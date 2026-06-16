by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: The war ends this Friday in Geneva, on American terms, with the President of the United States holding both the clock and the trigger. A memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran—the Strait of Hormuz reopened, the naval blockade lifted, crude falling off a cliff, equity markets lifted, the world’s economies kick-started back to higher revs by cheaper oil and lower prices at the pump, relief that matters to every American family and reads well into the midterms; the regime that swore for 47 years it would never bend now bending — is set for signature back home in Geneva, in the Swiss Confederation that remains the finest-functioning direct democracy on earth, an island of peace and freedom a short drive from the lake where the G7 convenes.





Donald Trump declared the file closed on 14 June, his 80th birthday. He returns to the G7 table for the first time since 2019 — not as a supplicant, but as the one man who delivered what none of the others would touch.

And around that table they now sit like a class of primary school children, like Greta, the ‘How Dare You’ Hamas-supporting joyride flotilla pseudo-captain who still refuses to grow up, caught lurking after the teacher’s inspection—the long faces exposed.

Am I kind to them? Of course not.

I was not put on this earth to talk nicely about bad things I have had to watch with my own eyes.

Meloni’s Sigonella Travesty—Denying USAF Bombers A Landing At A USAF Base

Begin with Italy, because Italy is where the record cuts deepest.

On 31 March 2026, with an American operation in its live execution phase and United States aircrews in the air, Prime Minister, the Italian PM, not some rogue banana republic’s lunatic dictator for gods sake can you believe this, Meloni’s government denied United States Air Force aircraft mid-flight authorization to land at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily—a United States Air Force base on Italian soil that hosts more than 40 American commands and anchors United States and NATO operations across the Mediterranean.

This is a United States Air Force base America built that the American taxpayer sustains. A 24/7 combat-ready USAF base that exists so that Italians may sleep in peace. Let that sink in and reflect on it, seriously, do this mental gymnastic.

Before her own parliament, Mrs. Meloni declared,



“We are not at war, and we do not want to enter the war,”



Read the above three times, best out loud.



Her office created a travesty no other sane office would dare to proclaim as justification; the partnership with Washington remained “solid.”

Thats what I call, now we im bordering my own disciplined elegant statesman tone, mental masturbation and forgive me, but it’s what it is and not meant to nuance and sexual connotation, because such behavior is downright a turn off at best in the true sense of the word.

A bad and sick travesty, at best

Such a decision places Mrs. Meloni squarely in the camp of the lunatics—and of those there are plenty, not only in Tehran but also in Havana. I will come to Cuba shortly, and yes, it will come, because what happened in Caracas did not stay in Caracas.

The deny-and-strike doctrine of fifth- and sixth-generation warfare—the system-of-systems kill chain I simply brand ‘Epic Fury 2026‘—is the most advanced, by far, US military sensor-to-shooter defense and kill chain there is, and it is engineered to act and react rapidly, is highly mobile, and has global reach 24/7, 365; yes, it operates globally as commanded by order of the Commander-in-Chief of the United States, President Trump, at any given moment in time and as the situation calls for to protect the United States and her people from any military or terrorist threat that may arise.

When our enemies ask, “What if?” the United States has already delivered the answer with tempo and surgical precision. Now Moscow and Beijing learned to respect in shock and awe after all of their overstated missile and radar defense systems got blinded into service denial before they could even lock on.

Yes, you read that correctly—and I have no doubt the salesmen in Moscow and Beijing have their phones glowing tonight, lit up by frightened customers in every corner of the world who spent billions trusting fake demos. The lesson is plain: do not buy Russian or Chinese defence systems.

For the most part they are copy-pasted American technology—copied since the great Reagan era, when the United States, flanked by brilliant men like Secretary Caspar Weinberger and my friend the late Secretary Frank Carlucci, brought the Marxist-totalitarian Soviet Union to its own implosion without ever firing a shot.

I will be blunt, because it saves time and because I say this with a certain authority: were Moscow and Beijing not armed with the nuclear weapons that menace the free world, a Maduro 2.0 could be carried out painlessly, and their peoples would be free at last to breathe the fresh air of freedom they deserve.

Marxist ideology has ruined generation upon generation of those peoples. Both Marxism and the men who wear it in tailored Brioni suits—call it the universally corrupt, anti-democratic "system Putin“—and the one-party rule of the Chinese Communist Party are of a piece with the Cuban state mafia: remnants of a failed ideology, run by incompetence, held in place only by undemocratic coercion and, yes, by corruption that runs through every layer of government, down to the sidewalks.



