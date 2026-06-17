Évian, 16 June 2026: the victor holds court, and the room bends toward him. Chancellor Merz works his tie and his lines; Italy's Prime Minister stakes her ground front and center, hand on hip, certain the shot is hers. In victory the powerful draw the supplicants — and the lens never lies about who needs whom. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026



Cover: Évian, 16 June 2026: the victor holds court, and the room bends toward him. Chancellor Merz works his tie and his lines; Italy's Prime Minister stakes her ground front and center, hand on hip, certain the shot is hers. In victory the powerful draw the supplicants — and the lens never lies about who needs whom. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026



by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman

WASHINGTON, DC: Air Force One set down at Geneva on Monday, 15 June 2026, four engines winding to that long idle whistle on a clear Alpine morning, and the symbol of America First sat on the apron like a calling card for every plain-spoken patriot — and there are many in Switzerland, their number growing.

From there the Commander-in-Chief made the short hop to Évian-les-Bains and the 52nd G7. He did not arrive as a supplicant. He arrived as the man who had spent fifteen weeks running war operations across multiple theaters while these same leaders read about it in their morning papers.

President Macron, the host, wore the strained look of a man hosting a wake. President Trump read the room the way he always does — in silence, with a faint smirk, Churchillian. Churchill set the moral of his life’s work in four words: “In Victory: Magnanimity.” Trump carried the magnanimity, and he carried the stick, and everyone in that room knew which was which.

The Gifts And The Genuflection

Watch the body language, because it tells the whole story. Chancellor Merz — who has made a habit of showering the President with tailored gifts, a gold-framed grandfather’s birth certificate on his first White House visit, and now this — produced a German national-team jersey stitched with “TRUMP” and the number 47, and offered the line, “we’re on the same team.”,



What a cheap farce by loser Merz who is right now getting beaten and eaten by my friend, Alice Weidel at home in Berlin, the brilliant AfD leader, Germanys largest party in the Bundestag, towering with her rankings above the coaltion partners, the Marxist mix CDO and SPD.

The President received it without ceremony, held it up for the cameras, and set it down on the table beside him. Macron, for his part, lit up the Palace of Versailles for a private dinner — an emperor’s table laid for a guest who needs no emperor’s table.



The master strategist Sun Tzu never met obliged, folding it into an already brutal schedule. The hot microphones at the lakeside resort caught the rest: football, cigarettes, the weather, and Greenland. This is what genuflection looks like once it has run out of leverage.

What The Circus Is Really About

Strip away the pageantry, and here is what the President was actually doing while the cameras chased a football shirt. Crude is coming off its war-time highs.



Brent—which the Strait of Hormuz closure drove past 110 dollars a barrel through the spring — has now begun its longest losing streak of the year, sliding toward 70 a barrel on the prospect that the Strait reopens under the agreement.



That is the direction that matters. Falling oil is relief at the American pump, a lift for the American economy, and a tailwind into the midterms — which is exactly what working Americans care about, and exactly what the President is delivering.



The losers of the last fifteen weeks are only now finding their feet, crowding the victor, hoping a photograph beside him buys back the relevance they forfeited when they sat the campaign out.

The MOU Is The Hook — Maybe Only Useless

Now to the document everyone is shouting about. On 15 June the President and Vice President Vance signed, digitally, a Memorandum of Understanding with Tehran — by the Vice President’s own description, “about a page and a half,” a broad framework: a 60-day ceasefire window and the reopening of Hormuz, with the fine print left to technical talks to come.



US officials call the text deliberately vague and performance-based — Iran touches no benefit unless it abides by every point: no nuclear weapon, enriched material neutralized, the Strait left open. Read that for what it is. An MOU binds no one. I spent three decades inside merchant banking learning what the acronym means in practice — Maybe Only Useless.



It is the favored prop of the fraudster, the Nigerian letter, the coffee-shop “deal.” At Merrill Lynch and at Kleinwort Benson I would have been shown the door for bringing one back as a deal; ours had to be ironclad, boilerplate, bank-grade.





So why would a master of the Art of the Deal hand one to Tehran?



Because that is precisely how you lull a cornered adversary into the open. The regime lives in MOUs and LOIs; the President met them at their level, on their paper, and set the hook. The confusion is not a flaw in the plan. It is the plan.

Switzerland’s Good Offices, And A Mountain I Know

And now to where this gets sealed. On Friday, 19 June, the United States and Iran are set to sign the Memorandum at the Bürgenstock — the mountain resort above Lake Lucerne, in the canton of Nidwalden.



Switzerland stands as the facilitator always on the right side of Peace, Democracy and Freedom for us Swiss but also for all peoples around the world who enbrace it like we do:



The good offices of Federal Vice President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and his department, alongside the Qatari and Pakistani mediators who proposed the venue, and the United States and Iran themselves.



For me, Cassis is the quiet hero of this chapter. He has put Switzerland back on the map where she belongs—the honest broker, the neutral ground—and the flowers go to his office and to the office of the United States Ambassador in Bern and her public-affairs team, who have worked hand in hand with their boss at home, my other American hero, SecState Marco Rubio and Cassis, since the President took office to deepen our alliance across every field: economic, security, and military cooperation alike.







