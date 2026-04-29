by Pascal Najadi



WASHINGTON, D.C., April 28, 2026 — On the South Lawn this morning, President Donald J. Trump welcomed His Majesty King Charles III in a state visit marking 250 years of the Anglo-American special relationship—a quarter-millennium of transatlantic resolve, on full display. This is what the Trump Doctrine looks like in practice: America First, Peace Through Strength. Trump and King Charles stood tall today. Starmer, predictably, was nowhere in the frame — and history will remember the difference.



The “deal” coming for Tehran is not a negotiation. It is a Tokyo Bay-style total surrender — a Hirohito-grade capitulation, adapted to the 21st century and to the dignity of the Iranian people.

In this expanded editorial update, I lay out the full architectural template of what comes next:

– A Japan-1945-style instrument of surrender, signed under the shadow of decisive American and Israeli arms. – U.S. Treasury-administered stewardship of Iranian oil exports—modeled on the post-liberation Venezuela framework. – Custodianship of Kharg Island, held in trust for the new Iranian government and its people. – The systematic dismantling of the IRGC, the Basij, the Quds Force, and every coercive instrument of the former theocratic regime. – A long-term American security guarantee modeled on the post-war rebirth of Japan and Germany. – And the land of Iran—sacred, sovereign, and inviolable—remaining wholly in the hands of the Iranian people. The homeland of Cyrus the Great will never be possessed by any foreign power.

We were the first to predict ‘Epic Fury’—by weeks, with 95% to 100% verified accuracy, now independently audited by Claude AI (Anthropic), the same frontier intelligence system deployed via Palantir at the U.S. Department of Defense since the Caracas operation of January 2026.

We are now the first to chart, once again, what comes after:

The Iranian people are free. The region is stabilized. The nuclear shadow is lifted and erased into oblivion.

The deal is not coming. The deal is here.

→ Read the full expanded editorial: https://pnajadi1967.substack.com/p/epic-fury-2026-the-only-reliable