And as my other American hero, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said on camera from the White House podium on 5 May 2026—standing in for Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, then on maternity leave



”The only thing worse than a communist is an incompetent communist."



That is exactly what runs Havana into the ground today.



Next stop, Cuba: at worst a Maduro 2.0, a touch-and-go operation. How it is done is not mine to disclose, and I will not speculate on method in public; the operational element is precisely the part an state-cartel adversary never sees—until the moment after. I mark this plainly as my forward read and not as settled fact.

Six American Heroes’ Graves—May Our Lord Rest Their Souls

Here is the part Rome would prefer you never set beside its futile pseudo-legal brief.

On 1 March 2026, the second day of this war, an Iranian drone struck a makeshift command center at Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, and killed six United States service members.

Four were Army Reserve soldiers—the logisticians who keep the troops fed and supplied: Captain Cody Khork, 35. Sergeant First Class Noah Tietjens, 42. Sergeant First Class Nicole Amor, 39. Sergeant Declan Coady, 20, posthumously promoted.

They are not strangers to us; we hold them as our own, and they shall never be forgotten. Dozens more were wounded. American families received folded flags in the first week of this campaign, their grief beyond imagining.

The Islamist terror regime in Tehran spilled that blood, and Iran owns it. But understand the sequence. American soldiers were already on the ground when a founding member of the North Atlantic Alliance chose, three weeks later, to shut its own American-built gate against the crews still carrying the fight—forcing aircrews to reroute in mid-air on a live wartime mission, adding strain and risk under the unforgiving limits of flight duty and fuel on an active combat sortie.

This is what the alliance is supposed to mean: an attack on one is an attack on all. When the blood of one member’s sons and daughters is on the ground, the others close ranks. That is Article 5 — one sentence, one promise. Too often it has been honored in word and not in deed.

On 31 March, in Sicily, it was dishonored in deed — by loudmouth Meloni and by a NATO that has too often become a 32-member, five-star-hotel committee of slogans and communiqués, a lame-duck posture that is no match for the hard combat-command standard of the United States military.

I will say plainly what I believe, in my own name and as my own judgment, which is my right to proclaim: what Mrs. Meloni did at Sigonella was not neutrality — she had no standing to be neutral at all. Italy is not a neutral state; my Swiss Confederation back home is, by law and by posture, and Italy is not.



What Madame Meloni performed in the name of the Republic of Italy—over her own military command and her own people—was betrayal. I will use the word the act has earned: treason against the alliance her own republic helped found in 1945 and against her first duty, the protection of the Italian people from the very regime whose ballistic reach had placed Italian soil inside the envelope. This is my opinion. I anchor it to the documented act and to nothing else.

A Reach That Struck For Diego Garcia—And Could Have Found Rome And Paris

Here is the part neither Rome nor Paris dares say aloud to its own people. On 20 March 2026, Iran fired ballistic missiles of the long-range Khorramshahr-4 class—with a reach of approximately 4,000 kilometers—at the United States and United Kingdom base on Diego Garcia, far out in the Indian Ocean.



Neither struck. One failed in flight; the other was knocked down by a Standard Missile-3 interceptor launched from a United States warship. But the message in the launch was unmistakable, and serious analysts across Europe read it at once: a regime that can throw a warhead 4,000 kilometers can reach Rome, and it can reach Berlin, Paris, Rome, and Southern Italy—Calabria, Messina, and Sigonella itself—sat well inside that envelope. So did France.

What Meloni and Macron actually did





Operation ‘Epic Fury 2026’ was the campaign degrading the very missile force that had just demonstrated it could range their capitals. By denying the United States Air Force its base and its skies, they did not merely fail an ally — they left their own citizens exposed to the exact weapon the operation existed to dismantle. Both of them, in the decisive hour, shielded the regime instead.

Prime Minister Meloni’s Sworn Duty — Betrayed

And here is where her own oath turns against her. The Constitution of the Italian Republic does not leave the duty vague. Article 52 declares, in plain words, that “the defense of the Fatherland is a sacred duty” — sacred, the charter’s own term.



