Oval Office, April 23, 2026 — President Donald J. Trump addresses the press with measured certainty, stating Tehran “has no cards left,” affirming U.S. “total control,” and underscoring that he is “in no rush” as the endgame moves firmly on Washington’s time.



by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman





PREFACE: We Do Not Sell Power - We Assess It

I received a number of phone calls from friends today accusing me of somehow acting as a PR node for President Trump and his cabinet. To those friends, I want to address this here and now, clearly and without ambiguity, because it saves all of us time. We do not sell President Trump, his cabinet, or anyone else. We assess. That is what we do, and that is all we do.



Our assessments are grounded in the Constitution, in law, in publicly available information, and in disciplined OSINT. We have never accepted, and we will never accept, favors of any kind, no mandates, no fees, no tips, and no back-channel inducements.



NOTE:



“Most importantly, if any subversive element were ever to approach us and attempt to offer so-called state secrets, confidential material, or classified information or data, we would report that individual immediately to the FBI. Simple. Clear. Final.” - Pascal Najadi

Yes, it is true that throughout my entire professional life I have supported the idea of a strong United States, long before the doctrines of America First and Peace Through Strength were formally articulated and enacted as the defining doctrine of the Trump presidencies.



Over the decades, I have dealt with U.S. presidents, senior cabinet members, former senior intelligence community operatives, congressmen, congresswomen, and senators. Yet I never engaged in political machinations. I always preferred neutrality, a bipartisan constitutional lens, and a military, defense, and security-oriented long-game field of analysis, not political positioning and not personal ambition.



Politics, frankly, is not for me. Nor is greed. The same applies to my second-in-command and Head of Research, Yael Eastman. Politics is for those born to be politicians. Our lane is different. Our duty is to observe, assess, and call things as they are.

I came of age intellectually during the Reagan presidency. I admired Ronald Reagan deeply and learned much from his decisiveness, his elegance, and his remarkable ability to remain in touch with ordinary Americans while carrying the burdens of high office. He remains an ideal in my book.



After his tenure, I observed, in broad terms, a series of Oval Office occupants who were either not the brightest candles in the room, morally skewed, or responsible for foolish wars and poor strategic judgment.



And now we come to President Trump and his cabinet. It is my right as a free-thinking individual to admire them. To me, they have proven rock solid, direct, without pretense, and unusually consistent in keeping their promises.



One does not need to hyperventilate every time a nuance appears. One needs to observe carefully what a leader actually does with the immense power vested in him. As a former senior strategic investment banker who took part in negotiations in the highest offices of the United States in the early 2000s, I learned how to read between the aisles and between the lines.



Yael and I also learned early, through our respective military services, to adhere to one disciplined rule above all others: never miss a hostile signal or an incoming attack. In wartime, there are no second chances, and luck is a rare commodity whether the battlefield is on land, at sea, or in the air.

And let me finish this monologue once and for all with full clarity. My Persian-Jewish roots on my father’s side, the Nejad family of Shiraz, belong to one of the oldest uninterrupted Judaic lineages in history, and I am proud of that. At the same time, as a Swiss former Air Force officer, I believe in peace, freedom, and diplomacy before kinetics become necessary.



What President Trump and his team achieved with Epic Fury is, in my judgment, unequivocally off the charts, a 15 out of 10 in strategic effect, tempo, and outcome. The subsequent peace dividend, the expansion potential of the Abraham Accords, and the immediate opening for a new phase of regional stabilization and socio-economic and technological growth amount to something extraordinary. For results like that, neither I nor Yael Eastman need to “sell” President Trump in any form.



He has sold himself to the toughest market place there is, through outcomes, and most importantly through delivery to the American people, the United States and her allies, Israel, and millions of Iranians who deserve liberation from tyranny. People should show a little more respect for that.

He is a self-made billionaire, a record peacemaker, and at his age maintains a harsher work schedule than most CEOs at any major bank or global firm.



