Photo: Joint Base Andrews, Maryland — December 20, 2019. President Donald J. Trump signs the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020. With the stroke of this single pen, the 45th President of the United States establishes the United States Space Force as the sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces — and codifies 50 U.S.C. § 1550 , the 180-day reporting framework that today governs Operation Epic Fury 2026. Visible from left to right: General John W. “Jay” Raymond , the first Chief of Space Operations, holding the executive certification document; Ms. Ivanka Trump ; Secretary of Defense Mark Esper ; First Lady Melania Trump ; Vice President Mike Pence ; and seated, President Donald J. Trump , signing the bill into law. Four days before Christmas. Six and a half years before the campaign was fought. The temple calculations, made in advance. Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead. Public Domain (U.S. Government Work). Editorial Composition © GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC, 2026.

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman

“The general who wins a battle makes many calculations in his temple ere the battle is fought. The general who loses a battle makes but few calculations beforehand. Thus do many calculations lead to victory, and few calculations to defeat: how much more no calculation at all! It is by attention to this point that I can foresee who is likely to win or lose.” — Sun Tzu, The Art of War, ca. 500 BC

The master of the art of war of all times, Sun Tzu, advised us already some 2,500 years ago — long before any modern doctrine of strategy was ever conceived — the principle is timeless: the battle is won in the temple, before the armies march.

The Date That Matters Today - December 20, 2019

On that day, almost six and a half years before the world learned the name “Operation Epic Fury 2026,” President Donald J. Trump — then in the third year of his first term — signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020. Let that sink in.



Embedded within it was a provision that has gone almost entirely unnoticed by the legacy commentariat and is now, suddenly, of the most pressing operational and constitutional relevance to the United States:



50 U.S.C. § 1550 — Reports and Briefings on Use of Military Force and Support of Partner Forces.

This was not an accident of legislative drafting. This was foresight. This was a Commander-in-Chief installing — quietly, in plain statutory language, with bipartisan congressional acquiescence — the transparency architecture he would one day need to wage a decisive war and continue waging it on his terms, with congressional reporting on a 180-day cycle, without surrendering operational secrecy and without being terminated by the procedural traps of a hostile minority.

Trump understood, in 2019, what most senators who voted for the NDAA did not: that one day he would need to act decisively against the world’s largest coercive Islamist regime, and he would need a clean, modern, statutorily-anchored reporting mechanism to do so without giving the leftist legal-warfare apparatus an opening to grind operations to a halt with procedural objections every 60 days.

He installed the mechanism. The mainstream press did not notice. The hyperventilating left did not notice. And here we are.

What § 1550 Actually Does — The Architecture, Read Plainly

Let us read the statute as it stands, not as the leftist commentariat wishes it stood:

50 U.S.C. § 1550 requires the President, every 180 days, to submit a written report to the congressional defense committees, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and the House Foreign Affairs Committee on actions taken pursuant to the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (Public Law 107-40). The report must describe the countries and organizations against which force has been used, the legal and factual basis, the intelligence assessments, the operational scope, and the expected duration. A briefing on those same matters must accompany each cycle.



Verify it for yourself: 50 U.S.C. § 1550 has been continuously in force since December 20, 2019, and remains fully in effect today, 28 April 2026 — unrepealed, unamended in substance, active on the books of the United States Code, and continued.



50 USC 1550: Reports and briefings on use of military force and support of partner forces Text contains those laws in effect on April 28, 2026



This is transparency on a six-month cycle without compromising operational secrecy. It is the framework that says: Congress, you will be informed, fully and continuously, of what is being done — but the operational tempo, the targeting, the timing, the surprise, and the kill-chain remain in the hands of the Commander-in-Chief, where the Constitution placed them.

It does not require pre-notification of every strike. It does not surrender OPSEC. It does not give Congress a vote on each operation. It establishes the reporting layer — and only the reporting layer — that runs in parallel with the executive’s operational sovereignty.

