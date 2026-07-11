by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: While Coco and I take a well-deserved break away from Washington, DC for the coming weeks, the watch does not sleep.

Yael keeps her day-and-night vigil, always ready to spring to action the moment we capture a reliable signal worth collating and transmitting to you as another forward marker.

And knowing what I know — that President Trump, exactly as we have always said, is now executing the plan he always held to finish the job in Iran, on his terms — I can leave the desk with a quiet mind.

That story is already written. I set it down a few days ago, and I will not repeat it here beyond the headline of my own forecast: in my assessment, it ends the only way it can end—in the total surrender of the lunatics in Tehran, an unconditional capitulation in the 1945 Tokyo Bay format, with the United States taking Kharg.

Those who want the full reasoning will find it in my earlier dispatch, “DECODED: Trump Will Take Kharg Island.”

Read it there. It is a forward marker, not a bulletin, and I mark it as such.

Here, on the eve of a break, let me turn to something that matters far more for the long run than any single campaign: the young.

This piece is for the smart, cool boys and girls out there. It is for the curious kid and the thriving teenager who takes a real interest in the world.

It is for the young generation that still aspires to change that world and to do good in it—the way a Ronald Reagan once inspired a boy in Switzerland and the way President Trump, since his first mandate in 2016 and beyond, has carried that same torch and, in my view, surpassed even the Reagan era I grew up admiring.

Let me be personal about it, because the young deserve the truth and not a lecture. Reagan was my ideal for my own future.

As a teenager I gelled my hair because he did, and I combed it the way he combed his. Those were the days.

I mention it not out of nostalgia but because every young person needs a north star — a figure who shows them that conviction, discipline, and plain decency are not weakness but the whole of a life well spent.

Find yours. Hold to it. And never let the loud crowd talk you out of it.

But there is a harder, more human thing I have to talk about first — and it is the reason I am writing at all.

Over these past weeks, the Marxist-leftist ideology now driving what has become the extremist wing of the Democratic Party in the United States has taken to trashing Tulsi Gabbard below the belt in tirades that frankly make me sick. It is for that reason, and that reason alone, that I have chosen to set the record straight on her behalf—because the record can take it, and because the young ones watching deserve to see what a smear looks like and what it means to stand against one.

The Smear, Named and Sourced

Start with the innuendo, because it is the ugliest of it. A chorus of Democratic voices and their friends in the press have accused the former Director of National Intelligence of pushing “false narratives” and have insinuated that she was, in effect, the puppet of “a guru in Hawaii.” Let me put the actual provenance of that on the table, in daylight, because the truth is more interesting than the slur.

The “guru” line traces to a Washington Post investigation into her family’s decades-long association with Chris Butler and his Kailua-based Science of Identity Foundation, which some former members describe as a cult and which its own adherents describe as a legitimate spiritual community.

It traces, too, to letters that a former member, Anita van Duyn, sent to Democratic lawmakers ahead of Gabbard’s confirmation—among them Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Tammy Duckworth and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — warning that sensitive intelligence might be, in her phrase, “communicated to her guru.” The group denies it. Gabbard has long rejected it. Her spokesperson answered the Post’s report by calling it “anti-Hindu bigotry,” and there is a serious case that it is precisely that.

I will give you my own verdict plainly, and I will mark it as opinion, because that is the discipline of this house. I regard the guru innuendo as a smear — false where it counts, and beneath contempt.

The notion that a decorated combat veteran who volunteered after her nation was struck on 9/11, who served in a field medical unit under fire in Iraq, who finished at the top of her officer class and rose on merit to Lieutenant Colonel, and who then commanded the shield and the sword of the Republic, secretly took her marching orders from a reclusive figure in Kailua, does not survive one honest look at the arc of her life.

She has lived by an old soldier’s creed since she was a girl in uniform. She followed no dogma. That is the record, and I do not have to reach for it—but I will, for the benefit of every mainstream un-thinker who prefers the click to the truth.

And the guru line is only the newest coat of paint on an older machine. For years she has been described by her rivals and by stretches of the American media as the “favorite of Russia’s state media,” as a “Russia apologist,” as “treasonous.” Hillary Clinton, in 2019, insinuated she was a “Russian asset” — a charge Gabbard answered with a defamation suit she later withdrew. Cable panels and partisan operatives have called a soldier a “puppet” and “disloyal.”

And when she resigned, a global wire service ran that she had been “forced out,” hanging the claim on an anonymous “source familiar with the matter” and never retracting it, even after her own chief of staff put her name on the record and called it false. One side of that story has a name, a face, a signed letter, and a husband fighting a rare cancer. The other side has a ghost. The press chose the ghost.

It is, in a word, fake news — and the herd that copied it without a second thought only proved how little of the old codex survives in the newsrooms of 2026.

What It Actually Takes to Hold That Office

Here is the part the smear-writers never pause to consider, and it demolishes their whole theory on contact. If you are chosen by the President of the United States to head the intelligence orbit — to command the shield and the sword of the Republic, the alphabet agencies every kid on Earth knows by their three letters, CIA, FBI, NSA, DEA, and the rest of a list that runs eighteen names long — then make no mistake about what happens to you first. You get background-checked. And not the way an employer checks a résumé.

The vetting that clears a person for that seat goes deeper than most people will ever grasp. By the time the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the President sign off, that file arguably knows more about you than your own parents and your own siblings do.

