by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: In 1968, my father, Hussain Najadi—a Bahraini-born Persian Jewish financier—acquired Supramar AG from UBS in Lucerne, Switzerland. Supramar was the world’s leading hydrofoil innovator, the house that commercialized surface-piercing foil technology and reshaped high-speed maritime transport across three continents. But beneath the civilian engineering lay a quieter, more urgent truth. Supramar was helping to solve one of the Pentagon’s most pressing classified problems—supercavitation.

The Physics Of Vulnerability

A hydrofoil works on the same principle as an aircraft wing. The foil is an underwater wing, mounted on struts below the hull. As the craft accelerates, the foil turns and accelerates the water flowing across its upper surface while pressure builds beneath it. That difference — lower pressure above, higher pressure below — generates lift. Past a threshold speed, the lift grows strong enough to raise the entire hull clear of the water. Drag collapses. Speed and fuel efficiency climb. At modest speeds the effect is elegant and economical.

But above surface speeds of roughly 30 to 35 knots, the physics turns brutal. The pressure on the foil’s upper surface falls so low that the water itself begins to boil at ambient temperature—it vaporizes. Cavities form. These cavitation bubbles are swept downstream into higher-pressure water, where they collapse violently, each implosion firing a microscopic shock wave into the metal. Multiply that by millions of collapses per minute, sustained over months of service, and the result is cavitation erosion—relentless, invisible, and ultimately catastrophic. Stainless steel, aluminum, titanium: in time, all of them pit, scar, and fail. A commercial ferry cannot replace its foils every season. The problem had to be solved at the root.

The Lucerne Solution

My father’s engineering house took the problem head-on. The work descended from Baron Hanns von Schertel, the German pioneer whose inherently stable, surface-piercing V-foil system was the foundation of every Supramar craft, carried forward by his engineering team and the MTU propulsion partnership that powered the fleet. Commercial hydrofoils had to run year-round, fully loaded, at high speed, across demanding routes. The fix had to be durable, not theatrical.

The answer was controlled air injection. Supramar’s engineers learned to feed a precisely calibrated film of air along the foil’s upper surface—a thin, engineered cushion between metal and water. That air layer dampened the violence of the collapsing bubbles and shielded the foil from the worst of the cavitation assault. It did not abolish the physics; it tamed it. Foil life jumped from months to years. And the same body of knowledge — how to manage a gas-and-vapor envelope around a surface moving at high speed through water — sat one short conceptual step from the problem Washington cared about most.

The Soviet Shadow

The Cold War ran straight through this field. After the Second World War, von Schertel’s original wartime hydrofoil team had been taken by the Soviets, and Moscow poured resources into high-speed foil craft for decades afterward. Soviet designers—Rostislav Alekseyev foremost among them—turned out whole fleets of river and coastal hydrofoils: the Raketa, the Meteor, and the Voskhod. Many of those long, tubular “cigars” still run on the Volga today. The hull form was no secret. What mattered in Washington was what Moscow was doing with the deeper physics.

Because the Soviets were weaponizing supercavitation. By 1977 the Soviet Navy had operationalized the VA-111 Shkval—a rocket-driven torpedo that traveled inside a self-generated gas bubble at more than two hundred knots, roughly five times faster than any Western torpedo of the day. A weapon that fast, riding inside its own vapor envelope, rendered conventional countermeasures close to useless. Washington needed to understand that envelope. It needed the science. And the most advanced commercial work on managing exactly that kind of envelope was being done in a workshop on Lake Lucerne.

The Najadi-Pentagon Partnership: America First and Peace Through Strength

Enter Lucerne, Switzerland. Neutral ground, wedged between NATO and the Warsaw Pact — precisely the place where sensitive research could advance with discretion. My father positioned Supramar as the engineering partner. General Dynamics of the United States became its licensee, and the Pentagon awarded its first formal research-and-development naval contract in the field of supercavitation. That is the documented record, and it is the heart of the story: an American defense baseline, seeded in a Swiss workshop, under my father’s ownership.

My father understood something most businessmen miss: geopolitics moves through commerce. A hydrofoil company in Switzerland was never just a business. It was strategic infrastructure — America’s quiet workshop in the heart of Europe. The commercial fleet and the defense science diverged from there. Supramar’s passenger craft rode surface-piercing foils and rugged, military-specification diesel power for reliability across hard routes. The American naval program took its own road toward fully submerged, automatically controlled foils and gas-turbine propulsion—a leap the commercial market could not yet absorb. The Soviets could copy a hull. They could not copy the discipline of the partnership behind it.

