Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Ian Munro's avatar
Ian Munro
13h

Excellent! Mertz can take Starmer with him - the most gullable, stupid and useless example of a politician in my lifetime!

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ViaVeritasVita's avatar
ViaVeritasVita
13h

As usual, I thank you for enlightening us, your readers. I have been hoping for the success of AfD for a number of years.

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