Through an intense psychological analysis of everything you have ever said and done, it may know you better than you know yourself — it can, in some cases, hand you back a few facts about your own life, good or bad, that you were never consciously aware of. I am not exaggerating for effect. That dossier probably knows how long you can stand on your surfboard on a four-metre rolling wave coming onto the beach, and I am not kidding you. That is the depth of it.

So weigh the two claims against each other.

On one side: a slur that a President’s confirmed intelligence chief was secretly steered by a guru and peddled false narratives.

On the other: the plain reality that no one reaches that office without being turned inside out and read to the marrow by the very apparatus she was chosen to lead. The slur does not survive the comparison. It was never meant to. It was meant to wound — her, and through her, the President she served.

The Left’s Radical Turn — and the Republic’s Answer

There is a wider current beneath all of this, and the young should understand it clearly. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made it plain, on both sides of the Atlantic, that the extremist edge of the anti-fascist movement is no longer treated as protest but as terror. Under President Trump’s National Security Presidential Memorandum-7 — an initiative aimed squarely at the networks that use political violence to undermine democratic institutions — the administration moved against Antifa’s campaign of violence.

On 13 November 2025, Rubio’s State Department designated the German-based Antifa Ost, together with three allied European groups in Italy and Greece, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists, effective 20 November.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated them in parallel, cutting off their funding in the United States and putting their financial and support networks — the nodes, and the shadow-banking links running to and from them — under sustained scrutiny. Rubio promised more, committing the government to “targeting other Antifa groups across the globe” and describing them, without euphemism, as anti-American, anti-capitalist and anti-Christian.

That is very bad news for a Democratic Party that has lost control of itself. Over the decades it did not merely misplace its moral compass under weak and drifting leadership—Clinton, Obama, and a super-sleepy Biden.

It has now surrendered its centre of gravity to the radical socialist wing. Look at New York, where the newly sworn-in mayor, Zohran Mamdani, a self-described Marxist communist who has an affinity for political Islam and is an ardent moral supporter of the Islamist terrorists group Hamas, like his wife, told the city on 1 January 2026 that he would govern “as a democratic socialist” and would not “abandon his principles for fear of being deemed radical.”

His movement now energizes its subversive Marxist elements across the nation. It’s a cancerous dangerous movement that tries to sow chaos to propel their lunatic leader into greater spheres of power.

I warn you here and mark my words. I repeat the words of President Trump from his eloquent speech in Ankara when he said and I paraphrase:

« One thing is certain : once you go communist, you never come back — because you die in squander, your wealth spent, your freedom gone, and nothing ever restored ! »

Please heed his words because he spoke the empirical truth, go and check. All Marxist ideology architectures imploded but they only did so because they destroyed all and everything underneath them by sheer lunacy and a toxicomaniaque thirst for totalitarian power.

There is no bravery in this, it’s simply, forgive my bluntness for it saves me time, bad and sick. The significance of Mandami rising to power in New York is that the even more stupid people than him are all the naive New Yorkers that voted for him and believe me that they do not know what they wished or voted for. They now get an overdose of their own stupidity because New York being Marxist is a travesty bigger than anything seen before.

Beware because what I say here is my opinion that I voice with authority. I have been fighting those dangerous subversive ideologies for more than 40 years and I saw things and been to places doing my duty where even real white feather winged angels don’t dare to venture.

Call it what you will—I call it the radical marxist idology communist acting left in open bloom—but the direction of travel is not in dispute, because its own standard-bearers announce it from the podium.

I never liked the monster films as a boy.

But there is one image in them that fits this moment exactly.

The hero — call him St. George — gallops in on a white horse and drives his spear into the dragon; and the beast, like the monster in those old Godzilla reels, does not die quietly. In its death throes, it screams its heart out in rage and fear, and it swings its tail in wild, violent arcs, taking down the last houses and sweeping people off the streets until at last it crashes to its final resting place in one great thud—and then, the silence.

The American Marxist left is in that crashing-down phase now. Cornered by failure after failure — billions in documented waste and fraud now surfacing across program after program, the list long and growing — it has stopped making the argument and started swinging the tail: extremist measures, slurs and propaganda on camera, anything to justify its continued place in office. Do not mistake the noise of the death-throes for strength. It is the opposite. It is the sound of a thing coming down.

No — She Is the Finest of Them, and She Left for Love

So let me say the thing the herd will never print. Tulsi Gabbard is perhaps the finest Director of National Intelligence the United States has ever had — and she quit that job to be with the love of her life. There is nothing in that to sneer at. It is, on the contrary, so commendable that it is simply blissful.

The way she now cares for her husband and her family, the way the two of them are fused into a single unit — they are the dream couple, and they are exemplary. That is what we do, we the textbook introverts: we develop a higher sense of doing right, precisely where others turn their heads away, or chase the greed for careers, cameras and fame. Tulsi Gabbard never liked cameras.

She was glad, as the Director running the eighteen agencies, to report only to one man, her boss, President Trump, and to work in silence with her cabinet colleagues and, of course, with her orbit crew.

That temperament is not a footnote to her story. It is the key to all of it — and it is the reason I want to walk you, carefully, through both the record and the science of the quiet mind.

Two Ways Through a Loud World

There are two ways to move through a loud world. You can try to dominate the noise — outshout it, out-post it, and fill every silence before it can form. Most of the world lives this way, and most of the world is exhausted by it.

Or you can do the harder, quieter thing: let the noise wash past, hold your position, and wait for the one sound that actually matters. In a storm of ten thousand voices, the introvert is the one still listening for the single shot.