The proof of that doctrine put to sea under the American flag. The United States Navy’s Pegasus class — the PHM, or Patrol Hydrofoil Missile — began as a 1970s NATO initiative for high-speed naval operations, conceived alongside Italy and West Germany. It grew out of the very field my father’s house had pioneered: Baron Hanns von Schertel’s surface-piercing foil technology was the commercial foundation that General Dynamics licensed from Supramar, and that license seeded America’s naval hydrofoil research.

The program was ambitious—as many as thirty ships were planned across the member nations. Severe cost overruns forced a hard downsize to six. And when the Navy moved to build them, Boeing engineered the class on a different, fully submerged foil design of its own lineage, computer-controlled for rough-water operation.



Each boat rose on its struts and ran at 48 knots on an eighteen-thousand-shaft-horsepower General Electric LM2500 gas turbine through waterjets, dropping back onto MTU diesels for quiet hull-borne patrol. Compact—roughly forty meters, 240 tons, and a crew of around 21—yet armed like a warship many times its size:

An Italian 76mm OTO Melara gun and two quadruple Harpoon anti-ship missile launchers. Six were built—Pegasus, Hercules, Taurus, Aquila, Aries, and Gemini—the fastest ships in the United States Navy when foil-borne.

In their later years they ran drug-interdiction patrols in the Caribbean before the class was decommissioned in 1993.

The Pegasus class was the American answer to the same physics my father’s house had been wrestling on Lake Lucerne: speed through the water as a strategic weapon.

A Global Network—A Single Message—One Clear Signal

My father expanded Supramar across the free world. Hitachi Shipbuilding of Osaka became a licensee in Japan. Carlo Rodriquez’s shipyard in Messina, Sicily, built the great majority of the more 200 Swiss Supramar-designed hydrofoils that entered service. The network reached Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Norway, and the United States.

The Najadi Doctrine Is Simple—America First and Peace Through Strength



”The Najadi message always was and remains singular: technological excellence, underwritten by Swiss neutrality, advanced through disciplined partnership with Washington. That was the Cold War doctrine my father lived—that a free West is defended not by noise, but by competence quietly placed in the right hands. It is the doctrine I took up in my own years in the markets and the one I now carry forward through GeoStrat Agency LLC, my wholly owned and controlled private, non-profit intelligence and publishing operation in Washington, DC. No party. No donor. No foreign master. Only the work is sovereign, independent, and answerable to the truth alone. I will continue it, as my father continued his, until my last breath. I carry one motto, and it has kept me safe, protected from hostile adversaries, and alive. From the federal capital of the United States, we see beyond the horizon to shape the world before it shifts—because when it shifts, it is often too late. To let the world move above our heads and out of our reach is not an option. That is not why I was brought into this life. It is why I never speak softly of bad things and why I hold a tremendous passion to protect and to lift back onto their feet all those who suffer injustice or illness—to push the weak forward from behind and never to leave them behind. Mission first. No one is left behind.”



- Pascal Najadi

My Friend Fritz Coudert—The Brilliant Legal Counsel from New York

My father’s legal architect for these international contracts and licensing arrangements was Frédéric “Fritz” Coudert, of Coudert Brothers in New York—the pioneering American international law firm that had shaped the nation’s foreign relations and territorial law since 1853.



Coudert Brothers was the first United States law firm to open a foreign office in Paris in 1879. It played a central role in 17 of the 20 landmark Supreme Court cases on America’s new territories—the Insular Cases—following the Spanish-American War. The firm represented private investors in the Panama Canal, served on the 1896 Venezuela Boundary Commission, and helped shape the architecture of modern international arbitration. That same rigor went into Supramar’s contracts and its global licensing network.

Fritz Coudert became far more than counsel. He became a trusted friend of our family and later a mentor and confidant to me. When I arrived at Merrill Lynch in New York, he was already part of my life.



On weekends I spent long hours at his estate on Long Island — at his waterfront weekend retreat Oyster Bay, on the water, even in rough weather — and in the evenings at his cavernous Fifth Avenue apartment on the Upper East Side, where we would replot the world late into the night and talk, again and again, about what truly mattered: the future we owed to the next generation.

