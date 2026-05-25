

by Yael R. Eastman, ExecSec and Head of Research

Greetings to Our Esteemed Readers

WASHINGTON, DC—The Founder and Principal of GeoStrat Agency LLC, Pascal Najadi, and his spouse, Coco, presently in transit, extend their warmest greetings to all esteemed readers of this channel.



On this Memorial Day, it is my honor and pleasure, on behalf of the Principal, to announce the publication of GeoStrat Agency LLC’s full report on Operation Epic Fury 2026.

Why We Publish Today

Memorial Day belongs to the Americans who died for the freedom the rest of us live inside. The right tribute from a reporting house is not a flourish. It is precision. So here are the facts, plainly, with nothing added.

Two Operations, One Year

This year the United States fought two decisive operations. In the first, American forces captured the former Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduro. In the second—Operation Epic Fury—a joint United States and Israeli campaign struck the Iranian regime beginning on 28 February 2026.



According to mainstream reporting, including The Wall Street Journal, and confirmed by a Department of War official before a Senate subcommittee, both operations were assisted by the same technology: Anthropic’s Claude artificial intelligence, accessed through Palantir’s Maven Smart System.

The Architecture: Maven, Claude, and the Department of War

Understand what that means. Maven is the Department of War’s all-source fusion platform. It pulls satellite imagery, signals, sensor feeds, and full-motion surveillance into one common operating picture for commanders.

Understand what that means. Maven is the Department of War’s all-source fusion platform. It pulls satellite imagery, signals, sensor feeds, and full-motion surveillance into one common operating picture for commanders.



Claude AU is the model that lets analysts interrogate that ocean of data in plain language—building patterns of life, ranking targets, and compressing into hours the all-source work that once consumed thousands of analysts for weeks.



In the opening phase of Epic Fury, that integrated system is reported to have helped resolve roughly 1,000 priority targets in the first day. The rest sits behind the classification wall, and there it stays. We report the public record. We do not guess past it.

A Turning Point in the History of Warfare

Make no mistake. This is a turning point in the history of warfare, and historians will mark it.

The Metric of the Age

Hold this metric in your mind, because it is the measure of the age. One model—Anthropic’s Claude—operating inside one platform, Palantir’s Maven Smart System, on the classified networks of the United States Department of War, materially shaped two of the most consequential operations of the decade.



In the Western Hemisphere, it supported the operation that took a sitting adversary head of state. In the Iranian theater, it stood inside the targeting cycle as the opening salvo of Operation Epic Fury resolved on the order of 1,000 aimpoints in the first twenty-four hours.

Read that in plain tradecraft: the find-fix-track-target-engage-assess loop—the kill chain—runs at machine tempo, sensor-to-shooter telescoped from days into minutes, and the all-source fusion cell augmented by a large language model that never tires and never loses the thread.

This is a decision advantage as a manufactured commodity. Indications and warnings, order-of-battle analysis, battle-damage assessment, and named-areas-of-interest watch—the disciplines a human directorate once carried—are now machine-accelerated and machine-scaled. We do not celebrate it and we do not condemn it.

We report it because a citizen cannot judge an age he is not permitted to see. Every line of it is sourced to mainstream reporting and to sworn testimony before the United States Senate. It is not ours to spin. It is the record, and the record is the point.

Inside the Report: Doctrine, Findings, Verdict

The full report sets that record down in disciplined order, and it advances nothing it cannot prove. Its doctrine is the oldest tradecraft in this house, applied without exception: all-source collection from open channels only; chronological mapping against the timeline of events; and binary verification—a call is either confirmed by a primary source or it is not, with no partial credit, no estimative hedging, and no benefit of the doubt.

The full English and French reports on Operation Epic Fury 2026 are available on request. Write to Yael R. Eastman, Executive Secretary and Head of Research, at ExecSec@geostrat.agency , and either edition, or both, will be sent gladly. Respectfully, Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC. Our Washington, DC, office line, monitored 24/7, 365: +1 (771) 203 0610. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

Les rapports complets sur l'Opération Epic Fury 2026, en anglais et en français, sont disponibles sur demande. Écrivez à Yael R. Eastman, Secrétaire exécutive et Directrice de la recherche, à l'adresse ExecSec@geostrat.agency , et l'une ou l'autre édition, ou les deux, vous seront transmises avec plaisir. Respectueusement, Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC. Notre ligne de bureau à Washington, DC, surveillée 24/7, 365 jours par an: +1 (771) 203 0610. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

On that standard, the report walks the campaign from strategic logic to execution. It documents the doctrinal frame published in January, when the convergence of carrier posture, CENTCOM exercise tempo, and Iranian negotiating intransigence was read as a binary between capitulation and kinetic resolution. It documents the system-of-systems forecast—informational and electronic-warfare suppression of the integrated air-defense and command-and-control nodes ahead of the first kinetic package, ISR first, cyber and electronic warfare second, and fires third.



