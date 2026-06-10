Hypothetical Caption from the Situation Room, Right Now (fiction yet near to the truth): “Mr. President, Sir, we have given those lunatics in Tehran more than enough face time; they trampled our diplomacy with boots and hostile action. I’d say, if I may, let’s go and get our goals accomplished by our formidable military; the time has come to act. We are not here to talk nice about bad things.” © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026.

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: Let me begin where conviction begins.

I hold Mike Pompeo in the highest regard — a former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and Secretary of State in President Trump’s first mandate, a man of professionalism and valor cut from the same cloth as his Commander-in-Chief.

Same moral compass. Same decisiveness.



The same clean, controlled hand you see in Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard—and make no mistake, she is not gone.

Tulsi Gabbard, the silent, yet decisive and resolute warrior, is exactly where she needs to be, with her own instruments prepared for the bad and the sick out there, at home and on both sides of the Atlantic, the extremist left included.





Remember what landed on Capitol Hill on May 13: a serving Central Intelligence Agency officer, James Erdman III, testified under oath before Senator Rand Paul’s Homeland Security Committee that the intelligence on the origin of COVID had been steered away from the Wuhan laboratory—and he named Anthony Fauci’s influence in the steering.

The witnesses are coming forward. The record is being written. You have seen nothing yet from Tulsi; be surprised and enjoy the moment. Not too far out, let me tell you this, and I hold it right here for operational reasons.

“All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1: Laying Plans

“Hence, it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results. Spies are the most important element in war, because on them depends an army’s ability to move.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies

And on Iran, I join Pompeo’s call.

I rarely say this. With him, I say it without hesitation: anytime, I would go.

V1. Every pilot knows it. It is the speed past which you no longer abort — you commit, you rotate, you fly.

On February 27, hours before the world understood what was coming, I have marked that exact threshold on Iran.





The President stood on the White House lawn and said he was not happy with the talks. Roughly three hours later he gave the order, and Operation Epic Fury 2026 was airborne.

Last night we told you again, in plain language, in our Sun Tzu dispatch — watch the signal, not the noise. We handed you the marker. Within hours the President went to Fox and said the United States will hit Iran, hard, and that he is close to ordering fresh strikes on the regime’s power and its bridges.



I have stood at a moment exactly like this before — years ago, with Coco, high above Victoria Harbour, the Hong Kong Central skyline burning gold across the water, in that still and electric pause before everything moves. That is where we stand tonight.

This is no surprise to our readers.

We called Epic Fury 2026 in its design and in its tempo.



We told you the so-called memorandum of understanding was never peace. It was Sun Tzu—deception laid over a blade, leverage dressed as diplomacy.



We told you to read Kharg Island as the regime’s economic center of gravity and to weigh every round of negotiation against what the carriers and the bombers were actually doing.



The clock ran. The talks in Oman were set, then suspended. The regime dragged its feet at the table once more—the precise behavior we flagged. None of it caught us off guard, because we never once confused the press conference with the war.

Here is The Hard Read.

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are not improvising. This is fifth- and sixth-generation warfare—sensor-to-shooter speed, dominance of the spectrum, and targets fixed long before any order is spoken aloud. They are more than ready to finish the job.



Our estimate tonight is roughly 20 percent that the kinetic option goes live in the immediate window—and if it does, it will not look like February’s.



It will be surgical and swift across the entire land of Iran. A narrow set of special targets, struck with precision, built to break will rather than to level cities. The specifics we hold right here, for operational reasons. We do not publish what we are not entitled to publish.

And the timing is flawless.

No honest observer can fault it—not even the hyperventilating Marxist left that spent two decades shielding this regime, which it flushed with cash through Obama’s catastrophic nuclear deal, the bad deal we condemned in private long before it was fashionable to condemn it in public.



The hour for hand-wringing is over. The time has come to saddle up again.





I will borrow one line, as ever from Nike, and I will finish it the way it deserves to be finished:

“Just Do It.”

And I add, like on February 27th out of Hong Kong—eloquently, finally, without apology—

“It will!”

A Note From The Executive Secretary

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, nonprofit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence unit and publishing operation at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC — a five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic.

A Note On Identity And Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a limited liability company registered in Washington, DC, United States, at 1500 K Street NW. It is a separate and distinct legal entity, incorporated under United States law, and it is not affiliated with, related to, owned by, controlled by, endorsed by, or in any contractual, agency, partnership, or joint venture relationship with the Hague-based geostrat.org nor with any other organization, company, or person bearing a similar or identical-sounding name in any jurisdiction worldwide.

The two share no common ownership, officers, directors, personnel, funding, governance, or editorial control. GeoStrat Agency LLC holds its own intellectual property in its own name—including the “Epic Fury 2026” word mark (USPTO Serial No. 99807441) and the GeoStrat Agency LLC globe-and-pin device mark (USPTO Serial No. 99766311), both held personally by the Founder, Pascal Najadi.

Any resemblance in name is purely coincidental and creates no association, license, or shared rights of any kind.

We seek no business of any kind, and we provide advisory services to no one. We are not consultants, we are not for hire, and we solicit no clients, no mandates, and no commercial engagements.

Our only voice is our Substack and our YouTube channel, both owned and operated by GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC, United States, and administered by me, serving our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi.

We hold no bank account, by design. We will never accept donors. We answer to no party and no foreign interest. We are financially totally independent and will always remain so. Our reports are published in full and open to all, for free and without a paywall. Our forecasting record on Epic Fury 2026 stands on calls borne out by events; to date, none has been overtaken.

On The Record—No Media And Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews of any kind — not print, not audio, not audiovisual, not through any intermediary, whether national, international, American, Swiss, or European.

Our Principal communicates through one channel and one channel only: our open-source, paywall-free Substack and YouTube platforms, where all analysis, all signals, and our selective French audiovisual materials for the Francophonie are published in full and free to every reader.

The only official outlets owned and managed by GeoStrat Agency LLC are our Substack — Pascal Najadi · GeoStrat Agency, at pnajadi1967.substack.com — and our YouTube channel, GeoStrat Agency Context Films, curated by Yael R. Eastman.

Any account, channel, page, or feed in the name of Pascal Najadi or GeoStrat Agency on any other platform is not from this office, is not authorized, and does not represent our work. Every such account is fraudulent and should be reported to the relevant platform.

Now UNCLASSIFIED And Yours To Read

Invitation from GeoStrat Agency LLC — the Epic Fury 2026 open-source record. Our flagship analytical report, reference GSA-EF-2026-004, is unclassified and open to every reader. No paywall. No gatekeeping.

Write to me: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

And I will send it to you directly, in English and in French.

Truly Yours,

Mrs. Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

GeoStrat Agency LLC

1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

United States

Our monitored and recorded direct office phone line: +1 (771) 203 0610

🇺🇸🤝🇮🇱

Epic Fury 2026™ is a trademark of Pascal Najadi, filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Principal Register (Serial No. 99807441). The GeoStrat Agency LLC globe-and-pin device mark is filed in the same name (Serial No. 99766311). Both are held personally by the Founder.

© GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026.