The Architecture Came First — Two Pillars, One Day, December 20, 2019

What the legacy commentariat has consistently missed — and what the leftist procedural objectors are constitutionally incapable of seeing even now — is that the legal scaffolding of § 1550 was not signed in isolation. It was enacted as part of a single, deliberate act of presidential strategic engineering. On the very same day — December 20, 2019 — President Donald J. Trump signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, and with that single signature he established two pillars of the modern American war machine in one stroke: the statutory transparency framework now codified at 50 U.S.C. § 1550, and the United States Space Force as the sixth and newest branch of the United States Armed Forces.

This was not a coincidence of legislative drafting. This was the laying of concrete. The Space Force was the operational instrument; § 1550 was the legal scaffolding that would govern its reporting cycle once it began to act. Together — and only together — they constituted the foundation stone of the United States’ Fifth- and Sixth-Generation warfare architecture:



The orbital sensor-to-shooter layer, the persistent space-based command-and-control mesh, the orbital C2 supremacy that today underwrites every kinetic operation conducted under U.S. arms anywhere on the globe.





”Without the United States Space Force orbital command-and-control supremacy, there is no real-time fusion of space, air, sea, cyber, and ground domains. Without that fusion, there is no system-of-systems kill chain. Without that kill chain, there is no Operation 'Epic Fury 2026' — and certainly not the decisive, off-the-scale victory it has now delivered.” - Pascal Najadi



President Trump built the platform first, then walked away from the cameras. He did so to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States as the oath of office requires of him, and to safeguard the National Security of the United States at all times. Most people did not see it then. The op-ed pages of the New York Times did not see it. The Brussels commentariat did not see it. The Tehran regime certainly did not see it. The hyperventilating leftist Democrats — busy with their first impeachment circus that very same December — did not see it.

They Cannot Unsee it Now



Operation Epic Fury 2026 is the direct operational product of the actions, the architecture, and the strategic foresight President Trump installed already on December 20, 2019 — four days before Christmas, six and a half years before the campaign was fought. It may very well be remembered, in the long arc of American history, as the greatest Christmas present the United States has received since the end of the Second World War: a complete, integrated, constitutionally anchored, statutorily reported, technologically supreme war-fighting architecture — installed quietly, in plain legislative language, by a Commander-in-Chief who saw what no one else was looking at.

“The temple calculations on ‘Epic Fury 2026’, made by President Trump well in advance. The battle, won before it was fought.” - Pascal Najadi

The Legal Architecture Trump Now Operates Within

In the campaign that history will record as Operation Epic Fury 2026, the President’s authority to act rests on three reinforcing pillars, of which § 1550 is the transparency capstone:

Pillar One — Article II of the United States Constitution. The President is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the United States. From Truman in Korea to Reagan in Lebanon and Libya, to Clinton in Bosnia and Kosovo, to Obama in Libya and Syria, every modern American president of both parties has asserted the inherent constitutional authority to defend U.S. forces, U.S. nationals, U.S. interests, and the United States itself from imminent threats — without prior congressional authorization. Article II is the bedrock. It does not expire on a 60-day clock.

Pillar Two — The 2001 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force. The 2001 AUMF (Public Law 107-40) authorized the President to use force against those who “planned, authorized, committed, or aided” the September 11 attacks, or who harbored such organizations or persons. The 2002 AUMF authorized force against the threats arising from Iraq and the broader region. Successive administrations — Republican and Democratic alike — have applied these authorizations to networks of state-sponsored terrorism, including the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Quds Force, and the constellation of proxies that have killed, maimed, and held hostage American servicemen and women across the Middle East for two decades. The IRGC was designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization by President Trump in April 2019. The legal hooks are in place.

Pillar Three — 50 U.S.C. § 1550 (signed December 20, 2019). The 180-day reporting cycle that satisfies the statutory obligation of continuous transparency to the four key congressional committees, while preserving the operational sovereignty of the Commander-in-Chief.

Together, these three pillars constitute the cleanest legal architecture for sustained military action against a state sponsor of terrorism in the entire post-1973 record. The Trump administration is operating within the law — within multiple layers of the law — with deliberate care, professional restraint, and unimpeachable statutory anchoring.