And I know this mountain. I grew up beside it. My parents were dear friends of Fritz Frey — a wonderfully charming man who told me, in his own words, that he had served with Hausamann's Büro Ha, Switzerland's wartime military intelligence bureau. He was lightning-fast at coding and decoding Morse, with a lifelong passion for long-range civil radio: beside his house on the Bürgenstock stood a monster 4,000-watt antenna mast, and he worked that licensed station to his final days.

Fritz Frey at the Bürgenstock Club, 1992 — a rare frame I caught after a long walk together, when all either of us wanted was a hot chocolate. From the private archives of Pascal and Heidi Najadi. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

Yet for all of it, he stayed humble—a simple polo shirt and a cashmere pullover, touring his mountain resort and his golf club on an orange Vespa, world-famous and connected to power and fame his whole life and never once wearing it heavily.

To me, he was an idol: one of the world's finest luxury hoteliers of the grand old class, a breed almost extinct today—and very nearly a second father.

He and his father made the Bürgenstock what it became, a world-class house that has hosted the world for generations. From the statesmen of Konrad Adenauer's era to the Bilderberg gatherings, the security conferences, and industrialists from afar—Soichiro Honda of Japan among them, who loved his long summers at the grand hotel.

Sean Connery, to my mind the finest James Bond of them all, held court by the pool and let his eye drift over the beauties.

Fritz and Sean were great buddies and both loved to odd blody marry at the bar late night © 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC





The roll of names runs long. And, in our own time, the international summit on Ukraine in 2024.



I have my own memory of the place. As a young Swiss Air Force NCO stationed at the military airfield at Buochs, directly below the mountain, I would drive my Honda up of an evening, in uniform, nineteen years old and proud, into the club and its bar — where a Rubens hunting scene, ‘Diana the huntress’, hung behind glass, the kind of beauty that marks a place.



I even spent a fine summer evening up there with the Busch family of St. Louis. I tell you this because the venue is not incidental. The Bürgenstock has water on three sides and one way in; its Qatari owners, the Al Thani family, invested heavily to restore and modernize it; the air force field at Buochs sits at its foot and the heliport at Alpnach is minutes away.



For air defense, object protection, and a corridor secured by air and land, there is hardly a better place in Europe to seal a signing of this magnitude.



And look at the oil while you are there: it has careered off its war-time cliff, down through the eighties into the seventies, and, I expect, soon into the sixties. I am no trader, and never have been.



I want one thing — peace and freedom, so our children and theirs grow up stable, secure, and free. The Bürgenstock has always been a place of peace. Let it be that once more.

The Last Rounds From The Left — And The Press

And so the noise machine runs hot. The Marxist-drugged left on both sides of the Atlantic, and the press that feeds on it, cite anonymous sources and breathless leaks to manufacture confusion and rattle the market.



Let me be clear about one thing, because honesty is the currency here: the clamor to “release the text now” is not coming from the left alone — some of the President’s own loudest allies have joined it. That only sharpens the point.



The President is unmoved. He will release the document on his own timing, in a formal setting, and read it out himself — in his words, “word by word, so that the press covers it accurately.” He is not hiding it. He is controlling it. Those are not the same thing, and the difference is the whole game.

Watch What I Do, Not What I Say

Confucius set the test 2,500 years ago in the Analects: hear a man’s words, then watch his conduct.



Apply it here. The President will read the MOU aloud, on his terms, in due course — and what he has already done is the record that counts. The Strait is reopening. Crude is falling. Tehran is at the table, on Washington’s paper, under a structure that gives it nothing unless it performs.



The leverage behind every line is the credible certainty of overwhelming force if the regime reneges — that is what “performance-based” means when the man holding the pen has already proven he will use the stick. So do not listen to the headlines.



Watch what the President does. It has held every time. It will hold this time.



Make no mistake.

Enjoy our special edition on our Official GeoStrat Agency LLC YouTube channel of our context film here, and make sure you hear the mysterious yet so powerful voice concluding it all in one soft-spoken sentence.







· · ·

“All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1

“Hence it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13, The Use of Spies.

Our Motto At GeoStrat Agency LLC:

© GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

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GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, nonprofit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence and publishing operation at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC — a five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic.

A Note From The Executive Secretary

Let me be clear. We do not call the shots. We report when we hear one. The course was set long before this summit, and it does not change because the headlines did. Read past the noise, watch the conduct, and judge the President by what he delivers. That is how we read it here in Washington, and that is how we write it for you.

A Note On Identity & Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is an independent geostrategic intelligence and editorial firm, headquartered in Washington, DC, at 1500 K Street NW. We publish forward markers, predictive geostrategic analyses, and editorial commentary on the forces reshaping the 21st-century world order. The word “Agency” in our name stands for our doctrine — intellectual sovereignty and strategic independence — and is in no way related to, affiliated with, or connected to the Hague-based Geostrat.org or any related entity, all separate concerns with different owners and purposes.

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Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read

Our full forecasting record on the Iran campaign — Epic Fury 2026 — is open source and UNCLASSIFIED as of 26 May 2026, reference GSA-EF-2026-004. What we said, when we said it, and how it held up.



Three layers, never blended: established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. We do not grade our own homework — an independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite accuracy of 8.5 out of 10 and a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine major outlets.

Available in English and French, free, no paywall.



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Context Film

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