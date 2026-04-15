by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman







WASHINGTON, DC: In Las Vegas on April 16, President Trump struck a notably cool and confident tone, saying the war in Iran was “going along swimmingly” and “should be ending pretty soon,” adding, “We can do whatever we want,” before pointing to U.S. military strength as the underlying source of that confidence.



That matters, because it matches the hard-edged blockade doctrine he had already set out publicly: an “all-or-nothing” enforcement architecture under which Iran would not be allowed to keep making money from selective oil sales, because “it’s going to be all or none and that’s the way it is.”



Read together, the Las Vegas remarks and the Hormuz posture show a president speaking from control, not strain:



Calm, totally relaxed, and cool in presentation, absolute in leverage, and signaling that the war’s final phase will be decided not by noise, but by the United States holding the choke point and dictating the terms of closure.



Trump played a trump card—he has many more…(as a matter of full disclosure)



Tankers have been intercepted, boarded, and in several cases—particularly foreign-flagged vessels destined for China—ordered to hold position. This is not symbolic enforcement; it is total maritime regulation. The tables have turned decisively. This was the Trump card—played without noise, without theatrics, but with absolute consequence by the Commander-in-Chief and his team.



Tempo Fulfilled and Maintained — From Prediction to Execution



As we stand now, looking back to the pre–Epic Fury inflection point of February 28, 2026, the trajectory is unmistakable. What began as a shaping operation has matured into a liberation architecture approaching its conclusion. The Iranian regime, long sustained through coercion, opacity, and fragmented proxy control, is now itself fragmented—splintered into disjointed clusters incapable of coherent response. This is precisely the condition required for an end-state maneuver. As previously assessed, President Trump will accept nothing short of total surrender—structurally comparable to Japan’s capitulation in 1945—creating the conditions for a full reset. Not punishment, but re-foundation.



System Collapse — Financial and Operational Paralysis



The Second Act of Epic Fury is already underway. Beyond the visible maritime enforcement, the financial dimension is beginning to bite. Initial waves of U.S. Treasury scrutiny are expanding outward, placing global banking networks under review for any past or present exposure to Iranian-linked flows.



The Hormuz blockade has effectively reduced the regime’s cash throughput to near zero velocity. Revenue channels are constricted, logistics chains disrupted, and communication pathways degraded. What remains of the regime’s network—its remnant nodes and improvised state structures—is increasingly unable to coordinate or sustain itself. This is systemic compression. The collapse will not be cinematic; it will be structural.



The Strategic Horizon — A Free and Reconstructed Iran



Iran is not a broken nation—it is a suppressed one. Beneath decades of the now fallen and obliterated Islamist terrorist regime's coercion, supported by certain Marxists in Europe and Moscow, lies a country rich in resources, culture, and, most importantly, human capital. A young, outward-looking population, deeply connected to the world, stands ready to re-engage.







The concept we refer to as the “Cyrus Peace Accords” draws from the legacy of Cyrus the Great—a model of governance rooted in tolerance, sovereignty, and coexistence. In a post-regime environment, this vision translates into a secular, free Iran at peace with Israel and its regional neighbors, integrated into the global system, and capable of building a durable democratic process.



Never seen since Cyrus the Great and Epic for the People of Iran—'Epic Fury 2026’ : The United States will not impose this future but will secure the conditions and support its realization.



The United States will not impose this future—but it will secure the conditions for it and provide the technical and institutional support necessary for its realization.



The Second Act of ​’Epic Fury’: The Financial Noose Tightens — ​SecState Marco Rubio Directs​, the U.S. Treasury Executes

As confirmed yesterday by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the phase of quiet warnings has formally ended, and active enforcement has begun.

In a decisive escalation, Treasury signaled—at the highest level and in real time—that banks and financial intermediaries facilitating Iranian-linked flows are now under immediate scrutiny, with secondary sanctions ready to be deployed without delay.



This is not policy messaging; it is operational execution. The grace period is over, the compliance window has closed, and every institution still exposed—particularly across Europe—now operates inside a live enforcement zone. Crucially, this financial strike architecture does not operate in isolation; it is aligned and directed at the strategic level by Marco Rubio, who is shaping the global framework of Epic Fury’s Second Act—synchronizing diplomatic pressure, financial enforcement, and geopolitical realignment into a single, coordinated endgame. The system is no longer preparing to squeeze—the squeeze is underway.



Final Phase — Controlled Closure



From our vantage point, even while in transit, the signal remains consistent. There is no need for constant noise. Yael and I maintain full situational awareness, and when the signal shifts, we will return with precision. For now, the trajectory holds. The regime is cornered. The systems are degrading. The outcome is narrowing. Whether through surrender or final operational clearing, the conclusion of Epic Fury 2026 is approaching—and it will stand as one of the most effective geostrategic operations of the modern era.





As Sun Tzu reminds us:



“Opportunities multiply as they are seized.”





A Reminder:



And here is our enduring reminder: the future does not begin today, nor tomorrow; it began yesterday, the moment we accepted the responsibility of bringing our children into this world. From that day onward, the obligation is real and permanent. It is not symbolic, and it is not optional.

It is the most important duty we carry—to uphold, protect, guide, and, if ever required, defend to the very last man the conditions under which they may live free, think clearly, and stand upright in dignity.

Their future belongs to them, not to us; we merely brought them onto the path. But because we placed them on that path, we bear the solemn duty to prepare them for the terrain ahead: to shape their character, sharpen their judgment, strengthen their moral compass, and teach them to recognize danger before it fully forms.





That is why our motto at GeoStrat Agency has always been and remains the following:



“See Beyond the Horizon; Shape the World Before it Shifts.”



is not only a geostrategic creed for statesmen and decision-makers; it is also a parental commandment. It means shaping our children so that they, too, can see beyond the horizon, judge wisely, act in time, and hold their ground before their world shifts.



The horizon is no longer distant. It is ​now forming​ fast.



As we close for now and we are in separate transits, Yael and I remain fully attentive to the horizon, even in quieter phases, because sound judgment is not measured by noise but by readiness, discipline, and timing.

Our work has never been about filling space; it has been about identifying signal, maintaining perspective, and acting only when action carries consequences.

To our friends, partners, and readers in Israel and beyond, we extend our warmest wishes for a peaceful long weekend and a blessed Shabbat Shalom.



In the end, GeosStrategy belongs not to those who move the most, but to those who understand and collate the signals best.



Stay well and sharp.

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Here is our GeoStrat Context Film, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geopolitical stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument. All context films can be reviewed here on the GeoStrat Agency context film YouTube channel for free:

GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube

Credit: Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency, Washington, DC





