President Trump in the WH Situation Room with his war cabinet. That room is a war room — not a peace-negotiation echo chamber. It is where the sharpest, boldest, and most calculated decisions of wartime are taken, and where one man takes them: the Commander-in-Chief. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026.ption...

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman

The Oldest Principle, and a Quiet Incident

WASHINGTON, DC: Read this regarding today’s Apache–Hormuz incident, and I will leave it at that for operational reasons. Some operations, particularly during special operations and wartime conditions, require unorthodox measures to achieve decisive effects.

As Sun Tzu wrote in The Art of War:

“All warfare is based on deception.”



That principle remains one of the most enduring foundations of military strategy. He continued:

“When able, appear unable; when active, appear inactive. When near, make the enemy believe you are far away; when far away, make him believe you are near.”



These are not merely tactical suggestions but expressions of a broader truth—the commander who successfully shapes an adversary’s perception gains an advantage before the first shot is fired.



The publicly known facts surrounding the Apache–Hormuz incident remain limited, and prudence dictates restraint in drawing conclusions. This very event nonetheless serves as a reminder that warfare is conducted on multiple levels at once: physical, informational, psychological, and strategic.



Espionnage, Bait, and the Shape of the Battlefield

Espionage seeks to uncover an adversary’s intentions, capabilities, vulnerabilities, and plans.

Counterintelligence protects one’s own intentions, conceals operational realities, and frustrates enemy collection.



Together they create the informational superiority that deception requires.



Sun Tzu placed intelligence above all else: “What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge (espionage and counterintelligence).” In contemporary terms, that advantage is built through collection, espionage, surveillance, reconnaissance, and effective counterintelligence—and information becomes power the moment it is used to influence an adversary’s decisions, distort his perceptions, and shape the battlefield before conventional force is ever applied.



He taught, too: “Offer the enemy a bait to lure him; feign disorder and strike him.” The objective is not simply to defeat an opponent’s forces but to manipulate his understanding of reality itself.



Orthodox methods establish the framework of operations; unorthodox methods create the openings that lead to decisive outcomes. The enemy who sees clearly is difficult to defeat. The enemy who sees what you want him to see has already begun to lose.

Across military history, the most successful commanders have understood that war is not merely a contest of firepower but of perception, timing, intelligence, and will. DNI Tulsi Gabbard answers to one man — the Commander-in-Chief, President Donald J. Trump. Her orbit of 18 alphabet agencies is the source of the reliable signal that makes surgical military action and compressed tempo possible the moment it is called for. Here she sits in the White House Situation Room, among President Trump’s war cabinet. That room is a war room — not a peace-negotiation echo chamber. It is where the sharpest, boldest, and most calculated decisions of wartime are taken, and where one man takes them: the Commander-in-Chief. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026.



Espionage, counterintelligence, deception, operational security, surprise, and strategic ambiguity are not peripheral to warfare—they are among its most important instruments, and the commander who masters them shapes events long before they become visible to the public. The lesson endures across the centuries.

What Can Be Said, and What Cannot

We are not calling the shots; we simply report when we hear one. What can be said with confidence is that President Trump, his commanders, and his national security team have undoubtedly prepared for a wide range of contingencies in the region. If the reported Apache incident was indeed the result of hostile action, it may prove a serious strategic miscalculation by those responsible.

The two pilots are reported safe and recovered, which in itself reflects a high degree of operational readiness, professionalism, and capability. Beyond that, the strategic implications remain known only to those entrusted with the relevant intelligence and operational assessments.

Decisions of consequence are made far from public view, informed by information, capabilities, and options unavailable to outside observers. Whether this incident becomes a minor footnote or a catalyst for broader developments remains to be seen. Strategic decisions are rarely made in haste; they are weighed against objectives, risks, opportunities, and desired end states. History repeatedly demonstrates that singular incidents can carry consequences far beyond their immediate appearance, particularly where military, political, and geostrategic considerations intersect.

For now, speculation serves little purpose. The facts will emerge in due course. What remains certain is that capable military and national security institutions prepare continuously for a wide spectrum of contingencies, and events are seldom judged solely by their immediate tactical significance. I leave it there for operational reasons. History, as always, will render its verdict soon enough.

“All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1: Laying Plans

“Hence, it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results. Spies are the most important element in war, because on them depends an army’s ability to move.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies



Will President Trump let this Apache–Hormuz incident pass without a response?



We do not seek the answer, and we will not—and that restraint is precisely the point. Decisions of this order are taken far from public view, on the Commander-in-Chief's clock, weighed against objectives, risks, and end states no outside observer is meant to see.

The President has already made clear that a response is warranted; its shape and its hour are not ours to know and would not be ours to publish if they were. We report the signal when we hear one.

We do not call the shots, and we do not pretend to. But read the water, not the wire: the very fact that the answer is withheld is what makes this moment graver than most grasp right now.

A wartime decision does not announce itself before it is made. Silence is not the absence of a response—in a campaign run on compressed tempo and signal over noise, it is most often the discipline that precedes one.

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