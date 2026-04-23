Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
6d

Nothing left but the crying. Trump and his team have been brilliant, I feel priveleged to have had a place on the sidelines.

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David Walk's avatar
David Walk
6d

I have believed you and your no.2 were legit and you guys are spot on on your assessments in my opinion. One thing going on now is Kharg Is is at or very close to storage capacity. That means the Iranian oilfield will have to shut in and stop producing. When this happens the reservoirs will start detesting. Some wells will never come back many will take months for reservoir pressure to come up.secondary and tertiary production will either never come back or will need extensive working over and completion. It will take years to decades to reach pre war production levels. I have been in the oil business 52 yrs so far. I think IRGC have screwed themselves and Iran at this point.

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