Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Euan's avatar
Euan
Apr 15

So from Iran holding all the aces as in regards to controlling the Straits of Hormuz as TDS msm have spewed out on their platforms , to the master stroke by US/Israel and flipping that narrative on its head

Epic Fury will go down in History as one the great Strategy conflicts of our times

Iran and the mullahs are done and doing so , PRC and Russia are now more awake to what the US under Trump are and it's no pushover

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
Apr 15

You spotlighted how quietly Trump established control over the flow of oil. It is always about the money. And Trump knows it.

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