by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON DC: Updated analysis incorporating President Trump’s latest Oval Office press remarks—this materially sharpens the conclusion and reframes the endgame with clarity and finality. The latest signals—“no cards left” and “in no rush”—underscore control, patience, and strategic closure, reinforcing the trajectory outlined here since mid-January 2026. All developments remain fully documented, archived, and time-stamped on this channel for independent verification. This update is, therefore, not incremental but decisive and well worth a second, careful read. Watch also the updated context film at the end for a full situational perspective.









