GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Paul B. Cohen's avatar
Paul B. Cohen
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It's impossible to go forward confidently and expeditiously when your knickers are in a bunch. Looking at you, democrat/Marxist/Islamist supporters and your media directors and boosters.

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