This is a report about two people who have made a life’s discipline of that second way — Tulsi Gabbard, until this summer the Director of National Intelligence of the United States, and the man writing these lines.

It is also a report about why that temperament, so often mistaken for weakness in a schoolyard or a boardroom, is in fact one of the most powerful instruments a human being can carry. I will make the case first from the field, where I have watched it work for more than two decades. Then I will walk her record, which speaks for itself and needs no embroidery from me.

Then I will hand the floor to three of the most serious minds who ever studied the quiet temperament — because for once, the science and the lived record say precisely the same thing.

Reading the Instrument, Not the Photograph

Consider the discipline in its plainest form. When the headlines erupt over a signing — a memorandum, a handshake, a photograph on a tarmac — the loud instinct is to react to the picture. The quiet instinct is to read the instrument. A Memorandum of Understanding is not a binding agreement; it is a statement of intent, and its legal weight is close to nil. I spent years as a Vice President at Merrill Lynch and as the youngest-ever Executive Director at Dresdner Kleinwort Benson, and I can tell you that in the world of sovereign finance an MOU commands roughly the same respect that a newspaper headline commands as a matter of settled fact: it may point in a direction, but you would be a fool to bank on it.

We do not call the shots here. We report when we hear one. Read past the noise, watch the conduct, and judge a President — or a Director — by what they deliver.

The oldest manual on this subject said it best two and a half thousand years ago. All warfare, Sun Tzu wrote, is based on deception. And it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general, he added, who will use the highest intelligence for the purpose of knowing what the adversary truly intends. The loud reader takes the feint. The quiet reader watches for the real blow behind it. That is not mysticism. It is attention — sustained, undistracted, unglamorous attention — and it is the native gift of the introvert temperament.

I did not arrive at this alone. For more than twenty years I had the rare privilege of learning at the side of former senior officers of the Cold War intelligence services — men who had spent whole careers separating signal from noise in places where the cost of a mistake was measured not in reputations but in lives. What they taught me was not a set of tricks. It was a posture: stillness, patience, and the refusal to let the loudest thing in the room set the agenda.





It is the same posture I recognized, instantly, the first time I watched Tulsi Gabbard hold her line. You cannot fake that posture, and you cannot buy it. I spotted it in her long before it was fashionable to admire her, and I have never once had cause to revise the judgment.

The Soldier Before the Director

Before she was the Director of National Intelligence, before the confirmation hearings and the daily brief and the cabinet room, she was a soldier—and everything else in her story is downstream of that single fact

Tulsi Gabbard was raised in Hawaii, and she entered public service impossibly young—one of the youngest state legislators ever seated in the United States, elected at twenty-one. Most people at twenty-one are still auditioning for their own lives. She was already governing.



And then, at the height of that early promise, she did the thing that tells you everything about her temperament: with a war on, she volunteered to leave the legislature and deploy. She enlisted in the Hawaii Army National Guard, and she went to Iraq during the American invasion, serving in a field medical unit where the newest and hardest facts of war arrive on stretchers. She could have stayed home, safe and rising. She chose the harder road, and she chose it quietly.

She was not finished. She trained through Officer Candidate School and finished at the very top — the distinguished honor graduate of her class, a distinction no woman before her had earned at that academy. She was commissioned and rose, rank by rank, entirely on merit — to Lieutenant Colonel.

She deployed again, this time to East Africa, on a Joint Special Operations mission, the kind of assignment that does not announce itself and does not appear on a résumé until years later, if ever. In her own resignation letter to the President she reached back to that deployment, naming her husband as the man who stood steadfast through it.

Tulsi has spent her adult life in the arena of hard, un-photogenic service, and she has never once traded on it for applause. That, too, is the introvert’s signature: to have done the difficult thing, and to feel no need to narrate it.

Then came Washington, DC

She served eight years in the United States Congress, from 2013 to 2021, representing Hawaii — and there she began, in earnest, the lonely work that would define her: opposing the reflexive, bipartisan appetite for regime-change wars that had cost her generation so dearly and delivered so little.

She ran for President in 2020, a long-shot campaign that nonetheless landed clean, precise blows on the received wisdom of both parties. And then she did the thing the comfortable never forgive: she broke with the party that had raised her, because it had drifted from the causes she had bled for, and she made her stand where her conscience actually pointed.

It is the opposite of opportunism. Opportunists go where the crowd is. She went where the crowd was not, again and again, at real and repeated cost—and she was proved right often enough that the crowd, in the end, came looking for her.

A Word to the Director

In Director Gabbard I see a kindred temperament—a textbook childhood introvert who was underestimated for exactly the qualities that now make her formidable. My admiration for her is not fanship; it is the recognition of a kindred temperament that holds the line where lesser hands, time and again across the long and often dishonorable history of the intelligence community, have folded.

My fiancée, Coco, holds her in the same regard and for the same reasons: composure, principle, and a moral compass that does not drift. My Head of Research, Yael R. Eastman, stands beside me on every word of this, as she has from the first day of this mission.

So here is my word to the magnificent Tulsi Gabbard, in this hour:

You carried the sword and the shield of your Republic through veritable storms, and you raised the truth high in your hand for all to see. You did not break. You did not bend. You did not lose your compass — not once, not in the darkest hour of the hardest call. History keeps its own ledger, far longer than any news cycle, and yours is written in the clear. Bravo, Director. Bravo. And to every young woman and every young man out there who has ever been told to sit down and be quiet: take your example from her. You hold your course, no matter what — and, most importantly, you never give up and you always try your best. No one, ever, can take that from you.

