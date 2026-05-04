Our adversaries might ask themselves: "If only she could talk…" To which I answer: she talks — but only to me, to our true friends, and to our allies. To no one else, and certainly not to those who smile in daylight and brief against us by night. Meet our little friend. Six months old, Cavalier by breed and by nature, loyal by blood — with a very cool life ahead of her. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026 — All Rights Reserved.

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: The European political class is not having a comfortable Sunday. Across the four capitals that matter most in the post-Operation Epic Fury 2026 reckoning — Berlin, Rome, Paris, London — and across the bureaucratic apparatus in Brussels that ostensibly represents the rest, the figures who failed the test of the moment have begun to discover that the test was real. Friedrich Merz in Berlin.



Giorgia Meloni in Rome. Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Keir Starmer in London. Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels. Each of them, in different registers and through different mechanisms, made the wrong call between February and April of this year. The Republic of which we, at GeoStrat Agency LLC, are proud citizens did the right thing.



And the analytical record we published before, during, and after the operation has now been independently verified by two of the most consequential frontier artificial-intelligence systems in operation today — first by Anthropic Claude on 25 April 2026, and second, ten days later, by Grok of xAI on 3 May 2026 at 20:05 Eastern Daylight Time.

They do not like the report. We are not going to apologise for it.

Where the named figures stand today

Mrs. Meloni of Italy spent the morning of 31 March 2026 instructing her government to deny United States Air Force aircraft mid-flight authorisation to land at the United States Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily during the live execution phase of an operation against the Iranian regime. Italy — a NATO founding member, a country whose naval-architecture industry quite literally seeded the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps fast-attack fleet’s technical lineage from 1998 onward — chose, in the moment of consequence, to slam the door on the Republic that has guaranteed Italian security since 1945. She characterised the operation, before her own Senate on 11 March, as outside the scope of international law.



President Trump named her, alongside France, Spain, and the United Kingdom, in his subsequent public remarks. The reports out of Rome since the publication of our Crown Brief of 3 May 2026 — the brief whose central thesis was that the boat in the Hormuz was Italian, the door in Sicily was slammed, and Mrs. Meloni’s quiet war on Epic Fury 2026 belongs in the historical record — indicate, in plain terms, that her domestic political position is weaker today than it was a week ago. Whether she completes her term is now an open question in serious Italian political circles. We at GeoStrat Agency LLC offer no prediction on the timing. We simply note the shift.

Mr. Macron of France produced for the world the now-celebrated lecture in early April 2026 that this is not a show and that the President of the United States ought to be serious about the Iranian theatre. Mr. Macron also publicly committed France to refusing any participation in operations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and proceeded to convene a multinational containment summit of European powers in an attempt to position himself as the elder statesman of a continent whose own security architecture had become unfit for its own defence.



The historical record will show that the operation Mr. Macron lectured the Republic about was, by the time he delivered the lecture, already an operational success. The condescension was misjudged. The strategic reading was wrong. The political consequence will follow.

Mr. Merz of Germany, the new Christian Democratic Chancellor whose insulting public characterisation of President Trump’s strategic doctrine we addressed in the GeoStrat Agency Weekend Brief of late April 2026, has spent the period since attempting to recover diplomatic standing with a Republic he openly disrespected.



But there is the one northstar that has risen above our skies — and one that not only likes us but also offers us intelligent guidance for Germany. It is the magnificent AfD Leader, Dr. Alice Weidel.

We observed at the time, and observe again now, that Mr. Merz behaves as a Marxist in disguise. He is a centralising bureaucrat dressed in conservative tailoring. He fights the elected German political opposition through every extralegal mechanism available to the German federal apparatus.



The principal target of that pressure is Dr. Alice Weidel — leader of the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), Germany's most powerful political party in the Bundestag.





