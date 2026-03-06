GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Str., Washington DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Str., Washington DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Paul B. Cohen's avatar
Paul B. Cohen
Mar 7

Thank you again for sharing your past experiences that help with understanding our present world.

Regarding Vladimir Putin, it was not long ago that I perceived he had crossed the line with God in his hypocritical support of Hamas (tied in with his relationship with Iran). This spells his imminent end. I believe your assessment of his present situation is in agreement.

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1 reply by GeoStrat Agency LLC - Najadi
Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
Mar 7

Outstanding insight to the malevolence of Putin, thank you.

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