GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Str., Washington DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Str., Washington DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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David Mayer's avatar
David Mayer
7h

A thoughtful defense of Tulsi Gabbard! I too have sensed she is a special gift to America during these turbulent times.

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richardw's avatar
richardw
14hEdited

Nandami is not a ‘democratic socialist.’ He is a radical islamist operating to the strictures of islamic ideology. Democratic socialism is at least subject to rational debate. Failure to recognise the threat of Islam is perhaps the biggest chink in your and Trump’s approach.

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