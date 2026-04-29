Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
10h

Yes. You said it first. ( along with very few others). You were accurate, concise, comprehensive in your recognition of strategy and tactic ( which so many others confuse. Thank You. 👏👏👏👏

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Nick's avatar
Nick
10h

I don't see the IRGC capitulating.. aside from Kharg, we have no trump card

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