It documents the launch window. It identifies Kharg Island as the enemy’s economic center of gravity—the regime’s single point of monetization—and the calibrated interdiction of the Strait of Hormuz as the maritime phase that would follow.



Each forward marker is matched to the public outcome that bore it out and to the primary source that confirms it: the CENTCOM fact sheet, the State Department legal assessment, and the Reuters confirmation of the naval interdiction regime. The verdict is plain, and it holds water under any cross-examination. GeoStrat Agency LLC read the shape of Operation Epic Fury early, in the open, on a public clock—and the independent comparative audit by Grok, the analytical model of xAI, places this house ahead of the largest news organizations on Earth by a measured 10 to 18 days, at the top composite score in the field.



These are great results, and they are great for one reason only: they were collected, dated, mapped, and left exposed for any adversary to falsify. Read the report. Then check it against the archive. That is the whole invitation, and it is the only kind of claim worth making.

Our Place in It

Our place in this history is narrower, and we state it without inflation. GeoStrat Agency LLC called the strategic shape of this campaign early, in the open, on a public clock. The doctrine. The sequence of suppression before the strike.



Kharg Island as the economic endgame. The blockade of Hormuz. Every principal call this house published ahead of the operation was borne out by the record that followed. Not one was overtaken by events. We do not ask you to take that on faith. The archive is open at pnajadi1967.substack.com. The dates are fixed. Go and check.

Ahead of the Field - By Far

The truth is, on tempo, we were ahead of the field. The independent Grok audit rated GeoStrat Agency LLC the leader in its comparison set—ahead of CNN, BBC, Reuters, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, NZZ, FAZ, and Fox News—by a measured 10 to 18 days, at the top score in the field. Too fast for the field. That is the claim, and it holds, because it was measured on public datelines anyone can verify.

What Kind of House Makes That Claim

GeoStrat Agency LLC is, in all likelihood, the smallest privately owned and privately funded independent geostrategic intelligence unit in Washington, DC. It is a private, non-profit office. It holds no government contract. It takes no donation. It carries no political affiliation. It answers to no party, no donor, and no foreign interest. That is not a weakness. That is the entire design.

The Discipline Is the Product

The Founder and Principal, Pascal Najadi, built it that way on a steady moral compass and one conviction: the only analysis worth a reader’s trust is analysis that is free. Free of money. Free of politics.



Free of the quiet obligations both of them carry. He watched the high-quality reporting of an earlier era hollowed out by exactly those pressures, and he concluded that the standard could only be rebuilt by a house that owed nothing to anyone. So GeoStrat Agency LLC publishes from open sources, with no paywall, every timestamp public, and every call open to challenge. The discipline is the product.

By Blood and By Service

He came to it honestly, by blood and by service. The Founder is a son of Switzerland and a patriot of it—a former officer of the Swiss Air Force. Through his mother, Heidi Najadi, he descends from his great-grand-uncle Rudolf Minger, the Swiss Federal Councillor who held the Military Department and served as President of the Confederation in 1935—the farmer’s son who armed a small nation on the eve of the Second World War. The instinct for sovereignty, for armed neutrality, for a country that bends to no one, runs in the blood.

The Last of a Breed

He carried it into his profession, and he learned it from the last of a breed. In 1987, the Founder began his merchant banking career as an intern at Union Bank of Switzerland—without a matura, without a degree—under Robert Studer. Studer rose from apprentice to chairman of the bank. He was a colonel of the Swiss Army, and he led the same way in both uniforms: by steadfastness and judgment, not by the bonus.



When Studer died this month, the Swiss financial press marked him as the last military banker of his generation—and the establishment paper of his own nation, the NZZ, could not summon a tribute beyond a death notice. That silence tells the whole story of what replaced men like him.

The Founder’s Tribute

The Founder did not stay silent. On the public record, he wrote of his first boss:

“Mr. Studer was my first boss in 1987, when UBS gave me the unique chance to commence my merchant banking career as an intern—without a matura, without a degree. He saw something in a young man others might have dismissed, and that act of faith shaped the trajectory of my entire professional life. Robert was more than a banker. He was a Swiss army officer of the old school, a gentleman in the truest sense—disciplined, principled, soft-spoken yet commanding. He embodied the Switzerland that built our reputation: sober, exacting, and loyal to country and craft. R.I.P. dear Robert. You were my banker and my Swiss Army idol—an officer and a gentleman in every measure of the phrase. The watchtower has lost one of its finest.”