- Pascal Najadi, Washington, DC

What She Built at ODNI — The Record, Not the Résumé

A tribute that stayed at the level of temperament and admiration would be doing her a quiet disservice, because the record itself is formidable. So let me set it down plainly, in the way I would set down any brief: what did she actually do with the office?

She inherited a bloated, drifting, politically compromised bureaucracy — the Office of the Director of National Intelligence had grown, over two decades, into precisely the kind of self-protecting apparatus that the quiet, sceptical temperament is built to distrust — and she took a scalpel to it.

The restructuring she drove, the largest reform of the office since it was created in the wake of 9/11, cut the headquarters staff by roughly forty percent, closed the Reston campus, folded redundant centres, and returned on the order of seven hundred million dollars a year to the taxpayer. She drove the largest Intelligence Community-wide cybersecurity modernization ever attempted, hardening America’s most sensitive networks against adversaries who probe them every hour of every day.

And when Syria’s collapse threatened to free thousands of the most dangerous men alive, her National Counterterrorism Center supplied the intelligence and the coordination that moved more than five thousand seven hundred ISIS fighters out of crumbling Syrian prisons and into secure Iraqi custody—a catastrophe stopped before it began.

She turned the office toward transparency with a discipline that unsettled the very institutions she led. Under a maximum-transparency mandate from the President, she declassified and released tranche after tranche of material the public had been told, for years, it could never see.

She delivered the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment to the Senate with the directors of the CIA, FBI, DIA and NSA beside her, and she answered for it without flinching. But the true measure of that transparency was not the volume of paper. It was the vaults she chose to open—and there were three of them, each one welded shut by a Washington that never expected a quiet soldier to reach for the crowbar.

The First: The Russia Hoax



She declassified the internal record of what a prior administration’s officials had done in 2016 and after — the manufactured intelligence assessment, the surveillance turned against a presidential campaign, the machinery behind the 2019 impeachment—and she did not stop at publishing it. She issued criminal referrals to the Department of Justice over the Obama-era collusion investigation, and a grand jury took up the matter. Washington may hate that fight all it wants. She waged it in the open, under her own signature, on the plain ground that the American people were owed the truth about who weaponized the intelligence community against a sitting President.

And here I must pause, because the cost of that hoax was never paid in the abstract. It was paid by real men and women — by the President himself, whose first term and whose campaign were hounded for years by a narrative built on sand, and by the officer I admire most in the American firmament, Lieutenant General Michael T. Flynn. Let the record speak, because it is a formidable one.

Flynn gave thirty-three years to the United States Army, a career forged in the hardest theatres of Iraq and Afghanistan: a paratrooper who earned the Ranger Tab and the Master Parachutist Badge and the Bronze Star; Director of Intelligence for the Joint Special Operations Command under General Stanley McChrystal from 2004 to 2007, where he fused human and signals intelligence to dismantle al-Qaeda’s networks raid by raid; then Director of Intelligence at United States Central Command; then the senior intelligence officer of the NATO force in Afghanistan.

He rose, on merit, to command the nation’s military intelligence arm itself, serving as the 18th Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency from 2012 to 2014. Then the machine came for him. He was hounded into a guilty plea he later withdrew; the Department of Justice, examining what had been done, moved in 2020 to dismiss the case; the President pardoned him; and in March 2026 that same Department of Justice agreed to pay him one and a quarter million dollars to settle his claim of malicious prosecution — the state, at last, righting a profound wrong.

The damage the Marxist left set out to do leaves no lasting stain on a character that formidable. But make no mistake: a family stood in that storm beside him, and no settlement gives those years back. That, too, is on the ledger the hoax left behind—and it is part of what Tulsi Gabbard’s declassification finally dragged into the daylight.

Was her tenure smooth?



It was not, and I will not pretend it was, because a tribute that cannot survive a hostile reading is not worth publishing. She clashed, at times, with the very administration she served — over the pace and shape of military action, over the eternal tension between what the intelligence community assesses and what the President ultimately decides. S

he was, on more than one occasion, sidelined. She held, through all of it, to a single unfashionable principle: that the elected President, and not the permanent bureaucracy, bears the constitutional responsibility for determining what is and is not a threat to the nation. You may agree with that or you may not. What you cannot say is that she held it for convenience, because it cost her — and she held it anyway. That is the whole point.

The quiet ones are not quiet because they have nothing to defend. They are quiet because they are saving their strength for the thing that actually has to be defended.

There is an instrument on the bridge of every serious vessel that captures exactly what I mean. The gyrocompass finds true north not from a satellite that can be jammed or spoofed, but from the rotation of the Earth itself — mechanically, autonomously, immune to electronic warfare.

When the loud signals fail, when the spectrum is contested and the maps go dark, the gyro holds its heading. That is the introvert’s inner instrument, and it is the moral compass of GeoStrat Agency LLC: essential, protected, never allowed to drift. Director Gabbard carries one. I have watched it hold through weather that broke steadier-looking careers all around her.

The Science Beneath the Silence — Three Scholars, One Verdict

None of this is folklore. For a hundred years, the most rigorous minds in psychology have studied the quiet temperament — first naming it, then proving it was born in us, then tracing it to the physical wiring of the brain. Three of them stand out, and remarkably, they do not contradict one another. They stack. A Swiss psychiatrist gave it its name. A Harvard developmentalist showed it was present in the cradle. A British psychologist explained why the introvert’s brain is not doing less than the extravert’s — it is doing more. Read together, their verdict is unambiguous: the introverted child is not defective, not disordered, and not in need of correction. He is, very often, the exceptional one.

