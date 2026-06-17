GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Otis's avatar
Otis
42m

Again your perspectives, compiled with your personal history, is greatly appreciated.

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Paul B. Cohen's avatar
Paul B. Cohen
1h

I dearly hope Trump will hold the line on Iranian support for terrorist proxies in the region and beyond. If he won’t, Israel will. If Israel won’t, God will make another way. Truth and justice demand it.

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