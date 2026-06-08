GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Miss Jane Dowsing's avatar
Miss Jane Dowsing
2h

What I'm fed up with is Trump saying he wants a deal, while many of us don't want another ridiculous deal with the Regime, we only want them irrevocably gone indefinitely, with the door tightly shut, so they will never get back in ever again.

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