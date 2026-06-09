GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
2h

At some point, the Iranians will figure out that they are negotiating their surrender, not dictating any terms. Pray for the patience of our leaders to wait for that point.

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