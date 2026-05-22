by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman

The Crescendo - As Announced

WASHINGTON, DC: Make no mistake. As I told you weeks ago, the Commander-in-Chief is finishing the job in Iran — one way or the other. President Trump calls the shots. We stand back, grateful, and enjoy the crescendo, exactly as announced.

So today GeoStrat Agency LLC turns the page. We shift our reporting to the campaign that comes next:

“Operation Economic Fury. She is global now. She knows no borders. And unlike her sister, she does not announce her actions before she strikes. She is female, as they all are. Her mother is Justice. Her sister is Epic Fury. She is true to every word I gave you months ago: what happened in Caracas does not stay in Caracas. Now I can tell you the rest. What happened in Iran does not stay in Iran. It has gone global. Cuba is next.” - Pascal Najadi

We are navigating calmer waters now, steady on a heading from the mid-Atlantic toward the Caribbean. We have weathered the storms. Out here, the beauty of the open sea humbles me — over and over — with the same quiet truth: that we are each only a drop in this ocean.



It is precisely that humility that clears the mind. It lets me reflect, collect my thoughts, and serve you, esteemed readers, with clarity — so that you stand well prepared for the next storm, the one now gathering over Cuba, and elsewhere.

Are you ready? I have been preparing for this for the past four decades.

Enjoy.

I. The Silent Weapon

Make no mistake. The loudest instruments of American power are not the most important ones. The carrier turns heads. The sanctions make the headline. The indictment leads the broadcast. But beneath all of it runs something quieter and more decisive.



The work of the Director of National Intelligence, the magnificent Tulsi Gabbard, and the intelligence enterprise she leads. She is the silent weapon of the Republic:



”DNI Tusli Gabbard carries the spear that tells the nation where to strike and the shield that tells it what to guard.” - Pascal Najadi



She rebuilt that enterprise from the inside, launching ODNI 2.0 to cut bloat by roughly 40 percent and save taxpayers more than 700 million dollars a year, refocusing the agency on its core mission of intelligence integration and oversight.

The truth is, you cannot sharpen a spear buried in administrative fat. She trimmed it to the blade — and then she pointed it. Everything that has since become visible to the world was first invisible: a briefing, a target package, a fusion of what the spies see with what the warfighters and the prosecutors do. The ground was prepared in silence.

II. The Marker on the Banks — Executive Order 13818

The first marker fell on the banks. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been laying the financial markers in plain sight, and his language carries no ambiguity.



In the action Treasury itself branded Economic Fury, OFAC designated 35 entities and individuals running Iran’s shadow banking architecture — networks moving the equivalent of tens of billions of dollars to keep the IRGC paid for illicit oil, armed with missile components, and funding its proxies.



Bessent’s verdict was blunt: “Financial institutions are on notice: Any institution that facilitates or engages with these networks is at risk of severe consequences.” That warning carries the full weight of law.



Executive Order 13818, signed December 20, 2017, blocks the property of anyone involved in serious human rights abuse or corruption, and its decisive feature is the enabler clause — it reaches anyone who has materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support to a blocked person.



Administration of Donald J. Trump, 2017 Executive Order 13818—Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption

The banker is in scope. The intermediary is in scope. The nominee director and the compliance blind eye are in scope. More than 740 foreign persons have been designated under that single authority, and since February 2025 the United States has sanctioned approximately 1,000 Iran-related persons, vessels, and aircraft. Let me be clear: under this architecture, no enabler is safe, and the dictator’s financiers pay the price alongside the dictator. There is no more escaping.

III. MBaer Was the Bullet

And the United States proved it would pull the trigger. In February 2026, the Zurich-based MBaer Merchant Bank learned what “severe consequences” means. Treasury’s FinCEN moved under Section 311 of the USA PATRIOT Act, naming the bank a primary money-laundering concern for funneling illicit funds tied to Iran, Russia, and Venezuela.



The mechanism was surgical — sever the correspondent accounts, cut off dollar clearing — and within roughly 24 hours the Swiss regulator FINMA forced the bank into liquidation. No army crossed a border. A bank simply ceased to exist as an internationally functioning institution. That was not the end of anything. It was the bullet — the demonstration round that told every compliance desk on earth the warning was real, and that distance from Washington is no longer a defense.

IV. UBS Read the Map — And We Called It

The contrast could not have been sharper, and we marked it the moment it happened. While MBaer was being closed, UBS — Switzerland’s last great pillar — secured a U.S. national bank charter, approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in March 2026, the first Swiss bank ever to hold one. We wrote about exactly this on March 22, 2026, in “‘Epic Fury’: Switzerland Surrendered For Survival — UBS, Epic Fury, Global Financial Reset,” and we identified the turning point precisely: March 20, 2026 marked the hinge — UBS entered the U.S. Treasury and OFAC orbit.



