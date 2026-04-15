Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
Apr 15Edited

Excellent summary of Epic Fury phases and determination of how this may bring ME peace, started with Trump’s first term with Abraham Accord.

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
Apr 15

I admire the cogency of your arguments, and your clarity of expression. Count me as a fan until you start getting things as wrong as the Duran boys have lately.

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