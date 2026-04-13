Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Justice for Israel's avatar
Justice for Israel
Apr 13

One of the first things Macron did upon taking office in 2017 was to slash the defense budget. When the chief of the French armed forces objected, Macron said petulantly "I am your boss," inadvertently exposing himself as a weak leader unable to command respect. General Pierre de Villiers then resigned, saying "I see myself as no longer able to guarantee the robust defense force I believe is necessary"—words that now seem prescient as Macron is reduced to commanding the rubber duckies in the Elysée bathtub.

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Ian Munro's avatar
Ian Munro
Apr 13

Another great follow-up article, Pascal. I'm not sure which one of Europe's leaders win the prize for the dumbest, clueless, excuse of a politician... a close call, but IMO, Starmer wins by a clear mile!

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