A Prime Minister is the first servant of that duty, never its exception. Yet at the precise hour when an Iranian missile force had just demonstrated over Diego Garcia that it could range Italian soil—Milano, Rome, Florence, Calabria, Messina, Sicily itself—unguided-missile and loudmouth Meloni shut the gate at Sigonella against the very operation degrading that threat. In my judgment, and I state it as my judgment and not as a magistrate’s verdict, that was not the defense of the Fatherland.



It was its abandonment. She did not shield her people or her territory from the regime’s reach; she shielded the regime from the force that was dismantling it.

A leader may invoke Italy’s pacifist tradition, written into Article 11, to explain why she would not join an offensive war—that is her right.



She may not invoke it to leave her own citizens exposed to a ballistic threat while turning away the allies removing it. Peace is not the same as defenselessness. The Constitution she swore to uphold draws that line in Article 52 — and she crossed it.

And so let us stroll over to the bunch of betrayal during wartime against a now eradicated former nuclear, ballistic missile and proxy war threat, the EU G7 leaders in Évian—who, as I write this at 02:20 EDT here in Washington, DC, are busy with another 5-star luxury breakfast in the European morning.

Coward Meloni hiding behind the Skirt from Tokyo

On the morning of 15 June, Madame Meloni received Japan’s new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, at Villa Doria Pamphili in Rome—nota bene, in Rome—a warm Indo-Pacific photograph at dawn, staged, one suspects, to keep her at arm’s length from the piercing, unhurried gaze of the Commander in Chief and birthday victor, President Donald J. Trump.

Then she boarded the plane to France, lifted to Évian by a Super Puma of the French Armée de l’air. There, the Italian press reports, her agenda is the return to dialogue with the President of the United States after months of his attacks: her first chance to face him again.

The woman who turned United Staes Air Force aircrews away from their own USAF base now flies to seek the hand of the Commander in Chief who commanded them.

There is no jacket large enough for that.

NB: The photo minus the logo of our private intelligence unit GeoStrat Agency LLC, is real and travelled the world, go and check. And for good measure, our agency only publishes cross checked real photos of events, we do not use AI for publication except for ironing out the editorial typos or misspelling.

Watch The Tape: Macron, The Other Loser, At The Table

Now watch the tape from Évian, and watch it twice, because the body language tells the story the words try to hide. President Trump sits the way a victor sits—calm, unhurried, saying little, letting the silence carry the weight.

That is Sun Tzu at the table: the master who has already won does not need to fill the air.

Beside him, comfortable seated but visibly in psychological discomfort, Emmanuel Macron grasps.

He congratulates an agreement he would not lift a finger to secure; his hands stay busy, and his smile is effortful, a man performing an ease he does not feel. And why would he feel it?

This is the President of the United States, the battleproof Commander-in-Chief of the United States Military, he lectured in April to “be serious now”, sounded a bit like a climate hoaxer and Hamas terrorist aficionado, ‘How Dare You.’ Greta, seated before him, had ended the war Paris insisted could not be won. Really? Seriously, Emmanuel?



I read discomfort in every frame—not the discomfort of disagreement, but the discomfort of exposure.

The hand that congratulates is the same hand that, only weeks earlier, sealed French airspace to United States flights ferrying defensive equipment to the State of Israel while Iranian and Hezbollah missiles rained on her cities—strikes of the kind the Geneva Conventions define as war crimes. That is my reading, and I state it as mine.

And let no one wave that denial away as the lesser sin. It was the same act Meloni committed, and it was every bit as grave. Israel is our steadfast ally—the partner that carried out Operation ‘Epic Fury 2026’ at the sharp end and absorbed the regime’s fury in return: thousands of Iranian missiles and drones and, from Lebanon the rockets of Hezbollah, Tehran’s proxy, fired by the hundreds into Israeli homes. Those same Islamist fanatics have spent forty years destroying Lebanon itself, bleeding the ordinary Lebanese who never asked for any of it.

‘ The Victory’ - For Context

Watch our context film to the very end. When you think you’ve heard and seen it all, stay with it to the last runtime second — for a Master of the Art of Sun Tzu says it plainly, the way it now stands: the total victory of Summertime 2026. Tell me afterward if you recognize that mysterious yet so powerful, warm voice.

Enjoy the film, which includes the music video for “The Victory” — now on Apple Music — a song I composed with affection, passion, and my known elegance for the historic victory of Op. ‘Epic Fury 2026’.