Thank you for reading these lines. It mattered to me, and to our operation, to state this plainly, firmly, and with the clarity required when one is defending a line.





WASHINGTON DC: Just a few hours ago, during a press interaction in the Oval Office at the White House, Donald J. Trump delivered a series of remarks that, taken together, reflected not urgency, but composure anchored in strategic finality.



Speaking in the early afternoon hours, in response to repeated questions on the evolving Iran situation, the President’s tone remained measured, almost transactional, as he laid out his position with striking clarity.



He stated that Tehran, as we predicted already back in January 2026, long bwfore ‘Epic Fury’ even became knwn to you, “has no cards left,” reinforcing this assessment by noting that the United States retains “total control” and can act “when we want,” thereby signaling both operational dominance and discretionary tempo.



At no point did he convey haste; on the contrary, he emphasized he was “in no rush,” a deliberate choice of words underscoring that time pressure now rests entirely with the opposing side.

Reflecting on missed opportunities, he added, like he said before, “They should have made a deal—now it’s much harder,” framing the current state as the consequence of prior refusal. He further characterized the situation by stating Iran is being “absolutely decimated,” yet paired that with a broader assertion of inevitability:



“Regardless what happens, we win.”



Delivered from the Oval Office, in the formal setting of presidential authority, these remarks formed a coherent narrative—one of control, patience, and a conflict already transitioning from contest to conclusion.



What we are witnessing now is the disciplined execution of a pre-shaped totally transparent battlespace transitioning into its terminal phase.



As Donald Trump has made unmistakably clear—“We have total control of the situation… we can act when we want, where we want”—this is no longer a reactive conflict but a controlled environment.



​Trump Tempo - From Washington with Love



The United States has achieved what military doctrine defines as full-spectrum dominance, and with it comes the most decisive lever in warfare: time. As we reported previously, once kinetic superiority is established across air, sea, cyber, and space domains, the requirement for continuous strikes disappears.



Transparent Battlespace - No One Can Escape



The system has already been decided. Trump reinforced this reality with strategic bluntness: “They should have made a deal. Now it’s much harder.”



This means bluntly spoknem and in operational military terms, the adversary is no longer maneuvering within a contested space—it is being processed within a closed system real time intelligence gathering spycraft of an efficiency never seen before - All governed by President Trump’s tempo.



”When regimes collapse, most are surprised, any ruined.” - Pascal Najadi



DNI Tulsi Gabbard — a battle-proven leader — serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve , with combat deployments to Iraq (medical unit) and service in Kuwait (Military Police), bringing front-line operational experience into the highest level of U.S. intelligence command.

That system is underpinned by an intelligence architecture of exceptional depth and by the highest possilbe degree of applied doctrinal and operational discipline.

Under DNI Tulsi Gabbard, the full constellation of 18 U.S. intelligence agencies operates in synchronized alignment, ingesting and fusing data across every domain.



This includes sensitive, high-value streams from allied services such as Mossad, whose covert networks inside Iran provide granular insight into movements, communications, and internal fragmentation.



As the magnificent Karoline Leavitt stated, “The President is in constant command… every option remains on the table, and our forces are fully prepared.”



That preparedness is embedded in a 5th-generation system-of-systems kill chain that continuously maps, tracks, and assigns targets across kinetic and non-kinetic domains. Every signal, every transaction, every attempt at concealment is captured. There are no blind spots left. The battlespace is fully transparent.

Watertight CENTCOM Hormuz-Blockade - No Money-No Honey

Within this architecture, the role of Scott Bessent defines the decisive second act. “We are targeting illicit financial networks… denying access to the global financial system,” he has stated—and that is precisely what is unfolding.



The battlefield has now shifted from geography to liquidity. Iranian financial channels—formal and shadow—are being systematically identified, mapped, and severed.

This is not another traditional sanctions policy; it is the total financial isolation enforced in real time. All global banking conduits across jurisdictions, correspondent relationships, illicit clearing mechanisms, and covert funding pipelines are all being exposed and dismantled.

