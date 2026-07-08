by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



They’re in Ankara right now. We were already there in June — on paper.

Two weeks before a single motorcade reached the Beştepe Presidential Complex, GeoStrat Agency LLC filed the verdict, named the play, and told you exactly how it ends.

And this M.O.U. is dead—literally as predicted.









Operation FOLDIN - The End Of NATO - Good

Fold the best of NATO into United States European Command. Redirect the trillions to America First. Secure Europe and Ukraine — without the 32 seats, the 32 vetoes, and the standing bar tab in Brussels.

We didn’t guess. We read it straight off Mark Rutte’s own lips. The Champagne-Lounge Cheerleader went on Fox to flatter the President and — live, on America’s most-watched news hour — confessed the alliance’s irrelevance in his own voice. He built our case for us.

Now watch Ankara. Day One is done. The “$1.2 trillion” tribute. The buy-American arms “big reveal”

The quiet U.S. drawdown of the air and naval power Europe cannot replace.

Europe funds. Washington commands.

Exactly as filed.

And Greenland?



We didn't hedge, and we didn't wait for anyone's permission. On 11 January 2026—while Europe's capitals were still clutching pearls and posturing from the sidelines—GeoStrat Agency LLC filed the call with precision:

Greenland as America's forward early-warning shield, the Arctic flank sealed against Russian and Chinese sanctions-busting convoys, the entire recalibration read straight off the map before it moved an inch.

“See over the horizon; shape the world before it shifts.” - Pascal Najadi, Founder

Make no mistake—that too will happen, exactly as written, the same way Epic Fury 2026 traveled from our forward marker to accomplished fact while the legacy press was still hunting for the story.

The signal was clean in January. It is still clean now.

Enjoy the signal.



Click the article link in the video frame to read:







President Trump never bought the dress. He came to finish the job — and believe me, he’ll finish it.

The dispatch that called it is UNCLASSIFIED, free, no paywall:

And the Fake News Marxist New York Times?





Cancel it.



Make no mistake—this is the same mastheaded machine that stood by while an anonymous, ghost-sourced smear was floated at DNI Tulsi Gabbard on the worst day her family will ever know, and rather than check it, the herd copy-pasted the wire and ran: marmalade in, dirt out Marxist NYT sick PR wire; a family's grief cashed for a click.







That is not journalism.

It is a $325-a-year narrative service that sells you the Marxist line and stamps it "news." So here is a signal that costs you nothing: keep the $325.

Take your wife, your husband, your partner, or your teenage kids out to a real dinner instead—money infinitely better spent, an evening a paywalled smear sheet could never give you.

Family first. America first.

And while the Times was busy manufacturing yesterday's fiction, GeoStrat Agency LLC named Operation FOLDIN before a single motorcade reached Ankara and called Greenland with precision back in January—both landing, on the record, timestamped. That is the whole difference: noise with a logo, or a signal you can set your compass by. Cancel the fiction. Keep the foreknowledge.

Enjoy the signal.

GeoStrat Agency LLC for Signal over Noise.



”We call it before it breaks—and we let the timestamps prove it.” - Pascal Najadi, Founder



”All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1



Hence,

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13 (The Use of Spies)

© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC

The beautifully restored entry hall and lobby of GeoStrat Agency LLC at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005—marble underfoot, a coffered gilt ceiling overhead, and the globe-and-pin device mark standing watch over the floor. A five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of former DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

Note From The Executive Secretary

I am Yael R. Eastman, Executive Secretary and Head of Research at GeoStrat Agency LLC. Nothing leaves this desk unread. I check every line, every date, every citation before it reaches you — because a claim we cannot stand behind is a claim we do not publish.

We do not chase the news. We call it before it breaks — and we let the timestamps prove it. That is not a boast; it is a record, filed and dated. Operation FOLDIN was named before a single motorcade reached Ankara. Greenland’s strategic repositioning was called with precision in January 2026. The Epic Fury 2026 sequence traveled from our forward-marker to accomplished fact while the legacy press was still hunting for the story. Under independent audit, our tempo scored a 8.5 out of 10 composite and ran a measured 10 to 18 days ahead of nine major Western outlets — a lead the mainstream has not matched, because they wait for permission while we read the map. Tempo and accuracy: that is the discipline, and on both we hold the record against the herd.

What you have just read rests on the public record — a settled United States enforcement action, dated, filed, and verifiable line by line. Where the Principal moves from established fact to forecast, he says so plainly, in his own words, with no blur between the two. Fact is labeled fact. Forecast is labeled forecast.

That is the standard here, and it does not bend.

Signal over noise.