Why I take the destruction of Lebanon by Iran and Hezbollah personally.

My parents were married in Beirut in the late 1960s, with the United States Consul in attendance—in the days when Beirut was still the Paris of the Near East, a city of light before Hezbollah and its masters turned it into a hostage.



So when Emmanuel Macron, Monsieur ‘For Sure’ closed French skies to the aircraft trying to help Israel defend her people against a nuclear-aspirant, ballistic-armed, terror-exporting aggressor—the same regime whose Islamist terror has murdered French citizens on French streets—he did not stand where a steadfast partner of the United States and Israel should stand.



He chose a side, and it was the side of the regime in Tehran. Let him remember whose soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy to tear France free of the fascist Vichy collaborators who handed Jews to a Nazi machinery that consumed six million souls and set all of Europe ablaze. America came for France then. France would not even open its skies now.

Why They Wanted The Master Of The Art Of War And The Deal To Fail

Here is what I believe, stated plainly as my own judgment and my right to say it: the hedgers — Meloni, Macron, Merz, Starmer, von der Leyen — did not merely doubt Op. ‘Epic Fury 2026’. Some of them needed it to fail. Because victory does not end with the guns. It turns, as it has now turned, to the money.

Operation Economic Fury follows the ledger, and the ledger runs through Paris, Frankfurt, Milan, and London. The record here is not my invention. In 2019, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom built INSTEX—a special-purpose vehicle engineered for one purpose: to route trade with Iran around United States sanctions and outside the dollar system. It was dressed heinously as a fake humanitarian action, like all those fake NGO’s in Brussels are today, financed by Iran, Qatar and Saudi coupled with Marxist money from billionaires like a Soros to saw chaos on both sides of the Atlantic trying to rule our nations with their MArxist idology of greed and totalitarian fascist rule. They failed. As for INSTEX, It was understood, in every serious capital, as a workaround.



That too collapsed, like the Marxist ideology architecture of the EU will naturally implode like its failed mother, the USSR, did, of its own futility, but the architecture and the intent are on the public record.

I draw the inference, and I mark it as inference and not as a charge against any named institution: where money moved for decades to keep a sanctioned regime breathing, the men and women who built and blessed those channels have every reason to dread the clear water. “A war ended” is a headline. A ledger opened is a reckoning. That, more than any summit photograph, is why the faces at Évian are long.

Whilst They Sulked With Long Faces, I Did Something Else

I make no apology for the contrast that follows, because it is the whole point. While the hedgers prepared their summit smiles, I sat down on the evening of his 80th birthday—from our office, a casual stroll across Lafayette Square, in the federal capital where the world is shaped before it shifts—and wrote to the man who ended the war. People love a document because a document does not spin. So read it, in full, as it was sent.

Letter to President Trump, Washington, DC — 14 June 2026. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

Washington, DC — June 14, 2026

Dear President Trump,

On the occasion of your 80th birthday, my beloved Coco joins me — as does Yael R. Eastman, our Executive Secretary and Head of Research, together with the entire team at GeoStrat Agency LLC and our trusted American allies and friends — in sending you our warmest and most heartfelt wishes.

We wish you nothing but the very best of continued good health, and a long continuation of your formidable and decisive resolve. Keep practicing the art of war the way only a master can — with foreknowledge, with strength, and with a steadiness our adversaries can neither match nor outwait. After eight decades, you do not merely hold the line. You set the tempo, and the world still races to keep pace with you.

There is something I want to say plainly, because it matters to me. You are an idol to so many out there — and none more than the children who look up to you with open admiration. They watch a man who does not quit, who rises early and works late, who takes the blows and answers them standing. That is the lesson they are absorbing without even knowing it: that courage is a habit, that strength is a discipline, and that a free people never bows. They are our future, and they are worth every ounce of the fight.

And let it be said clearly: America First is not America alone. Under your leadership it has become a blessing far beyond the borders of the United States — for your allies, for your friends, and for every free people who sleeps safer because America stands strong. When America leads from strength, the whole free world is lifted with her.

The Reagan era did not just return. Under your hand, it was surpassed — surpassed in rigor, in nerve, and in the willingness to turn conviction into consequence without flinching.

Happy birthday, Mr. President. May the years ahead be long, healthy, and crowned with the peace you are forging through strength. The Republic is in better hands for your stamina, and the free world is steadier for your nerve.

