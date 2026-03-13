Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
Mar 13

the Swift banking system enables degenerates to function within a civilized world

the houthis went unsanctioned with the explanation being they can't get food without the interconnectivity of the banking system 🤷🏼‍♂️ Hamas functions off food sales shipped in by civilization to degenerates

the Palestinian authority functions based on evaluations done by Israeli finance Minister Ben Gvir and it's compliance with not funding terror which it funds, and has never stopped.

under pressure from the United States Israel plays along, it's been speculated that the suitcases of cash flying out of Minneapolis airport to Somalia with the blessings of the TSA are part of the actual economy 👀

based on underground degenerate activities worldwide 🤦🏼

Biden was pressuring Israel at the time and BG pushed back on that specificity and Israel got what it needed

pointing out that America has known that pay for slay has been normative Palestinian authority with continuing funding from the USA 🤔

Israel could crash that at any time with what consequences 😖

everybody's playing along with this

in my perfect world The 12-day war would have concluded on the 18th day with civilians pumping gas off of carg Island, the Israelis installing desalinization and mass hangings of ayatollahs with the message that the deislamification & ungreening of the Middle East was about to occur Islam to Arabia chanted them and then I awakened 👊🏼

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