by something toxic, ‘For Sure’.

​Sun Tzu reminds us since hundreds of years:

“There are roads which must not be followed, armies which must not be attacked, towns which must not be besieged, and positions which must not be contested.”

At the hour of decision, courage stood in Washington and Jerusalem — deceit and hesitation ​from Paris and Rome will speak for itself.



ExecSec@geostrat.agency



Here is our GeoStrat Context Film, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement, but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geopolitical stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument.

