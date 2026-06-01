Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Vincent Jappi's avatar
Vincent Jappi
1hEdited

Malay might be one of the “easiest languages in the world” 😜

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