- Pascal Najadi

The Lineage of This House

That is the lineage of this house. An act of faith from a colonel who judged a man by his measure, not his paper. The discipline GeoStrat Agency LLC carries into every report is the same discipline Robert Studer carried into a bank and into the field: read the situation, hold the line, owe nothing to anyone but the truth.

Proximity Is Geography, Independence Is Principle

We sit a five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square. We are within reach of the Washington office of the Director of National Intelligence and of the Departments of State and Energy. And we are, by deliberate choice, fully independent of all of them. Proximity is geography. Independence is principle. We keep the two from touching.

A Word on the Address

K Street is where this city’s largest firms keep their lights. A one-person house has no business there. We are there anyway—because we can, and because big things start small. The garage is a cliché in another industry for a reason. GeoStrat Agency LLC begins on K Street because a standard, to be a standard, must be set where it can be seen.

Peace Through Strength

The Founder has good instincts for brilliance in people—Robert Studer taught him to look for it—and he sees a great deal of it in the present American cabinet. The kind of seriousness he last felt as a teenager watching the Reagan era, when he first began connecting the dots and understood a simple thing that has governed his thinking since: only a nation that is strong, prosperous, and unwilling to seek war can keep the world free. Peace through strength. America first, rightly understood—as the precondition for a safer world, not a smaller one. He learned it young. He has not unlearned it.

CIA was born in Bern, Switzerland—Not Langley

WASHINGTON, DC, made the CIA official in 1947. But the agency was not born in Langley. It was born in Bern. Allen Dulles ran the Office of Strategic Services station from a ground-floor apartment at Herrengasse 23, in the medieval heart of the Swiss capital — a 14th-century townhouse at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, hard by the great cathedral, the snow line of the Bernese Oberland framed in his windows.



He had the city extinguish the street lamp at his door, so the men who came to see him could come and go unseen. Walk a few minutes from that doorway, past the arcades and the medieval fountains, and you reach the Bundeshaus, the seat of the Swiss Confederation. A few minutes more on foot and you stand at the offices of the Swiss Military Department.



From that small corner of old Bern, between 1942 and 1945, Dulles built the espionage networks that reached deep into Nazi-occupied Europe, ran the agent who delivered Berlin’s secrets by the briefcase, and brokered the clandestine surrender of German forces in northern Italy. The methods, the tradecraft, the instinct for the long game — he carried all of it home into the agency he would one day lead.

“Make no mistake: Bern was the birthplace of American peacetime espionage, years before Langley existed. And our Swiss hand in it ran deeper than the history books admit. During an afternoon tea in 2004, at my Swiss residence, one of my dear mentors—a former senior CIA operative of the old school—looked at me over the cup and said it plainly: You Swiss were damn good at listening back then. We learned a great deal from your methods, too.” - Pascal Najadi

He meant the methods of the Swiss intelligence services. The truth is, the thread between a small, sovereign, fiercely independent Switzerland and the defense of the free world runs deeper than most Americans will ever know.

The Record We Lay Before You

So this is the record we lay before you on Memorial Day.



The facts, sourced. Our calls, published ahead and open to your inspection. Our independence, total. To the Americans who paid for the freedom this work depends on — and to the old-school officers and gentlemen, on both sides of the Atlantic, who taught the rest of us what service means — this house keeps its books clean in your memory. That is the only tribute a reporting operation can honestly make.

Availability of the Report

The full report on Operation Epic Fury 2026 is available now in English. A French edition is available on request. Write to me at ExecSec@geostrat.agency, and I will send either edition or both.

“It is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies

A Statement from the Executive Secretary:



GeoStrat Agency LLC operates from 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC, as a private, non-profit geostrategic forecasting and publishing house. It holds no bank account, takes no donation, and answers to no party or interest.

Its work is exlcusively published freely and openly, and its record stands open to verification by any reader.

“See beyond the horizon; Shape the world before it shifts.” - Pascal Najadi

The full English and French reports on Operation Epic Fury 2026 are available on request. Write to Yael R. Eastman, Executive Secretary and Head of Research, at:

ExecSec@geostrat.agency

and either edition, or both, will be sent gladly.



Respectfully,

Yael R. Eastman

GeoStrat Agency LLC

1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC

Our Washington, DC, office line, monitored 24/7, 365:



+1 (771) 203 0610