by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC — It is done, and it is reaching further. “Epic Fury 2026 — The Victory,” the single I composed, went live on Apple Music and in the Apple iTunes Store on 7 June 2026, distributed worldwide through our agents at DistroKid.

Music Apple: Epic Fury 2026 (Victory of Summer 2026) - Single

It already streams on Spotify and across the major platforms, with Amazon Music to follow. One composition, many doors, one message — and that message now reaches every corner Apple touches. We do not chase trends. We set a heading and we hold it, and the record now carries to a global audience on its own merit.

The Ear Behind the Record

This is not a studio product assembled by committee. It was composed by our Principal, Pascal Najadi—a Swiss Air Force officer, geostrategic merchant banker, sailor, pilot, and an accomplished filmmaker.

Twenty years ago he produced the landmark Swiss docudrama “Grounding — The Last Days of Swissair” (2006), the dramatized account of the fall of the nation’s flag carrier and one of the most-watched Swiss films of its time.

The Financial Times called the cinema feature movie an excellent lesson for companies.

He brings that same cinematic ear to this record—the instinct for sequence, for restraint, for the moment a single line of sound carries the weight of a decade. The result is orchestral in scale and deliberate in build: the thunder, set to music.

The Order of Things Is Deliberate

Listen to the preview and you will hear the architecture. My own spoken statement comes first. Then the statement Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivered at the first "Epic Fury 2026" Pentagon press briefing.

Then the orchestral score I wrote, rising behind both. The word comes before the music — because the music is the message. This is not decoration. It is doctrine put to sound: the case stated plainly, the position entered into the record, and only then the swell that carries it.

A filmmaker writes in that order on purpose. The listener is meant to understand before they are moved.

An Artist’s Thank-You, and the Gratitude Is Precise

Make no mistake about what this record is. It is a thank-you. To President Donald J. Trump, whose doctrine — America First, Peace Through Strength — set the course and held it fast. To the steadfast partner, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. To the tens of thousands in uniform of United States Central Command and the Israel Defense Forces, and to the quiet ones at the bases who keep the logistics seamless across continents by air, rail, road, and sea. And to the thousands of intelligence officers — women and men, in many roles, over many years and at this very hour — who hold the edge of signal over noise and map our adversaries’ every move. The gratitude is not abstract. It is owed to named people who did the work.

A Thank-You To My Trusted American Mentors And Friends

There is a debt underneath this record that no song can repay, only honor. I owe it to the United States and to a small circle of trusted American friends—former senior operatives from the upper echelons of what is today the orbit of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence—who mentored me for more than twenty years.

They taught me their craft the way it is truly taught: not in a classroom but on the ground across years—signals over noise, patience over impulse, and the hard lesson that quiet competence outlasts everything loud.







I put that craft to the hardest use a son can. In 1985, when I was 18, my father, Hussain Najadi, vanished into the custody of a hostile regime in the CENTCOM area of responsibility — held without charge, without counsel, without due process, in a desert camp for more than 15 years.



I learned to gather intelligence under natural cover across that territory, cycle after cycle, building the picture piece by piece until the operational window was real and not theoretical. In June 2000, we made the final push — the midnight operation our family calls “Najadi Epic Fury” — and brought my father out of the desert and back into the free world.

“It was these American loyal friends with valor from Washington, DC, who helped me and carried my late father the final mile. They were the only ones on earth who came forward to help me help my father—to lift a brave, long-suffering man out of captivity, home to the United States, and back to a full and busy life. He lived to the end of his days. I say it plainly, and I repeat it often: I cannot thank them enough. The gratitude is not ceremonial. It is the through-line of how I see America to this day, and it is woven into every bar of this record.”

- Pascal Najadi

Why We Make It — The Charity and the Heritage

The cover image is no rendering. It is a rare glimpse inside our watchmaking atelier — the “Op. Epic Fury 2026” commemorative edition, a strictly limited run of military tool watches commissioned by GeoStrat Agency LLC, to be announced toward the end of summer 2026.

