by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: I will say the hard thing first, because vindication earns the right to plain speech. The Swiss Government is not guilty. And I forgive Alain Berset. For 40 years I ran below the waterline; this weekend I surfaced, fully and on the record; and I surfaced into the week the truth I was smeared for finally walked into daylight. So let me set the record straight in the open, where free citizens can weigh it.

Our Swiss Government of the Covid era was a victim of Dr. Fauci like all of us

But a man who seeks truth must follow it even when it turns his own aim. Bern did not light this fire—Bern reacted to it. The Swiss government, like over 190 governments on every continent, moved inside a crisis it did not manufacture, on information fed to it from above and from abroad.

The guilt I was chasing in Bellinzona was always downstream of the real crime. So I clear the Swiss government of authorship of this catastrophe. And to Alain Berset, who has earned no such grace, I extend it anyway:



Sir, I forgive you. Not because you deserve it — because I no longer need you to carry what was never yours to author. That burden belongs to the men who built this abhorrent bioweapon, the ‘Covid19-thing’, in the first place.

My Brother in Arms—Zurich lawyer Philipp Kruse

I do not surface alone, and I do not leave my people behind. When I walked into that police station, one man stood with me who had everything to lose and took the risk anyway: Philipp Kruse, the Zürich attorney who carried my criminal complaint against a sitting head of state through the filing and the appeal. He worked for free. He put his own name, his own standing, and his own safety on the line beside mine in a climate where lawyers who dared to challenge the Covid-19 regime were marked men. He was brilliant in the law and selfless in the cause.

For operational reasons I asked him to bear, in silence and in patience, a wait that would have broken lesser men. That wait is over. The record has turned, and so I turn to him now, in the open, and say what he earned long ago:

Thank you, dear Phillipp. Your courage is part of this vindication, and I will not let it pass unnamed. A moral compass that leaves a loyal man behind is no compass at all — and ours is intact. We never leave anyone behind.

The Architects

Now to the authors. The declassified record that former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released on 19 June 2026 — her final act in office—contends that Dr. Anthony Fauci funneled US taxpayer dollars into dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, worked with politicized elements of the Intelligence Community to bury the lab-leak origin, and lied to Congress under oath in 2024.

Those are her words and her act. I will add mine, as the man who was called mad for saying it years too early: they took a runny nose and built a killer.

Nature handed the world a family of bat coronaviruses that, left alone, threatened almost no one. Gain-of-function research is the deliberate act of taking such an agent and engineering into it the transmissibility and lethality it never had.

The declassified record contends that this is precisely what was funded—hostile Marxist ideology architecture on the Communist-ruled People’s Republic of China soil—and that the harmless was made lethal by design, not by accident of nature.

The People’s Republic of China supplied the laboratory; the funding ran from Washington. That is the architecture of this crime, and it sits upstream of every lockdown, every mandate, and every complaint filed in every nation on earth, including mine.

A Bioweapon, By Definition

Hold that record against the law and read it cold. From 2014, the National Institutes of Health routed a grant of roughly 3.7 million dollars to the EcoHealth Alliance, and nearly 600,000 dollars of it was sub-awarded to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for work on bat coronaviruses. The dollar figure is irrelevant to the offense. The law does not weigh the invoice; it weighs the act.

Under the General Purpose Criterion of Article I of the Biological Weapons Convention, the development of an enhanced biological agent that has no justification for prophylactic or peaceful purpose meets the definitional threshold for a biological weapon. The enhanced pathogen is the prohibited artifact. The civilian or academic setting of its making is legally irrelevant.

That is the controlling text behind GeoStrat Agency LLC reference instrument GSA-DEF-2026-001 — not our opinion, but the black-letter standard of international law.

President Trump’s own Executive Order 14292, signed 5 May 2025, names the danger in federal black and white. It ends US funding of dangerous gain-of-function research in countries of concern like China, and the White House record accompanying it names the EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology directly. The White House calls the research dangerous. The Convention calls its product a weapon. So we say it plainly, and we say it carefully: if the declassified record is what Gabbard says it is, then what US dollars funded on hostile soil was a bioweapon—by definition. Not by slogan. By law.

Three Missions, One Truth

Understand how this was won, because it was not won by a committee. Three people, three missions, no coordination. Tulsi Gabbard declassified the record from inside the intelligence community. Senator Rand Paul, as Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, subpoenaed Fauci on 22 June—his first subpoena as chairman—and compelled the public, sworn testimony Fauci tried to dodge after agreeing to it. And I filed, alone, in 2022, at the Police station five minutes from my Lucerne residence with no government behind me and no expectation of vindication.