Carl Jung — The Man Who Named It (1921). The vocabulary itself is barely a century old, and we owe it to one man. Carl Gustav Jung, the Swiss psychiatrist who lectured for years at the ETH in Zürich and was appointed to the chair of medical psychology at the University of Basel in 1943, introduced the terms introvert and extravert in his 1921 masterwork, Psychological Types.

He defined the two not as social labels but as fundamental directions of psychic energy: extraversion is the outward turning of that energy toward the outer world; introversion is its inward turning, toward the inner life of reflection. Crucially, Jung never regarded introversion as a defect. He set out, in his own words, to build a psychology equally fair to both types. The introvert, in his framework, is not the broken extravert. He is a whole and complete orientation of the human mind — the one who turns inward to find the light of understanding.

Jerome Kagan — Harvard’s Proof That It Is Born in Us. If Jung named the temperament, it was Professor Jerome Kagan of Harvard who proved, with instruments and decades, that it is with us from the very beginning. Kagan and his colleagues took infants of just four months of age and exposed them to unfamiliar things — new sounds, new smells, a mobile turning overhead. About one in five reacted with vigorous distress; he called these babies high-reactive. Another forty percent lay calm and watchful; he called them low-reactive.

Then he did the thing that made the work immortal: he followed those same children for years. The high-reactive infants grew, in large numbers, into the quiet, careful, watchful children the world calls shy and introverted. He traced the quiet temperament to a difference in the excitability of the amygdala, the brain’s ancient alarm and novelty detector.

The introverted child is not timid because of poor parenting or a failure of nerve. He is built, from the cradle, with a more finely tuned instrument for detecting what is new, what is off, what does not belong. And Kagan was emphatic that temperament is a bias, not a sentence: high- and low-reactivity are only modest predictors of the adult a child becomes; environment, encouragement, and the child’s own choices do the rest. The wiring is real. The destiny is not written. You, and your child, still hold the pen.

Hans Eysenck — Why the Quiet Brain Is Doing More, Not Less. The third pillar closes the circle, and it delivers the most counterintuitive truth of all. Hans Eysenck, the Berlin-born British psychologist who became one of the most cited figures in the entire history of the field, asked what, physically, is different inside an introvert.

His answer, first set out in 1967 and supported ever since by brain imaging, points to a structure deep in the brainstem called the ascending reticular activating system, the circuit that governs how alert and aroused the cortex is at rest. The common assumption is that the quiet person is under-stimulated, holding back. Eysenck proved the opposite.

The introvert’s brain is chronically more aroused than the extravert’s — running hotter, already near its ceiling. The extravert, under-aroused, must go out and hunt for stimulation just to feel switched on. The introvert already carries all the internal current he can handle, and so he protects it; he steps back from the din not out of fear but out of a kind of neurological economy.

This single insight rewrites the entire moral of the schoolyard. When the loud child calls the quiet one weak, the truth is nearly the reverse: the quiet child’s nervous system is fuller, more sensitive, more easily saturated — which is precisely why he can sit alone with a problem for hours, notice the detail everyone else misses, and hear the one shot in the storm.

A generation of readers met these ideas, in gentler form, through Susan Cain’s Quiet — the book that carried the science out of the laboratory and into the culture, and gave millions of quiet people the language to understand that they had never, in fact, been broken. If you want the accessible on-ramp to everything above, start there. But the primary sources are older and sturdier, and they are the three names in this section. They are not a self-help fashion. They are the settled science, and they all point the same way.

One Verdict — and a Word to Every Parent

Put the three together and the case is closed. Jung named the temperament and refused to call it a sickness. Kagan proved it is inborn, biological, and durable—while insisting it is a bias and not a fate. Eysenck showed that the quiet brain is not idling but running rich.

Across a century, three of the most serious scholars who ever lived arrived at the same verdict from three different directions: introversion is a normal, deep-rooted, and frequently gifted way of being human. It is not a disorder. It does not want fixing.

And so I will say to every mother and father reading this what I wish someone had said plainly when Tulsi and I were the quiet ones in the back of the room: your introverted child is not broken.

The very traits that draw the labels—the watchfulness, the need for solitude, the reluctance to perform on command—are the early shape of formidable adult gifts: depth, discernment, independence, and the rare capacity to keep a clear head when the whole world is shouting.

Do not let anyone talk you into brain-doping that child or into some other well-packaged harm dressed up as care. Protect the instrument. Nurture it.

What a child needs is not a prescription and not a fashionable diagnosis. What a child needs is a better, more present parent — one who motivates with love rather than manages, who makes room rather than makes rules for the sake of rules, so that the child can one day outrun us and become what he was always meant to be. The world is loud, and it always will be, but it is quietly run, more often than it knows, by the children who once learned to listen.

The Crescendo — The Signal Beneath the Noise

There is a word for the thing the quiet ones are forever listening for, and it is the crescendo. Not the noise — the noise is everywhere, and anyone can hear it. The crescendo is the almost-inaudible signal buried inside the noise: the single faint tone that, once detected, can rise fast and unstoppably into something that changes everything—or fall back, tempo lost, into silence.

The introvert’s gift is not louder hearing. It is the rare capacity to detect that emission when the whole world is roaring and to know, in the split second it matters, whether it is the real thing or a passing spark.

