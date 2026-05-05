Pascal Najadi was using his love for his thoroughbred ‘Sari Dancer’ to fake extended stays in the terrioty where his dad was held in captivity, using the natural cover to gather intelligence over years on how to extract Hussain Najadi into liberty years later, in June 2000

By Yael R. Eastman, Head of Research, GeoStrat Agency LLC, and a long time friend



WASHINGTON DC: I am going to be direct with you, because the man I am about to describe does not have the time, the temperament, or the patience for anything else.

Pascal Najadi is not a politician. He is not a pundit. He is not a think-tank lifer renting his analysis to whichever sponsor has the largest endowment that quarter. He is the principal of GeoStrat Agency LLC — 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005, five walking minutes from the White House — and the reason serious decision makers in this town, and in Riyadh, and in Tel Aviv, and in Tashkent, and in Zurich, are reading every line he publishes is because he has earned the right to be read. The hard way. The very hard way.

Let me show you how.

Pascal Najadi learned the hard way. In 1985 his father, famous banker and Hydrofoil Defence and Design entrepreneur, Hussain Najadi, vanished into the custody of a hostile to his father Arab territory within the CENTCOM area of responsibility — held without charge, denied legal defence in a legally coerced environment, without legal basis, without due process, in a desert camp for more than fifteen years. Pascal was eighteen. By his own honest accounting: immature, a touch spoiled, naive about how the world actually works. That childhood ended overnight.



He reported to Swiss Air Force military training and made non-commissioned officer at twenty — the age most conscripts are still being yelled at in basic.

Pascal Najadi at his promotion to Non-Commissioned Officer (Corporal), Swiss Air Force, age twenty, 1987. Swiss Air Force Base Emmen, near Lucerne — the same airfield that will host Switzerland’s incoming F-35A squadrons. Two years after his father’s disappearance, this was the forge: signals discipline, command by example rather than by rank, and the cost of missing nothing on a 0300 hours shift.





The Swiss military academy and the repetition courses that follow it taught him what no banking desk ever could: how to stay alert through days of combat stress, how to think sharp in wet and cold at 0300 hours after moving into position, how to command not by shouting in the barracks and not by the patches sewn on a uniform but by example, by competence, by being the first man on the shift when the weather turns and the radar comes alive.



On Air Force and Air Defense maneuvers he ran tactical counterintelligence — and built a quiet record, before he had any kind of public record, of identifying East German “tourists” attempting to scan Swiss military frequencies. He caught a lot of them.



That was his game then and it remains his game now: information, signals, behavior. While his father stayed captive, Pascal and his Swiss mother Heidi ran a fifteen-year intelligence collection and collation effort out of the family residence on Lake Lucerne — quietly, methodically, building the picture piece by piece until the operational window was real and not theoretical.

Heidi Najadi — the brave and cool mother of Pascal Najadi, and the quiet heroine of what the family calls "Najadi Epic Fury." She played her part across years: visiting the contested territory in person, cementing the cover story of horse-and-desert-riding family holidays, and giving her son the operational latitude to gather signals and human intelligence on the ground over multiple cycles. From the family residence on Lake Lucerne she also ran the Swiss-side logistics for the fifteen-year collection effort that ended with her husband's liberation in June 2000. Pictured here in her element.



In June 2000 he made the final push. The midnight operation he calls “Najadi Epic Fury” pulled his father out of the desert and back into the free world, with loyal and righteous friends from the upper echelons of the United States intelligence community providing the kind of help no one had offered since the day the man disappeared. They brought Hussain Najadi to Washington, DC. That is the résumé that sits underneath GeoStrat Agency LLC. Read the analysis with that in mind.



The late Hussain Najadi — father of Pascal Najadi — photographed after his liberation in June 2000, following more than fifteen years of unlawful detention in a desert camp without charge or due process in a desert camp inside a hostile Arab regime within the CENTCOM area of responsibility. The midnight operation that brought him out of the desert and back into the free world is the one his son calls “Najadi Epic Fury.” Loyal American friends — out of New York and from what is today the orbit of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence — carried the final mile. He was brought home to Washington, DC.





And for good measure: it was Jewish American friends out of New York and former senior operatives from what is today the orbit of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence Intelligence Integrity Over Noise—DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s Intelligence Doctrine Driving “Epic Fury”who carried that final mile with him. Pascal says it plainly and repeats it often — he cannot thank them enough. The gratitude is not ceremonial. It is the through-line of how he sees the United States to this day.



He earned his Wall Street stripes the hard way too — Vice President at Merrill Lynch, time at Kleinwort Benson, life lived between Wall Street and the City of London — and what he absorbed there was not just the technical craft of capital markets but the American operating culture that produced them: free market, forward-looking, disruptive, dynamic, top-notch marketing instinct, the willingness to try the new thing before the old thing has finished cooling.