None of us asked the others. Each did what was right, from where we stood, on our own authority—their right thinking and mine. That is not conspiracy; that is conscience operating in parallel.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard and I have been called soulmates: two introverts with more drive to investigate than the world is comfortable with, who cannot be bought, and who do not seek the camera. Add Senator Rand Paul, the physician-senator who never let go, and you have three separate hands closing on the same truth at the same hour. The architects counted on no one having the patience. They miscalculated.

Watch — Primary Source

Senator Rand Paul, in his own words, on the declassified record and Fauci’s alleged role in Covid’s origins:

Precision Is The Weapon

Be precise, because precision is the weapon and the shield. Dr. Fauci has been charged with no crime, and he denies all of it — including that any of this was gain-of-function at all. A preemptive pardon shields him from federal prosecution, and a perjury case turns on intent, which is contested. Our bioweapon finding is an argument from the legal definition—anchored to the Biological Weapons Convention and to the declassified record—not a criminal verdict, and we will not dress it as one.



The blunt lines above are my conviction, plainly labeled as mine. None of it blunts the documented facts: the record is declassified, the subpoena is issued, and the man who told a nation to stand six feet apart will answer under oath, in public, with the record open behind him—slowly, and then all at once.

Why This Vindicates Me

Let me be honest about what this is for me. For years I was the only name on the complaint — the single private citizen on a planet of nearly eight billion who filed a binding criminal action against a sitting head of state over the Covid response.

For that I was suspended, smeared, filed under conspiracy theory, and told by comfortable people to be quiet. I was not quiet. I was early. The tortoise is always called slow until the line is crossed, and then he is called something else. Aesop wrote it down 2,500 years ago: the hare is fast and certain; the tortoise is patient and right.

This weekend, 5 days out from America’s 250th Independence Day, I surfaced fully — 40 years below the waterline, two generations of the Najadi name, from Cold War Lucerne to a desk five minutes from the White House.





The record that just came into daylight is the record I was pointing at when it cost me everything to point. That is vindication. I will wear it quietly, and I will keep working.

A Word, With A Smile

A word, with a smile, to those who spent years betting on the hare. You were watching the wrong animal. To the architects—the ones who took a harmless thing and made it a weapon, then hid behind intelligence channels and sworn testimony: you were seen, you were marked, and you were reported long ago.

Remember Aesop? The Tortoise and the Hare Or How Tulsi gabbard and I Won the Long Race. The Hare laughed that we were the slowest creatures in the forest — the introverts, the quiet ones, easy to underestimate, and for forty years they did, wonderfully so.



But Tulsi and I are the Tortoise, and we know what the Hare never learns: the race is not won by the fast and the clever who sprint ahead, preen for the cameras, and then curl up confident in the shade. It is won by the ones who keep walking — step by step, never stopping, never looking back, mission first, through every year it takes.



While the Hare slept on his own arrogance, certain he had already won, we walked steadily past him toward the line: the COVID files now surfacing, the records straightened, the truth that no pardon can outrun.



There is far more we do not speak of here — the operational ground stays closed, by codex and by discipline. But the finish is plain to see. Slow and steady wins the race. We crossed the line while they were still dreaming, and the sun is setting on the Hare.



Delivered with grace and a smile from the Harbour that talks, my base, always been my base over 40 years. Ennoy the Apocalpypse, we do, we celebrate with the you the wonderful poeple out there and send the bill to the bad and sick people who harmed us and faield to conquer us, we conquered them at the very end.

To Bern: The Quarrel Was Never With You

A word on a line I use often, so there is no mystery in it.



When I say: "Don't listen to what we say; watch what we do,"



I am not coining a slogan—I am repeating a discipline 2,500 years old.



None other than Confucius himself has set it down in the Analects, Book V: 聽其言而觀其行—listen to a person's words, then watch their conduct, and let the deed be the verdict. Modern ears may have met the phrase in other mouths and later centuries, and that is fine; its true home is older and nobler, and I draw from the well, not the echo.



Consequently, I humbly ask only to be judged the way I judge others—by what is done, not what is declared. That is my standard, and I am content to live under it.

