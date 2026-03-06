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by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman,



History often records the moment when a leader crosses a line from which there is no return. Vladimir Putin may have just crossed such a line.

Recent reporting on March 6, 2026—most notably in The Wall Street Journal as well as the Washington Post—that the Kremlin provided military intelligence to the decapitated Iranian regime indicating where to target United States and Israeli military positions exposes something far deeper than opportunistic shallow geopolitics.



Putin crossed the mother of all red lines



It reveals a strategic and moral collapse in Moscow’s judgment. By aligning himself operationally with a regime that, in early January, slaughtered tens of thousands of its own citizens—women, men, teenagers, and even children—who were peacefully protesting against the Islamist clerical system, Putin has effectively joined the club of regimes whose hands are stained with the blood of their own people.

That is not merely a diplomatic miscalculation. It is the crossing of the mother of all red lines.

I write this with a particular sense of gravity. In January 2022, one month before Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, I personally attempted to reason with the Kremlin against embarking on that war. I offered what I believed to be a realistic diplomatic framework—one that envisioned neutral U.S.-facilitated mediation to defuse the mounting tensions surrounding Ukraine and to prevent a catastrophic confrontation between Russia and the West.

I have never published private communications, nor do I intend to make a habit of doing so. But in this instance I feel a moral obligation to speak about that attempt—not to expose individuals, but to illustrate a simple principle: the act of trying matters. Even when peace efforts are rejected, the willingness to pursue them is a measure of leadership and responsibility.

The Kremlin responded negatively at the time. Weeks later, in February 2022, Putin launched his reckless invasion of Ukraine. That decision proved to be a strategic disaster—not only for Ukraine and Europe, but for Russia itself.







Today, I am no longer in a position to attempt the same approach within the leadership corridors of Moscow. Since that rebuff, the Kremlin has become entirely non-responsive. For that reason, I say this now in the public domain, on a platform read by policymakers and military officers in both the United States and Israel.

What Vladimir Putin is now putting on display will become his political nemesis. Not only in the Western world—where Russia’s credibility has collapsed into negative territory—but increasingly inside Russia itself.



’System Putin’—The Beginning of the End

The Russian population is suffering. The ruble has fallen sharply from its pre-invasion value. Oil revenues are constrained under sanctions. Russia’s so-called “shadow tanker fleet,” built to circumvent those sanctions, is now increasingly being intercepted. Tanker after tanker is boarded as maritime enforcement tightens. U.S. naval and Coast Guard forces operating jointy under the U.S. Navy Command, within a broader sanctions-enforcement framework, now possess both the mandate and the capability to interdict vessels operating under complex sanctions-evasion structures across the world’s oceans.

At the same time, the elites who once thrived under what many Russians privately call the “System Putin”—the octopus of state conglomerates, patronage networks, and government contracts—are discovering the limits of that system. Their overseas assets are frozen. Their mobility curtailed. The lifestyle they once enjoyed in Western capitals has vanished. More importantly, ordinary Russians are struggling simply to make ends meet.

They see their sons and daughters sent to fight in Ukraine while the Kremlin turns, in desperation, to North Korea, a nuclear-armed dictatorship whose own population suffers under conditions not seen since the final days of the Soviet collapse. For many Russians, the shame of seeing North Korean troops deployed alongside Russian soldiers is profound.

Against that backdrop, the reports cited by the Wall Street Journal and the WaPo that Russia has supplied intelligence to Tehran—intelligence potentially used to threaten and harm U.S. and Israeli forces—represent a stunning escalation.

Such behavior is unacceptable by any standard. Not in our peace-loving Western world. Not in Israel. Not even, increasingly, among ordinary Russian citizens. And certainly not for those of us who still believe in the possibility of responsible statecraft.

By taking this step, Putin has publicly revealed hands that appear tainted with blood. In doing so, he may have strategically destroyed his own position at the very moment when diplomatic efforts—led in large part by President Trump’s team—have been seeking avenues toward an end to the war in Ukraine.

To be clear, the tragedy of Ukraine cannot be placed on one set of shoulders alone. President Zelensky has his own share of responsibility in how the conflict evolved, and the previous U.S. administration’s handling of the crisis was widely viewed as ineffective and deeply flawed. But none of that alters the fundamental fact that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine set the disaster in motion.

No excuse for Kremlin’s actions

Russia formalized its strategic partnership with Iran in recent years through a series of defense and security agreements that deepened cooperation between Moscow and Tehran. Yet even within that framework, there remained space for responsible leadership. Had Putin retained even a measure of strategic conscience, he might have joined diplomatic efforts to persuade Tehran to step back from confrontation.

When ‘Operation Epic Fury’ erupted by order of Commander-In-Chief and current President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, with lightning speed, dismantling key elements of the regime’s power structure and defense within the first 24 hours, the Kremlin could have chosen a different course. Putin could have picked up the phone and worked alongside Washington, providing GRU military intelligence on Iran and cutting all ties with Tehran in support of ‘Operation Epic Fury’. But he did the exact opposite. That decision may prove fatal to the long-term survival of his rule.



