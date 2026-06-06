The threshold opening of a new strategic age. "President Trump astutely refused the off-ramp, kept his U.S. Navy Hormuz blockade, and made the quiet part the policy." — Pascal Najadi, GeoStrat Agency LLC. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman





WASHINGTON, DC: Eighty-one years ago, the United States ended the largest war in human history not with a negotiated truce but with a signature on the deck of the USS Missouri. Japan did not bargain. Japan surrendered. The terms were not split down the middle. They were dictated.

The GeoStrat Agency LLC reading from Washington, DC:

“The 47th President did not need to march on Tehran. He closed the Strait, severed the regime from the money that moved its terror, and let the apparatus of forty-seven years collapse inward under its own weight. Exactly, that is victory by stratagem, not by occupation—the enemy is subdued before the final shot is fired. It is the oldest principle in the art of war, executed in our time, five minutes’ walk from the White House and read here in full, for free, by all.”

— Pascal Najadi, Founder and Principal

From Tokyo Bay to the Persian Gulf

On 28 February 2026, that doctrine returned. It did not return to Tokyo Bay. It moved to the Near East.

President Donald Trump, the 47th President of the United States, did not open the 2026 Iran campaign in search of a better nuclear deal. He opened it to end the model of the negotiated deal itself. Operation Epic Fury was not the 2015 framework with sharper teeth. It was the rejection of that framework. Make no mistake: the man who tore up the JCPOA in his first term did not come back to write a second one.

The word that defines this hour is not “agreement.” It is total surrender. The ceremony has not yet been staged. The substance is already settled. Iran today is not negotiating the terms of a partnership. It is negotiating the terms of its own capitulation.

The Pompeo Verdict

Few Americans read the Iranian regime more clearly than Michael R. Pompeo. He ran the Central Intelligence Agency. He ran the State Department. He served President Trump through the first term, and he watched the mullahs lie across every table ever offered to them. When Pompeo speaks on Iran, he speaks from the file, not from the talking points.

Asked this spring what he would tell Tehran’s leadership, Pompeo did not reach for diplomacy. He reached for the verdict. “You’ve lost,” he said—lost the people, who no longer want this rule; lost the capacity to project terror across the region; and is about to lose the nuclear blackmail that held the world hostage.



The Strait of Hormuz reopens. The regime misses payroll. And when the payroll stops, the machine stops with it: Hezbollah, the Shia militias, the Houthis. The entire apparatus of forty-seven years runs on money it can no longer earn or move.

That is the cascade, named plainly by the man who once held the world’s deepest file on it. Pompeo has gone further still, pressing in public that the terms must hold—that Washington must not trade a historic victory for a quiet exit. We share that rigor. The pressure that broke Iran is the pressure that must finish it.

The Silence That Told The Truth

Recall the record.



On 21 January 2026, weeks before a single missile flew, we published What President Trump Did Not Say (GeoStrat Agency LLC, 21 January 2026). The President had just addressed the World Economic Forum at Davos. He spoke on sovereignty, energy realism, mass migration, Ukraine, and Greenland.



He did not say one word about Iran. Not Tehran. Not the Gulf. Not escalation. Most of the room heard nothing in that. We heard everything. We wrote then that in statecraft, silence is not neutrality—it is intention under discipline and that the closer an action draws, the quieter the language becomes.





The carriers were already moving. The airborne command post was already aloft over Zurich. The omission did not lower the odds of action. It raised them. The matter, we argued, had entered its final phase.

Five weeks later, Operation ‘Epic Fury 2026’ surfaced by surprise and with a deafening roar. The call held. And the same doctrine that read the silence before the strike now governs the silence at the close.



“We’ll just go silent,” President Trump said this month of Iran. “We’ll keep the blockade.”

Then it was the quiet before the blow. Now it is the quiet of a victor who no longer needs to threaten, because the steel is already in the water. Sun Tzu wrote it plainly: when active, feign inactivity. Davos was the feint. The blockade is the discipline. Both are the same hand.

What We Said, Before The World Caught Up

We have written this through, in sequence, ahead of the event. Let it be summarized once more, cleanly, for the reader who is meeting it now.

First, we called the opening.

