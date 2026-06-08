COPYRIGHT AND TRADEMARK: © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026 Epic Fury 2026™ word mark—USPTO Serial No. 99807441. GeoStrat Agency LLC globe-and-pin device mark — USPTO Serial No. 99766311





by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman

WASHINGTON, DC — Update, 7 June 2026, 19:15 hours Eastern Time:

The title set down this morning just met its test. On Sunday, 7 June, day 100 of the war, Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel for the first time since the April ceasefire. The wire called it escalation. Read the water instead.

The President did not reach for the sword. He reached for the clock.

This was not a bolt from the blue. Hours earlier, the Israeli Defense Forces struck a Hezbollah stronghold in the southern suburbs of Beirut—over Washington’s standing request to hold.



Tehran answered with a barrage at northern Israel. The air defenses held. No one was killed. Both sides had now taken their shot, and both treated the exchange as bounded.

Trump moved at once to stay Jerusalem’s hand.



To Axios, he was plain—he was calling the prime minister to tell him not to strike back.



“I hope Israel doesn’t respond,”



he said, because



“Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don’t need another one.”



To Fox News he set the line to Tehran just as cold:



“You’ve shot your missiles, that’s enough. Get back to the table and make a deal.”



And to the Financial Times he laid down the command line itself — four words that end the argument:



“I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn’t call the shots.”



The salvo, he added, will have no effect on the deal.

Prime Minister Netanyahu took the President’s call. By the reporting, he agreed to hold his fire and give Washington several more days to close the agreement it says is near. That is not a fluffy ceasefire cracking, but it is victor declining to interrupt his own win.

On the same evening, on Fox Report, Representative Greg Murphy of North Carolina named the posture in plain English—the United States has to be willing to do - “What needs to be done.”



The willingness is the leverage. The blockade still stands. The Strait stays shut to the regime’s commerce.



The Seal is on the table, and the pen rests beside it.

The steel holds. The tempo tightens. The crescendo is on the horizon—and it bends toward the signature, not the salvo.

Read The Flagship First

The full thesis sits in our flagship report. Read it in full before anything else:

The Trump–Iran Full Surrender, Or The Hour Japan Came To The Persian Gulf https://pnajadi1967.substack.com/p/unclassified-the-trumpiran-full-surrender

And the desk read is that frames this exact hour:

SITUATION DESK: The Blockade Is A Piece Of Steel — How Trump Subdued Iran Before The Final Shot https://pnajadi1967.substack.com/p/situation-desk-the-blockade-is-a

The Inflection Point, Reached Again

Like my soulmate and textbook-introvert twin, DNI Tulsi Gabbard, we read the room—and we are able to read the silence, literally, where others simply register nothing and get nervous. We two listen for the signal in what is not said, and the moment comes again.

I called it. I have called it right since January, on the time-stamped record, ahead of every billion-dollar news network, ahead of every state broadcaster, and ahead of every agency outside the government orbit. The desk at 1500 K Street does not chase the wire. It reads the water. The inflection point is reached. Once again.

The method is on the record — how two sea-loving introverts read the silence the rest of the field misses:

DNI Gabbard and GeoStrat Agency LLC’s Najadi — Two Sea-Loving Introverts, and Why Najadi’s WEF 2026 Forward Marker Beat Every Outside Agency



https://pnajadi1967.substack.com/p/dni-gabbard-and-geostrat-agency-llcs

“Hence, it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results. Spies are the most important element in war, because on them depends an army’s ability to move.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies

The Fake News Marxist Ideology Drunken Mainstream Media Got Called Out—Good Riddance and Enjoy (Not AI—It’s Real, Sky News)

A Note From The Executive Secretary

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, nonprofit, sovereign geostrategic private intelligence unit and publishing operation at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC — a five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic.

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GeoStrat Agency LLC is a limited liability company registered in Washington, DC, United States, at 1500 K Street NW.

It is a separate and distinct legal entity, incorporated under United States law, and it is not affiliated with, related to, owned by, controlled by, endorsed by, or in any contractual, agency, partnership, or joint venture relationship with the Hague-based geostrat.org nor with any other organization, company, or person bearing a similar or identical-sounding name in any jurisdiction worldwide.

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“Hence, it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results. Spies are the most important element in war, because on them depends an army’s ability to move.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies

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Now UNCLASSIFIED And Yours To Read

Invitation From GeoStrat Agency LLC — The Epic Fury 2026 Open-Source Record:

This is our flagship analytical report, reference GSA-EF-2026-004, and it is unclassified and open to every reader. No paywall. No gatekeeping.

Write to:

ExecSec@geostrat.agency

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