I have spent a lifetime around people for whom that split second was the entire game—the brave men and women of the intelligence community, the officers who do their work covertly, and the harder cases who do it clandestinely, deep in hostile territory, reading the faint signal while carrying the crushing added weight of operating alone and under fire.

Your instruments are the ones you were born with: your brain, your common sense, your sensors—your eyes and your ears—sharpened by rigorous training and by endless repetition until they can find the crescendo in the middle of deafening noise and tell it apart from everything that is merely loud.

That power to sense the signal and to differentiate it is the special trait of the textbook introvert. For Tulsi Gabbard and for me, from separate lives and distinct careers, that moment has now come. The Crescendo has arrived. Be surprised on every front. Patience brings roses—and this time the roses arrive with the crescendo they deserve.

The Vaults She Opened—And the Truth She Handed the Nation

The crescendo, when it came for her, took the form of keys turning in locks that Washington had welded shut for a generation. In her final stretch in office she opened three of them, and the country will be reading what fell out for years. The Russia hoax was the first, and I have walked it above — the manufactured assessment, the surveillance of a campaign, the referrals to the Department of Justice, the wound to the President and to General Flynn. The other two are the reason her name will outlast every wire item ever written to diminish her.

The Smashing Truth — COVID-19, Fauci, and the Wuhan Lab

This is the one that matters most, so let me give it the room it deserves. On 18 June 2026, in what became one of her final acts as Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard released a several-hundred-page body of declassified material on the origins of COVID-19 and the conduct of the American public-health and intelligence apparatus — the product of a yearlong review under President Trump’s maximum-transparency mandate.





She spent her last hours in the office handing the public the record, not the résumé. To my mind it is the single most consequential act of official transparency of this decade, and it is the smashing centre of everything I am setting down here.

Here is what the record indicates, stated with the precision the subject demands. United States taxpayer money, routed through the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a New York intermediary, the EcoHealth Alliance, flowed during the Obama years to dangerous coronavirus research subcontracted to the Wuhan Institute of Virology — inside the Marxist-Leninist one-party state that is today the principal strategic adversary of the free world. Whether that work crossed the legal line into gain-of-function — the deliberate enhancement of a pathogen to make it more transmissible or more lethal — is precisely the question Dr. Anthony Fauci spent years denying and his critics spent years pressing. The declassified files, supported by the sworn accounts of intelligence-community whistleblowers Gabbard referred to the Inspector General, contend that Fauci funded that research, that he worked with politicised leadership inside the intelligence community to steer the public away from a laboratory origin, and that his own account to the Congress of the United States did not match what he knew and what he had funded.

Recall how he answered the man who pressed him. When Senator Rand Paul confronted him across a hearing table, Fauci shot back, “If anybody is lying here, senator, it is you,” and, on another day, “You do not know what you are talking about.” He denied, flatly and repeatedly, that the National Institutes of Health had funded gain-of-function work in Wuhan.



Those sworn denials are the heart of the matter now, because the declassified record and the grant paper trail tell a very different story than the one he told under oath.

And the chairman is no longer hedging. Appearing on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo this June, Senator Rand Paul — now Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee — put it in words that leave no daylight:



“What we know now, beyond a reasonable doubt, is that Anthony Fauci did, indeed, fund gain-of-function research.”



He called the years-long effort to steer the public toward a natural-origin story what he believes it was:



“This was all misdirection. This was a conspiracy.”





On 22 June 2026, after Fauci backed out of an agreement to appear voluntarily, Paul issued the first subpoena of his chairmanship and moved to compel him to testify in public. That hearing is scheduled for 29 July 2026, and I hold the discipline of this house on it: a scheduled hearing is not a hearing held, and I will report it as done only when a source reports it done.

That the hearing should fall on the 29th of July is not a date I can read past without a private word: it is the anniversary, to the day, of my own father’s assassination in Kuala Lumpur in 2013.

I mention it only because those who know how to listen will understand why the coincidence stopped me where I sat.

Now let me draw the line in daylight, because the truth only holds when it is drawn honestly. These are contentions — hers, the whistleblowers’, the chairman’s — supported by documents and by a grant trail, and they are formidable. They are not yet a verdict.

The origins of the pandemic remain officially contested; the intelligence community never reached a consensus, and the statute of limitations on the specific charge of lying to Congress has now expired. Dr. Fauci has been charged with no crime, denies all of it, and is shielded by a preemptive pardon issued in the final hours of the prior administration.



And where I move from the documented to my own considered opinion, I say so plainly: it is my view — my opinion, not a verdict — that an enhanced pathogen developed with American money and loosed upon the world, whether by accident or otherwise, constitutes in law the development of a biological weapon, and that its escape visited upon the United States and more than one hundred and ninety nations the gravest cross-border harm since the Second World War.

But the questions of intent and of state attribution belong to the Department of Justice, to the Senate, and to the courts. Let justice take her time. Let her take her course. What is right has to be done right.

And we must never let the scale of it dissolve into abstraction. In the United States alone, more than 1.2 million deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed — the highest recorded national toll on earth.



Worldwide, more than 7.1 million deaths have been reported to the World Health Organization, whose own estimate of the true toll, direct and indirect, stands at roughly 14.9 million for the years 2020 and 2021 alone, with independent studies placing the figure higher still. Every one of those numbers was a life, a family, a chair left empty. That is the weight that must sit behind every measured word here.