Oyster Bay, Long Island. Here Frédéric "Fritz" Coudert gives his boat captain a good-natured hard time for arriving 10 minutes late at the private pier leading up to his weekend mansion. Fritz the perfectionist—a man who loved to beat the system strictly within the bounds of the law, never sailing close to the wind, but simply outsmarting the powers. A fox in his own right, a fast, brilliant mind, and a dear friend I greatly miss. I spent many weekends here, away from the streets of Wall Street, with Fritz and his family at their lovely waterfront estate—our deliberations on the veranda in the early morning hours were unforgettable. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026





His brilliant and energetic daughter Sandra, a rising New York legal mind, kept those conversations running until I had to break for sleep before another hard day on the desk. Engineering, commerce, and statecraft sat in one man. He understood the intersection because he had lived it alongside my father.

The Speedbird-Years

Those were the years I crossed the Atlantic on Concorde—British Airways Flight 001, callsign “Speedbird Concorde One,” from Heathrow to New York. At Mach 2.0, twice the speed of sound, cruising near 60,000 feet on the edge of space, the crossing took barely three and a half hours.



With the time zones, I landed at JFK earlier on the clock than I had left London. I would go straight from the airport to the trading floor at the World Financial Center, our Merrill Lynch offices above the Hudson River, to stand with my colleagues before the opening.

My work was sovereign. Through the 1990s I built Central and Eastern European nations’ access to the international capital markets—raising hundreds of millions for sovereign borrowers and freeing them from the draconian conditionality of the era’s IMF and World Bank programs.



For Croatia, I led the country’s debut on the international bond markets and gave a young, independent state a direct line to private capital on its own terms. For Hungary, the same. I did this, holding my Swiss passport and my neutral posture, at a time when Merrill Lynch & Co. stood at the top of the equity and bond league tables above the Goldie Boys and JPMorgan.



Some did not love a Swiss banker handing newly free nations an alternative to the prescriptions of the Clinton administration of the day. But they did not dare touch me, for two reasons. First, as a matter of fact, I secured valuable economic territory for Washington through the American giant, Merrill Lynch. Second—and this was the insurance policy I underwrote myself, for myself—I was always up close with the client, and in my case the client was exclusively the leaders and their cabinet members.





I believe in the top-down approach. Where I could not start at the top, I made certain the number two grew comfortable enough to take the cause as his own, then delegate it upward to the number one — on my behalf. The same principle holds today, and it will always work. But it works only if you are genuine with the lower ranks. One betrayal there and you are not merely out of the country — you are out of the entire region. In those circles, bad news travels faster than light through fiber optics.

I did not lose a minute of sleep over it. The work freed sovereigns. That was the point.



The Merrill Lynch culture was American team play, pure and total. My greatest supporter from the top of the house was a man I admired without reservation: David Komansky.



Dave was self-made, like I am—he joined Merrill in 1968 as a broker, a Jewish kid who came up the hard way and rose through every rank of the firm to become its chief executive at the end of 1996. He could sell, and he could lead men who sold. He was the living embodiment of the Thundering Herd, and he never forgot the floor he came from.

That floor mattered. Ours was the largest bond trading floor in New York, and our placement power was a weapon. Because we held the client base and the distribution, we could price a new issue internally, agree to it internally, win the mandate, and hit the Reuters new-issue screen with our syndicate already formed—while friendlier competitors still had to shop the paper to other banks first, losing time and leaking information to the other side.

Control the flow, and you control the deal. It is the same logic by which a commander keeps a sensitive operation close, rather than briefing it out to a hundred desks and watching it leak before it ever launches.

One morning at the end of 1996, Dave strolled the floor early, the way he always did, to feel its temperature and its sound. He stopped, tapped my shoulder, and said—in the Latin pronunciation of my name he always used and always remembered, along with my function over at our European headquarters in London:



”Pascual. You flew in with the rocket?”



He meant Concorde, our Merrill Lynch Atlantic shuttle. We ran a special arrangement with British Airways that let us fly that time machine for close to the price of a slow business-class seat, and it could turn a Wall Street meeting into a same-day, touch-and-go crossing of the ocean.



I said, with a smirk, “Of course, Dave, she’s our time machine; we are too fast for the insignificant others on the street.”

I always preferred spending time up front, in the cramped cockpit. The flight engineer sat to my right, out of frame here. At 1.89 metres I had to mind my head — one careless move and you'd flip an overhead switch. The BA pilots were second to none. Looking back on that eternal flirt with technology, we were blessed to fly this machine and never suffer a single incident. It took real airmanship to handle the beast — above all at low speed and high angles of attack, where the delta wing came into its own on final approach. You worked the power levers. You flew the aircraft. Not like today's Airbuses, which I liken to a Sony PlayStation — dull, and unforgiving in an emergency, their screens lighting up like a Christmas tree on steroids, overloading the pilot just when his attention matters most. Concorde wore the first analog fly-by-wire ever flown on an airliner, married to a cockpit of analog instruments — clockwork, haute horlogerie in the sky. Simply fascinating. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026.