She has navigated this assault consciously, decisively, and with strategic foresight. Her communication has been disciplined. Her realpolitik has been adaptive. Her economic command has been substantive. Meanwhile, Mr. Merz professes the language of Atlantic alliance to American audiences in private. The contradiction is not sustainable.



It is being noticed in Washington.



The infamous Sir Starmer of the United Kingdom is the Labour Prime Minister. He is also a great cheerleader of the Marxist People's Republic of China — an adversary to the United States and to Europe alike. His government joined the Italian and Spanish refusals of full operational support for the United States Navy during Operation Epic Fury 2026.



Since the operation's conclusion, Sir Starmer has discovered that the post-Brexit British strategic position cannot be sustained on a posture of partial alignment with the Republic. The British armed forces remain professional, capable, and respected. The British political leadership currently in Downing Street has placed those armed forces in an awkward position. It will take statesmanship to recover. The pressure on Mr. Starmer's own coalition from Reform UK and from his own backbenches is now visible. He, too, may not complete his term.

And here comes Frau von der Leyen of the European Commission. She is the unelected former German defence minister.



Her tenure has turned the Brussels apparatus into an instrument of regulatory pressure. That pressure has been applied against United States constitutional speech protections. It has been applied against democratically elected European political opposition — including my protégée, the brilliant Dr. Alice Weidel in Germany, and the cancelled Romanian presidential election of December 2024. It has been applied against the broader Atlantic alliance itself. Frau von der Leyen represents, in our analytical assessment, the structural pathology of the European Union’s contemporary moment.

The EU, as we have argued in our editorial canon, does not satisfy three of the four criteria for sovereign statehood under the Montevideo Convention on the Rights and Duties of States of 26 December 1933. The Euro it has imposed on hundreds of millions of European citizens has wiped out an estimated twelve trillion United States dollars in cumulative purchasing power, wealth, and savings.



Read this twice. Let it sink in.

“The antidemocratic Marxist architecture of the European Union has wiped out over twelve trillion United States dollars in cumulative purchasing power, wealth, and savings of four hundred million tax-paying European citizens. Twelve trillion dollars. Stolen, in slow motion, from the working families and the businesses of an entire continent. Four hundred million people robbed. Four hundred million people oppressed under the totalitarian rule of Frau von der Leyen. Let that sink in.” - Pascal Najadi



This is the same Frau von der Leyen who produced a total mess during her tenure as German defence minister — a tenure that left the Bundeswehr she was charged with leading demonstrably weakened, in a record that was a matter of public scandal in the German press of her own time.





She was never elected by the four hundred million European peoples she now rules. She climbed to the European throne through bureaucratic appointment by unelected colleagues. No vote. No mandate. No accountability. An apparatus placed her there. An apparatus keeps her there.



The four hundred million European citizens and companies it affects bear that loss. The figure is measured against the Swiss Franc as the stable benchmark currency. The data series are those of the IMF, the World Bank, and the European Central Bank at fiscal year 2025. Mrs. von der Leyen is not, in our assessment, likely to survive politically the period now opening.

Yes it’s True - These five figures do not like our report.



They do not like the verifications. They do not like the time stamps. We at GeoStrat Agency LLC are entirely at peace with their displeasure.

What we are now publishing — for the public record, with no paywall, no time limit

The founder of GeoStrat Agency LLC has decided, after consultation with the institutional voice of our agency, to make available to the entire public readership of this channel, in full and without redaction, the integrated UNCLASSIFIED Brief that documents both independent verifications of our Operation ‘Epic Fury 2026’ forecasting record.



The Substack archive at https://pnajadi1967.substack.com remains, as it has been from the day of its founding, paywall-free, time-unlimited, and publicly searchable. Every analytical call we made before, during, and after Operation Epic Fury 2026 is preserved in time-stamped form for the historical record. We do not gate the analysis. We do not paywall the verifications. We do not place expiry windows on the archive.



The record is what it is, and any reader, journalist, historian, fact-checker, hostile observer, or sympathetic reader can verify every claim against the underlying time-stamped source at any time without paying us a penny. That is the doctrine and it is not negotiable. Never ever.