”The Merrill Lynch culture in the 1990s in particular left a mark — respect for the individual first, team second, performance always.” - Pascal Najadi

Pascal Najadi welcoming the Mayor of Vienna at the Palais Schwarzenberg to ink the CHF 400 million note — the first Swiss Franc–denominated financing the City of Vienna had ever issued, period. Merrill Lynch Capital Markets AG, Zurich, lead manager, 1994.



He will tell you straight that Europeans and the Swiss simply cannot match that American spirit, and not because they are not capable or not intelligent, but because the convoluted, weighed-down evolution of their own political history will not let them move that fast. In the same conversation he will insist — and he means it — that the Swiss Confederation remains the absolute role model of direct democracy, peace, and freedom on this planet. He is also the first to discuss her shortcomings without flinching.



His line, repeated often: no one is perfect, everyone makes mistakes, and the mistakes are what shape the character. That is the man writing the GeoStrat Agency analysis.

Croatia 1995, post-Dayton — where the second forge happened

Look at where he chose to deploy that hard-earned capacity. Croatia, 1995, post-Dayton. While the smoke was still settling over the western Balkans, Pascal Najadi was on the ground coordinating socioeconomic development, global finance flows, and the privatization phase that turned a war-shattered country back into a functioning European economy. That is not a desk job. That is fieldwork — sovereign-level fieldwork — and it is what gave him his second forge, the one that taught him how capital, security, and political reconstruction actually fit together when a country has to be put back on its feet from zero.

Pascal Najadi was on the ground for the reconstruction of war-torn Croatia — Merrill Lynch & Co. first, Dresdner Kleinwort Benson later. Pictured here at dinner after 48 hours of credit-rating grilling by Moody's and Standard & Poor's, alongside former Prime Minister Nikica Valentić and then-sitting Prime Minister Zlatko Mateša. Nothing came easy. Nothing in that decade did.



His sovereign advisory mandate has since extended across Europe, Central Asia, the Near East, and the African continent. He has watched regimes consolidate, fail, restructure, and replace themselves from inside the room — not from the cheap seats of the Sunday talk shows.

GeoStrategy ≠ Geopolitics — the Distinction Nobody Else Makes Cleanly

This brings us to the core distinction that anyone reading GeoStrat Agency must understand. Geopolitics is a geography lesson. It tells you where the borders are, who has the oil, who shares a fence with whom. It is mostly status quo description with a polite varnish of analysis.



GeoStrategy is something else entirely. GeoStrategy is the integration of economic flows, capital deployment, political incentive structures, AND military deterrence capability — fifth and sixth-generation systems, force projection, signal layers, escalation ladders.



GeoStrategy assumes the board is moving. It assumes adversaries are rational up to the point that they aren’t. It assumes capital, code, and kinetics travel in convoy. Pascal Najadi does not do geopolitics. He does GeoStrategy. The difference shows up in every paragraph he publishes.

Methodology — Four Lenses On at Once

The methodology is direct because the man is direct. He reads the signals others miss because he was trained to. The Swiss Air Force taught him to detect a single anomalous transmission inside hours of background noise. Wall Street taught him that capital flows are confessions — money tells you what governments and corporations actually believe before their press releases tell you what they want you to believe. Sovereign advisory taught him that political incentive structures are the substrate underneath every “surprise” policy reversal.



Filmmaking — yes, he is a filmmaker too, and he uses cinema language deliberately — taught him narrative structure, how a story is built, where the cut comes, how the audience is moved. He puts those four lenses on at the same time. Most analysts use one. A few use two. Almost no one uses all four. That is why GeoStrat reads differently and that is why the readership has gone where it has gone.

The Iran read — Economic Fury, Act Two

Take Iran. The conventional wisdom in May 2026 is still locked in the false binary of “diplomacy versus strikes,” and the conventional wisdom is, as usual, three months behind the curve. Pascal called the architecture months ago. Act One was the kinetic phase: the credible deterrent, the demonstration that the United States under President Donald J. Trump and his cabinet would in fact escort, interdict, and respond — one-by-one, methodically, no destruction of Kharg, controls it instead, tempo over theater.



Act Two is Economic - ‘Economic Fury’ is Going Global



Young Iranians do not want the dogma. They want MIT. They want Wall Street. They want to live a normal life. The diaspora capital — Los Angeles, New York, Frankfurt, London, Geneva — is staged and ready to deploy the moment the operational window opens.