He asked who I had that afternoon. Our friends from Croatia, I told him—the Minister of Finance, Božo Prka, and his diplomatic staff from the Croatian embassy in Washington. We were preparing their first US dollar eurobond, and if we could swing a 300-million-dollar deal and nudge the buy side to accept a 7-year tenor, it would land them as serious sovereign issuers from day one, right alongside the Hungarians.

Dave did not hesitate. “That’s great, Pascual. I’m out at meetings over at the competition, but make yourself at home on my floor—use my office as if it were your own. I want your Croatian delegation to feel they have every bit of support from me. No BS. Order whatever your team needs — coffee, sandwiches, the works.

If your minister needs a quiet phone call, the world is his.” When the delegation arrived at 4 PM, Dave came back just in time, and we passed the ball between us like a Swiss watch. The conversation ran relaxed for over an hour. It was a home run. Božo, a close friend, saw plainly that I carried that kind of personal backing from David Komansky — the Wall Street pioneer who built Merrill Lynch into the Thundering Herd we were.

Croatia's Minister of Finance, Božo Prka, flanked by his diplomatic staff from the Croatian embassy in Washington, in a relaxed working meeting at Merrill Lynch, 1996; the author is seated at right, beside David Komansky, Chief Executive of Merrill Lynch and architect of the Thundering Herd. Taken on the author's own pocket camera, carried for years to record moments exactly like this one. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

That is what American team play looks like from the inside. That was the culture. And our deal was a blowout — a total success.

We took the front page of the Financial Times in London. That mattered to me. It mattered more to my dear client, Božo Prka, and to his head of state, President Franjo Tuđman—who never once interfered, yet naturally followed it with keen interest. The success helped him understand why I had insisted on taking his most senior government men around the world: one jet, 15 cities, flying eastward around the globe in only 21 days to roadshow this bond issue

It was worth every mile. Every red-eye, every hour of jet lag, every penny. That is the standard I still hold.





A Life Devoted To Signal, Not Noise—And We Never Give Up

Today I carry the same principle forward. GeoStrat Agency LLC operates from the heart of Washington — a five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square — publishing intelligence, strategy, and uncompromising analysis on the threats reshaping the world. No party. No donor. No foreign interest. Private, non-profit, sovereign, and beholden to no one.

The pioneering work continues. In my spirit I draw on the love, the discipline, and the strict education of my father, and on the moral compass passed to me by both my father and my mother. With GeoStrat Agency LLC I follow the principle I have always followed: America First, and Peace Through Strength. Only a strong, prosperous, self-confident United States can preserve peace — not only for herself, but for her true allies across the Western world.



I dedicate this chapter of my life to that work openly, through publishing, advancing our forward markers where we provide signal, not noise; where we seek truth, not fame; where we serve the wider community so that citizens can form their own judgments on good information.

My father solved supercavitation in Lucerne when the Soviets held the advantage. I work the strategic architecture of the twenty-first century, now that peer competitors once again test American power. Same doctrine. In different theaters, I operate in silence and never give up. Defeat is not an option.



Peace Through Strength. America First. The Najadi family doctrine, father to son, spans five decades of service to the cause of a free and confident Western Hemisphere.







From my birthplace on the deep waters of Lake Lucerne to the teenage years I spent on the Bürgenstock—the political mountain I grew up on—the Iran Peace Talks came to rest on that very same mountain, and from there the road ran on to Washington, DC.

What a ride. What a thrill. And I have only just begun.

I made you a promise. Rather than publish an autobiography for money—and feel ashamed to take your coin for one more expensive doorstopper bound for your guest washroom—I would do something better. I would spice up the continuously free, open-access Substack channel of my firm with the real-life events that shaped me. The men and women I worked beside. The deals we won. The machines we flew. The mountain that raised me.

Slowly but surely, even my most unbelieving adversaries can now see the circle for what it is—drawn, shown closed, and locked. And that is good. That is exactly as it should be.

“See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts—because once it shifts, it is too late.” — Pascal Najadi

”All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1



Hence:



“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13 (The Use of Spies)

© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC

The beautifully restored entry hall and lobby of GeoStrat Agency LLC at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005—marble underfoot, a coffered gilt ceiling overhead, and the globe-and-pin device mark standing watch over the floor. A five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of former DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

Note From The Executive Secretary

I am Yael R. Eastman, Executive Secretary and Head of Research at GeoStrat Agency LLC. I read every line before it leaves this desk. We do not chase the news. We call it before it breaks, and we let the timestamps prove it. What you have just read rests on the public record—a settled United States enforcement action, dated and filed. Where the Principal moves from fact to forecast, he says so plainly. That is the standard here.







