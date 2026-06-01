“This is the door I walk through every morning and leave late into the night—like now, this Sunday, the lights are still on. The beautiful Southern Railway Building at 1500 K Street NW, a five-minute walk across Lafayette Square from the White House, in the federal capital of the United States. We work the hours when Washington sleeps, because the signal does not keep office hours. The mission does not clock out. And neither do we.” © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

by Yael R. Eastman from Washington, DC

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge (espionage).”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13, The Use of Spies

The Calm Before The Storm

Good evening from Washington, DC, and good early morning, Switzerland and Paris, from the federal capital of the United States.



Dear Readers,

WASHINGTON, DC: The three letters now run the front pages from Washington to Singapore. M.O.U. The press calls it a peace deal. Read it again.

As of 31 May, President Trump sent the text back, hardened. He tightened the language on Iran’s nuclear commitment and on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and pushed the haggling into another week. No tolls. No harassment. Mines cleared in 30 days. The stockpile of highly enriched uranium accounted for dust and all.

His own Vice President JD Vance said the quiet part plain: ”…it is hard to say when, or if, the President signs. They are going back and forth on a couple of language points. That is the whole story.”

Understand what this document is and what it is not. A Memorandum of Understanding binds no one. In decades inside merchant banking, Mr. Najadi learned what the acronym means in practice: Maybe Only Useless. It is the favored prop of the fraudster. Serious houses treat it as a preliminary courtesy, never a commitment. A paper that binds no one is not a deal. It is theater.

That is not weakness on the President’s part. It is the opposite. It is a master of the deal, making a cornered adversary negotiate against itself, one clause at a time. The memo lulls the regime into the open. Oil softens. The fake-news cycle buys one last headline before the summer recess. And while Tehran’s remnants move and regroup, the silent intelligence orbit directed by DNI Tulsi Gabbard gathers what decides everything: information, time, and tempo.

Why The Latest View from General Jack Keane Matters

Our well-respected friend General Jack Keane — retired four-star, former Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Army, and a confidant of President Trump — reads this exactly as we do.

Keane has said it plainly and repeatedly:



”Iran is not negotiating; Iran is stalling. The regime, in his words, are masters of obfuscation and delay, and they will put no deal in front of the President that he could ever accept, because a real deal was never their objective. They fundamentally miscalculated President Trump—they bet he lacked the patience to sustain a campaign beyond a few days, and they are paying the much-deserved price for that miscalculation.”



The General does not hedge on the endgame. At some point, he says, the United States will open the Strait of Hormuz — by force if it must, and in his assessment, very doable. He has spoken with the President directly, and the President knows precisely what he is getting into.

That is the voice of a man who has spent a lifetime reading these moves. It is the same board we are reading from K Street. The memo is theater. The pressure is real. And the patient warrior closes. The Merchant Banker Who Left The Memoranda To The Runners-Up

Mr. Najadi has run this play before, from the other side of the table. He fought his way from an intern at UBS in Zurich in 1987 to the main board of Kleinwort Benson — at 32, the youngest Executive Director in the history of that house, founded in 1786. When the Republic of Croatia put its state telecom, Hrvatski Telekom, out to the world’s great banks, more than a dozen of the largest international firms came for it. JP Morgan among them.



At JP Morgan the three letters of a sovereign tender were decoded on sight, long before any mandate was awarded (Request For Proposals)— R.F.P., they translated to “Ring For Pascal“—their own internal code to stand down rather than enter a contest against him. They beat him by reputation before a single proposal was filed.





And when the field did compete, he closed it on the merits. The list was cut from 14 to 5, from 5 to 2, and finally to 1. On 11 March 1999, at 9:45 in the morning, the call came from the Finance Minister himself, Borislav Škegro. “I have bad news for you, Pascal,” he said. “You won.” Dresdner Kleinwort Benson had taken the mandate—beating JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, ABN AMRO, and 11 other names of the first rank in global finance. The margin was inches.

What carried it was not a spreadsheet. It was his ability to read the field and presence—80 percent of his time was spent on the ground in Zagreb, learning the terrain, the people, and the mission, while rivals worked the deal from a distance. The way Sun Tzu taught. The way Washington now operates against Tehran. He banked the sovereign, led its eurobonds and its loans, and left the memoranda to the runners-up.

That is the lesson under the headline. The patient warrior closes. The loser is left holding paper.

This Is The Hour Of Pascal Najadi’s Personal Payback

And now the second act. One with no time limits and no borders. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s operation ‘Economic Fury.

It is exclusive. It sets a marker on the map, a marker we offer to our allies here in Washington. The press found the tankers. We show what comes next. The money trail. From water to paper. From the waters off Malaysia, where Iranian crude changes hulls in the dark, to the discreet offices of Labuan, where the cargo is dressed up as something else.

And at the heart of this story is a wound that time has not closed. On 29 July 2013, in broad daylight in Kuala Lumpur, Mr. Najadi’s father — the renowned Bahraini-Persian banker Hussain Najadi, a man who spent his life building bridges between nations — was shot dead in the street. Murdered. A city looked away. The case was buried with the convenient ease that only certain capitals can manage. Mr. Najadi did not look away. He never has. And the choices he made in the years that followed decided one thing: this is payback time. Not with revenge. With the truth, delivered in the open, on the record, where it can no longer be hidden.





For Our French Friends At The Embassy in DC and Our Friends In Paris Who Still Refuse to Learn The World’s Easiest Language, American English

Here is the latest French audio article, narrated by me.



