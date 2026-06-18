Bürgenstock, blue hour: the arrival court at the hotel entrance, high above Lake Lucerne — the ground the world reaches on Friday to seal the peace. Coco and I went up to inspect it for you earlier this year. We slip away here now and then, away from our own valley, to see my mom, Heidi and escape to a place where one can be left undisturbed. The rest stays ours. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



From the desk, 1500 K Street. The signal reached us mid-meal. Coco and I were deep into the main course—the Sunday Sauce Pasta from Grazie Nonna — that great bowl of shell-shaped lumache under a slow-simmered ragù of tender, shredded short rib and savory hot Italian sausage, $26 and worth every cent. In Paris you would pay for the same dish near the Élysée perhaps double that, so much to America First efficiency—the dish our friends across in the West Wing call brain food and swear by after a grueling day downtown.



Then the GeoStrat Agency LLC signal sentry from Yael, manning the lines, cut through the romantic evening. We did not finish at the table. Coco and I got up in a hurry; took a fast-paced stroll back, doggy bag in our hand, to the office, and there it was: Yael had already prepped the brief and laid it on my desk. So we finished the badly needed dish right here at 1500 K Street over lots of ice-cold Coca-Cola Zero—my favorite, 24/7—and went to work. Here is what we have.

WASHINGTON, DC: The war with Iran ended on the night of 17 June 2026, inside the Palace of Versailles, when President Donald J. Trump set his own hand to the Memorandum of Understanding with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The substance is sealed. What remains is the formal act — and on Friday, 19 June, it moves to a mountain I have known since boyhood: the Bürgenstock, high above Lake Lucerne, where Switzerland has thrown two thousand troops and a sealed sky around the last ceremony of this war.

He Signed It Himself

Not an envoy. Not a deputy. The President.

He signed during dinner with Emmanuel Macron, flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.



The White House released the video: Trump putting his name to the document in both English and Farsi—a dual original Tehran demanded for transparency, so that no translation could later be disputed — then turning to Rubio to pass the pen across for the other side. French reporters pressed him on the way out.



His answer ran few words:



“It is signed; we signed it in Versailles.”



A photograph of the executed copy went to Tehran and to the mediators that same night. The White House confirmed it without hedging—the agreement is now in effect. Macron lit his palace for the dinner. Trump used the table to end a war. The lens does not lie about who needed whom.



He’s our hero.



Update Situation—Washington, DC: 00:05 hrs—June 18th, 2026

Bürgenstock Ceremony for Friday, June 19th - Officially Confirmed, Yet Mobile

The Swiss Confirmation—On The Record

As of 18 June 2026, the Government of Switzerland holds the Bürgenstock ceremony firmly on its calendar. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs states that the signing is “currently scheduled for Friday, 19 June, at the Bürgenstock” in the canton of Nidwalden and that—at the request of the United States, Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar—on-site media access will be restricted to a pool of representatives from the participating countries.

Swiss military and security services mobilized up to 1000 active service duty object protection troops and Swiss Air Force and air defense parameters, securing a 46 km air corridor for safe passage.



That is the logistical footprint of an event proceeding, not one called off. The schedule was first confirmed on the record by FDFA spokesman Pierre-Alain Eltschinger on 16 June 2026 and reaffirmed in the department’s official media advisory current on 18 June 2026.



The Sequence and Its Name

Hold the timeline, because the record is the whole point of what we do here. On 15 June the framework was signed digitally—Vice President Vance for the United States, Speaker Ghalibaf for Iran, and the President as witness.



Two days later, at Versailles, the principals closed it: President Trump and President Pezeshkian. Washington says both leaders have now signed. Tehran, through its own Foreign Ministry, says the same. And Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who brokered it alongside Qatar, gave it its name—the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding—confirming it carries the endorsement of both presidents and of him as mediator. It runs, by the Vice President’s own description, about a page and a half. The smallest paper. The largest of consequences.

What The Document Actually Says

The terms were read out, point by point, by a senior American official, and Bloomberg reports it has seen a copy. Fourteen points. An immediate and permanent end to military operations on all fronts, with Lebanon named in the first line. A 60-day window to reach the final deal. The naval blockade lifted within 30 days. The Strait of Hormuz reopened, toll-free, with traffic restarting at once. Treasury waivers for Iranian crude the moment the ink dried.



