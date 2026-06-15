GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Euan's avatar
Euan
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Not one of the G7 leaders can look DJT in the eye and honestly say a job well done as they know how they acted for the better of the free world, their weight of shame should be enough to bare alone and we the public see them for who they are and it will not be forgotten

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