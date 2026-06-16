GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Euan's avatar
Euan
2h

Australian channel 7 news

Donald Trump welcomed back in to the fold and mending bridges with European leaders

Don't you depise MSM

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2 replies by GeoStrat Agency LLC - Najadi and others
Ian Munro's avatar
Ian Munro
4h

Excellent!

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