A reconstruction plan of at least 300 billion dollars, financed by the region and not by the American taxpayer — the President was explicit on that. And the spine of the instrument: Iran shall not build a nuclear weapon, the enriched stockpile neutralized on site under IAEA eyes. The full written text the President will release on his own timing, in a formal setting, read aloud so no editor can garble it. He is not hiding it. He is controlling it. Those are not the same thing.

The Hook Closes The MO.U. - The Genius Of The Move



Now read it for what it is. I told you yesterday that an MOU binds no one—three decades in merchant banking taught me the acronym can mean:

”The Iran M.O.U. - ‘Maybe Only Useless’? - That was never a strike against the President. It was the key to his design. You do not hand the lunatic islamist terrorist regime in Tehran a treaty. You hand it the kind of paper it has lived on for 47 years — the framework, the letter of intent — and you set the hook inside it. Catch my drift? Do you know better understand and acknowledge President Trump‘s foresight better? I hope so.”



- Pascal Najadi

The Performance Deal: Iran Complies, Or Else…

Every benefit is performance-based. Iran touches nothing unless it performs on every line. So when Tehran signs, it does not sign from strength. It raises the white flag in the only language it allows itself to speak. This is the gold standard of what an MOU can be made to do. And it remains, by its nature, only an MOU. Both truths stand at once.



The Oil Tell

Now watch the thing the cameras never follow. Crude is coming off its war-time cliff. Brent — which the closure of Hormuz drove past 110 dollars a barrel through the spring — has fallen back to the low 80s, its weakest since early March, and it is still sliding.



The proof is already on the water: the first Iranian tankers have slipped out through the Strait, the first Iranian crude exports in two months, tracked by satellite. That is the direction that matters.



Falling-off-the-cliff oil is relief at the American pump, a lift for the American economy, and a tailwind into the midterms. I am no trader, and I never have been. I want one thing — cheaper energy and a stable peace, so our children and theirs grow up free. The barrel is telling you the war is over before the diplomats finish their photographs.

The Stick Behind Every Line

Understand what makes a performance-based deal perform. It is not goodwill. The regime in Tehran carries a 47-year record of obfuscation, of lies, of cheating every instrument it ever touched. The President knows it better than anyone, and he said so in plain words at the close of his G7 in Évian: if he does not like it, the United States goes back to shooting, back to dropping bombs — and, in his own phrase, it is amazing what bombs can do. That is the leverage behind the ink. CENTCOM is locked and loaded.



The joint force and the United States Space Force hold the overwatch, day and night, and the regime knows the map is no longer its own to hide in. Comply, and the Strait stays open, the crude flows, the country is rebuilt. Renege, and the answer is certain and overwhelming. That is the architecture. That is why this one holds.

The Call, In The Open

Credibility in this business is not claimed. It is timestamped.

On 12 January 2026, before a single American or Israeli aircraft had crossed into Iranian airspace, I published the architecture of the campaign that had not yet begun — the regime’s air defenses suppressed and blinded first, its integrated network broken by space, electronic, and air power; then the deepest sanctuaries collapsed at Fordow, Natanz, and Parchin; the IRGC command nodes struck without hesitation. I named the framework that would carry it — joint all-domain command, the orbital sensors, the standoff jammers, the deep penetrators.

Seven weeks later, on 28 February, Operation Epic Fury opened along that very line, and within ten days the United States had struck more than five thousand targets across Iran. I did not write it with the comfort of hindsight. I wrote it in the open, under my own name, while much of the world still called it unthinkable. That is the foresight Washington now reads at 1500 K Street.

The Mountain — Bürgenstock, Friday

And now to where this gets sealed before the world. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has held the line on the record: at this stage, the signing is set for Friday, 19 June, at the Bürgenstock, in the canton of Nidwalden, above Lake Lucerne — a venue proposed by the Qatari and Pakistani mediators and accepted by Washington and Tehran.

The substance was already signed at Versailles, so the mountain now does two things at once: it sets the formal hand to the Islamabad Memorandum, and it launches the 60-day negotiation round that follows it — Vice President Vance for the United States, Ghalibaf for Iran. Switzerland has not treated this as a formality.



