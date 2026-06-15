

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: On 14 June 2026, the President of the United States closed the file on the war. “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” Donald Trump wrote, and in the same breath he authorized the toll-free reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the immediate removal of the United States naval blockade.



The war that began with combat operations on 28 February ended the way the President said it would: on American terms, with American leverage, at the time of his choosing.



Today he flies into Évian for the G7 as the man who finished it. Around the table sit the leaders who spent the war hedging, blocking, or looking the other way.

His ‘Epic Fury 2026’ Won The War—Now The Victor Comes To Évian

Let me be clear about the sequence, because sequence is everything. The United States and Israel struck on 28 February, 2026.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, choking the global economy and driving fuel prices into American households at the start of the summer. Washington answered with a naval blockade.

For three and a half months the pressure held, the talks stuttered through mediators in Pakistan and Qatar, and the President refused a bad deal. Then the leverage paid.



The memorandum of understanding that emerged is a framework—relief tied to performance, the strait reopened, the blockade lifted, and Iran’s commitment that it must never possess a nuclear weapon. Serious analysts will argue for years over who conceded what. What is not in dispute is who set the terms and who ended the shooting.

Who Stood, And Who Stepped Back

The truth is that when the President asked allies to help pry open Hormuz and back the campaign, some of America’s closest partners said no. Spain refused the use of its bases and then closed its airspace to United States military aircraft tied to the war.



The President called Madrid’s conduct “terrible” and instructed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to halt dealings with it. The United Kingdom initially declined to let American strikes launch from its bases before granting limited approval; the President called London “very, very uncooperative” and its conduct “shocking,” and noted that a British carrier sailed for the Gulf only after the fighting was effectively over.

Germany was blunter still. Chancellor Friedrich Merz told the Bundestag plainly, “This is not our war.” He said there was no convincing plan for how the operation could succeed, that Washington had not consulted Berlin, and that Germany would not help secure freedom of navigation in the strait.



I will give Berlin its due — unlike Madrid, it did not shutter Ramstein, and the base kept running. Credit where the record earns it. But “not our war” is a sentence that will follow the Chancellor into Évian.

Meloni Travesty And The Image Travelled

Then there is Italy. On 31 March, with American bombers already airborne and bound for the Middle East, Rome denied them permission to land at Naval Air Station Sigonella—a base on Italian soil that hosts more than 40 United States commands.



The Italian government’s stated reason was procedural: the mission was kinetic, the 1954 bilateral agreements require parliamentary authorization for combat use, and Washington had filed the flight plan without seeking prior approval, notifying Rome only after takeoff.



Prime Minister and loudmouth-never-keeping-promises Meloni told her parliament,



“We are not at war and we do not want to enter the war,”



and called the American strike outside the perimeter of international law. Her office insisted the partnership with Washington remained “solid.”

Make no mistake about what that meant in the cockpit: an American crew, on a mission their government deemed vital, turned away from a runway the American taxpayer has paid for to build and sustain.



Whether the legal cover holds in a courtroom is one question. Whether it was the conduct of a steadfast ally in the decisive hour is another, and on that the judgment of history will be harder than any magistrate’s.



The photograph that has since travelled the world—Italy’s pseudo-leader on the floor of her own parliament, her jacket pulled over her head—has become the emblem of a European leadership that would rather not be seen.

Poor Meloni and Consortes, at today’s G7 at Évian, there is no jacket large enough. © 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC

The Host’s Welcome

The summit’s host, President Emmanuel Macron, now welcomes the very agreement Europe declined to fight for. “I welcome the agreement reached between the United States and Iran,” he posted, and announced that Évian would take up the lasting reopening of Hormuz.



Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated the President on the “breakthrough.” It is a remarkable thing to watch leaders applaud a victory they spent four months keeping at arm’s length. There is no shame in welcoming peace. There is something else entirely in claiming a share of a stage you would not help carry.

Economic Fury—The Trail Runs Clear In The Water

Here is where the metaphor of Évian earns its place. The water there is famous for its clarity. So, increasingly, is the financial record. The kinetic phase of the campaign has ended. The quieter instrument has not.





The United States Treasury’s follow-the-money doctrine—grounded in long-standing counter-terrorism finance authority such as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the terrorism sanctions framework first set out in Executive Order 13224—reaches across borders and through correspondent banking in ways no single magistrate in Paris, Brussels, Rome, Milan, Zurich, or Frankfurt can wall off.



