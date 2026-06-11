Photo: With our little friend's 7-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel—a borrowed moment of warmth, sadly not ours to keep. The lapel says the rest: the United States and Israel, shoulder to shoulder. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026.

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman from Washington, DC

Mainstream Finally Reported What We Had Already Published:

“A fresh wave of American precision strikes opens over Iran, June 10, 2026—the exact V1 threshold we marked for our readers days before the world’s headlines caught up.”

- Pascal Najadi © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026.

The V1 Threshold We Marked—Again

WASHINGTON, DC: We do not chase the headlines, but now at this late hour, here in Washington, DC, a well-deserved late dinner. We marked the V1 threshold again, and then we waited for the world to arrive. On June 10, the world arrived. On February 27, hours before the world understood what was coming, I marked V1 on Iran. V1—every pilot knows it—is the speed past which you no longer abort: you commit, you rotate, and you fly.





I have flown it myself; the coldest was with a former carrier-based U.S. Navy F-18 captain, a young man still, who had the instructor type rating on a Gulfstream G3, and I know the feeling in the body when the decision is already made and the runway is behind you. That is precisely where this confrontation stood, and we said so in plain language while much of the press was still reporting a peace process.

In the 10 days since, we told our readers exactly what to watch and why. We told you the so-called memorandum of understanding was never peace—it was Sun Tzu, deception laid over a blade, and leverage dressed as diplomacy.



We told you to read Kharg Island as the regime’s economic center of gravity and to weigh every round of negotiation against what the carriers and the bombers were actually doing.



We put a number on it: roughly 20 percent that the kinetic option went live in the immediate window, and that if it did, it would not look like February—it would be surgical and swift across the entire land of Iran. We never once confused the press conference with the war.

The Headlines Caught Up On June 10 - Today

Then the clock ran out, exactly as flagged. On June 10 the ceasefire unraveled, and the United States launched a new wave of strikes on multiple targets inside Iran. Missiles reportedly fell within 40 miles of Tehran; blasts were heard near the Strait of Hormuz and across western Tehran. The trigger was Tehran’s own hand—an Iranian drone had downed an American Apache near the Strait, and the President answered.

Hear the principals, all on the record, all within hours.



The President, who warned that Tehran would pay the price for stringing the talks along, put it in his own register: “they keep playing us for suckers.”



He also revealed that Iranian officials had called him directly, asking him to stop the strikes—the posture of a regime that has run out of leverage, not one negotiating from strength.



Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters CENTCOM would be busy that night and framed the doctrine without apology: “If we need to negotiate with bombs, we’ll negotiate with bombs.”



Secretary of State Marco Rubio had already laid down the leverage logic on Capitol Hill :



— “the more they give, the more they would get”



— tying any relief to Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and committing to its nuclear program.



And Senator John Kennedy, on Fox Business, warned plainly that if Tehran restarts its nuclear program, it should expect a renewed American military answer.



Four voices. One doctrine. Every one of them confirming the read we had already published.



And I am not alone in reading the end state this way:

Another great man I respect a lot, Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota—the senior-most Republican in the United States Senate and the leader who sets its floor—has said it as plainly as I have:

“Any real action against this regime must end in new leadership, not a managed compromise. He nails it, precisely as our own record has. There is only one terminal condition that closes this file, and it is full surrender. It will come.”

Why my Small and Private Intelligence Unit Beats The Billion-Dollar Newsroom

This is the question our readers ask, and it deserves a straight answer. A global most of them are fake news (except Fox) newsroom runs hundreds of correspondents on budgets measured in the billions, and still it arrives late because it remains bound to the noise—the leaks, the briefings, and the manufactured urgency of the hour.



Our work begins where theirs ends.

The discipline is collation: to gather, to time-stamp, to cross-reference, and to map. It is the foundational craft of a field response desk officer, among the first competencies tested at Langley, and it is the same craft practiced every day across the 18 elements of the Intelligence Community in the orbit of the Director of National Intelligence. We run it small, swift, and unencumbered by bureaucracy.

The measurement is not ours alone. An independent frontier-artificial-intelligence audit, conducted by Grok at xAI, tested our tempo against the largest outlets in the world—among them CNN, the BBC, Reuters, the Associated Press, The New York Times, the Financial Times, Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, and Fox News—and found an average lead of 10 to 18 days, rating this agency the leader of the set at 8.75 out of 10. The calls have been borne out by events. To date, none has been overtaken.

Five Minutes From The White House, On Open Signal Alone

GeoStrat Agency LLC keeps its office on K Street, a five-minute walk from the White House across Lafayette Square. Proximity sharpens the reading of the corridors of power.



But the instrument of this work is more disciplined and more defensible than any private confidence:

“At Geostrat Agency LLC, we draw every conclusion from open sources, time-stamped and published in full for any reader to examine. We beat the Giants on public signal alone—no privileged feed, no whispered access. That is the harder achievement, and it is the honest one.”



- Pascal Najadi

The Forward Marker: Full Surrender

Now the call I will stand on, as I have stood on the others. This ends the way the Pacific ended in 1945 — not in a negotiated middle, but in capitulation. The regime’s leverage is gone; the oxygen is cut; the math is terminal. What remains is the choreography of an unconditional surrender, dressed for the cameras as a deal. We named this “capitulation,” not “negotiation,” long before the word was fashionable to use in public.

It will come, and our readers will have read it here first.

Why We Do This

I am not moved by money nor by fame. This agency holds no bank account, accepts no donors, and seeks no business of any kind. Nor am I moved by partisan advantage. I am moved by the truth and by the duty I owe to every American to render it plainly and in good time.