The effect is systemic and simply nice to observe, to be blunt:

“The psychosis suffering remants of the fallen, decapitated and fractured iranian islamist terrorist regime is being deprived of oxygen. Without liquidity, command structures fracture, logistics collapse, and governance becomes impossible. This is financial warfare at its most refined—and most final.” - Pascal Najadi

Op. ‘Epic Fury’: The Second Act — Rubio’s Quiet Command of Financial Power



The Second Act of Epic Fury is now reverberating across the global banking and financial system, and it bears the unmistakable imprint of disciplined statecraft under SecState Marco Rubio—a man for whom I have deep admiration, and whose style I very much appreciate.

Tireless top diplomat and astute negotiator, Secretary of State Marco Rubio—ever engaged, even in transit—alongside his close operational counterpart, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, working around the clock in constant contact with CENTCOM and regional commanders across the U.S. military. A battle-proven leader respected by the men and women in uniform, seen here aboard Air Force One accompanying their Commander-in-Chief, President Donald J. Trump.

This astute statesman is simply brilliant and, in my view, very likely a future President of the United States—one capable not merely of carrying forward the Trump doctrines of America First and Peace Through Strength, but of sharpening and amplifying them with his own disciplined authority. Just saying.

And so far, we were not trailing events—we were ahead of them by weeks, while the mainstream news agencies were still catching up, with a demonstrated accuracy range of roughly 95 to 100 percent.



CHECKMATE-Iran & How GeoStrat Agency's Black Box Crushed The New York Times and the world's Mainstream Media on 'Epic Fury' Tempo, Accuracy, and Early Signal Detection



That is not luck, and it is not noise. It is the product of our own black box, a scalable and adaptable mix of—what we call ‘Doctrine Network Analysis’ and ‘Red Teaming’—Red Teaming is a structured military technique to simulate the adversary and expose vulnerabilities in one’s own plans. Those combined, and our ability to cut out political and mainstream noises and distractions, allow us to map, test, and interpret the geometry of any strategic situation, in any theater, under any set of highly mobile moving and time compressed conditions.

There is in him this rare combination of precision, calm authority, and that almost nonchalant command presence which makes hard power look effortless. Long before assuming this office, Rubio had already established himself as a figure of unusual strategic clarity on sanctions architecture, adversarial finance, and the use of economic statecraft as an instrument of national power.



Today, that doctrine is no longer theoretical. It is being executed with precision. Under his direction, diplomatic channels, Treasury mechanisms, and intelligence inputs are being aligned into a coherent enforcement framework that reaches far beyond conventional policy tools. And then there are his one-liners—sharp, clean, and devastatingly effective—already becoming click hits across social media, because they carry what most political language lacks: brevity, force, and unmistakable authority.



​’Lucky Strike’ Fast Boats - Lucky No More



The recent fast-boat incidents in the Strait of Hormuz must be understood through this lens. These 30–40 foot twin outboard or inlay turbo-diesel propulsed boats, capable of attack speeds between 40 and 50 knots depending on sea state, represent fragmented, desperate, hasty attempts by residual elements behaving like a lunatic bunch or pirates to just to signal their presence.



The U.S. Navy intelligence knows those originally Italian-built, copy-paste design limitations in full. Their acoustic, mechanical, and propulsion signatures—the entire noise and rooster-tail profile they generate underway—are already calibrated into the tracking libraries of CENTCOM’s airborne and seaborne intercept platforms, surveillance drones and their respective strike systems. These are not unknown objects—they are familiar signatures inside a fully mapped battlespace. Their attacks—small arms fire directed at commercial vessel bridges—are tactically negligible but strategically revealing.



They also confirm that the once centralized command control has completely degraded into localized drug runner thugs-like improvisation displayed akin to a slapstick movie scene.