Before 28 February, we read the President’s ten-to-fifteen-day ultimatum for exactly what it was—not a bluff, a countdown. A clock, not a request. The strikes were not a surprise. They were the calendar arriving.

Second, we called it the doctrine.

We wrote that this was not the JCPOA with a harder edge; it was the end of the deal era itself. When the President said on 6 March that there would be no agreement except unconditional surrender, that was not theater. That was the war aim, stated aloud.

Third, we called the instrument financial, not only kinetic.

In our analysis of the Second Act of Epic Fury, we set out that the knee would be forced by strangulation, not by occupation: the blockade, the closure of the Strait against the regime’s own commerce, the severing of Tehran from the dollars that pay its proxies. Steel and sanctions, not boots in Tehran. That is precisely how it has run.

Fourth, we called the sequence.

The same doctrine travels. Iran first, then the wider board—Caracas and Havana—in an order that is deliberate, not random. Break the keystone, and the arch follows. The map after Iran was never going to stay still.

Fifth, we called the tempo.

Every one of these readings went on the record ahead of the event, and every one has been borne out as events moved. We make no claim of perfection. We make a narrower and harder claim: to date, none of our calls on Epic Fury has been overtaken. That is the record we stand on.

The Terms Of The American Victor 2026

When the 47th President forced the mother of global terrorism toward total surrender, he did what no predecessor dared. The regime he broke turns forty-seven this year. It was not born in the streets of Tehran alone. It was incubated in the comfortable West—Ruhollah Khomeini, directing his movement from exile at Neauphle-le-Château outside Paris, handed a global platform by an establishment and a press, much of it on the left, that mistook a theocrat for a liberator. His paternal line ran back to British India; his project answered to nothing the West understood.



On 1 February 1979, he flew home to Tehran aboard a chartered Air France jet. The Islamist seizure of power that followed was branded, by the very Western networks that had romanticized it, an “Islamic Revolution.” It was no revolution. It was the opening coup of a forty-seven-year campaign of terror against the United States and the Judeo-Christian West. President Trump is the first American leader to name it for what it is—and the first to end it.

“President Trump astutely refused the off-ramp, kept his U.S. Navy Hormuz blockade, and made the quiet part the policy.” - Pascal Najadi

Latest words from the brilliant Marco Rubio confirm it.

On 2 June, just 48 hours ago, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Secretary of State Marco Rubio laid out the terms:



”Iran must commit to the disposition of the highly enriched uranium still buried deep in a mountain and to severe, long-term limitation—or outright cancellation—of enrichment itself. Not a freeze. Cancellation.”



On 4 June, in the Oval Office, President Trump was asked what would restart the war. If Iran killed American troops, he answered, that would be a good reason, and he would do it quickly.

Days earlier he had already set the posture: he could wait as long as Tehran wished. The blockade, he said, is a piece of steel.

That is not the language of a man chasing a deal. That is the language of a victor setting terms.

The signature is not yet on the page. The ceremony has not yet been staged. But the substance is settled, and the direction runs one way. Iran is no longer negotiating whether it endures as a revolutionary power.

It is negotiating how it stands down.

The Deck Is Waiting

The signature is not yet on the page. The ceremony has not yet been staged. But the substance is settled, and the direction runs one way.

Iran is no longer negotiating whether it endures as a revolutionary power. It is negotiating how it stands down. So picture it with us.

Japan has come to the Near East. Somewhere in the Arabian Sea this hour, the USS Abraham Lincoln holds station—flagship of the carrier strike group that opened Operation ‘Epic Fury 2026’, the most visible American steel in the theater, her aircraft having taken total air and sea dominance over Iran in six days.



Imagine the deck. Admiral Brad Cooper, the CENTCOM commander who ran that campaign, stands waiting. The Seal of the United States is set upon the table. A Montblanc fountain pen rests beside it. Everything is in place. All that is missing is the delegation that has not yet boarded and the signature it has not yet found the wisdom to sign.



The deck of the Missouri is no longer a page from 1945. It floats today off the Iranian coast, and its name is USS Abraham Lincoln.



It is patiently waiting, owning the clock.

A Note From The Executive Secretary

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— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies

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Invitation From GeoStrat Agency LLC — The Epic Fury 2026 Open-Source Record:

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