Trump's Operation 'Epic Fury 2026': The Mothership of Global Terrorism Has Been Sunk

by Pascal Najadi



On Saturday, February 28, 2026, a coordinated military campaign by the United States and Israel—code-named by U.S. and Israeli officials as Operation Epic Fury—unfolded across Iran in broad daylight. The strikes targeted missile systems, air defence infrastructure, command nodes, and the secure compound of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Moments later, both Washington and Tehran state media confirmed what had been a matter of intense global speculation: Ayatollah Khamenei and All of the top Ranks and Military commanders were eliminated as a result of the joint strikes. ￼



President Donald Trump, who earlier articulated his intent to confront what he described as an “intolerable” threat from Iran’s military and missile forces, publicly affirmed Khamenei’s death on social media, framing the outcome as part of a broader strategic objective. Iranian state television likewise confirmed the loss of its longtime supreme leader and announced a period of national mourning. ￼



What occurred on that bright Saturday was doctrinally significant. It rejected conventional military schooling that favors nocturnal surprise strikes and instead leveraged tempo dominance in clear daylight. The operation fused ISR, precision munitions, naval fires, and air-launched systems to overwhelm Iranian defences before they could adapt.



First 24 Hours—Over 2,000 Military Targets Obliterated



Early reporting suggests a broad, integrated first wave hit hundreds of targets within the opening hours. Some accounts further claim that CENTCOM and the IDF coordinated follow-on strikes, obliterating over 2,000 military targets at an exceptionally high tempo across Iran over the first 24 hours, focusing on regime and military infrastructure with what is being described as unusually “surgical” precision over a vast battlespace.



Most of the Iranian naval assets were struck at or near their bases in the Persian Gulf area, with significant losses reported—the full scope is still being clarified.

The seamless cooperation between U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Israel Defense Forces illustrated a new level of interoperability.



Intelligence sharing, synchronized targeting packages, and an integrated communications architecture enabled coalition forces to compress decision cycles and exploit fleeting windows of opportunity. This reflected years of doctrinal investment in systems integration rather than isolated platforms.



The strategic surprise was not merely operational but temporal. Conducting such a high-stakes, high-visibility campaign in daylight on a Saturday ensured Iran’s command had minimal warning and limited ability to adapt, even though contemporary military doctrine has traditionally emphasized night operations for big raids.



The choice underscored a calculated assessment: in integrated modern warfare, the advantage lies with the side that controls information and tempo — not darkness. The result was rapid dominance of the battlespace.



In the opening phase of the February 28, 2026, U.S.–Israel strikes on Iran, coalition forces focused heavily on degrading Iran’s integrated air defence network, targeting radar sites, missile batteries, and military infrastructure.



By striking those air defence nodes early in the campaign, the United States and Israel significantly reduced the effectiveness of Tehran’s air defense responses, allowing coalition aircraft and standoff weapons to operate with relative freedom over key regions of Iranian airspace in the first hours of the operation.



Immediate Air Superiority Gained—Iran's Defences Blinded into Service Denial



Coverage from the opening phase of the campaign shows a total disruption of Iranian air defence nodes and widespread damage to missile launchers and communications arrays.



Iran’s leadership cadre, including all commanders tied to its security apparatus, was among those obliterated. CENTCOM has over 500 USAF and IDF warplanes operating in sequenced 24/7 strike and SIGINT/ELINT rotations.



Iranians were reported celebrating the news across the nation of Khamenei’s death.



Strategic advocates argue that what unfolded reflects a doctrine of tempo—arguably the decisive variable in 21st-century warfare. The point is not simply “more sorties” or “more strikes,” but the ability to compress the entire sensor-to-shooter cycle into minutes: detect, identify, fuse, task, strike, and assess—then repeat before the adversary can reconstitute, relocate, or even understand what just happened.



This is what the U.S. “system-of-systems” approach is built to do: combine orbital and airborne ISR, electronic support measures, secure data links, fifth-generation aircraft sensor fusion, stand-off precision weapons, and real-time battle damage assessment into a single operational rhythm that forces the opponent into permanent reaction mode. I have laid out this high-tempo architecture in detail on my channel for months; what audiences witnessed here was the doctrine made visible—tempo as a weapon, integration as the force multiplier, and time itself turned into geostrategic leverage.



What is clear is that February 28, 2026 — once unlikely in some leftist strategic forecasts — has now become a watershed date in the ongoing recalibration of power in the Middle East. It will be studied not only for its geostrategic impact but for how integrated force — kinetic, informational, and temporal — reshapes the character of high-end conflict.



I produced and choreographed this special Context Film as a deliberate tribute to the professionalism and operational excellence of U.S. CENTCOM forces and the IDF—men and women executing at the highest level under extreme pressure—and as a public note of congratulations to President Trump and his national security team for delivering what they framed as a promise of “help” to the Iranian people.



The film is structured to let the visuals carry the argument: it incorporates authentic CENTCOM strike footage alongside before-and-after satellite imagery presented as showing the fortified compound associated with Iran’s senior leadership. My intent is straightforward—honor the forces, document the moment through verifiable imagery, and give viewers a clear, time-compressed visual record of what this tempo doctrine looks like when it is executed in the real world.



“Speed is the essence of war. Take advantage of the enemy’s unreadiness; travel by unexpected routes and strike him where he has taken no precautions.” — Sun Tzu



ExecSec@geostrat.agency