Make no mistake: we publish to be right, not to be loud, and we focus on picking up and collating reliable signals over listening to distracting noise.

The Principal’s Purpose and Doctrine—Reliable Signal Over Noise

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, leads by example. He delivers to every audience, freely and without barrier, highly accurate forward markers — signal over noise. He sets out to reach the younger generation, the future: the kids, the young teenagers, and all who aspire to be well informed and feel engaged. He wants them to reflect on no-nonsense, cold-eyed reporting, and on the style he brings to light — the nuance, anchored in documents and in real events he lived and handled at top government level, in crisis, across four decades.

This is his most treasured goal. He is determined that GeoStrat Agency LLC remains free and clear, by design, of any financial or political influence whatsoever. He accepts no favors from anyone. He answers only to himself and to the Lord — who guards and fences his moral compass — so that he can best serve the community and continue to champion America and Switzerland First, and Peace Through Strength. In the case of Switzerland, Peace Through Diplomacy.

He aims, in consequence, to expose any subversive movement or threat that could endanger the order of our respective constitutions. Let it be clear, stated openly here: any attempt, by any element, to approach us with so-called confidential or classified information will be reported at once to the respective agencies within the ODNI orbit.

His doctrine is our ironclad rule. See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts — because once it shifts, it is often too late. We must all work hard, each and every one of us, to keep our democratic dialogue alive and in good standing, with good manners and mutual respect.

We will not tolerate hate speech, attacks, or slurs. Any aggressive posture or veiled threat against this office, our team, or our family members will be reported directly to the respective law enforcement agencies — here in Washington, DC, and back home in Switzerland.

Our Mandate and Mission

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a non-partisan, non-profit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence and publishing operation. We advance a clear-eyed understanding of the forces reshaping the world order through rigorous research, trusted analysis, and forward markers that hold. Signal over noise. Make no mistake — our purpose is singular.

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, has chosen to place his private office and geostrategic intelligence unit here in Washington, DC — at the heart of where the world gets shaped. As a Swiss, he is loyal to his flag. And he makes one commitment clear and open: his steadfast support for the Trump doctrine, America First, and Peace Through Strength. In his view, only a strong, healthy, and prosperous United States can best serve its real and true allies — among them the Swiss Confederation, a friend of America since this great nation was founded 250 years ago.

Mr. Najadi may not be politically correct in the eyes of the woke, Marxist ideology. He says so to them plainly, and he does not care. To communicate with clarity and to hold mutual respect — that is what real partnership is built on. He has had his fill of the yes-men and the fair-weather friends, and he has no interest in looking back. Evolution moves in one direction only. Forward, by nature.

The question put to man and machine alike is binary. Left or right at the inflection point. We will be judged one day by our own decisions, and we must stop blaming others for the choices we make. There is no nanny state. That was never the idea of Swiss direct democracy, which leads the world in that respect, nor of We the People and the Founding Fathers of this great nation.

Note On Identity And Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a United States limited liability company registered at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005. It is a separate and distinct entity, unaffiliated with the Hague-based geostrat.org or any similarly named body. It holds both United States trademarks named below. It seeks no business, solicits no clients, and provides advisory services to no one. It speaks only through its two owned channels—its Substack and its YouTube. Any other voice claiming this name is impersonation.

Financial Independence

GeoStrat Agency LLC is funded entirely by the private resources of Pascal Najadi. It holds no bank account in the agency’s name. It takes no donors. It sells no subscriptions. Its subscribers pay nothing. It carries no advertisers and answers to no political masters. Our independence is our asset and power.

For The Record — No Media, No Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews. When it makes news, that is signal, not noise. There are two authorized channels and only two: the Substack at pnajadi1967.substack.com, and the YouTube channel under Geostrat Agency LLC. Anything else bearing this name is impersonation and of a fraudulent nature. Beware.

Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read—The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

The Crown Report 2026 (ref. GSA-CROWN-2026-001), filed under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004, sets out the full Iran and ‘Epic Fury 2026’ forecasting record—from the first call in January 2026 to the Bürgenstock close. Three layers are kept apart and never blended:

Established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. An independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine outlets.

The report is now released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions—English, French, German, and Italian. It is free, with no paywall.

Request your copy from me by emailing my public affairs email address: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

24/7 monitored line: +1 (771) 203-0610 · 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

Context Film

Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

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