A friend of mine since 2022—a young, dynamic woman with the rare combination of perseverance, vigor, and intellect to confront any seasoned statesman across the table and walk away with flying colors. The savior of Germany is here. AfD Leader Dr. Alice Weidel — economist, former Goldman Sachs and Bank of China Shanghai investment banker, and fluent Mandarin speaker. In eighteen years of disciplined work, she has driven the AfD from fringe to dominant force in the Bundestag. Her Realpolitik is unmatched in Germany since Adenauer and in the wider West since JFK and Ronald Reagan. Berlin's next chapter is hers to write — and she is more than fit for the office that awaits her. © GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC, 2026.

by Pascal Najadi and Yael Eastman





WASHINGTON, DC: The Marxist Democrats are imploding. Their European dependants—the Socialists and their mainstream media—are imploding with them. They run on Marxist ideology and fake news. Nothing else.

So do the Marxist architecture vehicles built to enforce that ideology: the United Nations and the European Union.

All failed. All exposed. All finished.

This GeoStrat Agency LLC Special Report from Washington, DC reveals it all—and shows why the top-secret U.S. and Israeli military liberation war effort, Operation Epic Fury 2026, was already planned by President Trump back in 2019. Every claim time-stamped. Every step is coherent. Every law and executive order is sourced and referenced through house.gov.

You cannot miss this Weekend Special.



Read it ahead of tomorrow’s 60-day War Powers vote in Congress—the vote the Democrats are pushing once again. We tell you exactly why they will lose, by US Code, by law, and by the statutory architecture President Trump himself signed into force on December 20, 2019.

They tried to subvert our Judaeo-Christian Western world. They lost. Epic Fury 2026 ended their long march — and the consequences are written on the wall, in Berlin and in Brussels.

The temple calculations were made already on December 20, 2019:



Four days before Christmas. Six and a half years before the campaign was fought. With one stroke of the pen, President Trump signed into law the United States Space Force and 50 U.S.C. § 1550—the orbital command-and-control architecture and the statutory transparency framework that today govern Operation Epic Fury 2026.

The leftists’ mainstream press did not see it. Brussels did not see it. Tehran did not see it. They cannot unsee it now.

In a single decisive stroke, President Trump erased the Iranian Islamist regime’s nuclear threat, ended the Hormuz oil blackmail, dismantled four decades of proxy terror, and unlocked the Abraham Accords path for Saudi Arabia and the new Iran.

Epic Fury also exposed the European construct: the EU, sister NGO of the UN, issued a currency without ever satisfying the 1933 Montevideo statehood standard, corralled over 400 million Europeans into a tax-funded totalitarian project, and now openly curtails freedom of speech. Qatargate exposed the institutional rot. The popular verdict is in.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz—Committed Political Suicide



He chose to publicly insult President Trump on Iran strategy—an insult to the Commander-in-Chief, to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to DNI Tulsi Gabbard, and to the fifty thousand American servicemen and women defending the European continent. The diplomatic and economic consequences for Berlin are compounding by the week.

Meanwhile, Alice Weidel and the AfD have surged into first place in Germany.



This is not a fringe convulsion. It is the measured verdict of a people who have had enough of surrendered sovereignty, criminalized dissent, and managerial decline. Frau Weidel has the discipline, the intellectual range, and the strategic patience of a future head of government. Berlin’s next chapter is, by every honest reading of the data, hers to write.

This is the story the legacy press cannot tell, because it never had the sources and never had the courage.

Read the full Weekend Special—freely subscribable, no paywall: Trump Planned His ‘Epic Fury’ Iran-Tempo Already on December 20, 2019, and the Failure of the EU

Pascal Najadi, Principal

GeoStrat Agency LLC

1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

United States

NOTE:



GeoStrat Agency’s published tempo on Epic Fury ran weeks ahead of all mainstream media outlets worldwide without exception—and ahead of public Pentagon disclosures. An independent forecast-accuracy audit conducted via Anthropic’s Claude AI verified GeoStrat’s pre-event analysis at 95–100% accuracy on a chain of events that was top secret at the time of writing.