The Federal Council has authorized a support mission of up to two thousand troops to ring the site, and the Swiss Air Force has sealed the sky in a 46-kilometre no-fly cylinder over the resort. Gabriel Lüchinger coordinates the assembly; Federal President Guy Parmelin calls the signing what it honestly is — the first step, with further talks to follow on Swiss ground.

Foreign Minister Cassis and his good offices carry the rest, the honest broker doing what Switzerland does best. And I know this mountain as I know few places on this earth. I wrote of it yesterday—the Qatari owners of the grand house, the Al Thani family, who restored it; the air force field at Buochs at its foot, where I once stood watch at nineteen, in uniform, proud; the heliport at Alpnach minutes away; Fritz Frey’s great antenna mast on the ridge.





Water on three sides. One road in. There is no better ground in Europe to seal a peace of this weight. Let the mountain that has hosted the world for a century — Adenauer’s statesmen, the Bilderberg tables, the 2024 Ukraine summit — host it once more, and this time for the end of a war.

The Record Stands

So judge us by the test we ask you to apply to the President — watch the conduct, not the noise. That mid-January call was no single lucky shot. It sits inside a continuous, timestamped record — tempo as sovereignty, no cards left, capitulation not negotiation, the endgame locked — open-source and UNCLASSIFIED under reference GSA-EF-2026-004, graded not by our own hand but by independent frontier-AI audit. We were early. We were precise. We were ahead of the field by a margin measured in days, and in places in weeks. This chapter we now close, well ahead, once and for all.



The most consequential Memorandum of Understanding of our age was signed by the man who ran the war, in a palace built for kings, and will be sealed on a Swiss mountain ringed by two thousand soldiers under a sealed sky. The Strait is open.



The tankers are moving. The crude is falling. Tehran sits at the table on Washington’s terms. True to the last second, and the one before it. A good deal. Make no mistake.

Context Film

Our special edition context film accompanies this brief on the Official GeoStrat Agency LLC YouTube channel.



· · ·

“All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1

“Hence it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13, The Use of Spies.

© GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

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GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, nonprofit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence and publishing operation at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC — a five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic.

A Note From The Executive Secretary

Let me be clear. We do not call the shots. We report when we hear one. The course was set long before this signing, and it does not change because the headlines did. Read past the noise, watch the conduct, and judge the President by what he delivers. That is how we read it here in Washington, and that is how we write it for you.

A Note On Identity & Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is an independent geostrategic intelligence and editorial firm, headquartered in Washington, DC, at 1500 K Street NW. We publish forward markers, predictive geostrategic analyses, and editorial commentary on the forces reshaping the 21st-century world order. The word “Agency” in our name stands for our doctrine — intellectual sovereignty and strategic independence — and is in no way related to, affiliated with, or connected to the Hague-based Geostrat.org or any related entity, all separate concerns with different owners and purposes.

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Our work is funded entirely by Pascal Najadi’s private resources. We hold no bank account in the agency’s name, accept no donors, sell no subscriptions, and answer to no party, government, lobby, or foreign interest in any jurisdiction. Our subscribers pay nothing. Our advertisers do not exist. Our political masters do not exist. That independence is the asset, and it is why our forward markers are delivered without fear, favor, or interference.

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UNCLASSIFIED:



The War We Called. The Peace We Called. Released Now

Out now: the GeoStrat Agency LLC Crown Report 2026, reference GSA-CROWN-2026-001 — the full forecasting record on the Iran campaign, Epic Fury 2026, from the first call in January 2026, weeks before a single aircraft crossed into Iranian airspace, to the close of the war at the Bürgenstock signing ceremony of 19 June 2026.

The whole arc, in one open file. What we said, when we said it, and how it held up: the campaign character of the action, the blind-before-strike sequencing, the launch window called weeks out, the Kharg Island endgame, the maritime-blockade Second Act — and, since 4 May, the performance-based framework, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the fall of crude into our stated band, and the formal seal on the Swiss mountain above Lake Lucerne on 19 June. Each call timestamped before it was confirmed, each outcome matched to a primary source.

Three layers, never blended: established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. We do not grade our own homework — an independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite accuracy of 8.5 out of 10 and a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine major outlets.

Released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions — English (UNCL_ENG), French (UNCL_FR), German (UNCL_GER), and Italian (UNCL_ITAL). Free. No paywall.

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Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

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Context Film

Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record around the analysis above. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

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