As we said then, the charter places UBS directly under the full supervisory and enforcement perimeter of the United States financial system — examination, reporting, the Bank Secrecy Act, the whole architecture, cascading across its entire international footprint. Read that move correctly, as we did: it is not surrender in the sense of defeat. It is intelligence. A serious institution looked at the new map and chose the side of transparency, because transparency is now the only side with a future. Alignment ensures continuity. Opacity invites termination. That was our verdict in March, and the record has only hardened it since.

V. The Designation That Fuses Finance to Force

Then the doctrine widened from the banker to the cartel. Executive Order 14157 set the designation machinery in motion, and on February 20, 2025, the State Department designated eight organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations — Tren de Aragua, MS-13, Sinaloa, Jalisco New Generation, Carteles Unidos, Cartel del Noreste, the Gulf Cartel, and La Nueva Familia Michoacana. Designation is not a label.



It is a trigger. Under 18 U.S.C. 2339B, knowingly providing material support to a designated group is a federal crime, punishable by up to life in prison where a death results, and under the Anti-Terrorism Act it opens civil liability for anyone who aids or abets an act of international terrorism.



The moment a cartel becomes a terror entity, its money becomes terrorist financing, and every institution that touches it inherits the exposure. This is the hinge that fuses the financial track to the kinetic one — and it is the silent enterprise that finds the nodes connecting them, because cartels and extremist groups increasingly share the same routes, the same launderers, and now, in the eyes of U.S. law, the same status.

VI. Nigeria — Fast, and Largely Unannounced

The spear reached another continent, fast and largely unannounced. On May 16, 17, and 18, 2026, on the direct orders of the President and in coordination with the Government of Nigeria, U.S. Africa Command struck ISIS in Northeastern Nigeria, killing Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the group’s director of global operations, alongside other senior leaders. No American or Nigerian forces were harmed.



AFRICOM’s commander, General Dagvin Anderson, stated the purpose without ornament: to protect Americans and to disrupt violent extremist organizations wherever they are. That last word is the whole doctrine in a single syllable — wherever. And here the honest analyst draws the line the critics blur on purpose: in Africa, the United States works by, with, and through partners; in the Western Hemisphere, it strikes.



The lethal narco-strikes of Operation Southern Spear — 58 vessels destroyed between September 2025 and May 2026 — have been confined to Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Eastern Pacific. Two theaters, two methods, one enemy. We note plainly that the Defense Department’s Inspector General has opened a review of the hemisphere strikes’ targeting procedures; an honest forecaster reports the scrutiny as well as the result, and scrutiny of this magnitude is precisely what a campaign of this weight should draw.

VII. The Carrier Off Havana — Rubio Speaks to the Cuban People

Now the watch turns south, and the proof arrived in the Caribbean. On May 20, 2026, U.S. Southern Command announced that the USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group had entered the Caribbean Sea — the carrier, Carrier Air Wing 17, the guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley, and the fleet oiler USNS Patuxent — parked within sight of Havana. The same window brought the law down on the regime’s founder-general.



The Department of Justice unsealed a superseding indictment charging Raúl Castro, 94, and five co-defendants for the February 24, 1996 shoot-down of two unarmed Brothers to the Rescue aircraft over international waters, which killed four men — three U.S. citizens, Carlos Costa, Armando Alejandre Jr., Mario de la Peña, and U.S. permanent resident Pablo Morales. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche put it plainly:



“Over three decades later, we are committed to holding those accountable for the murders of four brave Americans.”



For the first time in nearly 70 years, senior leadership of the Cuban regime has been charged in the United States for acts of violence resulting in the deaths of American citizens. The truth is, an attack on American lives does not expire. It waits.

And on that same date — May 20, the day the Cuban flag first flew over an independent nation in 1902 — Secretary of State Marco Rubio went over the regime’s head and spoke directly to the Cuban people.



He told them the truth about their suffering. The 22-hour blackouts, he said, are not the product of a U.S. oil blockade; the real cause is theft.



Those who control the country, in his words, “have plundered billions of dollars, but none of it has been used to help the people.”



He named the machine:



GAESA, founded 30 years ago by Raúl Castro, owned and operated by the armed forces, with revenue three times the size of the government’s own budget. While the people endure, Rubio said, GAESA’s operators hold 18 billion dollars in assets and control 70 percent of Cuba’s economy — profiting from hotels, construction, banks, stores, and even the remittances Cuban families send from the United States.



