by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman

WASHINGTON, DC — It is done, and it is ours to share. “Epic Fury 2026 — The Victory,” composed by myself, is now distributed worldwide via DistroKid—live on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, and streaming out across the major platforms. Hear it here:

—and it anchors our special dance-mixed playlist, published and open to all:

Listen closely, and you will hear four voices. Four distinct timbres, four command posts, separated by geography and by years, yet bound to one mission carried across decades: to deny and neutralize the abhorrent Islamist regime in Tehran and to help build a lasting peace across the Middle East and with Israel—the full implementation of the Abraham Accords. The voices never meet. They do not need to. They are the same hand, silent.

And the cover is not a rendering. It is a rare glimpse inside our watchmaking atelier. Commissioned by Geostrat Agency LLC, Washington DC., the artisans there are now engineering and soon producing just 26 limited-edition military tool watches—the “Op. Epic Fury 2026” edition.





Surgical-grade 316L stainless steel. Sapphire crystal glass. Waterproof to 200 meters — twice the depth, 100 meters more than the famed Rolex Explorer 1. An automatic movement beating at 28,800 vibrations per hour, the high-beat precision of a Rolex or an Omega on a steel bracelet, with a dial struck for this edition alone. We will announce its launch toward the end of summer 2026, and the timing is deliberate.



By then, Epic Fury 2026 and its Crescendo add-on—planned long in advance as one of many options before the president—will, in our firm view, seal the deal of his life and of humanity’s. When that watch is sold, it follows the rule that governs every branded product we make: 100 percent of the proceeds go to charity—to a Department of War-designated foundation for the children of Gold Star families, the sons and daughters who lost a parent in combat defending our peace and our freedom.

This song is an artist’s thank-you, and the gratitude is precise. To President Donald J. Trump, whose doctrine—America First, Peace Through Strength—set the course and held it fast. To the steadfast partner, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. To the tens of thousands in uniform of CENTCOM and the IDF, and to the quiet ones at the bases who keep the logistics seamless across continents by air, rail, road, and sea.



And to the thousands of intelligence officers—women and men, in many roles, over many years and at this very hour—working around the clock to hold the edge of signal over noise and to map our adversaries’ every move, every dollar, and every nuance down to detail I will not explain further here.

The victory was engineered, not stormed. No march on Tehran. No nation to rebuild. Just the patient, lawful strangulation of a terror machine that for 47 long years extorted, killed, and harmed countless people—including its own population, held hostage under it—a machine of nuclear blackmail and the chokehold of Hormuz, now broken and being liberated by the 47th President: a man of courage and valor, a true leader the likes of which America has not seen since General George Washington.

We do not forget the wider field. On the 82nd anniversary of the Normandy landings, the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, stood above that sand and warned the allies of a different invasion on Europe’s shores—dangerous ideologies arriving without artillery—and asked, plainly, whether Europe would act before it was too late.

I wrote it in our Silent War dispatch, and I repeat it here without a comma changed:

“The invasion of the West did not come behind artillery. It came behind paperwork, NGOs, ferries, and a managed silence. No shot was fired in defense because the people governing the gates decided, in advance, not to defend them. That is the silent war.” - Pascal Najadi

This is for the children and for theirs—that they inherit a world freed from the blackmail of the bomb and the chokehold of the strait, from the cartels and the dictats that feed on fear.

And so, with The Victory now playing across the world, we send a clear greeting to the other side—to all who still lurk on the wrong side of history, across the river. Special greetings in the form of this nuanced wire telegram to Moscow, to Beijing, to Havana, to Mexico City, to Pyongyang, and to every criminal cartel node that bankrolls murder, terror, coercion, and the oppression of free people. You know that we know. The music is the message.

The time has come to let the work finish. We leave it now to the United States Intelligence Community and to its Commander-in-Chief President Trump and his brilliant cabinet to close it the way he judges best for the American people and for the world.

Having seen what this brilliant and courageous man has accomplished—as no one before him could—I am more than convinced: We are in for a Crescendo.

We maintain our view. We hold our course for this moment of his choosing.

“Hence, it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results. Spies are the most important element in war, because on them depends an army’s ability to move.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies

A Note From The Executive Secretary

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, nonprofit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence unit and publishing operation at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC — a five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic.

A Note On Identity And Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a limited liability company registered in Washington, DC, United States, at 1500 K Street NW. It is a separate and distinct legal entity, incorporated under United States law, and it is not affiliated with, related to, owned by, controlled by, endorsed by, or in any contractual, agency, partnership, or joint venture relationship with the Hague-based geostrat.org nor with any other organization, company, or person bearing a similar or identical-sounding name in any jurisdiction worldwide.

The two share no common ownership, officers, directors, personnel, funding, governance, or editorial control. GeoStrat Agency LLC holds its own intellectual property in its own name—including the “Epic Fury 2026” word mark (USPTO Serial No. 99807441) and the GeoStrat Agency LLC globe-and-pin device mark (USPTO Serial No. 99766311), both held personally by the Founder, Pascal Najadi.

Any resemblance in name is purely coincidental and creates no association, license, or shared rights of any kind.

We seek no business of any kind, and we provide advisory services to no one. We are not consultants, we are not for hire, and we solicit no clients, no mandates, and no commercial engagements. Our only voice is our Substack and our YouTube channel, both owned and operated by GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC, United States, and administered by me, serving our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi.

We hold no bank account, by design. We will never accept donors. We answer to no party and no foreign interest. We are financially totally independent and will always remain so. Our reports are published in full and open to all, for free and without a paywall. Our forecasting record on Epic Fury 2026 stands on calls borne out by events; to date, none has been overtaken.

On The Record — No Media And Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews of any kind — not print, not audio, not audiovisual, not through any intermediary, whether national, international, American, Swiss, or European.

Our Principal communicates through one channel and one channel only: our open-source, paywall-free Substack and YouTube platforms, where all analysis, all signals, and our selective French audiovisual materials for the Francophonie are published in full and free to every reader.

The only official outlets owned and managed by GeoStrat Agency LLC are our Substack — Pascal Najadi · GeoStrat Agency, at pnajadi1967.substack.com — and our YouTube channel, GeoStrat Agency Context Films, curated by Yael R. Eastman.

Any account, channel, page, or feed in the name of Pascal Najadi or GeoStrat Agency on any other platform is not from this office, is not authorized, and does not represent our work. Every such account is fraudulent and should be reported to the relevant platform.

Now UNCLASSIFIED And Yours To Read

Invitation from GeoStrat Agency LLC — the Epic Fury 2026 open-source record. Our flagship analytical report, reference GSA-EF-2026-004, is unclassified and open to every reader. No paywall. No gatekeeping.

Write to me: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

And I will send it to you directly, in English and in French.

Truly Yours,

Mrs. Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

GeoStrat Agency LLC

1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

United States

Our monitored and recorded direct office phone line:

+1 (771) 203 0610

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Epic Fury 2026™ is a trademark of Pascal Najadi, filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Principal Register (Serial No. 99807441). The GeoStrat Agency LLC globe-and-pin device mark is filed in the same name (Serial No. 99766311). Both are held personally by the Founder.

© GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026.