I do not write about this from the cheap seats. So far as the public record shows, I am the only private citizen in the world to have taken his own head of government to a criminal complaint over the conduct of the pandemic — filed against the then-Federal Councillor Alain Berset at the Cantonal Police of Lucerne on 2 December 2022, and carried to the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, where, on 5 September 2023, in case BB.2023.102, I lost. I do not regret a single step of it, and the record stands exactly as filed.



But having read Gabbard’s declassification against everything I documented in my own case, I have reached a settled conclusion of conscience: a minister in Bern relied, as any minister must, on assurances that flowed to him from upstream — and those assurances were compromised at their very source, thousands of miles away.



And so I have forgiven Mr. Alain Berset, freely, of my own volition. Forgiveness is a great and clarifying thing, and I recommend it, without reservation, to every one of my countrymen. It retracts not one line of the record. It simply turns the finger toward where the harm was truly seeded.

The Third Vault — The Files We Were Never Meant to See

The third lock she turned opens onto the strangest question of all, and, in the long run, perhaps the largest. Under President Trump’s February 2026 directive, and coordinated by her own office, the United States government began the first broad declassification of its holdings on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena — the phenomena most people still call UFOs.

The Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters, PURSUE, released its first tranche on 8 May 2026 and a second on 22 May: photographs, sensor videos, witness accounts, military records, even Apollo-era astronaut transcripts, some of it reaching back to 1944. Gabbard put her own name to it, describing a careful, comprehensive and unprecedented review of the government’s holdings, and calling that first release, in her own words, the beginning of an ongoing joint declassification and release effort.

Now let me be scrupulous, because this is precisely the ground where discipline matters most. The government has not claimed these files prove contact with a non-human intelligence; its own officials are careful to say much of the material has not yet been fully analysed, and I hold that line without flinching.

But you have followed me this far, so here is my read, marked clearly as my own opinion and not as established fact: I do not believe we are alone, and I do not believe we ever were. My considered view — a forward marker, not a bulletin — is that an intelligence not of this Earth has been observing us, and at moments interacting with us, for decades, and that the vault Gabbard helped to open is the first honest step toward a truth the public has been ready for far longer than its institutions have. Watch this space. The files will keep coming, and the crescendo on this one has barely begun.

daylight—and

The PRC needs to get choked by the reckoning of law and ledger, not by arms.

Follow the Fauci thread to its source, and you arrive where every honest inquiry now arrives: at the gate of the Marxist-Leninist one-party state in Beijing. Make no mistake — the communist People’s Republic of China is doing everything in the illegal book to harm the United States, to subvert our Western Hemisphere, and to fund, on both sides of the Atlantic, the non-governmental machinery that pushes the extreme left and works to corrode the Judeo-Christian, God-believing, family-loving, peace-loving, freedom-loving, free-market West that is the free world. That is my assessment, and I state it as exactly that.

When Tulsi Gabbard released her record, she dropped a pin — and you could hear it land on the carpet in the quiet of the room. The Chinese are caught. Now watch the President and the Department of Justice, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, leave no stone unturned to expose their illicit shadow banking and the shadow fleets they run around the world.

And here is my forward marker, and I give it to you as exactly that — a forecast, not a bulletin, to be judged by what is delivered. When the dust of the Iran campaign settles, the oil valve at Kharg will, in my assessment, be run under the discipline of the United States Treasury.

Picture two loading piers there — call them Dock A and Dock B. Dock A will serve the true allies, Switzerland among them, with market-priced spot oil. Dock B will see a long line of tankers — Chinese, and behind them the Italian, the French, the German, the British and every other flag that did not lift a finger to help denuclearise and disarm the very threat on its own doorstep — and they will pay the premium for the privilege. Mark my word and watch this space: Chinese tankers, Dock B. I give you my word for it.

It is time to check the one-party rule in Beijing — not with violence, never with violence, but with economic intelligence: the patient architecture of law, finance and standing. There is precedent, and it is instructive.

In the late 1980s Ronald Reagan and his Secretary of Defense Frank Carlucci did not defeat the Soviet Union on any battlefield; they out-built it, out-lasted it, and applied a sustained pressure until an unaccountable one-party system collapsed under the weight of its own contradictions.

The same measured instrument is available again: reparation claims pursued in the courts by the more than one hundred and ninety nations that were harmed, and secondary sanctions, lawfully constructed and broadly held, that will accelerate an already-failing Marxist economy.

The PRC hides behind its nuclear deterrent, as Moscow and Pyongyang hide behind theirs — cowardly, because without it a corrupt structure would not long survive its own people’s contempt. The Chinese people are fed up with Beijing, and coerced every day into silence. Their dangerous Chinese Communist Party and its military now menace our freedoms, and Japan, and Taiwan — and the answer is not war. The answer is to check them, patiently and lawfully, and to let the structure implode by its own design. And when the cash runs thin, may the people of China turn, in time, back toward the glory and the deep heritage of their own civilisation — as rich and as ancient as Persia’s — and reclaim it for themselves.

And if you have followed us this far, you know how I close, and why. I have carried one north star since the day I first put on the uniform of the Swiss Air Force as a young man: Sun Tzu. His wisdom, set down two and a half thousand years ago, is still exactly valid in the military and strategic craft of today — and so I always place the appropriate line from him at the very end, for context. It always fits. This is no exception.