This is the analytical read, stated as inference and not as a charge against any named institution: where money moved to sustain a nuclear and proxy network over decades, the ledger does not erase itself when the bombing stops. Nodes get mapped. Correspondents get flagged. The trail gets followed. In clear water, the bottom is visible.

America First, And The Price Of The Umbrella

All of this lands on a deeper question that Évian will not escape: what is the alliance for, if it is absent in the decisive hour. The President has already drawn the line. He said NATO “wasn’t there” when the United States needed it, and he has openly weighed walking away; his own press secretary confirmed that leaving the alliance “remains under discussion.”



That is not bluster anymore. The Pentagon has now informed European allies that it will cut the United States force pool committed to the continent by as much as a third to a half — bombers, tankers, long-range strike. The umbrella is closing.

My own view, offered as counsel and not as fact, is that the moment calls for honesty rather than ritual. If Europe wants the American shield, let it come under a real command — the professional, fast, unbureaucratic structure of EUCOM — with a streamlined Article 5 trigger and the battle-hardened Ukrainian army, the most combat-experienced force on the continent, integrated alongside it.



Trade the 32-nation committee in Brussels, which looks more like a five-star hotel than a war-proven headquarters, for a chain of command that can actually fight. President Trump and Secretary Rubio could offer exactly that, and call it what it is: a better deal for everyone and peace through strength. For an adversary like Warmonger and corrupt Vladimir Putin, force is the only language that carries. For Kyiv, it would be a future.

The Verdict

So let Évian convene. Let the menus be five-star and the photographs be warm. President Donald J. Trump, who successfully ended the war, can afford to arrive with a smile, a handshake, and a tap on the shoulder for leaders who tried to keep his victory at a distance.



They may wish the water were murky. It is not. It is crystal clear — and so, now, is the record. The leaders who hid from the war will find there is nowhere to hide from it at Évian.



My Vindication - Never Revenge

Forty years. That is how long I have carried this work — quiet years, dangerous years, years that asked for everything and promised nothing in return but the knowledge that the duty was done. I served two flags and no others: the United States and my Switzerland. Counterintelligence in the Cold War against our adversary, the Marxist Communist Soviets. Sovereign counsel from the capitals of Europe to the steppes of Central Asia. Always in the shadow. Never for the applause.

I owed loyalty to no party, no donor, no foreign master—only to those two nations that earned it and to the truth as the record could prove it. That is the whole of my ledger, and it is a clean one.

So permit me one moment in the light. Not vengeance — I leave that to smaller men. Call it vindication. The leaders who hedged, who blocked, who looked away and lectured while better men did the hard thing will sit at Évian and feel the quiet weight of having been wrong.



I will not gloat. I do not need to. A coup de grâce, when it is truly earned, is delivered the way a gentleman and an officer delivers it, warmly: With style, with grace, with elegance—and without ever raising one’s voice.

This is my time. Not to shout. To stand straight, steady, and at last seen—and to let the record speak louder than I ever could.





Watch Until The End



You will hear the surprise voice, the mysterious yet so powerful Fourth, at the very end of my context film.



Enjoy the Moment of Truth.

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13, The Use of Spies.

A Note From The Executive Secretary

This publication is reporting and commentary in the public interest. We separate established fact from analysis, we attribute every direct quotation to its speaker and source, and we correct the record when the record changes.

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Now UNCLASSIFIED and yours to read.

The Epic Fury 2026 open-source record is no longer held back. As of 26 May 2026 it is UNCLASSIFIED, and it is yours to read—reference GSA-EF-2026-004. It is the full GeoStrat Agency LLC forecasting record on the Iran campaign: what we said, when we said it, and how it held up against events as they unfolded.

The record is built on three layers, and we never blend them. Established public fact. Our own timestamped, published analysis. And our prior self-assessment, marked plainly as such. You see exactly where verified fact ends and where our judgment begins. That is the discipline, and we hold to it on every page.

It was stress-tested independently. An outside audit by Grok (xAI) scored the record 8.5 out of 10 on composite accuracy and clocked a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine major outlets. We do not grade our own homework. We let the machine do it, and we published the result.

So write to me. Request your copy at ExecSec@geostrat.agency, and I will send it to you directly.

The report is available in English and in French, free of charge, with no paywall and no conditions.

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