As a simple add-on, even Luciano Benetton—an Italian industrial and casual apparel magnate—at one stage appeared to view Iran as a commercial opportunity, notably through his highway restaurant chain Autogrill, a roughly $3–5 billion-per-year business, reflecting how infrastructure-linked expansion once extended into markets that are now fully exposed under a very different strategic reality.

More broadly, Italy—like several EU economies with longstanding industrial and energy linkages—operated within a landscape where commercial engagement with Iran at times intersected with evolving sanctions regimes, including the use of complex and opaque cross-border corporate structures and compliance arbitrage.

These patterns have been extensively monitored and are well understood in Washington, forming part of the wider financial and intelligence picture now underpinning enforcement and oversight.



As Lindsey Graham warned:



“If they escalate, we should hit them hard—decisively and overwhelmingly.”



The reality is that such escalation pathways are already preemptively neutralized. CENTCOM’s integrated sensor-to-shooter loops—drawing from United States Space Force orbital assets, U.S. Air Force ISR platforms, U.S. Navy P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, and surface and subsurface naval systems—create a continuous detection envelope.



High-grade SIGINT, ELINT, radar, and sonar systems “listen” and scan across vast maritime areas, identifying even small, fast-moving objects in real time. Once detected, classification and engagement follow within minutes. This is not a reactive posture—it is a standing execution grid.



President Trump issued the Shoot to Kill Order - ‘Ordine Libero’

As demonstrated repeatedly in Caribbean counter-narcotics operations, where U.S. forces have intercepted and destroyed high-speed smuggling vessels, the same doctrine now applies here: detect, fix, track, and eliminate. There is no maneuver space left for hostile actors.



And the ​Gold Medal ’Factor Kharg’? - Already CENTCOM Controlled—No Rush

At the strategic level, the blockade is already decisive. It is not an intention—it is an achieved condition. The Strait of Hormuz is under full surveillance and interdiction control. Nothing of significance moves without being tracked. Kharg Island, the central node of Iran’s oil export system, does not require invasion because it is already functionally neutralized.



It sits idle, unable to project exports, unable to receive logistical reinforcement, and unable to sustain military presence following the systematic removal of remaining targets. The consequences cascade across the entire Iranian system. With maritime flows cut, the regime is reportedly losing hundreds of millions of dollars per day. Storage facilities approach depletion.



Fuel shortages begin to halt internal mobility—transport, logistics, and industrial movement slow to a standstill. Power generation systems dependent on fuel inputs degrade. The state itself begins to stall.



Tehran’s ICBM Bluff—Psychosis-Induced Delusion

The regime’s residual attempts at signaling—such as the public display of outdated missile systems—must be understood for what they are: internal propaganda aimed at masking systemic collapse. These platforms, many derived from legacy Scud-type architectures, are technologically obsolete within the current battlespace. Their radar signatures are catalogued. Their flight characteristics are known. Even in the unlikely event of launch, interception is routine, and launch platforms are neutralized within minutes. Claims of mass missile projection against the United States or its allies fall outside operational reality.

They represent psychosis induced noise from actors unable to internalize their no-win position. The system has already closed the loop. There are no unknowns left.

All Roads Now Lead to Full Surrender of Tehran—The Art Of The Deal

From this position, only three outcomes remain, all now operating within a controlled strategic framework.

First, internal collapse: competing factions within the remnants of the regime turn against one another in the absence of funding, coherence, and external lifelines.

Second, unified capitulation—highly unlikely but structurally possible—where remaining leadership surrenders fully, analogous in principle to the 1945 Japanese precedent under Emperor Hirohito, eliminating the need for further kinetic action.

Third, managed transition: a structured reintroduction of Iranian oil exports under strict U.S. oversight, potentially through a Treasury-administered framework ensuring transparency, accountability, and allocation for a post-regime Iranian state.







In this scenario, assets are already positioned, and mechanisms can be activated with minimal delay. In all cases, the direction of travel is fixed.