A Higher Mission — For Love

There is a coda to all of this, and it is the most important part, because it is purely human. Tulsi Gabbard did not merely complete a tour of duty. She also laid down one of the most powerful offices in the world — and she did it for love. Her husband, Abraham Williams, a cinematographer and a filmmaker, a maker of images as I am, has been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer, a sacral chordoma, a tumour at the base of the spine that few clinicians will see even once in a career. In her letter to the President she wrote that she could not, in good conscience, ask him to face that fight alone; that across eleven years of marriage he had been her rock through every deployment and every storm; and that now she must step away from public service to stand at his side. She walked away from a brilliant career, at its very summit, for a higher and far more rewarding mission: to shepherd the man she loves back to health.

And there is good news to carry into this tribute. The surgery to remove the tumour, a long and delicate operation running close to seven hours, was described as a success. He faced a hard night and real pain in its wake, but he came home to rest, and the long work of recovery has begun. So from Coco and from me, with our whole hearts, to Tulsi and to Abraham: we send you our very best of health and of strength, and every ounce of the compassion and love that these few humble lines can carry across the water to you both.

You will overcome this together. Lean on each other, draw on the deep well of your faith, and know that you are held in the thoughts and prayers of far more people than you will ever meet. God bless you both. God bless America. And we will all — every one of us — overcome.

Conclusion — The Summary

Let me gather the whole of it into a single hand, the way I would close any brief.

The thesis. There are two ways through a loud world—to dominate the noise or to let it pass and listen for the one signal that matters. The second way is the introvert’s discipline, and it is not weakness. It is the most powerful instrument a human being can carry, and it is quietly run, more often than the world knows, by the very people it once mocked.

The record. Tulsi Gabbard is the living proof of that thesis. A soldier before she was a Director — Iraq during the invasion, honor graduate of her officer class, a Joint Special Operations deployment to East Africa, Lieutenant Colonel, eight years in Congress, and a decades-long, unfashionable stand against needless war.

As Director of National Intelligence she cut a bloated office by roughly forty percent, returned some seven hundred million dollars a year to the taxpayer, hardened the nation’s networks, and answered for it all without flinching — holding, through every clash, to the principle that the elected President, not the permanent bureaucracy, answers to the people. She held her course. She never once lost her compass.

The smear and the answer.

When Marxists failed, they all came down screaming their hearts out before they vanished into oblivion, made their long rounds through institutions, and tried again and again, but this time in 2026 and 2027 they are caught in a cul-de-sac, and they have no reverse gear to shift out of it. Terminus Commies, good riddance.



But as I said just a few lines up here, they will be shouting all kinds of crazy stuff…be prepared.

The Marxist left came for her over a guru myth and a family’s worst week, with the old litany of “Russian asset” and “forced out” hung on anonymous ghosts. It is fake news, and it collapses against her record and against the plain reality of the vetting that clears anyone for that seat.

The people who hate this President reached for the narrative because they had lost the argument and their moral compass. They failed. They only drew the country closer around her.

The vaults.

In her last stretch she turned three keys the town had welded shut. The Russia hoax — the manufactured 2016 assessment and the surveillance of a campaign, referred now to the Department of Justice, the same hoax that hounded the President and wounded General Michael T. Flynn, whom the state has at last made whole. The COVID record — the Fauci and Wuhan file that is the smashing centre of this account, now bound for a public hearing and a lawful reckoning with Beijing to be paid in treasure and in standing, never in blood. And the UAP files — the first honest step toward a truth the public was ready for long before its institutions were. That is a Director’s legacy. It does not fit on a wire.

The word to parents and children.

Your quiet child is not broken; your quiet child may be extraordinary. Protect the instrument. Do not let anyone talk you into brain-doping that child. And to every young woman and man told to sit down and be small: take your example from Tulsi Gabbard. Hold your course. Never give up. Always try your best. No one can ever take that from you.

The crescendo.

She gave the nation the truth as she found it—carefully, with the line between the documented and the alleged drawn in daylight—and then she laid down one of the most powerful offices on earth to stand beside the man she loves through the hardest fight of his life.

The Crescendo has arrived. Patience brings roses. And this time, the roses arrive with the crescendo they deserve.

Have a wonderful weekend, everybody—and don’t forget:

Take your time to read and to understand.



All is better than ever — but the work is not done, and it is not meant to be. The job in Iran will be finished, and so will the many others still ahead of it. Not merely completed, but completed well—carried through to an end that exceeds every expectation set for it.

President Trump gets them done. Of that, be sure. I say it plainly because I have watched the man and I trust him—and I trust the brilliant, selfless team around him, who ask for no credit and seek no camera. They are in charge, and they will see it through.

That is the whole of it: the right people, in the right place, doing the hard thing quietly, until it is done.

The future did not start now.

It began a long time ago, the moment we brought our children into this complicated world.

We are the only ones who carry that responsibility and its consequences—good or bad, they’re ours. We are the ones in charge of letting them, one day, outpace us.



Pass our Spotify House Music to your teenagers; let them dance over the weekend and enjoy the summer of 2026. Epic.





With every good wish,

Pascal Najadi

Founder and Principal

GeoStrat Agency LLC

Washington, DC



”All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1





Hence,

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13 (The Use of Spies)

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Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read—The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

The Crown Report 2026 (ref. GSA-CROWN-2026-001), filed under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004, sets out the full Iran and ‘Epic Fury 2026’ forecasting record—from the first call in January 2026 to the Bürgenstock close. Three layers are kept apart and never blended:

Established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. An independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine outlets.

The report is now released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions—English, French, German, and Italian— It is free, with no paywall.

Request your copy from me by emailing my public affairs email address: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

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