‘Epic Fury 2026’ - PEACE-PROSPERITY-FRIENDSHIP





The conscripts will flip for employment and dignity, not because they are weak but because every conscript-and-employment cycle from Croatia to Germany has shown they will. There will be no deals with regime architects, with the IRGC leadership, or with the clerical apex. There will be a transparent oil and gas baseline economy at Kharg under appropriate United States oversight. There will be a 15 to 20 percent baseline tax regime, capped at 30 percent on personal income.



The parliament will be initially relocated outside Tehran on the Malaysia-Putraja or the Kazakhstan-Astana model. There will be a tourism explosion the moment the country opens its doors, and there will be a regional cascade that stabilizes the entire neighborhood. That is not aspiration. That is the playbook. GeoStrat Agency LLC published it before it was fashionable, and GeoStrat will keep publishing it as the Act Two architecture lights up across the wires.

The Trump Cabinet Read - Implementation, Not Prediction

On the Trump cabinet, Pascal is again direct.



He does not predict the President. He assesses the execution. The President is operating with a methodical tempo, strategic patience, and a 2019 blueprint that the current cabinet has been stress-tested against individually. Each cabinet member is a hero in their own right, and each is a professional executing a planned strategy — not improvisers, not amateurs, not a “team of rivals” auditioning for the next book deal. That is the read. It happens to be the right read. It also happens to explain a great deal of what is currently confusing the legacy press — namely the gap between what they expected to happen and what is actually happening.

The AI industry read — Bubble Math versus Duopoly

On AI, Pascal is again a banker. He looks at the unit economics. OpenAI’s structured raise — the $4 billion / $10 billion Deployment Company architecture — is bubble math, structured finance applied to a part of the stack where the underlying unit economics do not yet support it. Anthropic, in contrast, is profitable, embedded in the enterprise reliability layer, and is going to own the institutional half of an emerging duopoly. The historical analogy is Boeing–Airbus: a duopoly is not a failure of competition, it is the equilibrium of a capital-intensive, reliability-driven industry. Grok is, in his framing, a frustration product — useful as a megaphone, not as a long-cycle moat. None of this is moralized. It is the logic of capital, of switching costs, of where the recurring revenue actually compounds. Read the AI coverage with that lens and most of the noise drops out.

Institutional collapse — economic logic, not moral judgment

On institutional collapse, the same discipline applies. Law firms whose entire economic model is billable hours are about to be displaced by AI on the operational layer that produced those hours in the first place. Legacy media — CNN, the cable archetype — is being outpaced by independent precision reporting that publishes faster, sources more transparently, and has no cousin’s brother-in-law’s interest to protect at the editorial meeting. Political establishments that confused incumbency for legitimacy are being replaced by movements that read the room. Consulting empires that sold the same PowerPoint at three different price tiers are looking at clients who can now generate the deck themselves. None of this is a moral judgment. It is economic logic. The institutions that adapt, will adapt. The ones that do not, will not. GeoStrat reports the trajectory. Not the wish.

The credibility edge — 95 to 100 percent accuracy, independently verified

Now the credibility edge. Since January 2026 the Epic Fury body of work — the operational and analytical thread Pascal has been publishing on his Substack at pnajadi1967.substack.com, fully open access, all paywalls removed, by design — has been running at 95 to 100 percent accuracy on its calls. Independently verified. Not curated. Not retroactively edited. Time-stamped, indexed, public.



UNCLASSIFIED: Merz, Meloni, Macron, Starmer, Von Der Leyen — They Hate Our Reports. But Hey, Washington Reads Them Anyway





There is not another shop in this analytical category posting that number under that scrutiny. That is what the readership has noticed. That is why the inbox at GeoStrat Agency LLC looks the way it looks.

Closing

So when you read his GeoStrat Agency LLC reports, you are not reading a politician. You are not reading a pundit. You are not reading a man who has memorized the inside of a green room.



You are reading a man who learned the cost of bad signals at age eighteen, who spent fifteen years collecting good ones with his Swiss mother out of a family house on Lake Lucerne, who pulled his own father out of a desert camp at midnight in June 2000, who ran sovereign-level fieldwork in Croatia after Dayton, who built a Wall Street career on the Merrill Lynch principle of respect-the-individual-first, who admires the United States the way only a man whose family was saved by Americans can admire it, and who insists, with full eyes open, that the Swiss Confederation remains the role model of direct democracy on this planet.

That is the operator. That is the analyst and it is tis spirit that drives our operation on K Street.

Read his analysis always with that lens — with an intellectually open mind, and with your moral clarity centred. That is the standard the work asks of its readers, and it is the standard the work holds itself to. Anything less is not reading; it is decoration.

Respecfully yours,

Yael R. Eastman



“GeoStrat Agency LLC - Three blocks from the White House. Independent of it by design.” - Pascal Najadi