”All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1



Hence:



“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13 (The Use of Spies)

© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC

The beautifully restored entry hall and lobby of GeoStrat Agency LLC at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005—marble underfoot, a coffered gilt ceiling overhead, and the globe-and-pin device mark standing watch over the floor. A five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of former DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

Note From The Executive Secretary

I am Yael R. Eastman, Executive Secretary and Head of Research at GeoStrat Agency LLC. I read every line before it leaves this desk. We do not chase the news. We call it before it breaks, and we let the timestamps prove it. What you have just read rests on the public record—a settled United States enforcement action, dated and filed. Where the Principal moves from fact to forecast, he says so plainly. That is the standard here.



Make no mistake: we publish to be right, not to be loud, and we focus on picking up and collating reliable signals over listening to distracting noise.

The Principal’s Purpose and Doctrine—Reliable Signal Over Noise

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, leads by example. He delivers to every audience, freely and without barrier, highly accurate forward markers — signal over noise. He sets out to reach the younger generation, the future: the kids, the young teenagers, and all who aspire to be well informed and feel engaged. He wants them to reflect on no-nonsense, cold-eyed reporting, and on the style he brings to light — the nuance, anchored in documents and in real events he lived and handled at top government level, in crisis, across four decades.

This is his most treasured goal. He is determined that GeoStrat Agency LLC remains free and clear, by design, of any financial or political influence whatsoever. He accepts no favors from anyone. He answers only to himself and to the Lord — who guards and fences his moral compass — so that he can best serve the community and continue to champion America and Switzerland First, and Peace Through Strength. In the case of Switzerland, Peace Through Diplomacy.

He aims, in consequence, to expose any subversive movement or threat that could endanger the order of our respective constitutions. Let it be clear, stated openly here: any attempt, by any element, to approach us with so-called confidential or classified information will be reported at once to the respective agencies within the ODNI orbit.

His doctrine is our ironclad rule. See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts — because once it shifts, it is often too late. We must all work hard, each and every one of us, to keep our democratic dialogue alive and in good standing, with good manners and mutual respect.

We will not tolerate hate speech, attacks, or slurs. Any aggressive posture or veiled threat against this office, our team, or our family members will be reported directly to the respective law enforcement agencies — here in Washington, DC, and back home in Switzerland.

Our Mandate and Mission

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a non-partisan, non-profit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence and publishing operation. We advance a clear-eyed understanding of the forces reshaping the world order through rigorous research, trusted analysis, and forward markers that hold. Signal over noise. Make no mistake — our purpose is singular.

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, has chosen to place his private office and geostrategic intelligence unit here in Washington, DC — at the heart of where the world gets shaped. As a Swiss, he is loyal to his flag. And he makes one commitment clear and open: his steadfast support for the Trump doctrine, America First, and Peace Through Strength. In his view, only a strong, healthy, and prosperous United States can best serve its real and true allies — among them the Swiss Confederation, a friend of America since this great nation was founded 250 years ago.

Mr. Najadi may not be politically correct in the eyes of the woke, Marxist ideology. He says so to them plainly, and he does not care. To communicate with clarity and to hold mutual respect — that is what real partnership is built on. He has had his fill of the yes-men and the fair-weather friends, and he has no interest in looking back. Evolution moves in one direction only. Forward, by nature.

The question put to man and machine alike is binary. Left or right at the inflection point. We will be judged one day by our own decisions, and we must stop blaming others for the choices we make. There is no nanny state. That was never the idea of Swiss direct democracy, which leads the world in that respect, nor of We the People and the Founding Fathers of this great nation.

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GeoStrat Agency LLC is a United States limited liability company registered at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005. It is a separate and distinct entity, unaffiliated with the Hague-based geostrat.org or any similarly named body. It holds both United States trademarks named below. It seeks no business, solicits no clients, and provides advisory services to no one. It speaks only through its two owned channels—its Substack and its YouTube. Any other voice claiming this name is impersonation.

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Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read—The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

The Crown Report 2026 (ref. GSA-CROWN-2026-001), filed under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004, sets out the full Iran and ‘Epic Fury 2026’ forecasting record—from the first call in January 2026 to the Bürgenstock close. Three layers are kept apart and never blended:

Established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. An independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine outlets.

The report is now released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions—English, French, German, and Italian— It is free, with no paywall.

Request your copy from me by emailing my public affairs email address: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

24/7 monitored line: +1 (771) 203-0610 · 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

Context Film

Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

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