Conclusion: The Clock Is Owned, the Outcome Is Set



What emerges from this consolidated record is not a conflict in motion but an endgame already decided. As Donald Trump made unequivocally clear—“We have total control of the situation… we can act when we want, where we want”—the United States now operates with absolute temporal and operational sovereignty.

This is reinforced at the systemic level by Scott Bessent, whose mandate to “deny access to the global financial system” has effectively drained the regime’s remaining lifeblood, while Karoline Leavitt underscores that “every option remains on the table,” signaling uninterrupted command authority.

In parallel, Lindsey Graham defines the terminal boundary condition: any miscalculation will be met “decisively and overwhelmingly.”

Within this framework, there is no space left for surprise, no pathway for recovery, and no ambiguity in trajectory.



The intelligence fusion under the brilliant DNI Tulsi Gabbard Intelligence Integrity Over Noise—DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s Intelligence Doctrine Driving “Epic Fury”and the integrated 5th-generation system-of-systems kill chain have closed every operational gap—kinetic, financial, and informational. What remains is not a question of if, but of sequencing: collapse, capitulation, or controlled transition.



”The ‘Epic Fury’ clock is no longer contested. It is owned by the Commander-in-Chief of the United States, Donald J. Trump.” - Pascal Najadi



A Final Note:



”One should refrain from posturing with endless backward readings of a hundred years of war and then lazily projecting them forward through linear extrapolation. That method fails far more often than it succeeds. It may sound impressive in a coffee-shop discussion and create the appearance of being well studied, but in the real-time operational realities of 21st-century warfare it is, more often than not, a formula for mission failure. The past must be read with discipline, not copied mechanically. What endures are the permanent principles of war: hard strategic and tactical mastery in the spirit of Sun Tzu, ruthless clarity under pressure, and above all the lessons learned from defeat far more than from victory. That is the method by which I approached Epic Fury from January 2026 onward—at the time, arguably the best-protected military secret on earth—and it is precisely why the results proved so exceptional.”



- Pascal Najadi



PS: It is one thing to speak of winning. It is far better to have every fact at hand to document that victory as absolute truth. All results can now be compared, studied, learned from, and independently verified; they are neatly catalogued, archived, and time-stamped on this channel here.



Peace.

What Sun Tzu taught us already centuries ago is still valid today



”To fight and conquer in all your battles is not supreme excellence; supreme excellence consists in breaking the enemy’s resistance without fighting.”



That is precisely where this endgame now sits: Not in noise, but in control; not in spectacle, but in irreversible strategic suffocation.



”And in the end, the essence of Epic Fury 2026 exemplifies the very motto to which we have adhered for more than thirty years—and by which we still stand alive today:

« See Beyond The Horizon; Shape the World Before it Shifts. »

It sounds simple, perhaps even elegant in its brevity. But in truth, it never was simple. It was, and remains, the product of hard discipline, sustained judgment, relentless work, and the willingness to see what others either could not see or did not have the courage to confront. None of this came easy. Trust me.”

- Pascal Najadi







Here is our GeoStrat Agency Context Film, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geopolitical stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument.



Enjoy Epic Fury 2026 – The Musical, sung by a powerful young females choir—voices bright with energy, discipline, and joy. In the final phase of ‘Epic Fury’, she stands as a Valkyrie❣️—decisive, unflinching, and sovereign in judgment—where hesitation has no place and outcomes are no longer debated, but executed.

The choir carries both strength and clarity: A charming female reminder that resolve need not shout to be decisive. The music lifts, sharpens, and steadies—where discipline meets purpose and every note lands with intent. And yes—do we not all, at some level, admire decisive women:

The kind one would follow into battle without hesitation, to defend order, to defend civilization, to defend humanity itself?



Enjoy our ‘Epic Fury 2026’ Music Film Short

All Context Films can be reviewed here on the GeoStrat Agency Context Film YouTube Channel for free: GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube

Credit: Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC





