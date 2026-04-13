Can you imagine the shame of the French generals being paraded into such a B-movie spectacle? I would be calling in sick for the first time in my military career. A command setting built for the gravest hours of the Republic was reduced to set design, and serious officers were made to stand there as props for a performance of borrowed gravity. Sun Tzu put it plainly: “When the general is weak and without authority; when his orders are not clear and distinct… the result is utter disorganization.” That is the deeper humiliation here. Weakness at the top does not stay at the top. It seeps downward, poisons confidence, blurs duty, and forces honorable officers to wear the face of resolve while serving the theater of indecision.

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: Beneath the Élysée Palace at 55 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, Emmanuel Macron chose to descend ​on April 8th 2026 into PC Jupiter, France’s hardened nuclear command post—the place meant for those rare moments when the Republic itself would face existential peril, when the state is under direct threat, when gravity is not performed but imposed by events. It is, in effect, the French presidency’s innermost chamber of sovereign seriousness, built to project continuity of command, strategic control, and the stern symbolism of a nuclear power at the edge of crisis. And so there he was, framed in the bunker’s compressed geometry, wrapped in the visual grammar of war leadership, borrowing the atmosphere of a commander under siege. Yet the content of his intervention ran in precisely the opposite direction.



Macron did not emerge from PC Jupiter to announce resolve in support of allied operational action; he emerged to praise restraint, welcome a ceasefire that he said “appears to be holding,” press for its extension to Lebanon, and once again elevate diplomatic management over strategic alignment. This, despite the plain reality that France had already reportedly refused Israel access to French airspace for transfers of U.S. defense materiel during the Iran war and had also declined to join the American-led Hormuz blockade architecture, preferring instead its own carefully hedged, defensive, multinational maritime concept.



That is what makes the scene so politically revealing. Macron appropriated the optics of wartime command while withholding the solidarity such imagery naturally suggests. He looked every inch the bunker statesman while France, in operational practice, stepped back from the American-Israeli military track. The contrast is devastating, the music still playing on deck of a sunken ship. Macron and Brigitte still Dancing on the TitanicFelini would shout: “Ciao Raggazi, tutto bene?”



Outside those fortified walls lies the polished ecosystem of the Faubourg—Hermès boutiques, salon culture, chauffeur doors, long lunches, and just up the road Le Bristol for a quiet and informative lunch like I did on february 24th with a fromer French Admrial talkin about CENTCOM Ready on Iran & The Invalid Republic, or where the rich, foreign diploamats and beautiful of official Paris glide in and out of view with studied ease.



PC Jupiter — The Place To Be, With or Without Sunglasses — Égalé



Against that backdrop, the descent into PC Jupiter risks reading less as hardened statecraft than as exquisitely curated theater: a president eager to dress himself in the solemn costume of war while speaking the soothing language of managed distance. Put bluntly, all that was missing were the sunglasses—for sure.



The televised sequence itself lasted only moments—barely enough to register as substance, more a visual vignette than a strategic briefing. In truth, it had the feel of a carefully staged scene: a touch of French cabaret, a hint of theatrical gravitas, but nowhere near the weight or credibility one would expect even from a B-class Hollywood war film. The bunker, the lighting, the posture—everything suggested drama; the content delivered restraint. A production of optics, not of action.

What on earth, Trump would say “What the Heck”, has happened to Emmanuel Macron—and, more importantly, to the French general staff—to allow a scene like this to unfold in a setting meant for the gravest moments of the Republic?



A command post designed for national survival reduced to a stage for optics, closer to Les Misérables reenacted under fluorescent light than to credible statecraft. It is a diminishment not of architecture but of purpose: a room built for decisive command used to project hesitation, a theater of gravity without the gravity itself. For a nation with France’s military tradition, that contrast is not just uncomfortable—it is stark.



Second Act: Washington Moves While Others Speak



While Paris calibrated optics from beneath stone, President Donald Trump sustained a relentless command tempo above ground, moving between Washington and Virginia before returning late on April 12 and addressing the press just before midnight from Joint Base Andrews, where he signaled the decisive pivot now shaping the theater: the United States would move to implement a structured maritime control regime in the Strait of Hormuz through the U.S. Navy.



The signal was precise, not theatrical. Two modern U.S. Navy surface combatants transited the strait in steady, routine posture—calm, deliberate, unmistakable—marking the onset of enforcement through presence rather than spectacle.



This is the Second Act as it is actually executed: not kinetic escalation, but disciplined interdiction, compliance enforcement, and the tightening of legal and financial exposure around illicit maritime traffic.



Tankers tied to sanction evasion, opaque ownership chains, or residual support networks linked to Tehran’s remaining factions face delay, quarantine, or seizure under applicable authorities.



Access is no longer assumed; it is conditioned. And in that environment, those actors—state or commercial—still attempting to preserve privileged flows through quiet accommodation are no longer operating in ambiguity; they are operating in exposure.