With every good wish,

Pascal Najadi

Founder and Principal

The Record Is The Record

That is the difference, set down in plain ink. One leader shut a gate while Americans were being buried and now seeks the handshake she did not earn. One leader lectured the victor and sealed his ties to Israel’s defenders and now applauds the result. And one private citizen, beholden to no party and no foreign master, simply told the truth and thanked the man who held the line.

Let Évian convene. Let the menus be five-star and the photographs be warm. The water there is famous for running clear — and so, now, is the record. The leaders who hid from the war will find there is nowhere to hide from it at the table.

I do not know President Trump personally, so I will say only what the conduct shows. This is a commander who sees his deal through the way a commander does—giving the lunatics in Tehran not one inch to wriggle and holding the trigger should they dare to violate a memorandum they signed with their own hands.



CENTCOM is locked and loaded, as we say when we confirm our readiness to higher command. I would be surprised if President Trump lingers at Évian for the soft-focus photo opportunities, strolling the park like a primary-school class on an outing. He set the tempo. He commands the headlines.



A G7 of luxury menus and communiqués is theatre without true leaders in the room—and pardon my French, the ‘freaking’ others gathered at that lakeside resort have the same posture I watched fail in the Balkans, the SFOR and the KFOR—WHAT-FOR—committees that debated while better men acted.

I can say that with some authority, because I was there for the rebuilding. Croatia, after Dayton, 1995: while the smoke still hung over the western Balkans I was on the ground coordinating reconstruction, capital flows, and the privatization that turned a war-shattered country back into a functioning European economy—first under Merrill Lynch, later Dresdner Kleinwort Benson—working hand in hand with the government of the day, with Prime Ministers Nikica Valentić and Zlatko Mateša. Nothing came easy in that decade. Nothing in that work ever does.

But Croatia today—once a brave, traumatized teenager of a nation—is one of the most beautiful destinations on the Mediterranean, with a young, highly skilled, thriving people. That dream of mine came true, but it was hard work indeed.





”Today I wish the very same for my Iranian compatriots, the more than 90 million of them who deserve to live free—and they will. The young there do not want the dogma. They want MIT. They want Wall Street. They want a normal life and they will, trust me.”

- Pascal Najadi. © 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC



The diaspora capital is staged from Los Angeles to Geneva, ready the moment the window opens. Kharg is controlled, not destroyed — the baseline of a future economy, not a ruin. Peace, prosperity, friendship. That is the playbook, and it is already being written.

Thanks to the Master of the Art of War—the finest student Sun Tzu never met—and to his astute, disciplined cabinet; the flag officers and aircrews who carry the load where the cameras never reach; and not least, to the silent weapon under lawful executive authority, the magnificent Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, still at her post, doing her work brilliantly and in silence. She strikes only when the targets are locked and there is no way left to run.



We of the quiet textbook introverts that we both were in younger years are like that. We keep our patience. We stay silent until the sure window opens—and then we move, and nothing lawful holds us back from the mission.

Sun Tzu, The Art of War — Chapter I, Laying Plans:



“All warfare is based on deception.”

Chapter XIII, The Use of Spies:



“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge (espionage and counterintelligence.)”

“This is the door we walk through every morning and leave late into the night—like now, this Sunday, the lights are still on. The beautiful Southern Railway Building at 1500 K Street NW, a five-minute walk across Lafayette Square from the White House, in the federal capital of the United States. We work the hours when Washington sleeps, because the signal does not keep office hours. The mission does not clock out. And neither do we.” © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026ption

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Now UNCLASSIFIED And Yours To Read

The Epic Fury 2026 open-source record is no longer held back. As of 26 May 2026 it is UNCLASSIFIED, and it is yours to read — reference GSA-EF-2026-004. It is the full GeoStrat Agency LLC forecasting record on the Iran campaign: what we said, when we said it, and how it held up against events as they unfolded.

The record is built on three layers, and we never blend them: established public fact; our own timestamped, published analysis; and our prior self-assessment, marked plainly as such. You see exactly where verified fact ends and where our judgment begins. It was stress-tested independently — an outside audit by Grok (xAI) scored the record 8.5 out of 10 on composite accuracy and clocked a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine major outlets. We do not grade our own homework.

Write to me. Request your copy at ExecSec@geostrat.agency, and I will send it to you directly. The report is available in English and in French, free of charge, with no paywall and no conditions.

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