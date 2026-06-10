GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
1h

So you were on the Kowloon side when you saw this before? Top of The Peninsula?

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Vincent Jappi's avatar
Vincent Jappi
9m

Sen. Lindsey Graham Thanks President Trump

After Primary Election Victory.

https://youtu.be/2w220TBviE4

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC):

"I want to start with President Donald J. Trump...

Mr. President, when you endorsed me early on, it changed everything. You're the gold standard in the Republican world. The most consequential endorsement, I think, in the history of politics."

Full video here:

https://www.c-span.org/program/campaign-2026/sen-lindsey-graham-primary-night-victory-remarks-in-columbia-south-caolina/680640

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