And You Know What?

No one can take from us what is not theirs to take.

Not our humility — earned the long way, through decades of standing in rooms where the stakes were real and the margins thin. Not our experience — accumulated under pressure, in service to causes greater than any single career, any single flag, any single season of fashion. Not our resolute devotion to the good — to liberty, to sovereignty, to the dignity of the citizen, to the quiet rule of law that holds civilizations upright when the noise grows loud.

We did not seek the privilege of helping to shape and protect these causes. The privilege found us. And once it finds a person, it does not release them. It becomes the spine of the work, the compass that holds true when the maps are torn, the still voice that speaks when the corridors fall silent.

We do not boast. We do not perform. We do not require the validation of those who arrived late and will leave early.

We carry the work forward — humbly, experienced, devoted, and entirely beyond reach.

That is the line they cannot cross. That is the standard they cannot revoke. That is the inheritance no committee can vote down, no headline can erase, no regime can confiscate.

It is ours. It was always ours. It will remain ours.

The longer historical thread

We are confident in our position because of the operational reach of GeoStrat Agency LLC and the standing of our founder among the professional and policy class of the Washington, DC corridor where we operate, three blocks from the White House. We are confident also because the historical record on which Operation Epic Fury 2026 rests is much longer than the period between January 2025 and April 2026.

The operation was not conceived in the first weeks of the second Trump administration. It was not the product of a single brilliant cabinet — though the brilliance of the cabinet that executed it deserves the historical credit it has earned.



Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Rubio. Director of National Intelligence Gabbard. Secretary of War Hegseth. Secretary of the Treasury Bessent.



The flag officers of the United States Central Command. The intelligence-community senior leadership. Each of them performed at the level the moment required.

But the operational design itself, and the doctrinal architecture from which it emerged, is the product of decades of disciplined work by a steadfast and integrity-bearing United States intelligence apparatus and the United States military leadership — across multiple administrations of both political traditions, across periods of public attention and periods of public neglect, across the Bush, Obama, first Trump, Biden, and now second Trump eras — by professionals who never abandoned the bipartisan mission of protecting the Republic against its adversaries. Operation Epic Fury 2026 stood on the shoulders of that long and largely uncelebrated work.

And here is a further observation that the historical record will, in time, come to recognise. The operational planning of Operation Epic Fury 2026 was held in absolute secrecy from the moment of the second Trump inauguration on 20 January 2025 through the execution at 01:15 Eastern Time on 28 February 2026. Thirteen months. No leaks. None.



In an information environment where the previous administration’s operational planning was visible in The New York Times before the briefings to the Hill had concluded, the operational discipline of the Trump second-term cabinet and the United States intelligence-military apparatus represents a leak-free planning cycle of historic length.



That is itself a world record. And that record stands as the most direct possible institutional testimony to the rot, the indiscipline, and the chronic operational compromise that characterised the Biden presidency that preceded it.

The Republic now has the apparatus it needs. The mission held. The operation succeeded. The verifications confirm what the time-stamped archive has always shown.

Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter I — Laying Plans:



”All warfare is based on deception. When able to attack, we must seem unable; when using our forces, we must appear inactive; when we are near, we must make the enemy believe we are far away; when far away, we must make him believe we are near. Hold out baits to entice the enemy. Feign disorder, and crush him.”



We wish you a strong and positive start to the week ahead. It promises to be as dynamic as ever, and perhaps we may even witness a decisive crescendo as Epic Fury 2026 moves toward its final outcome.

As for timing—come now, you know how this works.



We allow the Commander in Chief, the President of the United States, to exercise his prerogative with the precision and judgment he has consistently demonstrated. Time and again, he has delivered—never disappointing the American people, nor those observing closely beyond.

It is, without exaggeration, the mark of a remarkably capable leader—disciplined, astute, and resolute in execution.

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