The record and the watch share one rule that governs every branded product we make: when it is sold, one hundred percent of the proceeds go to charity—to a Department of War–designated foundation for the children of Gold Star families, the sons and daughters who lost a parent in combat defending our peace and our freedom. This is for the children and for theirs—that they inherit a world freed from the blackmail of the bomb and the chokehold of the strait.

The Record Stands on Its Own Merit

We make the news with precise signal, never noise, and the forecasting record speaks for itself. The signal ran from Caracas to Tehran, and the next stop is Havana. We called the turn in Caracas on 3 January 2026, and we wrote then that what happened there would not stay there. On 21 January 2026 we published “What President Trump Did Not Say,” reading the President’s silence on Iran at Davos as the tell that action had entered its final phase. Five weeks later, Operation Epic Fury opened, and the call held. This song is the artist’s coda to that record — not a victory lap, but a thank-you set to thunder.

The Music Video, and What Comes Next

The full music video runs on our GeoStrat Agency Context Films channel on YouTube, here:

The video is also in discussions for placement with Apple, Amazon, and Spotify. Nothing is concluded, and we promise nothing we cannot prove — but the doors are open, and the work continues. We do not negotiate with the storm. We set our heading and keep it.

“Hence, it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results. Spies are the most important element in war, because on them depends an army’s ability to move.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies

A Note From The Executive Secretary

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, nonprofit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence unit and publishing operation at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC — a five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic.

A Note On Identity And Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a limited liability company registered in Washington, DC, United States, at 1500 K Street NW. It is a separate and distinct legal entity, incorporated under United States law, and it is not affiliated with, related to, owned by, controlled by, endorsed by, or in any contractual, agency, partnership, or joint venture relationship with the Hague-based geostrat.org nor with any other organization, company, or person bearing a similar or identical-sounding name in any jurisdiction worldwide.

The two share no common ownership, officers, directors, personnel, funding, governance, or editorial control. GeoStrat Agency LLC holds its own intellectual property in its own name — including the “Epic Fury 2026” word mark (USPTO Serial No. 99807441) and the GeoStrat Agency LLC globe-and-pin device mark (USPTO Serial No. 99766311), both held personally by the Founder, Pascal Najadi.

Any resemblance in name is purely coincidental and creates no association, license, or shared rights of any kind.

Financial Independence

We seek no business of any kind, and we provide advisory services to no one. We are not consultants, we are not for hire, and we solicit no clients, no mandates, and no commercial engagements. We hold no bank account, by design. We will never accept donors. We answer to no party and no foreign interest. We are financially totally independent and will always remain so. Our reports are published in full and open to all, for free and without a paywall. Our forecasting record on Epic Fury 2026 stands on calls borne out by events; to date, none has been overtaken.

On The Record—No Media And Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews of any kind — not print, not audio, not audiovisual, not through any intermediary, whether national, international, American, Swiss, or European.

Our Principal communicates through one channel and one channel only: our open-source, paywall-free Substack and YouTube platforms, where all analysis, all signals, and our selective French audiovisual materials for the Francophonie are published in full and free to every reader.

The only official outlets owned and managed by GeoStrat Agency LLC are our Substack — Pascal Najadi · GeoStrat Agency, at pnajadi1967.substack.com — and our YouTube channel, GeoStrat Agency Context Films, curated by Yael R. Eastman. Any account, channel, page, or feed in the name of Pascal Najadi or GeoStrat Agency on any other platform is not from this office, is not authorized, and does not represent our work. Every such account is fraudulent and should be reported to the relevant platform.

Now UNCLASSIFIED And Yours To Read

Invitation from GeoStrat Agency LLC — the Epic Fury 2026 open-source record. Our flagship analytical report, reference GSA-EF-2026-004, is unclassified and open to every reader. No paywall. No gatekeeping.

Write to me: ExecSec@geostrat.agency — and I will send it to you directly, in English and in French.

Truly Yours,

Mrs. Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

GeoStrat Agency LLC

1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

United States

Our monitored and recorded direct office phone line: +1 (771) 203 0610

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Epic Fury 2026™ is a trademark of Pascal Najadi, filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Principal Register (Serial No. 99807441). The GeoStrat Agency LLC globe-and-pin device mark is filed in the same name (Serial No. 99766311). Both are held personally by the Founder.

© GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026.