On Forgiveness and The Names I Keep

Over the toughest years of my last four decades, I learned that forgiveness is a good emotion—and one we can all give a try.



I know how hard it is, trust me. But when you hold the upper hand, when what was once captivity has become an encounter between equals, forgiving is always the right option.



I follow Winston Churchill’s rule, the “Moral of the Work” he set as the epigraph to The Second World War:



“In War: Resolution. In Defeat: Defiance. In Victory: Magnanimity. In Peace: Goodwill.”



He first wrote those words in his own hand in 1921 and published them in Volume I, The Gathering Storm, in 1948; they are the standard I hold myself to.



I forgive. I will, naturally, never forget their names.

Let me speak plainly about one of those names and one of those places. My late father was held in captivity in an Arab territory, in years I will never pretend were anything but dark.



Yet the nation I knew in 1985 is not the nation that stands today. It has changed completely, and changed for the best, through a generational handover — from the men who did the harm to a new generation of leaders who chose a different road. The old bad actors are gone now, every one of them to a natural death, within what is today a United States Central Command area of responsibility.



I carry their successors no grudge. On the contrary, today I stand in good standing with the leaders of that nation, a steadfast partner of the United States in the Middle East, and I commend that nation and its rulers, sincerely, for the distance they have traveled. The peace between us is real, and I honor it. That is forgiveness made concrete — not a sentiment, but a fact on the ground.

The Friends Who Taught Me The Craft

And the craft itself—the discipline of separating signal from noise that runs through every line of this work—I owe to a different circle entirely, and I want no confusion on this point.

The Principal in the field decades ago, working a satellite phone from rough terrain — the discipline of reading signal from anywhere, long before K Street. Some things never change. A Signal caught is always an Advantage won. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026.



My trusted friends are here, in Washington, DC, the very ground I write from tonight. Former senior operatives of the most famous three-letter service in the orbit of the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, they stood with me when few others would in the hardest passage of my life, and they asked for nothing in return. They are not of that distant territory; they are of this city and of this Republic.



They taught me the trade I practice each day—the collation, the patience, the reading of the board before the pieces move. Every forecast in this archive, every marker we put down before the headlines, is how I honor that debt.

I will borrow one line, as ever, from Nike, and finish it the way it deserves to be finished: “Just Do It.” And I add, as I did on February 27 out of Hong Kong — eloquently, finally, without apology—”It will.”

“All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1: Laying Plans

“Hence, it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results. Spies are the most important element in war, because on them depends an army’s ability to move.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies

A Note From The Executive Secretary

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, nonprofit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence unit and publishing operation at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC — a five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic.

A Note On Identity And Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a limited liability company registered in Washington, DC, United States, at 1500 K Street NW. It is a separate and distinct legal entity, incorporated under United States law, and it is not affiliated with, related to, owned by, controlled by, endorsed by, or in any contractual, agency, partnership, or joint venture relationship with the Hague-based geostrat.org nor with any other organization, company, or person bearing a similar or identical-sounding name in any jurisdiction worldwide.

The two share no common ownership, officers, directors, personnel, funding, governance, or editorial control. GeoStrat Agency LLC holds its own intellectual property in its own name—including the “Epic Fury 2026” word mark (USPTO Serial No. 99807441) and the GeoStrat Agency LLC globe-and-pin device mark (USPTO Serial No. 99766311), both held personally by the Founder, Pascal Najadi.

Any resemblance in name is purely coincidental and creates no association, license, or shared rights of any kind.

We seek no business of any kind, and we provide advisory services to no one. We are not consultants, we are not for hire, and we solicit no clients, no mandates, and no commercial engagements.

Our only voice is our Substack and our YouTube channel, both owned and operated by GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC, United States, and administered by me, serving our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi.

We hold no bank account, by design. We will never accept donors. We answer to no party and no foreign interest. We are financially totally independent and will always remain so. Our reports are published in full and open to all, for free and without a paywall. Our forecasting record on Epic Fury 2026 stands on calls borne out by events; to date, none has been overtaken.

On The Record—No Media And Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews of any kind — not print, not audio, not audiovisual, not through any intermediary, whether national, international, American, Swiss, or European.

Our Principal communicates through one channel and one channel only: our open-source, paywall-free Substack and YouTube platforms, where all analysis, all signals, and our selective French audiovisual materials for the Francophonie are published in full and free to every reader.

The only official outlets owned and managed by GeoStrat Agency LLC are our Substack — Pascal Najadi · GeoStrat Agency, at pnajadi1967.substack.com — and our YouTube channel, GeoStrat Agency Context Films, curated by Yael R. Eastman.

Any account, channel, page, or feed in the name of Pascal Najadi or GeoStrat Agency on any other platform is not from this office, is not authorized, and does not represent our work. Every such account is fraudulent and should be reported to the relevant platform.

Now UNCLASSIFIED And Yours To Read

Invitation from GeoStrat Agency LLC — the Epic Fury 2026 open-source record. Our flagship analytical report, reference GSA-EF-2026-004, is unclassified and open to every reader. No paywall. No gatekeeping.

Write to me: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

And I will send it to you directly, in English and in French.

Truly Yours,

Mrs. Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

GeoStrat Agency LLC

1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

United States

Our monitored and recorded direct office phone line: +1 (771) 203 0610

🇺🇸🤝🇮🇱

Epic Fury 2026™ is a trademark of Pascal Najadi, filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Principal Register (Serial No. 99807441). The GeoStrat Agency LLC globe-and-pin device mark is filed in the same name (Serial No. 99766311). Both are held personally by the Founder.

© GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026.