Against this operational reality, the domestic noise emerging from certain Democratic circles—attempting to insinuate that Vice President J. D. Vance was dispatched to Islamabad out of disagreement with the President’s doctrine—is not analysis, it is fabrication of fake news of the tallest order.



The suggestion is so detached from the functioning of the current command structure that it does not merit extended rebuttal. For clarity: the executive team operates in full alignment. In practical terms, what you are seeing is a tightly integrated command triad—Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth—three senior officials executing coordinated roles under presidential direction with discipline, continuity, and speed.



If one wants a shorthand, they function as the three principal operators of the administration’s wartime posture, each fully synchronized with the Oval Office, each carrying defined responsibilities, and each delivering on them without deviation. They are not in tension; they are in sequence.



They are not improvising; they are executing. And they do so around the clock, advancing the stated doctrine—America First and Peace Through Strength—through applied policy, not commentary. The notion that this team is fractured belongs to the realm of political fiction; it would struggle to pass even as a script draft. The operational record shows the opposite: cohesion, discipline, and a system moving forward exactly as designed.



Europe’s Quiet Betrayal Exposed by Israeli Ambassador Danon’s Clarity



I appreciate Ambassador Danny Danon, Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, because he combines disciplined diplomatic skill with rare clarity, and while some label him a hardliner, I simply commend him for doing exactly what a serious statesman is supposed to do: defend the interests of the State of Israel and of all Israelis clearly, directly, and with no BS.



In his Fox News interview aired on April 12, 2026, Danon again projected that calm, controlled style, and it fits a broader pattern in his public remarks on Iran, where he has stated with absolute precision that “Iran has spent billions of dollars on terror,” that “when they pay the proxies to attack us, we believe them,” that the danger extends beyond Israel and would be “a threat… to the European countries… to the American people,” and that in negotiations “they delayed and delayed and delayed.” Israeli Ambassador Danon Fox News Interview



That is why I greatly respect the man: He is diplomatic without being evasive, polished without being weak, and forceful without descending into hysteria. He sees the bigger picture, he speaks in informed nuance, and where others posture, he communicates.



I would do exactly the same in his position and in the same manner—clear, direct, and unsentimental. As for the question of outside enablers, Danon is far too disciplined to casually scatter names into the air; that restraint is not softness but professionalism. He knows the landscape, he knows who still hopes to preserve access, leverage, and oil flows through the remnants of Tehran’s system, and he chooses his timing carefully. That is not alarmism. That is statecraft.



We know the names—the usual suspects—caught once again, and unmistakably so. For now, we will keep them where they belong: unspoken, documented, and held in reserve. That is our place—behind the scenes, where discipline matters more than display. Meanwhile, the team around Donald Trump is accelerating the tempo with deliberate control, retaining the initiative on when to call the day and when to define the day of reckoning. One point can already be stated with confidence: when that moment arrives, it will not read kindly for those in Europe who chose expedience over alignment.

The Fury of the Second Act

“Monsieur ‘For sure’—Macron, ‘Marxist-in-disguise’ Merz, Marxist Pedro Sánchez, loudmouth Meloni, and islamistphile communist Starmer have one character signature in common during the U.S.-Israeli op ‘Epic Fury’: Each went out of their way not to assist, effectively shielding what I call, like Lindsey Graham coined it, the sunken mothership of global terrorism and the long-running sanctions-busting Iran deals, all to signal this wasn’t their war.Very well. History will record that choice too.” - Pascal Najadi



The operational reality of ‘Epic Fury’ accelerates now even faster



The United States military is establishing control over the maritime routes of Hormuz, where it will know who sails, when they sail, and which tankers may now face quarantine. I do not need to go any further than that, and I will not, because as we have pointed out earlier here on Substack, we always protect the operational integrity of United States and Israel Defense Forces actions and immediate missions.

Even if one were to know a bit more, that is precisely the point at which one says less. Let me also state this clearly: I treasure my longstanding trusted friendships and relationships in Washington, D.C., and I would never contemplate writing in a manner that gives even the faintest whiff that I possess privileged operational information. I never had such information, and I would never accept it.



Yael and I, and our families, stand firmly with the United States and Israel for the finishing of the job. Epic Fury has been nothing other than an unmatched military and geostrategic success in the annals of modern warfare, and it deserves to be recognized as the purest branding yet of President Trump’s Peace Through Strength and America First doctrine. Epic Fury is now epic in the good sense—for the good guys.



And for the traitors, well, they will feel the fury of its mission name: the Fury of the Second Act, courtesy of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Department of Justice, and the full follow-the-money executive machinery now moving forward.