Why the Leftist Hyperventilation Has No Legal Bite

The leftist Democrats — the same camp that voted overwhelmingly for the 2001 and 2002 AUMFs, that voted for the FY2020 NDAA carrying § 1550, that has waved through every drone strike, every Special Operations deployment, every covert action of the Obama and Biden years without complaint — now claims, suddenly, that Operation Epic Fury 2026 is “unconstitutional.” That it requires a fresh declaration of war. That it must be terminated under the 60-day clock of the War Powers Resolution.

It does not, and the law is unambiguous on each point.

The 60-day clock of 50 U.S.C. § 1544(b) explicitly terminates only when Congress has not provided “specific statutory authorization.” The 2001 and 2002 AUMFs provide exactly that statutory authorization. The clock is satisfied at its source. The leftist procedural objection is a paper tiger that disintegrates at the first contact with the actual statutory text. Forty-seven years of executive practice — under presidents of both parties — have established this reading. Every Office of Legal Counsel memorandum from the Bush, Obama, Trump, and Biden administrations has affirmed it. The Supreme Court has never disturbed it.

What the leftist commentariat is doing is not law. It is theater. It is the sound of a political faction that has lost the war, lost the policy argument, lost the moral high ground, and is now reduced to procedural shouting in the hope that someone, somewhere, will notice them.



The Leftists Love to Spend Other People’s Money — and Waste Their Time

Let the record of the United States Senate and the United States House of Representatives in this present session of Congress speak for itself. The War Powers Resolutions of 2026 — authored by Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, joined by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Senators Adam Schiff of California, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois — have been brought to the Senate floor and defeated five times in succession, the most recent by a vote of 47 to 52. In the House of Representatives, the parallel resolution failed by the narrowest of margins — 213 to 214, a single vote — with every Democrat but Representative Jared Golden of Maine voting for it, and every Republican but Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky voting to uphold the Commander-in-Chief’s constitutional and statutory authority.

The Democrats have announced, in their own words, that they intend to force a war powers vote every single week until Operation Epic Fury 2026 concludes. They are entitled to do so. They are also entitled to lose every single one of those votes, which they have, and which they will continue to do — because the underlying legal architecture, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on December 20, 2019, holds. It will continue to hold next week. It will continue to hold the week after that. And the week after that.

This is what the leftist Marxist Democrat playbook has been reduced to in 2026: spending the taxpayers’ money on Senate-floor theater that has failed five times in a row, and wasting the Senate’s and the House’s time on procedural votes that have nothing to do with national security and everything to do with cynical partisan optics. Each of these forced votes consumes congressional staff hours, floor time, member attention, security briefings, parliamentarian rulings, and the patience of a country that has work to do — including the historic work of finishing the liberation of 93 million Iranians from forty-seven years of theological tyranny. Each of these votes is ritually defeated. Each of these defeats is then re-staged the following week, dressed up in fresh press releases, fresh cable-news appearances, fresh fundraising emails. The substance does not change. The vote count does not change. The President’s authority does not change. Only the spectacle continues — at the public’s expense.

It is, in the end, the perfect emblem of what the contemporary leftist project has become: a movement that no longer wins arguments, no longer changes minds, no longer commands majorities — but which is nevertheless determined to make the rest of the country sit through the performance of its grievance, on the public dime, in perpetuity. The American taxpayer, the American serviceman, the American Commander-in-Chief, and the people of Iran walking toward their freedom — all are expected to wait while Senator Kaine reads his prepared remarks for the fifth, sixth, seventh time. They will not wait. The Constitution will not wait. Operation Epic Fury 2026 will not wait. And the United States Senate, by consistent and decisive majority, has already told them so.

And Here We Go, Again: The Marxist Deomcrats Wasting Time and Money



Representative Adam Schiff of California has already announced — publicly, on the record, this week — that he will force the next war powers resolution vote at the end of this week, on or about Friday, May 1, 2026, timed deliberately to coincide with the artificial 60-day trigger calculated from the March 2, 2026 formal congressional notification. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has promised, in his own words, that the votes will continue every single week, until Republicans “see reason and help us end this war.” Six additional war powers resolutions are already queued up behind Friday’s vote — drafted, polished, and ready to be marched onto the floor in identical sequence, week after week, in the same script, with the same speeches, to the same predictable defeat. And in case the procedural theater is not yet sufficient, multiple Senate Democrats have now signaled — through their own staff, in their own statements, on their own initiative — that they may take the President of the United States to federal court if the campaign continues past the May 1 deadline, an act of partisan litigation that would consume additional millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded Department of Justice and congressional-staff resources, in pursuit of the same outcome they have already failed to secure five times on the Senate floor and once, by a single vote, in the House of Representatives.