His verdict cut to the bone:



“Today Cuba is not controlled by any revolution. Cuba is controlled by GAESA” — a state-within-a-state that answers to no one, hoarding the profits for a small elite while the so-called government’s only role is to demand sacrifice and repress anyone who dares complain.

Then came the offer, made to the people and not the junta:



“President Trump offers a new relationship between the United States and Cuba,”



Rubio said, but it has to be directly with the Cuban people, not with GAESA — beginning with 100 million dollars in food and medicine distributed directly through the Catholic Church or other trusted charities, not stolen by GAESA to be resold in its own stores. He painted the alternative without apology:



A new Cuba where ordinary Cubans, not only the Communist Party, could own a gas station, a clothing store, or a restaurant; open a bank or run a construction firm; own a television station or a newspaper; complain about a failing system without fear of prison or forced exile; and have a real chance to choose who governs them and to vote them out if they fail.



All of it, he noted, already exists in the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica — and just 90 miles away in Florida. If self-ownership and the vote are possible all around Cuba, he asked, why not inside it? His closing line distilled the whole doctrine: the only thing standing between the Cuban people and a better future is those who control the country.

The precursors are identical to the campaign that removed Nicolás Maduro: indictment, financial pressure, naval presence, a direct appeal over the regime’s head to its own people, and the option of force held openly on the table. Cuba is not a backwater of this campaign.



It is a forward platform where hostile foreign powers have long sought a foothold 90 miles from Florida — a clear and present threat to the national security of the United States by any honest reading of geography, history, and law. The carrier is in place. The indictment is unsealed. The offer is on the table. The sequence is unmistakable to anyone who watched it run in Caracas.

VIII. We Forward-Marked It — Then, and Then, and Then

None of this surprised the readers of this publication, because we forward-marked every coordinate.



On March 22, 2026, in “The Second Act of Epic Fury — The Financial,” we wrote that the campaign had become a distributed global enforcement regime and concluded, quoted exactly: “Cuba, Mexico, and many others are next.



Be sure of this.” We tracked the same arc through “America is Back — Epic Fury 2026 Finale” on April 20 and “This Just Moved From Prediction to Confirmation” on April 24.



Then the bank charter. Then Nigeria. Then the carrier off Havana, and Rubio’s voice in every Cuban home. Each coordinate we named, falling on the public record, signed and dated by the United States government itself.

So let me be clear about what this is. Economic Fury is no longer a forecast — it is Treasury’s own branding on its own press releases. Epic Fury 2026 has gone global, exactly as we said it would, from Tehran to a Nigerian camp to the Florida Straits. And beneath all of it stands the silent weapon — Tulsi Gabbard and the enterprise she leads, the spear and the shield of the Republic — doing the quiet work for the Commander-in-Chief, alongside Secretary Rubio, Secretary Bessent, and Secretary Hegseth, that makes every loud thing possible.



The spear is loud. The shield is quiet. Nothing escapes the eyes and ears of that orbit. The reckoning is not coming. It is here, on the record, and it is global.

———

“Hence it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, On the Use of Spies

A Note from the Executive Secretary

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, non-profit, sovereign geostrategic forecasting and publishing operation at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC — five minutes’ walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autark. We hold no bank account. We accept no donors. We answer to no party and no foreign interest. Our reports are published in full and open to all, without paywall. We weather every storm in the open, on the record, in service of the American people and of you, our esteemed readers.

With every good wish,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

GeoStrat Agency LLC · Washington, DC

+1 771 203 0610

See beyond the horizon. Shape the world before it shifts.

Sources: U.S. Department of the Treasury, OFAC — “Economic Fury Targets Iran Shadow Banking Facilitators” (Secretary Bessent statement); FinCEN Section 311 Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, MBaer Merchant Bank AG (Feb. 26, 2026); Office of the Comptroller of the Currency — UBS national bank charter approval (March 2026); Executive Orders 13818 and 14157; U.S. Department of State FTO designations (Feb. 20, 2025); 18 U.S.C. 2339B; U.S. Africa Command (May 16–18, 2026); U.S. Southern Command (May 20, 2026); U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Public Affairs — superseding indictment of Raúl Castro and five co-defendants; Secretary of State Marco Rubio, address to the Cuban people (May 20, 2026, supplied transcript; translated from Spanish); GeoStrat Agency LLC archive, pnajadi1967.substack.com.

Here is our GeoStrat Agency LLC Context Film, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geopolitical stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument. All Context Films can be reviewed here on the GeoStrat Agency LLC Context Film YouTube Channel for free: GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube Content Manager: Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC



Film material and video choreograpahy, Private Archives: Pascal Najadi



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