Foreknowledge over fiction. When it comes to the Silent War, we are not commentators keeping score — we are Masters of it.



Make no mistake: we publish to be right, not to be loud, and we focus on picking up and collating reliable signals over listening to distracting noise.

The Principal’s Purpose and Doctrine—Reliable Signal Over Noise

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, leads by example. He delivers to every audience, freely and without barrier, highly accurate forward markers — signal over noise. He sets out to reach the younger generation, the future: the kids, the young teenagers, and all who aspire to be well informed and feel engaged. He wants them to reflect on no-nonsense, cold-eyed reporting, and on the style he brings to light — the nuance, anchored in documents and in real events he lived and handled at top government level, in crisis, across four decades.

This is his most treasured goal. He is determined that GeoStrat Agency LLC remains free and clear, by design, of any financial or political influence whatsoever. He accepts no favors from anyone. He answers only to himself and to the Lord — who guards and fences his moral compass — so that he can best serve the community and continue to champion America and Switzerland First, and Peace Through Strength. In the case of Switzerland, Peace Through Diplomacy.

He aims, in consequence, to expose any subversive movement or threat that could endanger the order of our respective constitutions. Let it be clear, stated openly here: any attempt, by any element, to approach us with so-called confidential or classified information will be reported at once to the respective agencies within the ODNI orbit.

His doctrine is our ironclad rule. See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts — because once it shifts, it is often too late. We must all work hard, each and every one of us, to keep our democratic dialogue alive and in good standing, with good manners and mutual respect.

We will not tolerate hate speech, attacks, or slurs. Any aggressive posture or veiled threat against this office, our team, or our family members will be reported directly to the respective law enforcement agencies — here in Washington, DC, and back home in Switzerland.

Our Mandate and Mission

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a non-partisan, non-profit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence and publishing operation. We advance a clear-eyed understanding of the forces reshaping the world order through rigorous research, trusted analysis, and forward markers that hold. Signal over noise. Make no mistake — our purpose is singular.

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, has chosen to place his private office and geostrategic intelligence unit here in Washington, DC — at the heart of where the world gets shaped. As a Swiss, he is loyal to his flag. And he makes one commitment clear and open: his steadfast support for the Trump doctrine, America First, and Peace Through Strength. In his view, only a strong, healthy, and prosperous United States can best serve its real and true allies — among them the Swiss Confederation, a friend of America since this great nation was founded 250 years ago.

Mr. Najadi may not be politically correct in the eyes of the woke, Marxist ideology. He says so to them plainly, and he does not care. To communicate with clarity and to hold mutual respect — that is what real partnership is built on. He has had his fill of the yes-men and the fair-weather friends, and he has no interest in looking back. Evolution moves in one direction only. Forward, by nature.

The question put to man and machine alike is binary. Left or right at the inflection point. We will be judged one day by our own decisions, and we must stop blaming others for the choices we make. There is no nanny state. That was never the idea of Swiss direct democracy, which leads the world in that respect, nor of We the People and the Founding Fathers of this great nation.

Note On Identity And Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a United States limited liability company registered at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005. It is a separate and distinct entity, unaffiliated with the Hague-based geostrat.org or any similarly named body. It holds both United States trademarks named below. It seeks no business, solicits no clients, and provides advisory services to no one. It speaks only through its two owned channels—its Substack and its YouTube. Any other voice claiming this name is impersonation.

Financial Independence

GeoStrat Agency LLC is funded entirely by the private resources of Pascal Najadi. It holds no bank account in the agency’s name. It takes no donors. It sells no subscriptions. Its subscribers pay nothing. It carries no advertisers and answers to no political masters. Our independence is our asset and power.

For The Record — No Media, No Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews. When it makes news, that is signal, not noise. There are two authorized channels and only two: the Substack at pnajadi1967.substack.com, and the YouTube channel under Pascal Najadi. Anything else bearing this name is impersonation.

Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read—The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

The Crown Report 2026 (ref. GSA-CROWN-2026-001), filed under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004, sets out the full Iran and ‘Epic Fury 2026’ forecasting record—from the first call in January 2026 to the Bürgenstock close. Three layers are kept apart and never blended:

Established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. An independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine outlets.

The report is now released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions—English, French, German, and Italian— It is free, with no paywall.

Request your copy from me by emailing my public affairs email address: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

24/7 monitored line: +1 (771) 203-0610 · 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

Context Film

Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

Trademarks & Copyright

“Epic Fury 2026” word mark — USPTO Principal Register, Serial No. 99807441. GeoStrat globe-and-pin device mark — USPTO Serial No. 99766311.

© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.