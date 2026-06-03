by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman

The Mask Slips On Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, DC—On Tuesday, 2 June 2026, Secretary of State Marco Rubio sat before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for the first time since the Iran war opened on 28 February. He told the committee that reopening the Strait of Hormuz is the “predicate that opens the door to Phase 2” of nuclear negotiations. He said Tehran has now agreed to discuss parts of its program it had been “refusing to even mention” a month ago. Spectrum Local NewsPBS

That is the signal. What surrounded it was noise. Senators turned a budget hearing into theater, one Democrat branding the President’s foreign policy a “dumpster fire” while the room played to the cameras. Make no mistake: the people staging that performance are not serious. They mistake a microphone for a strategy. They have manufactured outrage where the United States has manufactured leverage. The Boston Globe

Hormuz carries roughly 20% of the world’s traded oil in peacetime. The blockade holds. Tehran shuttered the strait and now learns what that costs.

Rubio stated the obvious truth plainly—Iran is negotiating from weakness, not strength, and Washington is not begging anyone.

The President Drops “Mr. Nice”

President Trump gave his word, and he keeps it. He has been patient. That patience is ending, and he’s soon no longer ‘Mr. Nice.’

Asked this week what force would achieve, the President answered in one word—”certainty”—and then drew the line clean:

“The other way is not nice.”

Pressed on whether Tehran might walk from the table, he was colder still:

“I couldn’t care less.”

The ceasefire extension and the blockade run, in his own framing, until this is concluded one way or the other. ABC NewsCNBC

Read that as it is written. The Commander-in-Chief is not chasing a deal. He is offering Tehran a last clean exit before the door closes. Only he knows the hour, and that is exactly as it should be. The decision belongs to him and to no one else.

“The Lunatics in Tehran Hang Themselves. Why? Because CIV President Trump and SecState Marco Rubio engineered the noose.” - Pascal Najadi

Sun Tzu taught that all warfare is based on deception—that when near, you make the enemy believe you are far; when ready, you appear unready. The Iranian regime has read the wrong half of the lesson.



It plays for time, denies through its own news agencies that talks even continue, and routes everything through intermediaries because it cannot speak plainly to anyone. It calls this cunning. It is not. It is a noose, and the regime tightens it with its own hands.

Every day Tehran stalls, the blockade bites harder, Kharg Island sits idle, and the regime’s deception buys it nothing but a shorter rope. The lunatics believe restraint is retreat. They are wrong. They are deceiving no one but themselves.

Mainstream Manufacturers “Experts”—Whilst We Maintain Our Heading

“While the fake news Marxist ideology is drunken, except for the Fox News Network and The Washington Times, the mainstream press conjures fresh so-called ‘Iran—or worse, Defense and Military Experts’ out of thin air every news cycle—analysts with no record, certainty with no clock—we do something simpler and harder. We maintain our heading.” - Pascal Najadi

GeoStrat Agency LLC called the character of Operation ‘Epic Fury 2026’ before it unfolded: suppression before strike, Kharg Island as the economic endgame, and the maritime pressure on Hormuz.

Each call is set down in advance on a public timestamped archive, open to anyone who cares to check it. The independent xAI Grok audit rated our coverage the leader against nine of the largest outlets on earth—a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days. We do not ask you to take our word. We invite you to check it.

So be surprised. Epic Fury 2026 already taught that lesson.

The Crescendo is not far out.

Our standing situation update holds the line in full:

A Note From The Executive Secretary

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, nonprofit, sovereign geostrategic private intelligence unit and publishing operation at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC—a five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic.

Geosrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC, is not related to Geostrat.org

Geostrat Agency LLC is a private, non-profit geostrategic forecasting and publishing office registered in Washington, DC, at 1500 K Street NW. It is not related to, affiliated with, endorsed by, or connected in any way to the Hague-based geostrat.org, nor to any other entity, organization, or commercial venture bearing a similar or identical-sounding name anywhere in the world.

“Hence, it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results. Spies are the most important element in war, because on them depends an army’s ability to move.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies

We hold no bank account, by design. We will never accept donors. We answer to no party and no foreign interest. We are financially totally independent and will always remain so.

Our reports are published in full and open to all, for free and without a paywall. Our forecasting record on Epic Fury 2026 stands on calls borne out by events; to date, none has been overtaken.

On The Record, Only On Our Terms: GeoStrat Agency LLC Statement On Media And Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews of any kind. Not print, not audio, not audiovisual, not through any intermediary or chain, whether national, international, American, Swiss, or European.

Our principal, Pascal Najadi, communicates through one channel and one channel only: our open-source, paywall-free Substack and YouTube platforms, where all analysis, all signals, and our selective French audiovisual materials for the Francophonie are published in full and free to every reader. Beyond these platforms, no interview is given, period.

Make no mistake—while the subversive elements of the Democrat and Socialist parties on both sides of the Atlantic, and the Marxist-drunk mainstream fake news media that carries their water, chase the conventional narrative, GeoStrat Agency LLC has already beaten them outright on Epic Fury 2026.

Invitation From GeoStrat Agency LLC

The Epic Fury 2026 Open-Source Record: Now UNCLASSIFIED And Yours To Read

This is our flagship analytical report, reference GSA-EF-2026-004, and as of 26 May 2026, it is unclassified and open to every reader. No paywall. No gatekeeping. Write to ExecSec@geostrat.agency and I will send it to you directly, in English and in French.

Operation Epic Fury 2026 is now successfully completed. The joint US-Israeli campaign against the Iranian regime opened on 28 February 2026 and was brought to its formal close by President Trump’s War Powers termination letter to the United States Congress—the President’s core military objectives achieved in a decisive campaign of 67 days, a record without equal in the annals of modern war. We forecasted its character before it unfolded, and the record holds.

The report keeps two distinct matters rigorously apart, each to its own standard of proof. First, the established public fact: Anthropic’s Claude artificial intelligence, working through Palantir’s Maven Smart System, assisted two United States operations of 2026—the capture of Maduro in Venezuela under Operation Absolute Resolve and the joint US-Israeli campaign against the Iranian regime under Operation ‘Epic Fury 2026’.

That fact was confirmed before the United States Senate. We state it as fact, and we source it. Second, our own forecasting record—every call timestamped on our public archive, published before the operation unfolded: the campaign character, the sequencing of suppression before the strike, Kharg Island as the economic endgame, and the maritime blockade of Hormuz. Each set down in advance. Each is borne out. Not one overtaken by events. The archive is open, the dates are fixed, and the verdict is there to be checked.

The record carries an independent audit, attached as Annex A. Grok, the xAI model, measured our ‘Epic Fury 2026’ coverage against nine of the largest outlets in the world — CNN, BBC, Reuters, RT, NZZ, FAZ, the Financial Times, Fox News, and The New York Times.





It rated GeoStrat the leader: a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days across the strategic calls. Nothing in the report asks you to take our word. Everything invites you to check it.

Write to me. I will send it.

Truly Yours,

Mrs. Yael R. Eastman,

Executive Secretary & Head of Research,

GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005, United States

Our monitored and recorded direct office phone line: +1 (771) 203 0610

Epic Fury 2026™ is a trademark of Pascal Najadi, filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Principal Register (Serial No. 99807441). The GeoStrat Agency LLC globe-and-pin device mark is filed in the same name (Serial No. 99766311). Both held personally by the Founder.

© GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026.

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