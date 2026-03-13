by Pascal Najadi



Operation Epic Fury: CENTCOM Precision, Tempo and Geostrategic Clarity

There are moments in history when the clarity of a military campaign is so decisive that it reshapes the strategic map in a matter of days. What we are witnessing in the opening phase of Operation Epic Fury appears to be one of those rare moments.

Let me state this clearly at the outset. What follows is not a critique of the leadership directing this campaign. On the contrary, I have written repeatedly about the remarkable coherence and tempo of the strategy developed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, for whom I hold the highest esteem and respect. The same admiration extends to the entire Cabinet of President Trump and, above all, to the Commander-in-Chief himself.

What has unfolded in the first 24 hours of Epic Fury will likely enter the history books as one of the most compressed and efficient defense campaigns ever conducted. Senator Lindsey Graham aptly described the Iranian regime as the “mothership of global terrorism.” In operational terms, that mothership has been struck with extraordinary precision.

The regime’s military apparatus—its drone factories, missile infrastructure, naval capabilities, air defense networks, and command structures—has been degraded at a pace few believed possible. Missile launches have reportedly been reduced by over ninety percent. The Iranian navy and air force have effectively ceased to exist as coherent operational entities. The industrial facilities producing drones and missiles have been systematically dismantled.

The credit for this extraordinary operational tempo belongs first to the Oval Office and the Cabinet directing the campaign. But it also belongs to the American people who understand why this defensive war had to be undertaken. For decades the Iranian regime has blackmailed the global economy through its manipulation of the Strait of Hormuz, while simultaneously financing networks of violence across the region and pursuing nuclear capability.

Ending that cycle is not merely a military objective. It is a moral imperative.

The campaign led by CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper and his disciplined force of warriors has demonstrated that the United States still possesses the ability to act with decisive clarity. The message to the world is unmistakable: when America chooses to act, it can do so with precision and speed unmatched in modern warfare.

And yet, despite this extraordinary operational success, a paradox remains—one that is impossible to ignore.

The Iran Oil Shipment Paradox

Even now, as Epic Fury dismantles the regime’s military infrastructure, Iran continues to export oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to recent tanker-tracking data cited by Reuters, Iranian crude exports have been running at approximately 1.1 to 1.5 million barrels per day in the period between February 28 and March 11, 2026. On March 1, tanker transits through Hormuz fell dramatically to four crude vessels, three of them Iranian-flagged, compared with a normal average of roughly twenty-four crude tankers per day moving through the strait since January.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed on March 12 that Iranian tankers are still exiting the strait. In other words, despite the destruction of its military infrastructure, the regime continues to generate revenue through oil shipments moving through the world’s most strategically monitored maritime corridor. Because the legal foundation to stop these shipments already exists.

The U.S. Sanctions Framework is already in Force but we cant Intercept Tankers?

Iran’s petroleum sector has been under U.S. sanctions for years under several authorities that remain fully in force today. Executive Order 13846, signed by President Donald Trump on August 6, 2018, reimposed sanctions on Iran’s energy exports after the withdrawal from the JCPOA. Those sanctions came fully into effect on November 5, 2018, targeting the sale, transport, and financing of Iranian crude oil.

Additional authorities followed. Executive Order 13902, signed on January 10, 2020, expanded sanctions to cover key sectors of the Iranian economy, including petroleum and petrochemicals. In October 2024, the U.S. Treasury formally designated Iran’s petroleum sector under that order.

Congress further reinforced this framework with the Stop Harboring Iranian Petroleum Act (SHIP Act), enacted as part of Public Law 118-50 on April 24, 2024. That legislation strengthens enforcement against entities facilitating Iranian oil shipments and empowers Treasury and State to act against those enabling the trade.

In short, the legal architecture already exists to stop Iranian oil exports, but the shipments continue. This is why the situation presents the most striking strategic paradox I have witnessed.

On one hand, the United States and its allies are investing enormous resources to dismantle the regime’s military apparatus—a mission that is both justified and necessary. Every day of operations costs substantial sums, but it is money well spent if it ensures that the regime can never again threaten the region with nuclear weapons or terror networks.

Yet, the islamist terrorist regime continues to generate revenue through oil exports that move directly through the Strait of Hormuz. Revenue that can ultimately finance the very weapons systems that threaten CENTCOM forces, Israel, and allied Gulf states. And the means to stop those shipments are well within reach.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most monitored waterways on Earth. Tankers move slowly. They are tracked continuously by satellite, maritime patrol aircraft, naval radar, and commercial shipping systems. Intercepting vessels exiting the strait would not require guesswork; it would simply require a policy decision.

The United States possesses the naval capacity to control that maritime chokepoint. CENTCOM commands all U.S. Navy forces and coast guard units capable of identifying, boarding, and diverting vessels suspected of carrying sanctioned cargo. The technical capability already exists to cut off the regime’s remaining financial artery.