Hormuz Locked: The U.S. Navy Moves to Interdict and blocks the ports



In the latest operational shift confirmed within the past hours, President Donald Trump ordered the United States Navy to impose a maritime blockade targeting vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports, marking a decisive escalation from negotiation to enforcement.



The directive is explicit: the U.S. will “intercept vessels that have paid tolls to Iran” and block maritime access tied to Tehran’s oil flows, while still allowing neutral transit through the Strait for non-Iranian destinations. ￼



At the same time, U.S. Central Command clarified that enforcement will be comprehensive and impartial, with any vessel entering or leaving Iranian-controlled maritime space “subject to interception, diversion, and capture” if unauthorized. ￼ The operational doctrine is therefore unmistakable—this is not a blanket closure of the Strait, but a targeted interdiction regime designed to strangle Iran’s export capacity while maintaining global navigation flows.



Trump himself framed the move in stark terms, positioning it as a response to what he called “world extortion” tied to Iranian attempts to control passage and extract tolls from global shipping. ￼



In effect, the U.S. Navy is no longer signaling—it is controlling, filtering, and enforcing maritime access at the chokepoint that governs a significant share of global energy flows.



This is the mechanics of the Second Act: not noise, not rhetoric, but structured blockade, where every tanker is now a data point, every route a monitored decision, and every illicit cargo a potential seizure.

If You Can’t See It Now, You Never Will — The Kharg Endgame



We have been repeating this for weeks, and now the picture is complete: the endgame has always been Kharg Island. This small island in the Persian Gulf is not just another piece of terrain—it is the financial oxygen line of Iran, handling roughly 90% of the country’s oil exports and acting as the primary gateway through which the regime monetizes its entire energy system. We are talking at least USD 109 billon annualy in hard cash poayable at the loading station, before loading.



”The United States will control Kharg and all of the defeated regime’s revenue stream—full stop.” - Pascal Najadi



The sequence now unfolding fits exactly what we outlined: first, the maritime layer—CENTCOM establishing control over Hormuz, tightening the choke point, monitoring, filtering, and preparing the interdiction architecture; then, the inevitable transition to the decisive node. Not destruction, not chaos, but full control.

The securing of Kharg—intact, functional, and without resistance from a collapsed military structure—would represent the cleanest possible strategic outcome, because it preserves the asset while removing the regime’s ability to weaponize it. At that moment, the signal changes everything: an already fragile Iranian economy, heavily dependent on oil revenues, loses its core export channel and risks a rapid currency and systemic collapse. ￼



What follows is not imposed regime change, but internal momentum. The Iranian people—across all walks of life—move, fill the streets, and reclaim their future. The role of the United States then becomes what has been consistently articulated: not occupation, not nation-building in the failed Bremer sense, but technical, financial, security, and governance support—transparent, accountable, structured.



Kharg under full control and accountability of the United States becomes a monitored revenue channel, with flows redirected toward reconstruction and the people themselves, much like controlled financial frameworks applied in the case of PDVSA in Caracas in past stabilization efforts that prove to be highly successfull, all managed by the U.S. Treasury from Washington DC on behalf of the Venezuelan people. SecState Marco Rubio stated this over abnd over again.



This is why the oil infrastructure has been deliberately preserved so far—because it is not the target; it never will be kinetically harmed, there is no need to because it is the prize. And this is why ‘Epic Fury’ must be understood not as a sequence of strikes, but as a system. When it concludes, it will not be framed as intervention, but as completion—mission accomplished with precision, discipline, and geostrategic clarity.



Final Thoughts:

We wish you a splendid start to this week—a week of clarity, of widening visibility, and of unmistakable sight lines toward the finishing line. Do not be distracted by The New York Times, CNN, or Le Monde. They are now in damage-control mode and will try, predictably, to recast success as failure. They own one thing for sure—the gold medal in fake news.



That is not a casual claim; it is proven and tested, cross-checked across three of the most advanced AI systems, and consistently validated against outcomes. We delivered you the proof here on Substack because GeoStrat Agency was weeks ahead of the mainstream, with an accuracy hit rate of 95 to 100%, operating with precision while others lagged behind the facts. Inside our GeoStrat Agency’s Black Box: Why We Saw The Top Secret U.S. Operation 'Epic Fury' Before the World Did







What now crystallizes before the world is a Sun Tzu victory of the highest order: ”To subdue the enemy without fighting is the acme of skill.”



Or, as I say it—with my known clarity over ambiguity:



”The shape of victory of ‘Epic Fury’ was not obvious to the impatient eye, but it is now unmistakable. And for the traitors, the hedgers, and the late opportunists trying to catch up, it is already too late. They are not ahead of events—they are caught by them, and exposed by them.” - Pascal Najadi

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Here is our GeoStrat Context Film, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geopolitical stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument. All Context Films can be reviewed here on the GeoStrat Agency Context Film YouTube Channel for free:

GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube

Credit: Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency, Washington, DC