Putin bankrupted himself and Russia—morally and economically

Because leaders ultimately fall not only when they lose wars but also when they lose legitimacy in the eyes of their own people. Russia is a proud nation with a long and complex history. Its citizens deserve a future defined by stability, dignity, and prosperity—not endless confrontation with the rest of the world.

By aligning himself with a collapsing terrorist regime and assisting it in targeting U.S. and Israeli forces, Vladimir Putin may now have crossed the point from which political recovery is impossible.



A Record of Geostrategic Foresight

As a geostrategic investment banker, my work has always centered on reading the deeper strategic currents beneath financial systems and geopolitical events. In 1998, months before the world fully grasped it, I accurately predicted the collapse of the Russian financial system.





More recently, on February 28 of this year, I published a Substack analysis forecasting the launch of Operation Epic Fury, titled The Trump-Iran Tempo Doctrine—Before V1—less than twenty-four hours before its surprise execution stunned both the adversary and the international community. These assessments were not guesses; they were conclusions drawn from decades of observing how strategic United States military power, economic systems, and political decisions intersect.



Today, applying that same lens, I believe Vladimir Putin has reached the end of his political road. My hope now is not for further humiliation of Russia, but for the Russian people themselves—citizens who were drawn into this disaster by the Kremlin—to recover swiftly, reclaim their dignity, and build a renewed social and economic future grounded in freedom and stability.



More than two thousand years ago, Sun Tzu warned rulers about precisely this kind of strategic blindness:

“When a ruler is weak in judgment and his generals strong in ambition, the result is ruin.”

Putin’s capital mistake is now fully exposed to the world—and increasingly, to the Russian people themselves.



ExecSec@geostrat.agency



W A R N I N G



Our Context Film, in memory and honor of the tens of thousands of civilians murdered by the Islamist regime on January 8 and 9, 2026, contains DISTURBING footage of the regime’s brutal soldiers firing with their military assault rifles on civilians with live bullets.



Restack and share, please; let the world see it all:

“See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts — because once it shifts, it is too late.”

— Pascal Najadi

”All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1

Hence,

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13 (The Use of Spies)





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I am Yael R. Eastman, Executive Secretary and Head of Research at GeoStrat Agency LLC. Nothing leaves this desk unread. I check every line, every date, every citation before it reaches you — because a claim we cannot stand behind is a claim we do not publish.

We do not chase the news. We call it before it breaks—and we let the timestamps prove it. That is not a boast; it is a record, filed and dated. Operation FOLDIN was named before a single motorcade reached Ankara. Greenland’s strategic repositioning was called with precision in January 2026. The Epic Fury 2026 sequence traveled from our forward-marker to accomplished fact while the legacy press was still hunting for the story. Under independent audit, our tempo scored a 8.5 out of 10 composite and ran a measured 10 to 18 days ahead of nine major Western outlets — a lead the mainstream has not matched, because they wait for permission while we read the map. Tempo and accuracy: that is the discipline, and on both we hold the record against the herd.

What you have just read rests on the public record—a settled United States enforcement action, dated, filed, and verifiable line by line.

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Make no mistake: we publish to be right, not to be loud, and we focus on picking up and collating reliable signals over listening to distracting noise.

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Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, leads by example. He delivers to every audience, freely and without barrier, highly accurate forward markers — signal over noise. He sets out to reach the younger generation, the future: the kids, the young teenagers, and all who aspire to be well informed and feel engaged. He wants them to reflect on no-nonsense, cold-eyed reporting and on the style he brings to light — the nuance, anchored in documents and in real events he lived and handled at top government level, in crisis, across four decades.

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Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, has chosen to place his private office and geostrategic intelligence unit here in Washington, DC — at the heart of where the world gets shaped. As a Swiss, he is loyal to his flag. And he makes one commitment clear and open: his steadfast support for the Trump doctrine, America First, and Peace Through Strength. In his view, only a strong, healthy, and prosperous United States can best serve its real and true allies — among them the Swiss Confederation, a friend of America since this great nation was founded 250 years ago.

Mr. Najadi may not be politically correct in the eyes of the woke, Marxist ideology. He says so to them plainly, and he does not care. To communicate with clarity and to hold mutual respect — that is what real partnership is built on. He has had his fill of the yes-men and the fair-weather friends, and he has no interest in looking back. Evolution moves in one direction only.

Forward, by nature.

The question put to man and machine alike is binary. Left or right at the inflection point. We will be judged one day by our own decisions, and we must stop blaming others for the choices we make. There is no nanny state. That was never the idea of Swiss direct democracy, which leads the world in that respect, nor of We the People and the Founding Fathers of this great nation.

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Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read—The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

The Crown Report 2026 (ref. GSA-CROWN-2026-001), filed under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004, sets out the full Iran and ‘Epic Fury 2026’ forecasting record—from the first call in January 2026 to the Bürgenstock close. Three layers are kept apart and never blended:

Established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. An independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine outlets.

The report is now released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions—English, French, German, and Italian— It is free, with no paywall.

Request your copy from me by emailing my public affairs email address: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

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Context Film

Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

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