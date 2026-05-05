Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Voice of Ruth's avatar
Voice of Ruth
2h

Thanks Ms Eastman! Thank you GeoStrat…I appreciate your vision and acuity. Nice to know the story behind the brilliance. 👏👏

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Ian Munro's avatar
Ian Munro
2h

Thank you, Yael, for a really informative and quite astonishing article!

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