The outcome of Friday’s vote is already clear today



Before a single senator has taken the floor, before a single staff briefing has been delivered, before a single roll call has been called. The resolution will fail. The legal architecture will hold. The Commander-in-Chief will continue to act within Article II, the AUMFs, and the December 20, 2019 statutory framework that he himself signed into law.

The Democrat minority will once again rise to the same script, deliver the same speeches, lose by the same margin, and walk back to their offices to draft the same press release for the following week’s identical performance — with another five or six resolutions stacked behind it, each as preordained in its defeat as the last. More taxpayer money spent. More congressional time wasted. More attention diverted from the actual business of the Republic. More fundraising-list emails written. More cable-news hits booked. More press releases mailed. More performance. Less governance.

It is the perfect Marxist ideology driven inverse of stewardship. It is the perfect monument to a political faction that has run out of arguments, run out of majorities, and now relies entirely on the spectacle of its own losing.

Thank you for nothing, Senator Kaine of Virginia. Thank you for nothing, Leader Schumer of New York. Thank you for nothing, Representative Schiff of California. Thank you for nothing, Senator Murphy of Connecticut, Senator Booker of New Jersey, Senator Baldwin of Wisconsin, and Senator Duckworth of Illinois. The American people are watching. The bill — every senate hour, every house hour, every staff hour, every dollar — is being kept. And history, already taking notes in real time, will not be kind.

The Wars the Left Started — and the Lesson Trump Learned From Them

It is worth stating, plainly, the historical record on which administrations dragged the United States into the foreign-policy fiascoes of the post-Kennedy era. The pattern is undeniable, and it is the pattern Donald Trump has consistently and openly criticized:

Vietnam War escalation under President Lyndon B. Johnson (1964–1968) — the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, the troop surge from 16,000 advisers to 549,000 deployed, the 58,000 American dead, the strategic catastrophe that haunted American foreign policy for a generation.

The Iran hostage crisis and Operation Eagle Claw under President Jimmy Carter (1979–1981) — the failed rescue mission, eight American servicemen dead in the Iranian desert, helicopters abandoned, the symbolic image of American weakness that the Iranian regime weaponized for forty-seven years.

Somalia and the Mogadishu disaster under President Bill Clinton (1992–1993) — Black Hawk Down, eighteen Americans killed, the corpses of U.S. soldiers dragged through the streets, the strategic withdrawal that emboldened Osama bin Laden and the entire Salafi-jihadi movement.

The Sudan and Afghanistan cruise-missile strikes under President Clinton (1998) — the destruction of the al-Shifa pharmaceutical factory in Khartoum on faulty intelligence, the empty al-Qaeda training camps in Afghanistan, the global perception of American impotence that bin Laden cited explicitly in his planning of 9/11.

The Libya intervention under President Barack Obama (2011) — the regime change without a successor plan, the collapse into civil war, the rise of ISIS in North Africa, the Mediterranean refugee crisis, the assassination of U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens at Benghazi on September 11, 2012.

The Syria red-line failure under President Obama (2013) — the chemical-weapons threshold crossed without consequence, the Russian and Iranian entrenchment that followed, the half-decade of ISIS expansion that Obama himself called the “JV team” while it overran a quarter of Iraq.

The Afghanistan withdrawal under President Joseph R. Biden (August 2021) — Bagram Air Base abandoned in the dead of night, thirteen American service members killed at Abbey Gate, $7 billion of U.S. military equipment surrendered to the Taliban, hundreds of American citizens left behind, the most catastrophic American military withdrawal since the fall of Saigon.