Follow the Money: Cutting the Regime’s War Chest

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already demonstrated with his extraordinary geostrategic clarity in pursuing a global follow-the-money doctrine against the shadow financial networks that sustain hostile regimes, especially visible since the Caracas Success that decapitated the Maduro-Cartel- Dictatorship in January 2026. Investigations by the U.S. Treasury, the Office of Foreign Assets Control, and international financial-intelligence agencies have steadily exposed how Iranian oil revenues move through opaque channels spanning exchange houses, shell companies, maritime intermediaries, and commodity traders deliberately structured to obscure the origin of Iranian crude and the destination of its proceeds.

Past enforcement actions against global financial institutions—from the multibillion-dollar penalties imposed on BNP Paribas and HSBC to sanctions-related settlements involving Standard Chartered and Clearstream—demonstrate that when financial actors facilitate transactions tied to sanctioned regimes, the consequences can be severe. These cases serve as a reminder that the integrity of the international financial system depends on strict adherence to sanctions law. And then there is Gelncore in Switzerland and all connected Swiss Banks like UBS and many Swiss Private banks tied into the global sanctions busting Iran oil trade networks.

Cases such as the prosecution of Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank—where U.S. prosecutors alleged that billions of dollars in Iranian oil proceeds were laundered through a complex gold-for-oil scheme—demonstrate that these financial pipelines are not theoretical constructs. They exist, they operate across jurisdictions, and they can be dismantled when enforcement is applied with determination. More recent investigations into financial institutions and intermediary entities suspected of facilitating Iranian transactions further underscore that the problem is not merely the existence of sanctions, but the consistent and coordinated enforcement of those sanctions across the global financial system.

What has emerged over the past decade is a sprawling shadow-banking architecture built specifically to circumvent the restrictions imposed under U.S. law. Payments for Iranian oil increasingly bypass conventional banking channels altogether. Instead, they move through barter arrangements, local-currency clearing systems, commodity swaps, and networks of intermediaries stretching from the Persian Gulf to Southeast Asia. Oil cargoes are frequently transferred ship-to-ship, relabeled, blended with other crude grades, and sold through opaque trading channels before reaching end buyers. The proceeds then circulate through exchange houses and regional financial conduits that operate beyond the reach of the traditional dollar-clearing system.

Yet even this labyrinthine system is not impenetrable. Financial intelligence, maritime tracking technologies, and coordinated sanctions enforcement have repeatedly demonstrated that the flows can be mapped and disrupted. The work already undertaken by the Treasury Department and its international partners shows that the arteries of this shadow network are identifiable and vulnerable.

The Current Situation - More Decisive Action Necessary

And today, despite the robust legal architecture already in place—including Executive Order 13846 of August 6, 2018, which reimposed comprehensive sanctions on Iran’s energy sector, Executive Order 13902 of January 10, 2020, expanding sanctions to key sectors of Iran’s economy including petroleum, and the Stop Harboring Iranian Petroleum Act enacted in April 2024—Iranian oil continues to find pathways into global markets through a sophisticated shadow network designed to bypass the dollar system. The existence of these networks is precisely why the current moment calls for intensified enforcement.

If Iranian tankers continue to leave the Strait of Hormuz, as nothing happened, the financial arteries converting those barrels into cash must be severed simultaneously. The legal authorities already exist; applying them with full force would ensure that no institution, intermediary, or financial conduit can transform sanctioned oil shipments into revenue used to finance weapons, terrorism, and regional destabilization. The success of Operation Epic Fury on the battlefield must therefore be matched by equal determination in the financial domain—because wars are not won only by destroying weapons systems, but by dismantling the economic machinery that sustains them.

And as Sun Tzu warned more than two thousand years ago, the relationship between war and finance has always been inseparable:

“When the enemy’s resources are exhausted, his strength will crumble.”

The lesson remains as relevant today as it was in antiquity: cut the adversary’s financial lifelines, and the conflict ends far sooner.

Which brings us back to the Paradox.

If Epic Fury is designed to dismantle the Iranian regime’s military power and free over ninety million Iranians from decades of repression, why allow the regime to continue selling the oil that finances its survival?

Stopping those shipments would not merely be symbolic. It would strike directly at the regime’s final source of hard currency. It would further accelerate the collapse of the financial networks that sustain its military ambitions. And it would send a message as clear as the opening strikes of Epic Fury itself: that the era of Iranian economic blackmail through Hormuz has come to an end.



I trust readers will now understand why I view this matter with such deep frustration and genuine concern. My concern does not arise from doubt about the brilliance of the campaign, nor from any lack of admiration for the extraordinary clarity of purpose shown by President Trump, Secretary Rubio, and the entire national security team. Quite the contrary. It arises precisely because the operation has been so strategically impressive, so disciplined, and so effective that the remaining contradiction stands out even more sharply. If the regime’s military architecture is being dismantled with such precision, then it is only natural to ask why its financial lifeline is still being permitted to function. That is the source of my frustration. And that is why I believe this paradox deserves to be confronted openly, seriously, and without delay.

Again, this is not a criticism of the extraordinary leadership directing this campaign. On the contrary, it is precisely because of the strategic clarity already demonstrated that the paradox becomes so visible.

Epic Fury has already rewritten the strategic map of the Middle East.

Intercepting Iranian oil shipments leaving Hormuz would complete the logic of the operation—and ensure that the regime’s war chest disappears as quickly as its military infrastructure already has.



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