Yes, that is my own voice—smoothed for a cleaner listen with the help of AI, the way nobody seems shy to do these days. Smile.

The story lands in the exact context Fox News and the Wall Street Journal have now blown wide open: the Communist PRC cash-laundering operation operating offshore Malaysia, swapping illicit enemy Iranian oil hull to hull in the dark waters off Johor. A shadow fleet of more than a thousand sanctioned tankers—its Iranian core running this trade through the Eastern Outer Port Limits, the cargo’s origin scrubbed and re-papered to erase where it came from.

The United States Congress named it plainly this spring: the Chinese Communist Party is the buyer of last resort for the world’s rogue regimes, and it keeps the economies of Iran and Russia afloat. China buys 90 percent of Iran’s oil. Tehran’s lunatic regime is funded by it.

And Moscow runs the same machine. System Putin—the corrupt warmonger bleeding Ukraine to this day, propped up by his corrupt state-company apparatus—still arms, fuels, and shelters our enemy in Tehran.

Beijing, Moscow, and Tehran: one enemy network, what Washington’s analysts now call the Axis of Evasion. The laundered crude, the shadow hulls, and the renminbi payments that dodge every Western bank—it keeps a war regime breathing.

The same Malaysia that looked away from one murder now hosts the laundering of the enemy’s oil money. That is not coincidence. That is the thread, and we are pulling it.

Make no mistake. We are still at war. The memo changes nothing. The blockade may lift, the headlines may soften, the diplomats may smile — but the enemy is funded, the machine still turns, and the fight is not over. We do not call the shots. We report when we hear one. And the shots are still being fired.

It is all here, in the gripping story, followed by the context film in English on our official, free YouTube channel, GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC. Live now.

“Hence, it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results. Spies are the most important element in war, because on them depends an army’s ability to move.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies

Photo Caption: “We fly above the horizon, true to our motto at GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC: ‘See Beyond the Horizon; Shape the World Before It Shifts.’ Up here the air is clear and the view is long. We carry redundant gyro compasses and redundant GPS on our flight deck—and behind both, the one that never drifts: our moral compass. It holds the heading when the weather turns. We do not call the shots. We signal when we hear one, and we phase out the noise so the signal reaches you first. That is the discipline. That is the altitude. And we hold it, every day.” © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

A Note From The Executive Secretary

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, nonprofit, sovereign geostrategic private intelligence unit and publishing operation at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC—a five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic. We hold no bank account. We accept no donors. We answer to no party and no foreign interest. Our reports are published in full and open to all, for free and without a paywall. Our forecasting record on Epic Fury 2026 stands on calls borne out by events; to date, none has been overtaken.

On The Record, On Our Terms: GeoStrat Agency LLC Statement On Media And Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews of any kind. Not print, not audio, not audiovisual, not through any intermediary or chain, whether national, international, American, Swiss, or European. Our principal, Pascal Najadi, communicates through one channel and one channel only: Our open-source, paywall-free Substack and YouTube platforms, where all analysis, all signals, and our selective French audiovisual materials for the Francophonie are published in full and free to every reader. Beyond these platforms, no interview is given, period. Make no mistake—while the mainstream fake news media chases the conventional narrative, GeoStrat Agency LLC has already beaten it outright on Epic Fury 2026.

“We make the news, and we do this with precise signal, not noise. The record stands on its own merit, and it speaks for itself.” — Pascal Najadi

Open Invitation From Geostrat Agency LLC

The Epic Fury 2026 Open-Source Record—Now Unclassified, Yours To Read

This is our flagship analytical report, reference GSA-EF-2026-004, and as of 26 May 2026, it is unclassified and open to every reader. No paywall. No gatekeeping. Write to ExecSec@geostrat.agency and I will send it to you directly, in English and in French.

Here is what it holds. The report sets down the open-source record of Operation Epic Fury 2026 across two distinct matters, and it keeps them rigorously apart, each to its own standard of proof. First, the established public fact:



Anthropic’s Claude artificial intelligence, working through Palantir’s Maven Smart System, assisted two United States operations of 2026—the capture of Maduro in Venezuela and the joint US-Israeli campaign against the Iranian regime that opened on 28 February 2026. That fact was confirmed before the United States Senate. We state it as fact, and we source it.

Second, our own forecasting record—every call timestamped on our public archive, published before the operation unfolded. The campaign character. The sequencing of suppression before strike. Kharg Island as the economic endgame. The maritime blockade of Hormuz. Each set down in advance. Each borne out by what came to pass. Not one overtaken by events. The reader is not asked to take our word—the archive is open, the dates are fixed, and the verdict is there to be checked.

And it carries an independent audit, attached as Annex A. Grok, the xAI model, measured our Epic Fury coverage against nine of the largest outlets in the world — CNN, BBC, Reuters, RT, NZZ, FAZ, the Financial Times, Fox News, and the New York Times. It rated GeoStrat the leader: a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days across the strategic calls.

The discipline in this report is the Principal’s own, and it is stated without ornament: defensible claims only, clear lines between proven fact and inference, and no overstatement of our Geostrat Agency LLC here in Washington, DC, its record, or its Founder.

Nothing in it asks you to take our word. Everything invites you to check it. That is the ethos. And now it is unclassified, and it is yours. Write to me. I will send it.

Truly Yours,

Mrs. Yael R. Eastman,

Executive Secretary & Head of Research,

GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005, United States



Our monitored and recorded direct office phone line: +1 (771) 203 0610



© GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026.