President Trump has been clear and consistent: these were wars and interventions that should never have been entered into the way they were entered into. He has said, on the record, that the United States “should never have been in Iraq.” He has called for the end of “endless wars.” He has said, plainly, that American power must be deployed only when victory is the objective and decisive military superiority is the means.

Operation Epic Fury 2026 is the inverse of every Democrat fiasco since 1964. It was prepared in advance. It was executed at unmatched tempo. It was decisive in outcome. It produced the surrender of the regime, not the prolongation of the war. And it was conducted within a clean, layered, transparent legal architecture — Article II, the AUMFs, and § 1550 — built and signed into law by President Trump himself in December 2019.

What President Trump Is Actually Doing

The honest characterization of the President’s current posture is this: he is restoring the United States Constitution to its original operational design. He is exercising the Commander-in-Chief authority that Article II vests in him. He is operating within the statutory frameworks that Congress has enacted — including the very AUMFs and the very § 1550 reporting structure he himself signed into law. He is reporting to Congress on the 180-day cycle that his own December 20, 2019 signature established. He is offering exactly the level of transparency the law requires, and not a single page of operational secrecy more.

This is not unconstitutional action. This is constitutional action that has been long overdue.

The mothership of global Islamist terrorism — the regime in Tehran that for forty-seven years held the Iranian people hostage, that murdered American servicemen across two decades of Middle Eastern wars, that pursued nuclear weapons for the explicit purpose of regional and global blackmail — has been sunk. The most coercive military and nuclear threat in the Middle East has been decapitated in the fastest, most effective campaign in the modern military record. The 93 million people of Iran are walking toward a future free of theological tyranny. The region is stabilizing. The nuclear shadow is lifted, and erased into oblivion.

“That is what the United States Constitution is for. That is what the Commander-in-Chief is for. That is what the Trump Doctrine — America First, Peace Through Strength — was designed to deliver.” - Pascal Najadi

The Marxist Democrat camp hyperventilation — the procedural shouting, the manufactured 60-day-rule panic, the recycled fake-news framing — is the sound of an ideological project that bet against American resolve and lost. It is the sound of a political faction whose entire post-1964 foreign-policy record consists of dumb wars, abandoned allies, surrendered bases, dead Americans, and strategic retreats — and which now cannot bear the sight of an American president doing what they spent fifty years insisting could not be done.

I say it bluntly as it is, that saves me time:



It can be done. It is being done. It was done.

And the legal architecture for it was signed into law by Donald J. Trump on December 20, 2019 — four days before Christmas, alongside the United States Space Force, in a single act of presidential foresight whose operational consequences are now visible to every honest observer on Earth.



Closing — In Closing

In closing: President Donald J. Trump and his team have truly lived the motto we hold at GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC:

“See Beyond the Horizon: Shape the World Before It Shifts.”

The temple calculations of December 20, 2019 — the United States Space Force, the orbital command-and-control architecture, and the statutory transparency framework of 50 U.S.C. § 1550 — were precisely the act of a Commander-in-Chief who saw beyond the horizon, who shaped the world before it shifted, and who installed the instruments of decisive American power six and a half years before they were operationally required. Operation Epic Fury 2026 is the harvest of that foresight.

Our deepest admiration and our most heartfelt congratulations to the decisive and resolute 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump — arguably the greatest American leader the United States has produced since its founding leader, General President George Washington himself, who, with the same combination of strategic foresight, moral clarity, and steel resolve, secured the birth of the Republic in 1776 as President Trump now secures her renewal in 2026.

Two and a half centuries apart. Two leaders. One Republic. One Constitution. One unbroken line of command from the temple to the field.

The job will be finished. On the Commander-in-Chief’s terms.

“The legal scaffolding for Operation Epic Fury 2026 was not improvised. It was prepared, with deliberate care, six and a half years in advance — alongside the orbital command-and-control architecture of the United States Space Force, on the same day, by the same hand. The leftist objections have no statutory foundation. The Constitution is being honored. The job will be finished — on the Commander-in-Chief’s terms, not theirs.” — Pascal Najadi

Pascal Najadi is the Founder & Editorial Principal of GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC. His time-stamped predictive record on Operation Epic Fury 2026 has been independently audited at 95–100% accuracy by Claude AI (Anthropic).